Cryptocurrencies - Questioning The Value Proposition

Bitcoin is deciding whether this is the moment to crash and burn.
My conjecture is that cryptocurrency holders are trying to decide whether to abandon Bitcoin because its limitations mean it will be superseded by better products or bet that it can thrive despite them.
The dilemma is that once you stop pricing Bitcoin and its derivatives as new assets that will head to the moon, the pricing model is more conventional and much less breathtaking.
We discuss these issues below.
Below we go through some of the questions on why Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have certain characteristics, and whether these characteristics are needed or even desirable.
- Is Bitcoin Netscape?
- How limited is the supply of cryptocurrencies?
- If Bitcoin crashes what happens to other alt-currencies?
- What asset market lacunae do cryptocurrencies fill?
- Why mine?
- Why distribute the ledger?
- Do cryptocurrency transactions need coins or tokens?
- Can you make cryptocurrencies KYC and AML compliant?
1) Is Bitcoin Netscape?
Bitcoin emerged in the shadow of the financial crisis, when the reputations of the financial and economic policy community was at a post-1930s low. It is designed for a world in which there is no confidence in major fiat currencies. Bitcoin gives you pseudonymity
New York, 16th January 2018 (albeit imperfect), the distributed ledger means that transaction records are unlikely to disappear, the mining can take place anywhere and there are built-in incentives for miners to keep mining.
The question is whether there is a problem that the original Bitcoin solves in developed economies. Some Bitcoin characteristics superficially suit a ‘Mad Max/Hunger Games’ world, but add little now. My suspicion is that even in the Mad Max world, the value of Bitcoin will be de minimis since hard assets will be the currency, not an abstract string of code.
Bitcoin may nonetheless be optimized for parts of the world that have harsh capital controls or dysfunctional governments, and for illicit transactions (although even here better versions exist). The characteristics listed above are helpful in preserving capital where security of capital and asset ownership does not exist.
Pseudonymity, a distributed ledger and mining do not seem essential in developed economics and may even be drawbacks for many useful applications of the technology. It seems straightforward to design a cryptocurrency that is optimized for enabling cheaper transactions and recording of asset transfers and other transactions within the developed economy financial system. Some of these already exist and may be gaining on Bitcoin. Over time they may well supersede Bitcoin.
There are paths by which Bitcoin could remain dominant, helped by its first mover advantage. However, there are likely many more paths by which it becomes a footnote either by cryptocurrencies that have functionality in transactions but not as a store of value, or because competitor alt-currencies are just better.
2) How limited is the supply of cryptocurrencies?
One of the weakest element of the Bitcoin/cryptocurrency origin mythology is the limited supply. That argument is still used to justify pricing Bitcoin off gold and other stores of value. As if Bitcoin cannot be replicated cheaply and indefinitely. Forks are increasingly popular because it feels like you are getting additional cryptocurrency for free. But some may notice that is an arbitrary supply increase.
There are no barriers to entry on the crypto space, other than a good story about the niche that your coin is filling. The number of ICOs tells you that it is easy and cheap. There are big incentives to get in on the ground floor of a cryptocurrency that has even moderate acceptance.
3) If Bitcoin crashes what happens to other alt-currencies?
The possibility that Bitcoin is superceded by better alt-currencies has important implications for the class. In fact, it likely determines the future pricing structure of these currencies.
Bitcoin’s price does not have a floor because it does not have a fundamental pricing model like equities and bonds. If its price starts falling because other products are available and better, there is little to stop it. As a thought experiment, say Bitcoin was trading today at $14k and stayed there for three months. Six months from now it dropped to $14 and stayed there for three months. What would you look at to figure out which was the right price? The run-up in Bitcoin created a mystique of one-way trading which is being shaken but the pricing requires faith that there will always be demand. This is far from guaranteed given the existence of alternatives with better characteristics.
