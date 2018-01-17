"He Slipped Up": The One Thing Bannon Told Congress Yesterday That Could Haunt Trump

As discussed earlier, one of the major concerns about Steve Bannon's closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, is that he refused to discuss any of the things that were of biggest interest to his interrogators.
As we reported, Bannon invoked executive privilege during his meeting to avoid sharing details about his time in the Trump administration, where he served as chief strategist, or during the presidential transition. In fact, Bannon reportedly stopped answering questions once his lawyers had alerted the White House that the scope of the House panel's questions would be expanded to include his time in the White House.
However, as Axios reports, Bannon made one conspicuous slip up: he admitted that he'd had conversations with Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer and legal spokesman Mark Corallo about Don Junior's meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower in June 2016. As a reminder, this is the meeting that Bannon allegedly told Michael Wolff was "treasonous", and led to the violent fallout in relations between Trump and Bannon.
This matters because the meeting — and the subsequent drafting of an allegedly misleading statement on Air Force One — has become one of the most important focal points of the Russia investigations, both on Capitol Hill and within Robert Mueller's team, as it provides the closest thing that exists to evidence that the Trump campaign was willing to entertain collusion with Russians, according to Axios' Jonathan Swan.
Bannon immediately realized he'd slipped up and disclosed conversations he wasn't supposed to discuss, because they happened while he was chief strategist in the White House. Throughout the rest of the session, committee members — in particular Republican Trey Gowdy and Democrat Adam Schiff — hammered Bannon over the fact that he'd mentioned those conversations but refused to discuss anything else about his time in the White House.
This is also why the pressure on Bannon to disclose all he knows will only grow, and also why Mueller will be especially interested in what he has to say.
Aside from this once incident, Axios reports the following "insider-the-room" moments:
- After the hearing started, the New York Times dropped its story about the grand jury subpoena of Bannon. Nobody in the room had their phones — it's the protocol in closed-door intelligence hearings — but an official walked in to inform the committee and Bannon's team of the story.
- At that point, the committee paused its proceedings and there was a scramble to figure out how to proceed, and how to ensure they did everything properly insofar as the Mueller probe went. (The committee informed Mueller's team several days earlier that it was calling Bannon in as a witness, and they didn't hear back from Mueller's team so viewed that as a green light.)
- Trey Gowdy, who led the Republican questioning, pressed Bannon hard on his description of Don Junior's Trump Tower meeting as "treasonous." Gowdy asked Bannon whether he would consider it treason for somebody close to him to approach Wikileaks' Julian Assange to get opposition research on Hillary Clinton. Bannon replied that such a scenario would be bad judgment. Then Gowdy produced emails from a Cambridge Analytica employee — the Trump campaign data firm closely affiliated with Bannon — boasting of just such contacts with Assange. Bannon claimed this was the first time he'd seen these emails (though they've been in the news.)
- Bannon attacked the Republicans running these congressional committees for choosing to investigate the Trump campaign and Russia. He said it was part of an "establishment" plan to try to "nullify" the election result. Gowdy challenged him on that, asking Bannon who is this establishment you refer to who is trying to nullify Trump's victory? Bannon answered: Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. Gowdy countered that Bannon couldn't have it both ways. Was he also referring to Trump confidant Kevin McCarthy — the leader of the Republican House conference — who is surely part of the same Ryan-McConnell "establishment?"
- Another pointed question to Bannon: When he told author Michael Wolff there was a "zero" percent chance that Don Junior didn't bring the Russians up to see his father after their meeting, how did he know that happened? I'm told Bannon all but conceded he was purely speculating.
- Throughout the hearing, Bannon kept telling the committee members: "I really want to answer this question," and "I really wish I could answer these questions." That became a sore point with members. They kept asking him why he felt liberated to abandon executive privilege and leak prolifically about the White House to journalists and author Wolff, but wouldn't talk to Congress.
