"The Sex Was Textbook Generic" - Stormy Daniels Dishes On Trump Hookup

Stormy Daniels - the former porn star who claims to have had an affair with President Trump back in 2006, shortly after his marriage to First Lady Melania Trump - is refusing to go away. On Wednesday, In Touch, the glossy supermarket tabloid, published excerpts from an interview that Daniels - real name Stephanie Clifford - gave to the magazine back in 2011.
In the excerpts, Daniels discusses her, uh, liaison with Trump in intimate detail. The affair took place in a Lake Tahoe Nevada hotel suite. In Touch corroborated the story with Daniels’s good friend, Randy Spears. Her ex-husband, Mike Moz, also confirmed the story.
Daniels also reportedly took and passed a polygraph test administered by In Touch at the time of the interview.
The most salacious details included in the story was Daniels’s description Trump’s bedroom demeanor.
Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” while discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. "I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’"
Trump met Daniels at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. Trump asked her to dinner, to which she readily agreed...
When she met with Trump, she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith - presumably former Oval Office Director of Operations and Trump Organization Security Chief Keith Schilller...
It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” Stormy recalled, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together.
“Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’” she told In Touch. Stormy, dressed up to go out on the town, arrived at Trump’s hotel room, where she says she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith, who let her inside. Stormy claims Trump was sprawled on the couch watching TV, wearing pajama pants. “We ended up having dinner in the room,” she revealed to In Touch.
After the deed, Daniels said the two hung out for a bit. Then Trump promised to call her - though it’s unclear whether he ever did.
At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go to the bathroom.
“When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having sex, Stormy said, "We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’"
Trump has vigorously denied having an affair with Daniels, and the White House has contested a Wall Street Journal story claiming Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to stop her from sharing her story with Slate and Good Morning America in October 2016, shortly after the Access Hollywood tape leaked.
Of course, this is just an excerpt. Daniels was pretty active in sharing her story about five years ago, it seems, back when Trump was the star host of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice." In Touch will publish a 5,000 word interview with Daniels later in the week...
Comments
Once a Slut, always a Slut!
Most Women are garbage at sex. You literally have to hold their hand through everything
In reply to Once a Slut, always a Slut! by USA USA
*sniff*
*sniff*
I smell an attention whore.
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
I bet if I looked at her twitter it would say "God is #1 in my life"
these chicks are all the same.
#classless
PornStar... HA! I can tell exactly the type of person she is just by looking at her.
I hope Trump sent her on her way in a cab afterwards
In reply to *sniff*… by 5000yl
She has an outlook email address on her twitter so you know she hasnt been "booked" in at least a decade
In reply to I bet if I looked at her… by 5000yl
She's hoping Washington Compost will drop some coins her way.
Must be desperate.
In reply to She has an outlook email… by 5000yl
Fuck Around, How Many Here on the Thump Payrollz ? ? ? ? ?
In reply to She's hoping Washington… by Never One Roach
So the slut whore says "ugh", as if she has taste and class?
In reply to How Many Here on the Thump… by BaBaBouy
This is probably blowback from the Clinton Camp over the Chelsea/Hubbell correlation.
In reply to So the slut whore says "ugh"… by any_mouse
Whore dissatisfied that Trump didn't choke her during sex, news at 11.
In reply to This is probably blowback… by espirit
Face it, TRUMP is a SEXUAL DEVIANT. http://bit.ly/2DbcQXG
In reply to Whore dissatisfied that… by tmosley
How is anything The DOnTARD has been accused of deviant? Are you a pedo faggot?
In reply to Face it TRUMP is a SEXUAL… by stizazz
In France, they would bring in women to service their leaders. Why? It was assumed the men would need release in order to be effective.
Woodrow Wilson was getting some tail at Princeton, and Zionist Jews blackmailed him. WW1 started, which then leads to WW2 and the entire course of the human history is changed. All of that for some tail? Zion then gets Israel. That was some mighty expensive pussy.
We as humans are seriously tarded if this story gets legs. Women use their pussy for power. Other unscrupulous people use bimbo eruptions to control presidents and change the course of history, to the worse.