If Bitcoin crashes, investors in other alt-currencies will likely become more demanding in terms of the value proposition and link value to functionality, rather than faith. I can value a cryptocurrency that collects a fee for performing or recording transactions, but that value is likely to be different than as an alternative to gold or fiat money. This means pricing alt-currencies off credit card companies, depositories and other companies that provide similar transactions and recording services. That valuation is likely to be much more prosaic than the valuation now attached to cryptocurrencies as assets.
4) What asset market lacunae do cryptocurrencies fill?
If you are not afraid of a financial breakdown, confiscation of your assets or the feds, can you pin down the asset characteristics of a cryptocurrency that give them value? Do they allow you to hedge risk, choose a preferred point on the asset market risk-return curve, give you a share in some productive asset, or shift consumption from now into the future in a reliable way?
There are assets that are not much good in transactions (gold, the S&P ETF that you own) and transactions vehicles that are not great as assets (your VISA card, cash, the ATM at the corner dive that spares you the trouble of going to the bank). For now focus on the asset side and ask how capital in developed economies is better allocated because cryptocurrencies exist. (We discuss transactions functionality below.)
Enabling young people to invest in human capital without the rationing, naivete and moral hazards of current student loan programs would concretely improve savings-investment efficiency. I am trying to think of an analogous asset market problem that crypto assets help resolve.
The blockchain and other innovations associated with Bitcoin potentially could make transactions quicker, cheaper and less risky. However, this relates to their transactional functionality but is not here or there with respect to their desirability as an asset.
If you believe that capital controls are immoral, you can argue that coin and other cryptocurrencies allow you to protect your assets by skirting such controls. That is not a big issue in G10 economies, but there could be a genuine debate elsewhere. If you believe that taxes are not moral or that arms/drug dealing is, you can make a similar case for cryptocurrencies link. Most of us need a lot of convincing before we swallow that.
So I still struggle to determine a DM asset market problem that it solves. South Korea and a couple of other countries are rumored to be taking actions to limit or stop speculation in cryptocurrencies on the view that it is a waste of time and resources and does not contribute to the public good.
A similar motivation was behind Montreal banning pinball in public for decades after 1955. I was a personal victim of the ban in my youth. There is an element of paternalism in limiting a very narrow and specific set of transactions, while allowing you to blow your fortune on horse races or at the casino. However, most of us have a hard time discussing our ‘investments’ at the race track or casino.
5) Why mine?
Mining in Bitcoin and its clones provides incentives to maintain the distributed ledger. It is also extends the analogy between Bitcoin and gold, which is a very effective marketing device. It is clear there is a colossal waste of energy link.
Digiconomist estimates that USD2bn worth of energy is being consumed to mine USD14bn of BTC. That means that the electricity cost is 14% of maintaining the blockchain and almost 1% of the Bitcoin market cap and likely to rise. It looks increasingly that cryptocurrency mining will be heavily concentrated in the locations where electricity is grotesquely mispriced.
Originally the mining was probably intended to deal with the collapse of fiat currencies. You would have a bunch of miners and maintaining a bunch of blockchains and manipulation would be close to impossible. Mining has now become so concentrated that there is a possibility that the transaction record could become corrupted by collusion among big miners, or that transactions costs could be artificially elevated.
Talking about large numbers of independent, decentralized cryptocurrency miners is like talking about the family farm in US agriculture. It’s a nice image but nowhere close to reality. Stories of individuals buying power plants to mine cryptocurrencies further weaken the narrative of a decentralized system that is coalition-proof link.
The only reason to have mining now is because it has become a defining characteristic of cryptocurrencies, even though it has no real purpose, except to jump start interest in new currencies by offering high returns to the initial miners. Given the huge built-in inefficiency of mining process, the question is can you get the benefits of a cryptcurrency without the mining process. Some altcoins do not have mining and this is likely the direction future coins will take.
6) Why distribute the ledger?
The distributed ledger solves the problem of how to maintain the integrity of a decentralized system. It doesn’t establish a need for such a decentralized system or justify the costs that are associated with it.