- Bannon, at one point, praised the committee members for the professionalism and preparedness. (But a source familiar with Bannon's thinking told me he made the compliment "tongue-in-cheek.")
Comments
Checks the boating accident metals, yup this is the one alright same shit different day...
First bad idea: talking to Congress
Second bad idea: the two shots of tequila before testifying
In reply to Check the boating accident… by Bill of Rights
Bannon’s a dead man walking. Tell him to say hello to Seth Rich.
In reply to First bad idea: talking to… by Perimetr
see my comment below and my speculation yesterday.. he named Reinhold Richard "Reince" Priebus
he wants to burn down the party..
there is trump bailing out the boat, trying to MAGA and there is Bannon (the cunt) and Democrats stabbing the bottom of the boat with ice picks!!!
In reply to Bannon’s a dead man walking… by dasein211
Bannon didn't "slip up". He knew what he was doing.
You think he slipped up talking about the exact incident that he called "treasonous"? Unlikely.
In reply to see my comment below and my… by Dilluminati
Not sure if anyone has noticed but Hillary admits she paid for a dossier sourced from Kremlin operatives in order to influence the election.
How Ex-Spy Christopher Steele Compiled His Explosive Trump-Russia Dossier
Source A—to use the careful nomenclature of his dossier—was “a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure.” Source B was “a former top level intelligence officer still active in the Kremlin.”
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/03/how-the-explosive-russian-dossi…
In reply to Bannon didn't "slip up". He… by NoDebt
Well. This is as painful to watch as a horror movie in which the heroine is trying to get away from the monster but she keeps falling to the ground every 3 steps. You are correct.
Bookmark this if you need to. Because I am now calling this shitshow in favor of Trump. The key to this was the UK. Their spook Mifsud got unexpectedly and thoroughly burned. So crispy burned was he, that he had to flee Stirling University, his spy school with all of its "diplomatic" professorial perks in disgrace with his professional pants around his ankles.
Here is where it gets interesting. It seems that the UK is in a bit of a tight spot at this point, what with the EU being standoffish economically due to some hurt feelings regarding the Brexit. So, much to the UK's shuffling embarrassment, Prof Mifsud has now been permanently "reassigned". In fact, the NYT already began yesterday to sow the narrative seeds that will Prof. Mifsud is a traitor and an honest-to-dobrozhnost Rooski agent.
In reply to Bannon didn't "slip up". He… by NoDebt
What a shit show.
If this cabal of fucking douchebags would just do their god damned JOBS....
But no...endless bullshit "investigations" - and sucking off the government teat....
Fucking assholes - the lot of them.
Piss on DC - corrupt liars that need to be waterboarded.
In reply to Bannon didn't "slip up". He… by NoDebt
I'm surprised he didnt actually say "whoopsie daisy" right after he said it, all intentional
In reply to Bannon didn't "slip up". He… by NoDebt
Bannon was selected and brought in by Trump. Another poor choice.
In reply to see my comment below and my… by Dilluminati
The whole Bannon affair smells.
Bannon is fired. Bannon goes on the warpath.
That book about the WH is released, eventually freely available as a PDF.
More Bannon in the MSM.
Finally, Mueller summons Bannon. This is what Bannon wanted all along.
Bannon "slips up".
RussiaGate is a zombie, a golem.
Bannon made sure it still walks among us.
In reply to Bannon’s a dead man walking… by dasein211
Bannon is simply part of the flotsam and jettison left in the wake of the good ship SS Trump on its 70 year voyage across a sea of suckerfish.
The only up side is that he looks the part.
In reply to Bannon’s a dead man walking… by dasein211
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/flotsam-jetsam.html
In reply to Bannon is simply part of the… by curbjob
That you got upvotes from your team for those pearls of wisdom speaks volumes.
Your team is here to spread heat but no light.
But then again, your team isn't too happy with bright lights, is it?
In reply to Bannon is simply part of the… by curbjob
Need sumpin'2 take the edge off.
