Trump Fires Trade War Shots: "If There Is A Trade War With China, There Is"

With Reuters having published the part of its exclusive Trump interview in which the president discusses North Korea and Russia, and in which he said that it is "very possible" the crisis with North Korea can't be resolved in a peaceful way, moments ago Reuters published highlights from the remainder of Trump's interview, which discloses more from Trump's trade agenda.
Here are the Reuters headlines:
- TRUMP SAYS HE HOPES THERE WON'T BE A TRADE WAR WITH CHINA, BUT "IF THERE IS, THERE IS."
- TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS CONSIDERING "BIG DAMAGES" IN PROBE OVER ALLEGED CHINA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT
- TRUMP SAYS HE MAY TERMINATE NAFTA AGREEMENT, A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD BE UNHAPPY IF HE DID: RTRS
Mexico’s peso pared some of today's gains on the news Trump "may" terminate Nafta agreement, with the MXN falling 0.5% to 18.6833/USD vs session high 18.58, although the bullet hardly says something we haven't known already.
And touching on China's threat to sell Treasurys if there is a trade war, Trump said:
- TRUMP SAYS ANY CHANGE IN CHINA'S PURCHASES OF U.S. TREASURIES WOULD NOT HURT U.S. ECONOMY, SAYS EVERYBODY WANTS TO BUY TREASURIES
Some more details from the full interview:
In an interview with Reuters, Trump and his economic adviser Gary Cohn said China had forced U.S. companies to transfer their intellectual property to China as a cost of doing business there. The United States has started a trade investigation into the issue, and Cohn said the United States Trade Representative would be making recommendations about it soon.
“We have a very big intellectual property potential fine going, which is going to come out soon,” Trump said in the interview.
While Trump did not specify what he meant by a “fine” against China, the 1974 trade law that authorized an investigation into China’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property allows him to impose retaliatory tariffs on Chinese goods or other trade sanctions until China changes its policies.
Trump said the damages could be high, without elaborating on how the numbers were reached or how the costs would be imposed.
“We’re talking about big damages. We’re talking about numbers that you haven’t even thought about,” Trump said.
U.S. businesses say they lose hundreds of billions of dollars in technology and millions of jobs to Chinese firms which have stolen ideas and software or forced them to turn over intellectual property as part of the price of doing business in China.
The president said he wanted the United States to have a good relationship with China, but Beijing needed to treat the United States fairly. Trump said he would be announcing some kind of action against China over trade and said he would discuss the issue during his State of the Union address on Jan. 30.
Asked about the potential for a trade war depending on potential U.S. action over steel, aluminum and solar panels, Trump said he hoped a trade war would not ensue.
“I don’t think so, I hope not. But if there is, there is,” he said.
The president also said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had not discussed China’s plans with regard to purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Chinese officials reviewing the country’s foreign exchange holdings had recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds.
Trump said he was not concerned such a move would hurt the U.S. economy. “We never talked about it. They have to do what they do,” he said.
For now it appears that the trade war drums are beating louder ahead of the State of the Union speech at the end of the month, when Trump is expected to unveil a hard line approach to trade with China, something we discussed in "US And China Brace For Trade War That Could Rattle Global Economy", especially with the Chinese trade surplus surging during Trump's first year in office.
Good the commies needs to be taught a lesson about messing with us.
We have been in a trade war for the past 30+ years and have been getting our asses kicked by China!
China has protectionist trade policies which makes it nearly impossible to get a US made product into the country. How is that fair?? We have lost millions of good paying jobs and trillions in wealth due to unfair trade. It's time for that to change.. I'm with President Trump! 🇺🇸
trump is an asshole
Yeah we all want treasuries.......LMAO
Either do it now or do it later when the dollar is no longer the reserve currency, the cost of imports skyrockets and the U.S has no leverage.
We never should have allowed such a large trade deficit with China let alone tolerate all of this corporate espionage and IP theft.
The people running this country are fucking retards and criminals.
Trade wars lead to real wars
It's bound to happen soon or later. Better do it now while we have the upper hand.
Kabuki Face Trump
1. he leads America, an empire of weaponry and grift
2. angry, materialistic, without sacred ideals
3. endlessly circular
4. Russia and China are buying puts on America
5. government by golf
Ohhh, so, we cannot ever insist that our own people are served by trade. If we do, they’ll stomp their feet and start a war.
Germany,Japan,Korea all had their turn and soon China will soon be a full on first world country and then the manufacturing will go to India or Bangladesh unless robotics becomes cheaper than the labour costs of a developing nation.The world has moved on the US still has advantages in military and computer technology but the acme widget corporations have moved on in the last 30 years and they are not coming back.
Now you can go the isolationist route or you can re-position yourself taking global realities into account for example the US could develop new technologies or be a service centre of excellence for overseas corporations who lack intellectual capital.