What is the marginal benefit of the 51st ledger out there? You must fall back on the Mad Max world to really need so many replicative ledgers. Then you must believe that computer systems will be running.
One of the selling points on public blockchains is that their dispersion would make them impervious to hacking and corruption. With mining operations so specialized and concentrated, that argument has gone be the boards. I have seen discussions in which it is argued that the gaming the blockchain would be self-defeating and will not happen, but that is not the same as demonstrating that it cannot happen.
For many purposes private blockchains are likely to be more efficient. The need for replication is limited. Whether the security of the distributed blockchain exceeds that of private blockchains is unclear, as are the relative costs. Especially when there are a lot of transactions concentrated among a small number of participants, we are likely to see private rather than public blockchains dominate. My expectation is that we will come to see blockchains as clubs, rather than villages.
7) Do cryptocurrency transactions need coins or tokens?
My credit card enables me to transact across states and countries. But it doesn’t require that I buy a credit card asset or token. Say cryptocurrencies make cross-border transactions or asset transfers less expensive, or we use a blockchain to record transactions and contracts. It is obvious that fees will be charged for this service, just as the credit card company charges. But do we need a tradable asset with a fluctuating price as the medium for such transactions or records You can simply pay a fee to have the sale of your house or your employment contract put in the registry? Having a coin or token associated with these transactions doesn’t improve functionality.
Once you accept the view that cryptocurrencies will make it easier to execute and record transactions, but are not themselves assets or a store of value, coins or tokens have as little inherent value as the token used by children to establish their right for a ride on the merry-goround. The firms that perform the transactions will have a value, just as credit card companies do, but that doesn’t mean that the coin linked to the service will have anything but a momentary value.
8) Can you make cryptocurrencies KYC and AML compliant?
Cryptocurrency exchanges within developed economies all have some form of AML and KYC compliance. There are some AML compliant cryptocurrencies but my sense is that the ones that promise complete anonymity are far more popular. It appears that Bitcoin and most clones are not quite as anonymous as once advertised, but it also takes some effort to de-anonymize. So, if you are trying to hide from your partner how much you paid for the Rangers playoff tickets, you are pretty safe. However, if the authorities were interested in your particular transaction, they are likely to be able to figure it out as well.
Outside of DM economies it is likely that KYC and AML are not observed meticulously. Public blockchains record these transactions so they are not invisible, but they are harder to track than those made within organized DM exchanges with strict KYC and AML vetting. The question is whether the coexistence of a legitimate DM core and potentially shady non-DM spokes (or maybe a shady core and legitimate spokes) is feasible in the long term. My conjecture is that the coexistence will break down and that there will be a growing distinction between cryptocurrencies that operate fully within the global financial system and those that facilitate outside the system transactions.
Concluding comments
Cryptocurrency technology is likely to serve as the basis for executing asset transfers and storing the record of transactions and contracts. Mining, anonymity, and the distributed ledger are not relevant for most of these purposes. The case is not really made that cryptocurrencies are assets and that means that the current pricing proposition is shaky. It is possible that a private issued ‘fiat’ cryptocurrency will trade alongside other assets, but it is still not clear what would give it value.
The underlying proposition is like the Marxist interpretation of history. The intellectual breadth and audacity are breathtaking. The ability to think through ex ante how a new, decentralized currency asset could be constructed and maintained is remarkable. But that doesn’t mean that the underlying premises are correct, or that it solves a problem anyone really worries about.
BTC is a crazy asshole wearing the skin of George Washington trying to pretend he's president in 2018.
The problem with Cryptos will be when Governments start to defang it. They don't like competition.
In reply to BTC is a crazy asshole… by tmosley
"superseded by better products"
meant to say "complemented by better products"
the improvements in other cryptos will only increase the value of the bitcoin
In reply to The problem with Cryptos… by stizazz
The trouble with a shared ledger system is that if the government compels miners and exchanges to turn over user data, which they are doing, the government automatically has the full record of every transaction every made.
