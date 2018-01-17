Watch The State Department Respond As US Ally Turkey Attacks US-Backed Forces In Syria

Contradiction has become the norm for US foreign policy over the past many years - an observation that is clear to anyone even remotely paying attention.
On Tuesday the US State Department spokesperson was asked during the daily press briefing about the obvious contradiction inherent in US ally and NATO member Turkey shelling US-backed Kurdish forces in Afrin - the Kurdish held zone in northwest Syria near the Turkish border.
It's not the first time that a US partner force has attacked another US partner force in Syria (and then there's this Vice News headline from 2016 indicating it's sometimes gone three ways: "Three US allies are now fighting each other in northern Syria").
Thus far US military officials have sought to distance themselves from YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) operations in Afrin while simultaneously promising to ramp up support for the Kurdish YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) throughout the rest of Northern Syria. US Coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said Tuesday of the Syrian Kurds in Afrin, "We don't support them, we have nothing to do with them" - in what was a clear case of the Pentagon trying to dance around the issue with old-fashioned double speak, pretending as if the Syrian Kurds themselves don't see "Rojava" Kurds as a single entity.
As a Pentagon spokesman recently told Defense One: "The Coalition is working jointly with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to establish and train the new Syrian Border Security Force (BSF). Currently, there are approximately 230 individuals training in the BSF’s inaugural class, with the goal of a final force size of approximately 30,000."
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said of the new US-backed Border Security Force, which obviously is to be heavily Kurdish in composition, that it is akin to the US hosting a "terror army" along Turkey's border. Erdoğan has vowed "to strangle it before it’s even born."
Meanwhile Turkey has amassed a huge invasion force to oust the YPG from Afrin Canton, and sporadic fighting and shelling is widely reported to have already begun. This as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has indicated "the Unites States will remain in Syria" while continuing to train its SDF proxies and bolster its new "Syrian Border Security Force."
Watch as Heather Nauert fumbles through a response to an excellent and obvious question: What is the US position as its NATO ally is shelling its number one ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria?...
I went to the @StateDept yesterday and asked about the contradiction of the US building a mostly-Kurdish Border Force on the Syrian border even as its NATO ally Turkey threatens to "strangle" it "before it's even born." pic.twitter.com/142zCabXF5— Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) January 17, 2018
Here is the exchange:
QUESTION: The Turkish military began shelling Kurdish positions in Afrin province in northern Syria. What is the U.S. position as its NATO ally is shelling the - its number one ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria?
MS NAUERT: Okay. I’m afraid I don’t have anything for you on that.
QUESTION: Can NATO--
QUESTION: Can we move on, please?
MS NAUERT: Okay. Sir?
QUESTION: So you - wait, so you are saying - does--
MS NAUERT: I don’t have a specific report on whether or not we can confirm that that has taken place. Okay.
QUESTION: Okay. Well, along the same lines, there’s also been the announcement of a border force consisting primarily of Kurdish militias allied with the U.S. and the SDF along the Syrian-Turkish border, and President Erdogan called it a terror army and said he would strangle it before it’s born. So this is another place where there’s kind of a contradiction between two U.S. allies.
MS NAUERT: Yeah.
QUESTION: So I’m just wondering if the U.S. has a position on this.
MS NAUERT: Well, Turkey is a very important and valued NATO ally. We have a lot of interactions with the Turkish Government. As you probably know, the foreign minister of Turkey is in Vancouver right now, where I believe he will be meeting or have some sort of a chat with Secretary Tillerson, or at least some of our representatives later today. So an important NATO ally.
In terms of what is going on in Syria, the United States is in Syria to defeat ISIS. Any activities that we take part in with regard to the Syrian Democratic Forces is something that’s internal only - internal only to Syria. And I say that because it is important that we defeat ISIS, that we make sure - and when I say “we,” I say that not just on behalf of the United States, but the entire coalition, the 72 or 73-member coalition - the importance of not letting ISIS take root the way that they had before and further destabilize that country. So that -what the United States is involved with with regard to the Syrian Democratic Forces or the SDF is that, to defeat ISIS. That is solely what it is for. The internal purpose is of defeating ISIS.
QUESTION: But if Turkey does indeed attack the border force, what will the U.S. do?
MS NAUERT: I’m not going to get into any kind of hypothetical like that. Okay? Thank you.
