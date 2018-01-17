"The Sex Was Textbook Generic" - Stormy Daniels Dishes On Trump Hookup

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 22:10

Stormy Daniels - the former porn star who claims to have had an affair with President Trump back in 2006, shortly after his marriage to First Lady Melania Trump - is refusing to go away. On Wednesday, In Touch, the glossy supermarket tabloid, published excerpts from an interview that Daniels - real name Stephanie Clifford - gave to the magazine back in 2011.

In the excerpts, Daniels discusses her, uh, liaison with Trump in intimate detail. The affair took place in a Lake Tahoe Nevada hotel suite. In Touch corroborated the story with Daniels’s good friend, Randy Spears. Her ex-husband, Mike Moz, also confirmed the story.
Daniels also reportedly took and passed a polygraph test administered by In Touch at the time of the interview.

 

Daniels

The most salacious details included in the story was Daniels’s description Trump’s bedroom demeanor.

Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” while discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. "I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’"

Trump met Daniels at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. Trump asked her to dinner, to which she readily agreed...

When she met with Trump, she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith - presumably former Oval Office Director of Operations and Trump Organization Security Chief Keith Schilller...

It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” Stormy recalled, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together.

“Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’” she told In Touch. Stormy, dressed up to go out on the town, arrived at Trump’s hotel room, where she says she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith, who let her inside. Stormy claims Trump was sprawled on the couch watching TV, wearing pajama pants. “We ended up having dinner in the room,” she revealed to In Touch.

After the deed, Daniels said the two hung out for a bit. Then Trump promised to call her - though it’s unclear whether he ever did.

At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go to the bathroom.

“When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having sex, Stormy said, "We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’"

Trump has vigorously denied having an affair with Daniels, and the White House has contested a Wall Street Journal story claiming Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to stop  her from sharing her story with Slate and Good Morning America in October 2016, shortly after the Access Hollywood tape leaked.

Of course, this is just an excerpt. Daniels was pretty active in sharing her story about five years ago, it seems, back when Trump was the star host of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice." In Touch  will publish a 5,000 word interview with Daniels later in the week...

5000yl 5000yl Jan 17, 2018 10:21 PM Permalink

I bet if I looked at her twitter it would say "God is #1 in my life"

 

these chicks are all the same. 

#classless

PornStar... HA! I can tell exactly the type of person she is just by looking at her. 

I hope Trump sent her on her way in a cab afterwards

MEFOBILLS stizazz Jan 18, 2018 12:25 AM Permalink

In France, they would bring in women to service their leaders.  Why?  It was assumed the men would need release in order to be effective.

Woodrow Wilson was getting some tail at Princeton, and Zionist Jews blackmailed him.  WW1 started, which then leads to WW2 and the entire course of the human history is changed.  All of that for some tail?  Zion then gets Israel.  That was some mighty expensive pussy.

 We as humans are seriously tarded if this story gets legs.  Women use their pussy for power.  Other unscrupulous people use bimbo eruptions to control presidents and change the course of history, to the worse.

It's time we grow up.  As soon as people stop giving a shit then our blackmailers will have less control.  You can already get porno free on the internet, and people are sending dick pics and so on.  Even if story is true, it is between Melania and Donald and none of our damn business.  The real question is what the press and their string pullers are hoping to accomplish?

I don't even care that Bill Clinton was getting tail.  I do care that he sold the country down the river.  Ghengis Khan supposedly has some 16 million descendants.  Ghengis was doing some serious banging, and still managed to be an effective warlord.

 

vato poco MEFOBILLS Jan 18, 2018 1:48 AM Permalink

you're right, but it'll never happen. country was founded by fucking pilgrims; it's in the DNA. 

ask all the chronic-pain people who can't get meds anymore because the fucking pilgrims at the DEA & congress & the various state legislatures all "did something" about the bullshit "opioid crisis".

the fucking pilgrims are willing to let cancer patients die screaming in pain; you think they're gonna loosen up about *pussy*?? LOL

Pandelis MEFOBILLS Jan 18, 2018 1:59 AM Permalink

@MEFOBILLS

you make it almost sounds like if wilson was stronger the history would have been different... these people have complete control.  Wilson was picked from the start (he was an obscure professor - an earlier version of obozo professor in chicago), as someone vunerable and controllable , if he did not fit the bill they would have found someone else.  cause and effect kind of thing.