Cyrpto until it ain't.
http://thesoundingline.com/south-korea-announces-plan-clamp-bitcoin/
In reply to "superseded by better… by SafelyGraze
KYC and AML explained
https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=454795.0
In reply to The trouble with a shared… by Four Star
Imagine going back 1000 years and trying to pay for something with a check. "Yeah hi, I want to pay for this cow here's a check for 100 pieces of silver" that wouldn't go over too well but guess what people pay with checks and plastic all the time. It's nothing but we all agree that it's money and we all exchange it like it has value. The transition from hard currency to paper and plastic currency didn't happen overnight so don't think digital currency is going to be accepted right away either.
In reply to KYC and AML explained… by auricle
What about a crypto-currency which was a digital representation of hard currency? Crypto-money rather than Crypto-currency is where this is all leading.
In reply to Imagine going back 1000… by Sabibaby
In reply to Imagine going back 1000… by Sabibaby
They can't hamper decentralized cryptos any more than they can "defang" eating or sex or breathing. It's the future, so they better embrace it and adapt, or suffer.
In reply to The problem with Cryptos… by stizazz
It puts the lotion in the basket.
In reply to HUH...... ?… by Raffie
I think of BTC as fast sex. Get in, then out. Don't get greedy and drop a load in it.
In reply to BTC is a crazy asshole… by tmosley
tmosley, Ive never seen you be so poetic. Bravo my friend.
In reply to BTC is a crazy asshole… by tmosley
"Is Bitcoin Netscape?"
Yes, just with more "math".
In reply to BTC is a crazy asshole… by tmosley
Bitcoin is simply not the best at anything besides name recognition. You may call it kleenex but you still buy Scott if the price is right and it does what you need it to do.
In reply to BTC is a crazy asshole… by tmosley
Quantum computing will be with us soon it is unhackable and will make existing crypto currencies like beta cassettes,if your playing you better watch this space.
Khnum... The young Turks today can only see stars in their eyes and Bitcoin going to the moon. You are most likely correct, cryptos are just a technology(which has already been hacked several times) and there is always a better technology right behind it. Old dudes like me prefer the safety of holding gold and silver.
In reply to Quantum computing will be… by khnum
I got plenty of down votes too when I said as soon as they setup Bitcoin futures it will be Mr Toads wild ride,Im very old fashioned to me an investment should hurt if you kick it.
In reply to Khnum... The young Turks… by zorba THE GREEK
Me too but what's it's done for us lately. Asset protection, Security? Maybe. It's comparing apples to oranges though. Who can argue that crypto's haven't returned, in some cases hundreds of times more in a few years, than "conventional" instruments will over an entire lifetime. It's all risk vs reward and timing.
In reply to Khnum... The young Turks… by zorba THE GREEK
instead of showing a gold coin with the Bitcoin symbol that's actually a very fitting display there a iridescent bubble with ones and zeros painted on it..
BTC would have never worked if it hadn't visually appeared as a tangible asset.
In reply to instead of showing a gold… by Dragon HAwk
"My conjecture is that cryptocurrency holders are trying to decide whether to abandon Bitcoin because its limitations mean it will be superseded by better products or bet that it can thrive despite them."
I think you are wrong. Most of us dont feel confident that bitcoin is where it will end up. That is why we know that we must watch the market and stay up on the technology. Then, when you see or predict the pivot, you can move.
We have already decided. We must be vigilant.
This BTW, is fundamentally how BTC is different than Au to me. Au is Au and it is always going to be Au. No need to stay vigilant. We stack a bit of that too.
Yes, correct on BTC vs Au.
BTC is a living document and so are other cryptos.
In reply to "My conjecture is that… by Mustafa Kemal
"Is Bitcoin Netscape?"
As open source technology, I think the better question is whether Bitcoin is Linux?
