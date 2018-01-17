CDC Cancels Nuke Talk, Warns About "Widespread" Flue Epidemic

In late December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would conduct a briefing on January 16 regarding the “public health response to a nuclear detonation” over the skies of the United States. Now, the CDC has canceled the nuclear briefing and focused on something much more important: the flu epidemic across the continental United States.

The agency announced the switch in topics late Friday, citing the ‘out of control’ flu cases as the main reason for the shift.

“To date, this influenza season is notable for the sheer volume of flu that most of the United States is seeing at the same time which can stress health systems,” according to a CDC statement. “The vast majority of this activity has been caused by influenza A H3N2, associated with severe illness in young children and people 65 years and older.”

A weekly Influenza Surveillance Report prepared by the Influenza Division Weekly Influenza Activity Estimates reported by State and Territorial Epidemiologists warns of a “widespread” breakout across the entire United States for the week ending Jan 06, 2018.

The originally scheduled event, titled “Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation,” was supposed to provide an educational framework for Americans of what do in the event of a nuclear bomb detonation.

Earlier this month, the hysteria around nuclear war flourished when President Trump tweeted about the his “nuclear button” size while comparing it to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s button. In response, Americans panicked and bought anti-radiation pills in droves, as drug sales skyrocketed for potassium iodide tablets.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The decision to cancel the nuke talk came before a false nuclear attack alert– ‘triggered by human error’- sent people in Hawaii into a panic on Saturday. Further, another false nuclear attack alert occurred in Japan on Tuesday, which officials quickly reversed in 5-minutes. The nuke talk is a workshop that educates civilians on what to do before and after a nuclear bomb explodes.

And lastly, as the United States government wastes time and energy on psychological operations conditioning citizens for nuclear war; a far more significant concern is developing, which can no longer be ignored, and that is the “widespread” breakout of influenza.