It's time we grow up. As soon as people stop giving a shit then our blackmailers will have less control. You can already get porno free on the internet, and people are sending dick pics and so on. Even if story is true, it is between Melania and Donald and none of our damn business. The real question is what the press and their string pullers are hoping to accomplish?
I don't even care that Bill Clinton was getting tail. I do care that he sold the country down the river. Ghengis Khan supposedly has some 16 million descendants. Ghengis was doing some serious banging, and still managed to be an effective warlord.
In reply to Face it TRUMP is a SEXUAL… by stizazz
you're right, but it'll never happen. country was founded by fucking pilgrims; it's in the DNA.
ask all the chronic-pain people who can't get meds anymore because the fucking pilgrims at the DEA & congress & the various state legislatures all "did something" about the bullshit "opioid crisis".
the fucking pilgrims are willing to let cancer patients die screaming in pain; you think they're gonna loosen up about *pussy*?? LOL
In reply to In France, they would bring… by MEFOBILLS
@MEFOBILLS
you make it almost sounds like if wilson was stronger the history would have been different... these people have complete control. Wilson was picked from the start (he was an obscure professor - an earlier version of obozo professor in chicago), as someone vunerable and controllable , if he did not fit the bill they would have found someone else. cause and effect kind of thing.
read on Colonel House to understand who was the real tool and power beyond "president" wilson- of course they are all tools, and always can be changed to find the right tool to do the job.
i think wilson understood what the federal reserve was 10 or 20 years later and had that famous quote of how distressed he was to what he done to american people. he still did not get it how irrelevant he was; at the worst case scenerio if he did not behave, he would had an accident or something and have someone else in his place. ... we are talking about evil complete control.
only God will change it ... that is why Syria is where it will happen and Korea is just another distraction killing millions... what matters is in the middle east.
In reply to In France, they would bring… by MEFOBILLS
Genghis' "serious bangin" days... and pretty soon everything else... came to an end at the hands of a captive princess of a subjected nation who he had taken into his harem to use like the Drumpf likes to use ladyfolk.
Can't say whether the gal stuffed the disembodied dic into the great mans' mouth... history hasn't diclosed that detail. But it would do the Don well to take in a lil history of the ancient kind,
and learn what other 'small-handed' folk get up to... when sufficiently riled by their treatment at the hands of puffed up potentates
In reply to In France, they would bring… by MEFOBILLS
"Daniels does Donald"
In reply to This is probably blowback… by espirit
Why would the DOnTARD lick a toilet seat when he could have a 12 year younger Melania anytime he wants? Or any other nubile barely legal hottie with a lot fewer miles on it? Polygraph administered by "In Touch" glossy supermarket tabloid.
Sounds legit.
In reply to "Daniels does Donald" by Muddy1
More than blowback. This is a propaganda attempt at moral equivalence to the indictments of the pedos that is coming soon.
Elites are going to seed this attempt at changing the zeitgeist viva several sources on the internet. They are projecting their own sins onto Trump.
Someone DESPERATELY wants the water sufficiently muddied when 9000+ sealed indictments roll out in order to poison the minds of a nation of jurors with an "Everyone does it" attitude.
In reply to This is probably blowback… by espirit
Amazing how hookers who fuck thousands of men for money remember 1 single man...
amazing... what a memory...
But she's a hooker. Who cares what she has to say? She's a hooker.
So what if Trump fucker her? Did he pay her the fee?
Yes.
In reply to This is probably blowback… by espirit
I feel bad for Melania "ugh" might need some penicillin after that one.
In reply to So the slut whore says "ugh"… by any_mouse
"Hell hath no fury like a whore with a press agent." Frank Sinatra
In reply to So the slut whore says "ugh"… by any_mouse
There's no doubt this is the work of Soros and the dirt digging corrupt State
In reply to She's hoping Washington… by Never One Roach
"The Sex Was Textbook Generic" - Stormy Daniels Dishes On Trump Hookup
My response: I am so absolutely tired of DEEP STATE/SHADOW GOVERNMENT and MSM perverted TRUTH to delegitimize the office of the POTUS.
The people who generate this CRAP are DESPOTS with REPROBATE MINDS who have condemned souls.