"Bitcoin holders".....you mean the few whales selling to each other to get rich quick and set up the regulation storm heralding the .govcoin....lol
is there any real proof that blockchain takes alot of electricity? There is controversy in the subject and as bitcoin grows it is dealing with it..Why does not anyone check the electricity usage of visa? After further study, ie: not believing everything zerohedge copies from mainstream articles, I am not convinced about the electricity problem..research it yourself, dont trust zerohedge copy paste mainstream articles.
I can assure you the electricity argument is Bull Sh$t... and was created as FUD meant to portray BTC as harmful to the planet, blah blah blah... All crafted to get the 'global warming' emotions going against cryptocurrency... Reminds me of Liberal Democrat tactics...
In reply to is there any real proof that… by coast1
It's not BS, but global warming ...? Very questionable! Everything produces heat heats up the planet, it warms the planet.
Research on PoW vs PoS.
In reply to I can assure you the… by Yellow_Snow
You can find a lot of info about hashrates, transactions etc. here and work it out yourself;
https://bitinfocharts.com/
All Crypto-currencies together use about as much power as New Zealand, and the usage is increasing rapidly.
The BTC system alone uses more energy than the whole world banking system, and does 0.04% as many transactions as the credit card system.
These are estimates, but they are roughly correct. Even if the estimates are double the real numbers, IMO it still doesn't look good in terms of energy expended for results achieved.
Call it FUD if you like. Won't change the facts.
In reply to is there any real proof that… by coast1
and yet again...I have really no skin in the game..I just study it..I find that 95% of comments here have an agenda, or do not study...if you hate bitcoin because it is an open door to the fedcoin, I understand that..And we should all be sharing our concerns about it..But I know people who have made lotsa money, then leave their original amount invested into bitcoin and use the profits to buy silver...Why do you have a problem with that? They buy silver, ammo, storable food etc..What have YOU invested in and done the same?
Two reasons: 1) we're bitter because we missed the boat; and 2) guys like Tmosley (who see no irony in changing tunes after pumping BTC for a long time only to say now it sucks, while still calling us all idiots if we question crypto) have been arrogant assholes about the whole thing and rubbed our faces in it so we kind of want to see him and the others like him crash and burn. Wait, did I say that out loud?
In reply to and yet again...I have… by coast1
i'll agree tmosley comes across as arrogant, for some
but the sign says "fight club" bees&gees
but i think he's honestly reporting his progressed thinking/perspective/action on the respective investment media
In reply to Two reasons: 1) we're… by LetThemEatRand
yes, i should realize this website came from fight club, but I thought we were supposed to fight the banksters/cabal/globalists etc..not each other over trivial matters..Or is that what zerohedge is really about, getting us fighting amongst each other so we dont fight the true criminals..ie: who cares what others are investing in? If they lose their money does it effect YOU? millions lost in 2008, but I did not..I wasnt fighting against those who lost, I was fighting against the banksters..more proof that zerohedge is controlled opposition..
In reply to i'll agree tmosley comes… by SubjectivObject
the first FRIGGIN honest answer I have gotten since asking this question 100 times..I commend you sir.
In reply to Two reasons: 1) we're… by LetThemEatRand
Honestly, I studied the blockchain and read a whole bunch of ICO alt coin whitepapers. I watched the "teams" behind the alts write bullshit on a whiteboard and try to sound smart.
Nearly all of it reminds me of entry level college classes with clueless kids thinking they know it all getting schooled by the real world.
I can't find a single use for any of it in my multinational line of work. I simply see no value in farming out my inventory system to a distributed ledger, nor pay thousands of dollars to token holders to use that network.
I see thousands of get rich quick con games run by sketchy individuals who have no intention of ever releasing a real product because they don't have the knowledge or ability to make good on .1% of what they promise.
I saw a coin called Fuckcoin go to millions in value when the creators said you are a fucking fool for buying it.
A joke called Dodgecoin for an internet meme that hasn't updated its software for over two years went over $2 billion in value.