 

read on Colonel House to understand who was the real tool and power beyond "president" wilson- of course they are all tools, and always can be changed to find the right tool to do the job.

 

i think wilson understood what the federal reserve was 10 or 20 years later and had that famous quote of how distressed he was to what he done to american people.  he still did not get it how irrelevant he was; at the worst case scenerio if he did not behave, he would had an accident or something and have someone else in his place. ... we are talking about evil complete control. 

 

only God will change it ... that is why Syria is where it will happen and Korea is just another distraction killing millions... what matters is in the middle east.

 

BobEore MEFOBILLS Jan 18, 2018 4:14 AM Permalink

Genghis' "serious bangin" days... and pretty soon everything else... came to an end at the hands of a captive princess of a subjected nation who he had taken into his harem to use like the Drumpf likes to use ladyfolk.

Can't say whether the gal stuffed the disembodied dic into the great mans' mouth... history hasn't diclosed that detail. But it would do the Don well to take in a lil history of the ancient kind,

and learn what other 'small-handed' folk get up to... when sufficiently riled by their treatment at the hands of puffed up potentates

SilverRhino espirit Jan 17, 2018 11:43 PM Permalink

More than blowback.  This is a propaganda attempt at moral equivalence to the indictments of the pedos that is coming soon.  

 

Elites are going to seed this attempt at changing the zeitgeist viva several sources on the internet.   They are projecting their own sins onto Trump.   

Someone DESPERATELY wants the water sufficiently muddied when 9000+ sealed indictments roll out in order to poison the minds of a nation of jurors with an "Everyone does it" attitude.

GUS100CORRINA Never_Put_Down Jan 18, 2018 2:41 AM Permalink

"The Sex Was Textbook Generic" - Stormy Daniels Dishes On Trump Hookup

My response: I am so absolutely tired of DEEP STATE/SHADOW GOVERNMENT and MSM perverted TRUTH to delegitimize the office of the POTUS.

The people who generate this CRAP are DESPOTS with REPROBATE MINDS who have condemned souls.

The GIG is up for the DEEP STATE and PERVERTS in our government and they know it. So, they look to be determined to take down the REPUBLIC or what is left of it versus allowing the REPUBLIC to be renewed.

bluez espirit Jan 17, 2018 11:58 PM Permalink

I think Trump has lived his entire life in the 1940s. There are lots like that, even in NYC.

As far as the "textbook generic", that's just fine by me. I soon got damn sick and tired of women who wanted the stupid distracting kinky stuff. Many even insisted on doing it in public places. Where the hell were they taught that this nonsense is "hip"?

Theta_Burn 5000yl Jan 17, 2018 10:23 PM Permalink

Having hit the wall...hard, even blowing black dick opportunities are drying up.

The only logical choice was one last gang-bang payday...or a cameo in life after porn.

Sorry, but ya'll have to wait till next yr. for the "Mr. President" book release.

BobEore Shadow1275 Jan 17, 2018 11:28 PM Permalink

Most Women are garbage at sex.

Here we go.

As the last pathetic dregs of the Maga-got Revolution crawl away to find some 'shithole' to permanently park in...

it's time to blame each n every body in the universe... cept themselves...

for the serial failures which have flowed into every 'nook' n 'cranny' of their public and private lives since that first, fatal failure at the juncture where the normal process of socialization would have brought them out of the infantile stage of human development, into  the world of happy and successful interactions with the rest of the species.... and responsible adulthood.

merika exceptionalist VIAGRA NATION: "women are garbage [at sex]"

ex-pat merikan exceptionalist Philipat Nation: "American women are bitches"

"four months after his son Barron was born."

Tardnation. Where ever they go - there they are: the blame remains the same.

MAGA duds!

 

 

 

 

 

BobEore afronaut Jan 18, 2018 12:47 AM Permalink

no offense... but looks like meter ain't your metier...

the comment was a general reflection pon the astonishing lack of self-reflection that seems .... "generic" to the species of tard whose willingness to blame every one save themselves for each and every vicissitude of life...

results in a pathetic, dirge-like wailing,

such as we see on these very pages daily

as short-pant man-bouys seek to outdo each the

other in casting the net,

farther and farther for further frameups

to place blame moar upon yet.

and as such, was in line with the Dickinson-style of 'ballad meter'

Great streets of silence led away
To neighborhoods of pause —
Here was no notice — no dissent —
No universe — no laws.

 which so aptly sums up the situation in which the TARDNATION finds itself of the moment... as to require no further comment.