Dollar Plunges To Weakest Since 2014 - Cable, Euro, Gold Surge

Another day, another drop for the dollar index...
The Bloomberg Dollar Index is down for 6 days straight...
To its lowest level since Dec 2014...
The dollar weakness has sent EURUSD to its highest since Dec 2014...
And cable strongest since Brexit...
Bloomberg's Cameron Crise asks, when will the dollar bounce?
Even trending markets sustain corrections, and it’s starting to feel like dollar weakness is getting a bit tabloid. While the Bloomberg dollar index is trying hard to rebound at the time of writing, that could change in the blink of an eye. Next week’s ECB meeting is an obvious catalyst for a proper reversal if Draghi pushes back on euro strength and the market responds to him. Neither of these is certain, however.
For now, gold is winning...
Comments
This is getting silly.
Gold and silver are not surging at all. For this $US value, just based on quiet November, Silver should be about $17.80 compared to current $17.20 or less.
In reply to This is getting silly. by Bryan
Gold is up $1.20! Wake up, you fool! the SURGE is REEEAL!
/s.
In reply to Gold and silver are not… by RAT005
Improved article headline: 'US Dollar Winning All-Important Race To Bottom'
In reply to Gold is up $1.20! Wake up,… by Killtruck
an $15 is a Biblical rally in gold.. ROFLMAO... then it slowy get beat back down into submission.
In reply to Gold is up $1.20! Wake up,… by Killtruck
yup, "surge" = Tylerspeak for flopping a few dollars around $1335.
In reply to an $15 is a Biblical rally… by Raffie
Surge? Gold is down 9 bucks. TPTB have the monkey hammer out and ready.
I keep telling you guys to buy Bitcoin. Buy any dips or get your ass handed to you. I'm only up a few thousand percent in King Bitcoin. Keep stacking that worthless pet rock and get rekt.
In reply to Gold is up $1.20! Wake up,… by Killtruck
Gold "surged" and immediately monkey-hammered back, down
$4. Unless DOW Ponzi collapses, nothing to see here... It's been
long f*cking, 5 years already, gold down $500+ from the top,
while food prices doubled..
In reply to Gold and silver are not… by RAT005
For this level of fiscal/monetary $US value chicanery, silver should be about $170.80
~FIFY~
In reply to Gold and silver are not… by RAT005
Well, you see, this is how it works. Our 'friends' of the Yiddish persuasion like to buy gold cheap. So while they are unloading all their paper and buying gold, the price will be duly suppressed by their bum-boys at the Fed. Then, once they have divested themselves of all that paper, the price will skyrocket, but only in US dollars. Rinse and repeat.
How much longer is it going to take you idiots to realize what is going on, and put and end to it?
In reply to Gold and silver are not… by RAT005
As predicted, gold and silver are going to be experiencing their "bitcoin year". There is going to be massive gains. They are true, honest money, that have stood the tests of time.
http://ericsprott.blogspot.com/2018/01/precious-metals-demand-in-2018-a…
In reply to This is getting silly. by Bryan
If that happens expect the new tax law to state you must pay +65% taxes on all gains even if you continue to just hold the PM in your possession. It goes up in value you have to send a check to the IRS to cover the taxes....
In reply to As predicted, gold and… by Cash2Riches
Just wait til tomorrow when the "petro-yuan" exchange starts trading oil for yuan!
Yeah I am curious to see how that will go and the response in the markets it will bring. Also, how will the US respond?
In reply to Just wait til tomorrow when… by Dangerclose
^ "How will the US respond?"
Same way it always does: with escalating threats of violence.
(It's not the most stable way to back your debt-based currency, but from the perspective of self-serving psychopaths, it's preferable to the alternative.)
But their end time is nigh, evidenced by the bottom falling out from under the cryptos. It won't be long now.
In reply to Yeah I am kinda interested… by YUNOSELL
Yup, as the Fed withdraws liquidity the sharks are sucking every dollar they can lay their hands on, out of anything that has a profit.
Next up, the bond market. Then the stock market. Then Aunt Minnie's underwear.
Then. KA-BOOM.
In reply to ^ "how will the US respond?"… by Lore
The problem is that the US (Fed, a.k.a. JP Morgan) can 'sell' an infinite amount of paper gold 'forward' thus keeping the price suppressed. It doesn't even really matter if anybody actually trades in paper gold or not, since the Crimex can ultimately always settle in dollars - you have no choice about that.
What will finally shear the bolts on this ship of fools? I dunno. But it looks like the American citizens will be the ultimate losers, eventually, and probably a lot sooner than later.
In reply to Just wait til tomorrow when… by Dangerclose
Trump says he wants lots of inflation and a cheaper US dollar. His fed leader is ready to print trillions. Yep, a much lower dollar is in the cards. Deficits go wild.
Exports will be cheaper and imports more expensive. Time to buy 'local.'
