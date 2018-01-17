CDC Cancels Nuke Talk, Warns About "Widespread" Flue Epidemic

In late December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would conduct a briefing on January 16 regarding the “public health response to a nuclear detonation” over the skies of the United States. Now, the CDC has canceled the nuclear briefing and focused on something much more important: the flu epidemic across the continental United States.
The agency announced the switch in topics late Friday, citing the ‘out of control’ flu cases as the main reason for the shift.
“To date, this influenza season is notable for the sheer volume of flu that most of the United States is seeing at the same time which can stress health systems,” according to a CDC statement. “The vast majority of this activity has been caused by influenza A H3N2, associated with severe illness in young children and people 65 years and older.”
A weekly Influenza Surveillance Report prepared by the Influenza Division Weekly Influenza Activity Estimates reported by State and Territorial Epidemiologists warns of a “widespread” breakout across the entire United States for the week ending Jan 06, 2018.
The originally scheduled event, titled “Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation,” was supposed to provide an educational framework for Americans of what do in the event of a nuclear bomb detonation.
Earlier this month, the hysteria around nuclear war flourished when President Trump tweeted about the his “nuclear button” size while comparing it to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s button. In response, Americans panicked and bought anti-radiation pills in droves, as drug sales skyrocketed for potassium iodide tablets.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
The decision to cancel the nuke talk came before a false nuclear attack alert– ‘triggered by human error’- sent people in Hawaii into a panic on Saturday. Further, another false nuclear attack alert occurred in Japan on Tuesday, which officials quickly reversed in 5-minutes. The nuke talk is a workshop that educates civilians on what to do before and after a nuclear bomb explodes.
And lastly, as the United States government wastes time and energy on psychological operations conditioning citizens for nuclear war; a far more significant concern is developing, which can no longer be ignored, and that is the “widespread” breakout of influenza.
Comments
Just got over it...4 days...Not too bad as long as you focus..
As soon as you feel it...start Zicam Zinc treatment...
Tons of Vitamin C
Lots of tea....
Nyquil with sudafed...
Take it easy....
Stay warm...
Don't try and work...just focus on getting well.
NOTE: I never get the flu shot, and use colloidal silver every week.
If people aren't scared about something, we're not doing our job -- Gov/DeepHeeb/FedRes
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
A cardiologist from TX did a study on 30,000 patients and found the only effective deterrent was vitamin D. Those who get the flu vaccine multiple years in a row increase their risk of early dementia. Furthermore, the CDC admits it's 95% ineffective which is still better than Congress.
In reply to If people aren't scared… by Shitonya Serfs
In reply to A cardiologist from TX did a… by Syrin
Salt is good too. It boosts your blood pressure and keeps the cholesterol from sticking to the walls of your arteries.
In reply to Cigarettes: they give your… by NoDebt
From the British Medical Journal:
“[According to CDC statistics], ‘influenza and pneumonia’ took 62,034 lives in 2001—61,777 of which were attributable to pneumonia and 257 to flu, and in only 18 cases was the flu virus positively identified.”
Are US flu death figures more PR than science?
http://www.bmj.com/content/331/7529/1412
After the above paper came out, the CDC now estimates annual flu deaths to be between 3,000 and 49,000 per annum.
In other words, they have no clue.
Although they appear to be sure we should be worried about the flu.
In reply to Salt is good too. It boosts… by itstippy
In reply to From the British Medical… by Pinto Currency
Never mind the flu, I can handle that.
I'm wondering about Tyler's warning of a "Flue Epidemic".
Ye gods, do I need to go around worrying about chimneys falling on my head?
In reply to Drink manischewitz and eat… by Shitonya Serfs
In reply to Cigarettes: they give your… by NoDebt
My Grandmother applied this tactic. She lived until 96, and it wasn't cancer that got her.
In reply to Cigarettes: they give your… by NoDebt
Nuclear vs FLU? = Fake CDC (Like saying: the Army can’t function because we are focused on sea sick sailors)
Within the CDC:
National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
And deeper:
Emergency and Terrorism Preparedness for Environmental Health Practitioners (ETP)
https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/ehs/etp/radiation.htm
And we fall for it???? Know your government.
We have a big government paid to do most anything at once, even deceive.
In reply to Cigarettes: they give your… by NoDebt
In reply to A cardiologist from TX did a… by Syrin
I stopped getting Flu shots years ago because I read a website comment that said it was bad for me.
In reply to A cardiologist from TX did a… by Syrin
I personally know 2 surgeons who advise against flu shots and personally refuse to take them. I agree. Never been sick.
someting can be said for Turmeric though. Great anti inflammatory and I will put 1/8 teaspoon in glass of very cold water, stir it thoroughly with a fork and chug away. Add a touch of cinnamon.
Amazing stuff.