In reply to First bad idea: talking to… by Perimetr
In reply to As far as the Russians under… by BritBob
Chief strategist that can't think strategically during questioning...................................
In reply to what fucking article are you… by Dilluminati
Build that wall!
In reply to Chief strategist that can't… by JRobby
I'm starting to think the chief difference between bannon and trump is where they see things in respect to generational theory.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory
Bannon is huge on the book
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/08/us/politics/stephen-bannon-book-four…
Where I'm getting really pissed off with bannon is he is doing nothing but tossing shit in the air as self-appointed muckster in the 4th stage, and Trump is in the 3rd.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory#…
Hero versus artist
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory#…
unraveling versus crisis
So bannon is just doing everything he can as a catharsis for tumult, but he bites both sides of the aisle, dude wants revolution and he bannon is the party.. dudes out there...
so I wish he'd just get a swift kick in the cunt and go away..
In reply to Chief strategist that can't… by JRobby
A punt to YOUR cunt,donkey trunk.I AM entertained
In reply to I'm starting to think the… by Dilluminati
"Chief strategist that can't think strategically.."
Maybe he was...being strategic. The question remains, whose strategy was he following?
In reply to Chief strategist that can't… by JRobby
you may be correct on one point
(though unintentionally, I think)
Most Russians now believe "the Cold War never ended",
because the USA never ceased its hostility and hostile actions against Russia.
In reply to As far as the Russians under… by BritBob
Keep weavin' and dodgin' Steve, youse da best entertainment so far in this freak show.
no way.. that goes to the Roger Stone
https://www.snopes.com/roger-stone-nixon-tattoo/
In reply to Keep weavin' and dodgin'… by FreedomWriter
Democrats keep spinning their wheels. Not much happening.
If this article is true then I would contend that Gowdy sounds more like a deep state operative than not.
Nope, justice has no party. If you don't think Drumpt is deep state check out his time as a democrat and his ties to organized crime/banking industry.
I appreciate people who want to challenge the system but it is time to really know who is who. If they are in the mainstream be it politics, entertainment, religion - they are part of the problem. End the Federal Reserve Act, End The Administrative Proceedures Act, Repeal the 14th amendment, Reinstate the 13th Amendment and then you can start rebuilding the Republic
In reply to If this article is true… by Everybodys All…
No kidding. Get with Assange and wipe these fucks out.
"You ain't got no friends and all the others they hate you." - FZ
In reply to If this article is true… by Everybodys All…
Does the life you've been leading gotta go?
In reply to No kidding. Get with Assange… by chunga
Did they say Shithole in any of the meetings? CNN needs to know.
I think that was implied whenever they said, Trump Administration.
In reply to Shithole! by shankster
No, Shithole wasn’t used, but Ratfucker was....liberally.
In reply to Shithole! by shankster
Gowdy seems like a flipped faggot.
Mueller and crew need a JDAM dropped on their fucking heads. Waste of our tax dollars.
Maybe if it were an public hearing we would not have all these lying leaks. Bread and Circus.
All of this Bannon/Tump talk is total crap. It's all a distraction from what really matters. Sick of the leftists and SJWs who run the media and Hollywood. Go away! Move like you said you would! #RememberSethRich #Hillary4Prison #DrainTheSwamp #Remember911 #Remember2008
move to Arizona and go room with sheriff convict Joe.
In reply to All of this Bannon/Tump talk… by World-Gone-Mad
He should just stagger in, booze on the breath, let the bottle hit the floor, and say he was confused during his time, all the time at the white house.
Fucking Judas. So now we understand why the Mercer family wanted him close to Trump. Just for this reason. The old saying: "Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer" never rang more true.
Very possible. Mercer was all in on that phony Cruz, but saw the zeitgeist for what it was.
In reply to Fucking Judas. So now we… by TheObsoleteMan
Yeah right he slipped up. Bannon can't be trusted on telling the truth. He is a known liar.