Yeah not like that shit from Argentina, eh Bob?
In reply to Exports will be cheaper and… by BritBob
You won't have any 'imports' to worry about since no one will sell to you for greenies and you have no gold left.
In reply to Exports will be cheaper and… by BritBob
By 'local' what? Poisoned food?
In reply to Exports will be cheaper and… by BritBob
I am not aware of too many countries that need, or want, Caterpillar heavy equipment or Patriot missiles that aren't worth shit.
What is it, exactly, that you are intending to 'export'? Not wheat that is for fucking sure, because once your poisoned grain came onto the market in 2014-15, your sales collapsed by 50%.
In reply to Exports will be cheaper and… by BritBob
Gold is up 1/4 of a per cent!
SURGE!
Trump wants to be the manufacturing jobs president (as opposed to the obama "you want fries with that" service and government jobs president)
There are a bunch of ways to get the goal.
Lower corporate taxes
Less regulations
Lower dollar
The only way to reverse the trend is a border tax coupled with tax incentives for manufacturing in the US (or penalties for offshoring). The big Trump tax "overhaul" accomplished neither, for the simple reason that big business wants to continue offshoring, and they will.
In reply to Trump wants to be the… by 2banana
Border tax? Isn't that kind of defeating the whole idea behind the wildly stupid corporate tax cuts?
YOU, represent less than 2% of the world's population. Half of you are functionally illiterate. Your consumer debt is now higher than it was in 2008 and your government debt is triple what it was, and on it's way to 35 Trillion before drumpf even leaves office.
Who in their right mind is going to want to sell to you, let alone do business with you? Answer: No one.
There is only one way to deal with your current situation. Cut, cut, cut government spending while redirecting what little free cash you have into people's pockets. But that is kind of a hard thing to do for a country that is spending 40% of it's budget on war toys that no one wants to buy.
If you do that, for say 30 years, you might survive, but I doubt there is the political 'will' to do any such thing.
In other words, you're fucked. And the sweet thing is, you have fucked yourselves.
In reply to The only way to reverse the… by LetThemEatRand
If you are stupid enough to try to float that illusion, I strongly suggest you give the check book to your wife.
In reply to Trump wants to be the… by 2banana
Just print more?
Fake gold is up a buck lol
COMEX has loads of naked short to push down gold and silver.
In reply to Fake gold is up a buck lol by 2rigged2fail
When BTC reached $19K, I heard a bunch of people here justify the massive moves on the basis that the dollar is imploding. In effect, the argument went, BTC is showing the true value of paper fiat. Not that it ever made sense given that the dollar was moving by a few percent over months vs BTC which moves 10% or more each day, but as BTC currently sits around $10K, I haven't heard any of those same posters explain why BTC lost half of its value while the dollar continued to implode.
The dollars day are indeed numbered as the worlds reserve currency.
There was a time many years ago when the pound sterling was "it" and "they" said it always would be. Then along came this thing called war and well, you know the rest of the story!
Balderdash! They will print ad-infinitum, you will accept it for your work, goods, and services, and you WILL like it.
In reply to The dollars day are indeed… by wmbz
No. There will be a bloody revolution first.
In reply to Balderdash! They will print… by ReturnOfDaMac
Poppycock, they will print a little for you and you will pipe down. Same as it always has been.
In reply to No. There will be a bloody… by east of eden
Exact replay of yesterday in eur/usd. What a fucking joke.
What did you expect when the Fed announced it was reducing it's balance sheet?
It is truly sad when the markets are driven by the actions of the central banks.
End the Fed.
WINNING!!!!
Gold slump now in progress.
Dollar is dumping and someone decides its time to short Gold? If that ain't naked Fed desperation I don't know what is.
More likely someone is selling gold positions to cover losses/margin calls.
The market isn't some teeter totter where something goes down the other thing must go up. Sometimes they both go down, it's called a death spiral.
In reply to Gold slump now in progress… by bentaxle
They haven't gotten around to selling their gold, yet. First are the cryptos, then the bonds, then the stocks, then, well, then you are fucked.
There is going to be such massive inflation in US dollars that most of you won't make it through the next winter. But it will be interesting to watch Venezuela Part Deux.
In reply to More likely someone is… by allgoodmen
The dollah is Still the most used currency in the world.
oh fuck off
In reply to The dollah is Still the most… by roadhazard
and very soon there will more and more and more and more and more and more and more.....
In reply to The dollah is Still the most… by roadhazard
"Dollar Pukes, bankstahs stomp silver's head in for our own good yet again"
~keepin it real.
Don't worry in the age of computer funny money printing by just hitting a key on a computer we can always "print" faster than the value of the fiat debt note dollar can fall....
Bitcoin up, dollar down everything is right again...
What charts could you possibly be looking at - the Orwellian Indexes of New California or something, where an $8 drop in gold is a surge? Where 0.37% gain in FRN is a "plunge?"