Take Ireland for example it realised its traditional markets such as textiles were no longer competitive so it repositioned itself with pharmaceuticals and tourism.
When America gets back to the business of business and not the business of war it will have to address the worlds realities,those jobs are gone they aint coming back.
Eric Trump told me today "The economy is doing well at 26000"! Oh, yea!
Made in China never was a long term game.
Pull the rug out from underneath their cheap labor, and let long distance shipping costs do the rest. All their gold comes back to the US, fills Fort Knox up again, puts a chicken in every pot, and a MAGA hat on every head for the 2020 elections.
Whoop tee doo.
Trade war for the USA and huge.. yuge unemployment in China
Restore, but not with private prison prisoners. Plenty of dormant resources so inflation not a problem long term.
on a real serious note the Chicoms still getting the better part of the deal.. I'm surprised they doubt America isn't 100% behind the POTUS on this.. flyover America supports this president
major markets where people need shit shipped free.. like sanctuary cities, they want more free shit
but America wants the jobs, still believes in work and reward, and wants made in USA again
That is supposed to be better than Yuge U6 underemployment in America, disguised by free housing, free food and ever-increasing refundable child tax credits for some citizens, immigrants and illegal immigrants.
These are the ones working part-time to stay under the earned-income limit for welfare and the cut off for the child tax credit, while the rest of the underemployed citizens are thrown under the bus, with rent that absorbs more than half of our earned-only income and nothing but churn jobs that are part time, temporary, 1099 gigs or high turnover with low pay.
A lot of Americans would be happy if Trump ended NAFTA. We have been in a trade war with Mexico for decades, and American employers keep shipping jobs down there, as the welfare and child-tax-credit-supported illegals keep claiming jobs up here.
we cross posted. I agree that and discouraged labor, under employed.. we need the jobs
I am not sure this is the solution to employing 95 million unemployed Americans but at least Trump is trying something.
It would help. China should not be doing that counterfeiting, either, albeit that really impacts just a few designers of products and businesspeople since most of the jobs, spawned by American innovation, are in China. It is good that Apple is pledging to create a bunch of new IT jobs here, plus the repatriation of $38 billion.
EVERYBODY WANTS OUR DEBT! Dont forget it.
Is that why the dollars is falling?
A devalued currency isn't a bad thing when you are trying to increase your exports and encourage domestic consumption.
China is in the process of dumping their 1 trillion dollar US treasury holdings.
The PetroYuan will be the new global reserve currency, with the Russian gold-backed Ruble.
World War 3 is close.
You know you are giving a mattis a hard on right?
trade war with china with dow on ath? do we really have a problem?
We need to do what China does and tax foreign made goods.
And if China wants to dump our debt. Fine, the Federal Reserve will just do another QE and buy them out!
WAR'S OVER DUMBASS, WE LOST!
stable orange genius is a freaking moron.
At least he is 1000% healthy and has very good genes.
yes, great genes. he can eat a 16 oz prime rib extra rare with a pile of buttery mashed potatoes and wash it down with a boatload of gravy every day and live to be a hundred. the rest of us on the other hand are freaking doomed.
Soooooooo more nothing burger
China has a lot more to lose due to their cheating on trade.
If China lost access to US markets, those millions of unemployed factory workers in China would riot and overthrow the Communist government!
PLA is loyal to the party not the people. They'll shoot their own without blinking an eye.
They have a lot more to lose because of the fact that we buy so much more from them than vice versa.
Only the fake media in the united states wants unemployed people sitting at home watching CNN.. Americans want to go to work!!!
Watch how the media skews this.. and things only get worse.. the fake news our real problem
Didn't need China 50yrs ago. So called US Companies (all traitors to this county) can stay there. I don't buy their easily breakable crap anymore.
lol Trade war? Build your own cars like desirable Fords, that nobody wants. But yeah, bring those jobs home. Pure delusion.
They pretend to sell us most excellent products and we pretend to pay them. Come on now, everybody knows the game ..
It's called .. "pretend."
Long wet supply chain from China. Just drive the price of bunker fuel (used by steamship lines) sky high and the shipping cost will tear down the whole deal.
Some days Trump looks like he's in over his head. He's just treading water. Then a wave comes and Trump hops on his surfboard and looks like a genius. The media will not focus on the period when shows his genius.
Using that metaphor, Trump is unprepared for the 20 foot Great White shark that's about to take a huge bite out of his ass.
Jeeze I wish this guy would just SHUT UP! He will do nothing, nothing. He will get nothing, nothing. The trade deficits will continue to grow. The budget deficits will continue to grow. Paper issuance will continue to grow. Nothing is going to change, nothing. Just more tweetstorms in a teacup.