Someone should inform the State Department that this "hypothetical" is already fast becoming the new reality on the ground. But such a blatant contradiction in which a US-backed force attacks another US-backed force is nothing new in Syria, yet no less outrageous as when it began happening years ago in the Syrian conflict.
Comments
If there's NO fake news, it doesn't exist.
UNfortunately, the United States, isn't the country it should be,
Watch The State Department Respond As US Ally Turkey Attacks US-Backed Forces In Syria
My response: NEWS FLASH!!!! Turkey is NO LONGER a US ALLY!!! Turkey is now aligned with RUSSIA and IRAN per meeting that took place with leaders of each nation late in 2017!!
Remember that the USA supposedly removed its nuclear ordinance from Incirlik Air Base shortly after ERDOGAN took over.
The TYRANT OF TURKEY can NOT be trusted.
In reply to If there's NO fake news, it… by Yen Cross
Russia in Istanbul. Satanic prophecy.
In reply to Watch The State Department… by GUS100CORRINA
The enemy of our friend is our friend..er.. the enemy of our enemy is our enemy.. how does that old saying go?
In reply to Russia in Istanbul. Satanic… by MillionDollarButter
the wheels are coming off
as American influence wanes
In reply to The enemy of our friend is… by tenpanhandle
Dan Cohen refers to 'A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm' or Oded Yinon's Plan. Who is the host and who is the parasite?
In reply to wheels coming off… by Bes
HAHAHA the goyim doesn't see it..next move coming hehehe
In reply to Dan Cohen refers to 'A Clean… by InsaneBane
Israel will be singled out and it's attackers be destroyed, as of God's plan.
In reply to HAHAHA the goyim doesn't see… by Shlomo Scheckelstein
Well put.
In reply to Dan Cohen refers to 'A Clean… by InsaneBane
Yinon is neither God nor Satan.
In reply to Dan Cohen refers to 'A Clean… by InsaneBane
F/x moves pretty fast. It moves so fast, other trades become options/ Think about that????
In reply to Watch The State Department… by GUS100CORRINA
They already tried to kill him and his family so I think they already don't trust him. This whole business brings us to the axiom about if you try to kill the king, don't miss. They missed.
In reply to Watch The State Department… by GUS100CORRINA
tbd108 ....
Who is the "THEY" you reference????
If memory serves me correctly, ERDOGAN set up a STAGED COUP so he could take over as supreme dictator. If you don't believe me, go back and read the dozen articles posted on ZH during the 2016/17 time frame.
In reply to They already tried to kill… by tbd108
The Russians alerted Erdogan to the US plot of killing him.
In reply to tbd108 … by GUS100CORRINA
It's Russia/BRICS/Islam v.s. USA/NATO/Israel.
Not a staged coup.
Russia gave the intel. It was CIA deep state plan.
Islam won in Turkey.
In the grand plan of God, Israel will be the final target.
In reply to The Russians alerted Erdogan… by soyungato
Check out the Smoking Full Color Chart in the room!
In reply to If there's NO fake news, it… by Yen Cross
Watch The State Department Respond As US Ally Turkey Attacks US-Backed Forces In Syria
My response: NEWS FLASH!!!! GOG and MAGOG conflict looks to be right on schedule.
Gus you are ranting.
In reply to Watch The State Department… by GUS100CORRINA
Where is the tip option on that video?
BBC continues to praise the White Helmets work in the hundreds of hospitals being bombed by Assad. /s
No mention of how these areas are under terrorist control, and how welcome the government forces are to the people being held.
BBC are digging their own grave and have been for quite some time. Their articles on weather and wild animals are usually nearly true.
In reply to BBC continues to praise the… by Thoresen
Blah blah blah. Turkey isn't an ally of the U.S, the U.S is assholes.
Kurds are a western backed snake trying to slink it's way into a way of life. Yeah you go Turkey, whack those fcking Kurds.
Most cities in the "Kurdish" area are actually majority Syrian, they just want to push them out. Like what was done to Raqqa.
In reply to Kurds are a western backed… by MusicIsYou
There is no ethnic group named "Syrian" numbnuts. Yu seem hopelessly confused ... like your butt buddy Music, who seems fascinated with 'slippery snakes' and other phallic metaphors.
