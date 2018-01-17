Dollar Plunges To Weakest Since 2014 - Cable, Euro, Gold Surge

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 13:56

Another day, another drop for the dollar index...

 



The Bloomberg Dollar Index is down for 6 days straight...



To its lowest level since Dec 2014...

 

 



The dollar weakness has sent EURUSD to its highest since Dec 2014...

 



And cable strongest since Brexit...

 



Bloomberg's Cameron Crise asks, when will the dollar bounce?

Even trending markets sustain corrections, and it’s starting to feel like dollar weakness is getting a bit tabloid. While the Bloomberg dollar index is trying hard to rebound at the time of writing, that could change in the blink of an eye. Next week’s ECB meeting is an obvious catalyst for a proper reversal if Draghi pushes back on euro strength and the market responds to him. Neither of these is certain, however.

For now, gold is winning...

 



east of eden RAT005 Jan 17, 2018 4:03 PM Permalink

Well, you see, this is how it works. Our 'friends' of the Yiddish persuasion like to buy gold cheap. So while they are unloading all their paper and buying gold, the price will be duly suppressed by their bum-boys at the Fed. Then, once they have divested themselves of all that paper, the price will skyrocket, but only in US dollars. Rinse and repeat.

How much longer is it going to take you idiots to realize what is going on, and put and end to it?

Lore YUNOSELL Jan 17, 2018 3:04 PM Permalink

^ "How will the US respond?"

Same way it always does: with escalating threats of violence.

(It's not the most stable way to back your debt-based currency, but from the perspective of self-serving psychopaths, it's preferable to the alternative.)

But their end time is nigh, evidenced by the bottom falling out from under the cryptos. It won't be long now.

east of eden Dangerclose Jan 17, 2018 3:35 PM Permalink

The problem is that the US (Fed, a.k.a. JP Morgan) can 'sell' an infinite amount of paper gold 'forward' thus keeping the price suppressed. It doesn't even really matter if anybody actually trades in paper gold or not, since the Crimex can ultimately always settle in dollars - you have no choice about that.

What will finally shear the bolts on this ship of fools? I dunno. But it looks like the American citizens will be the ultimate losers, eventually, and probably a lot sooner than later.

yogibear Jan 17, 2018 2:07 PM Permalink

Trump says he wants lots of inflation and a cheaper US dollar. His fed leader is ready to print trillions. Yep, a much lower dollar is in the cards. Deficits go wild.

east of eden BritBob Jan 17, 2018 3:59 PM Permalink

I am not aware of too many countries that need, or want, Caterpillar heavy equipment or Patriot missiles that aren't worth shit.

What is it, exactly, that you are intending to 'export'? Not wheat that is for fucking sure, because once your poisoned grain came onto the market in 2014-15, your sales collapsed by 50%.

 

2banana Jan 17, 2018 2:12 PM Permalink

Trump wants to be the manufacturing jobs president (as opposed to the obama "you want fries with that" service and government jobs president)

There are a bunch of ways to get the goal.

Lower corporate taxes

Less regulations

Lower dollar

 

east of eden LetThemEatRand Jan 17, 2018 3:37 PM Permalink

Border tax? Isn't that kind of defeating the whole idea behind the wildly stupid corporate tax cuts?

YOU, represent less than 2% of the world's population. Half of you are functionally illiterate. Your consumer debt is now higher than it was in 2008 and your government debt is triple what it was, and on it's way to 35 Trillion before drumpf even leaves office.

Who in their right mind is going to want to sell to you, let alone do business with you? Answer: No one.

There is only one way to deal with your current situation. Cut, cut, cut government spending while redirecting what little free cash you have into people's pockets. But that is kind of a hard thing to do for a country that is spending 40% of it's budget on war toys that no one wants to buy.

If you do that, for say 30 years, you might survive, but I doubt there is the political 'will' to do any such thing.

In other words, you're fucked. And the sweet thing is, you have fucked yourselves.

LetThemEatRand Jan 17, 2018 2:22 PM Permalink

When BTC reached $19K, I heard a bunch of people here justify the massive moves on the basis that the dollar is imploding.  In effect, the argument went, BTC is showing the true value of paper fiat.  Not that it ever made sense given that the dollar was moving by a few percent over months vs BTC which moves 10% or more each day, but as BTC currently sits around $10K, I haven't heard any of those same posters explain why BTC lost half of its value while the dollar continued to implode.

wmbz Jan 17, 2018 2:28 PM Permalink

The dollars day are indeed numbered as the worlds reserve currency.

There was a time many years ago when the pound sterling was "it" and "they" said it always would be. Then along came this thing called war and well, you know the rest of the story!

abgary1 Jan 17, 2018 2:55 PM Permalink

What did you expect when the Fed announced it was reducing it's balance sheet?

It is truly sad when the markets are driven by the actions of the central banks.

End the Fed.

bentaxle Jan 17, 2018 3:14 PM Permalink

Gold slump now in progress.

Dollar is dumping and someone decides its time to short Gold? If that ain't naked Fed desperation I don't know what is.

Aubiekong Jan 17, 2018 4:11 PM Permalink

Don't worry in the age of computer funny money printing by just hitting a key on a computer we can always "print" faster than the value of the fiat debt note dollar can fall....