The GIG is up for the DEEP STATE and PERVERTS in our government and they know it. So, they look to be determined to take down the REPUBLIC or what is left of it versus allowing the REPUBLIC to be renewed.
In reply to There's no doubt this is the… by Never_Put_Down
She was just trying to earn money for college when she started!!
In reply to I bet if I looked at her… by 5000yl
Law school.
In reply to She was just trying to earn… by natronic
Textbook generic must mean copulation 6 different ways with a final facial whitewash.
Is that rayciss?
In reply to Law school. by any_mouse
I think Trump has lived his entire life in the 1940s. There are lots like that, even in NYC.
As far as the "textbook generic", that's just fine by me. I soon got damn sick and tired of women who wanted the stupid distracting kinky stuff. Many even insisted on doing it in public places. Where the hell were they taught that this nonsense is "hip"?
In reply to Textbook generic must mean… by espirit
deleted..
In reply to I bet if I looked at her… by 5000yl
No such thing as a "porn star" they are called prostitutes....sex for money. I am tired of all the lies.
In reply to I bet if I looked at her… by 5000yl
Having hit the wall...hard, even blowing black dick opportunities are drying up.
The only logical choice was one last gang-bang payday...or a cameo in life after porn.
Sorry, but ya'll have to wait till next yr. for the "Mr. President" book release.
In reply to *sniff*… by 5000yl
Wrestling choking films, some black rimjob stuff, then the green rope stuff. Yep a well rounded career she had.
In reply to Having hit the wall...hard,… by Theta_Burn
Anyone Else Smell a Tell All Book Deal ? Maybe a Movie ? The possibilities are endless.
In reply to *sniff*… by 5000yl
A great way to boost your movie sales.
In reply to *sniff*… by 5000yl
Shouldn't Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom step forward as "representatives" of Stormy, just about now?
In reply to *sniff*… by 5000yl
working gals gotta stick together, right?
In reply to Shouldn't Gloria Allred and… by LadyAtZero
We have a letter from Stormy denying everything.
https://twitter.com/alivitali/status/951924598513250305/photo/1
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
Zorba had sex with her in 2012. Afterwards she offered to sell Zorba some of her pornography. Zorba told her that he doesn't own a pornograph.
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
You told that joke once before. Hint. It ain't funny the second time.
In reply to Zorba had sex with her in… by zorba THE GREEK
The guy who told a young Zorba that joke, would be 125 years old if he were alive today.
In reply to You told that joke once… by Baron von Bud
Maybe, but Funny the first time!
In reply to You told that joke once… by Baron von Bud
I hadn't heard it so it's OK with me
In reply to You told that joke once… by Baron von Bud
You're far far better off starting with a woman who knows nothing than one who already has lots of experience.
You can teach the ignorant but you can't get rid of the herp.
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
Amen.
I always felt like I was doing most of the work.
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
Here we go.
As the last pathetic dregs of the Maga-got Revolution crawl away to find some 'shithole' to permanently park in...
it's time to blame each n every body in the universe... cept themselves...
for the serial failures which have flowed into every 'nook' n 'cranny' of their public and private lives since that first, fatal failure at the juncture where the normal process of socialization would have brought them out of the infantile stage of human development, into the world of happy and successful interactions with the rest of the species.... and responsible adulthood.
merika exceptionalist VIAGRA NATION: "women are garbage [at sex]"
ex-pat merikan exceptionalist Philipat Nation: "American women are bitches"
"four months after his son Barron was born."
Tardnation. Where ever they go - there they are: the blame remains the same.
MAGA duds!
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
That didn't even make sense. Was it supposed to rhyme?
In reply to Most Women are garbage at… by BobEore
no offense... but looks like meter ain't your metier...
and as such, was in line with the Dickinson-style of 'ballad meter'
which so aptly sums up the situation in which the TARDNATION finds itself of the moment... as to require no further comment.
In reply to That didn't even make sense… by afronaut
Common...a few tokes on the bong and the mysterious deeper meaning will evolve. 🤛
In reply to That didn't even make sense… by afronaut
Geez, not my experience.
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275
There are exceptions.
In reply to Women are garbage at sex… by Shadow1275