The vast majority of startups fail. Am I supposed to believe that Cardano will be world changing just because a few dudes with a GoDaddy template website say so?
In reply to Two reasons: 1) we're… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to and yet again...I have… by coast1
"Okay. So what's the call now?"
"Dude...seriously?" That's some funny shit right there:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-17/go-piss-brawl-breaks-out-cnbc…
Stupid article... Crypto is a vast ecosystem
It was never 'one crypto (Bitcoin) fits all'...
If you start an essay with
"Bitcoin is deciding whether this is the moment to crash and burn."
the rest is guaranteed to be brilliant stuff.
one last thought for tonight...quit relying so much on zerohedge, its a fad and mostly controlled opposition,...instead, go to a good search engine, I use startpage, but there are probably better ones out there..Get creative and ask questions...does bitcoin really take alot of electricity? did "this or that really happen" and it will open a door to many websites that do not copy and paste MSM news such as zerohedge...then type in "who owns and who is zerohedge" you will find much information...branch out and learn, dont be like the libtards who only watch cnn and msnbc...Do your own homework and quit relying on zerohedge who cares nothing about you, and most of the time just copies MSM news...night all
Zero Hedge IS NOT a good source of crypto-currency news - Tyler's need to cater to their base, which is older men invested in stocks, gold, and silver... Most of the articles are to make them feel good about what they're doing... Think Ad revenue $$$.
I am very active on YouTube mostly with crypto related stuff, and Bitcointalk, Reddit, cointelegraph, coindesk, etc
ZH is just for funz and giggles :))
In reply to one last thought for tonight… by coast1
Whatever happened to "animal spirits"?
Those were good days. I think of it as Beastcoin. Little horns on a goat kid. So cute. Little pan flute. Little bit of Pied Piper taking our children because we didn't pay the piper. Just good apple pie. Good old Satyr of old leading us out of all our worries into riches.
The good news is that human beings are completely undervalued and underestimated. That's a really sad place to be for the other human beings who under value and under estimate thier own kind.
Let's just understand that now that we have bitcoin and we are all independantly weatlhy and our gender and race is no longer an issue and we are all equal and that the world is at peace and our lives are self determined and every nation is fair and all suffering has ended because of bitcoin.
Wait: none of that shit happened and everything sucks worse. Fuck you.
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232812
thinks that the clearing mechanism/function is a challenging constraint:
"... the concept of chains of signed certifications has the potential ..."
"... the clearing mechanism which becomes exponentially harder and thus more expensive the more it is used, ..."
"... Without a clearing function you cannot trade in these things since you can't prove ownership and without a means to pay for that clearing function which expands in cost exponentially over time nobody will do it, since nobody ever works for free."
https://news.bitcoin.com/10-biggest-lies-told-bitcoin/
Got to keep the governments and the banks out of it. They taint and fuck up everything they touch.
BTC was mirroring supply and demand just fine until they let the banks launch a "futures" product.
They'll be able to kneecap it from now on just like they do gold and silver.
Like anything else, you got to know when to take a profit.
So can it be true that my theory that Coinbase and the other exchanges were essentially just keeping track of IOUs and never really entering transactions on the Blockchain?
That the accounts are really just virtual and the Bitcoin are simply rehypothecated?
That when someone cashes out, they pay them with new funds coming in. If the cash needed to pay sellers is greater than the buyers, they simply shut down?
The supposed volume of trades and processing time makes it impossible that all of the past year was recorded.
It sure seems that way. Like all the other ponzi schemes this will all crash and burn like MTGOX. Cryptocurrencies may be real and may serve a purpose, but the insanity of the speculation binge over the last year does not.
Transfer the crypto you buy there to another address. See if the transaction completes.
In reply to So can it be true that my… by adr
Never leave coins on the exchange. Coinbase proved it when BCH was forked.
In reply to Transfer the crypto you buy… by NevadaMirage