In reply to I stopped getting Flu shots… by taketheredpill
"FLU" is generally not the flu. Might be good to have some anti-virals on hand but for god's sake DO NOT GET THE FLU VACCINE.
First, studies show that only 16% of what people report, recognize, treat, and suffer from, including these flamingly-alarming faux 'flu-season' extravaganzas… is actually flu! And other studies show that only a small percentage of those people would have been able to prevent it with a vaccine.
Most 'flu' is a respiratory virus and those CAN be quite dangerous. FLU VACCINE WILL NOT WORK FOR THESE OR ANY OTHER VIRUSES AND CAN MAKE YOU MUCH, MUCH WORSE.
Studies have shown that people are more susceptible to becoming sick the year following the vaccine.
Not only do vaccines not work, in general, and can create much more serious problems than they are trying to solve - but the worst, possible, vaccine development is the flu vaccine that doesn't really address the complexities of how our bodies deal with pathogens and the primary role our immune systems serve in that process—and how vaccines are designed to entirely circumvent that process. And, they're introducing a LOT of shit into our systems that force our immune systems to deal with when they should be managing everything else during the fake flu season.
Vaccines are nowhere near as safe and effective as the hype. The reason the adverse effects of vaccines are hard to trace is because this $50B/year industry, in collusion with the CDC and regulatory agencies, policy makers and the medical industry have convinced nearly everyone that they are. An entire system has been set up to deny reporting of adverse effects and to punish parents and patients from asking questions or deviating form the CDC's schedule.
And it's an all-out attack and sometimes DEATH to medical professionals who encourage this.
The reason manufacturers are investing money in vaccines is because vaccines are becoming mandatory. And the shots are increasing in cost every year. It's a SLAM DUNK for any investor.
WHY?
1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act INDEMNIFIES EVERY VACCINE MANUFACTURER OF ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY PROBLEMS OR INJURY OR DEATH ASSOC W/ ANY VACCINES ESPECIALLY THOSE MANDATED FOR PUBLIC+YOUR FAMILY, THEN+INTO FUTURE. This $50B/yr industry WILL NOT be held responsible!
The risk for kids is exponentially worse.
In reply to A cardiologist from TX did a… by Syrin
Anyone blaming Russian biowarfare yet?
In reply to If people aren't scared… by Shitonya Serfs
CDC ====== PANIC INC (a not-for-profit corporation)
In reply to Anyone blaming Russian… by skbull44
I get IV Vitamin C 75 grams.
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
NyQuil has GMO HFCS, no?
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
Chanca Piedra and zink supplements.
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
Agreed. Add a bit of sunshine on your skin for some vit D.
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
You didn't have the flu. You had a cold.
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
Note hell will freeze before Im vaccinated for anything funny how flu deaths have gone hyperbolic since they started vaccinating
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
In reply to Note hell will freeze before… by khnum
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
The flu knocks me flat. How in Hades did they make it in the "old days"? No running water, no central heat, no electricity, livestock to care for, and so sick they can hardly get out of bed.
My Grandfather had a giant molar with a wicked cavity in the bottom drawer of his toolbox. I've got it now. I never heard the story behind it, but it must be a doozy for him to have kept that tooth like that. I'm sure it was one of his; he had a jaw like a Neaderthal. I hope he had access to morphine.
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
Vitamin C is indeed a good way to fight the flu.
I'd also add a high-dose probiotic supplement because 80% of your immune system is comprised of the microbiome in your intestinal tract.
In reply to Just got over it...4 days… by takeaction
Influenza is a much more real threat to Americans, despite what the Elites want you to believe.
new disease people bleeding from their eyes and dropping dead
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/905518/Plague-black-death-bleeding…
Wiped out the aztecs
In reply to Influenza is a much more… by swmnguy
From John Rappaport's blog:
"Why is this year’s vaccine ineffective? Because it’s made using chicken eggs, and researchers have discovered that the flu virus—which is placed in the vaccine—mutates in chicken eggs. Therefore, by the time a person takes the flu shot, he’s not being protected against this year’s seasonal flu virus. He’s being protected against a mutated virus that isn’t causing the flu this year. [assuming the vaccine makers got it right in the first place]
From Peter Doshi’s British Medical Journal Review article, “Influenza: marketing vaccines by marketing disease” (BMJ 2013; 346:f3037):
“…even the ideal influenza vaccine, matched perfectly to circulating strains of wild influenza and capable of stopping all influenza viruses, can only deal with a small part of the ‘flu’ problem because most ‘flu’ appears to have nothing to do with influenza. Every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory specimens are tested across the US. Of those tested, on average 16% are found to be influenza positive.”
See https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2018/01/15/massive-flu-outbreak-heres-the-real-story-the-media-wont-touch-the-lies-the-hoax-the-scandal/
In reply to Influenza is a much more… by swmnguy