But since this is a polite discussion of geopolitical bent... rather than jus 'bent'... lets move on to the issue at hand. The ethnic "Kurds" hoping to carve out some living space somewhere free of the oppression of dictators - whether Turkish, Syrian, or whatever,
are part of an alliance of peoples living in northern "Syria" who prefer a harmonious, secular kind of set up in which people are free to practice their religions, trades, and preferences of language in an atmosphere sans bullshit angry god(tm)fanatics of all kinds.
Your fear and loathing of that project betrays the characteristically toxic combination of
ignorance of the subject pon which you speak... and
paroxysms of displeasure to learn that people could actually take their fates into their own hands.... rather than moan n whine whilst waiting for the end... like the typical Merikan ceptionalist who visits these pages.
In reply to Most cities in the "Kurdish"… by land_of_the_few
You seem unusually triggered. Emergency post request, was it?
In reply to There is no ethnic group… by BobEore
Kurds are the "Medo" in Medo-Persia.
In reply to Kurds are a western backed… by MusicIsYou
OH MY GOD!!!
ALL THOSE PATRIOTIC AMERICANS THAT WILL BE KILLED!!!
man o man... the proud of America who is fighting all the anti democratic wars outside of the US...
DO PEOPLE KNOW HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO REPLACE A SOLDIER OR CIA AGENTS!!??
A lot...
It's just a massive economic cost when the canon fodder and rapists will get killed....
must send more American rapists... to fight the American fascist wars...
Russian intelligence just intercepted 1 billion in US $100 BILLS on its way to ISIS through a CIA medical organisation front,money is nothing to these bastards nor is the lives of their operatives and mercinaries
In reply to OH MY GOD!!!… by Sudden Debt
If true, the RCB will be very happy and so will the Red Army. Sort of like the police actions in the good old US of A.
In reply to Russian intelligence just… by khnum
"NEWS FLASH!!!! Turkey is NO LONGER a US ALLY!!!"
That is exactly Right. Turkey should have already been kicked out of NATO.
"NEWS FLASH!!!! Turkey is NO LONGER a US VASALL!!!"
In reply to "NEWS FLASH!!!! Turkey is NO… by The First Rule
Kurds are a western backed snake trying to slink it's way into a way of life. Yeah you go Turkey, whack those fcking Kurds. Whack those sneaky snakes.
Kurds are a western backed snake trying to slink it's way into a way of life. Yeah you go Turkey, whack those fcking Kurds. Whack those sneaky snakes. Nobody likes a sneaky snake.
Lying bitch. The US created ISIS and is not there to defeat actual terrorists. Now they are playing the Kurds to continue to make a mess of the ME. Watch Kurdistan become a reality and it will be a CIA/Mossad puppet state.
My country fought the turks in 1915 and later served next to them in Korea they will give anything the US military has to offer a run for their money.
In reply to Lying bitch. The US created… by Mustahattu
Not to stir the pot... Did I forget to mention what an asshole Erdogan and his POs Son are/is
Recep Erdogan is a bad person. The guy is evil!!
I think It's fairly safe to assume, that asshole, is on my "must invite" list.
Heather would be FUCKING unfit to tie Maria Zakharova’s shoelaces !!
What a clown !!
Movies are so fake.
If people truly understood the brutality of survival, when Rome burned?
History repeats/ You might think you're smart, when in fact, clueless<
You don't own the window people pay you to look out/
Tyler, lay off/
In reply to Heather would be FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
Upvoted, although I should point out that Maria wears heels most of the time, even when dancing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vXWNLsq8Lw
In reply to Heather would be FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
It's not so, she would be bending over in that case, it's very suitable. Is that her dogging face?
In reply to Heather would be FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
She should have said..."no problem. We will sell weapons to all sides. Cha-ching!"
If Turkey had any sense Turkey would whack the CIA agents on the ground too like China did. Those little unholy little fckers, you can feel it oozing off them.
This one ain't no real blonde, like Zakharova.
'She was a blonde. A real blonde.'
-- Mickey Spillane.
Oh what a tangled web we weave, when Israel's Bitch goes By Way of Deception.
Russia should quit being wimpy and bomb the fck out of U.S troops. Bomb to death about 5000 U.S troops will embroil the U.S into a political catastrophe.
The fact Russia has had nuclear civil defence drills involving up to 40 million civilians and multiple nuclear forces drills including a current massive one featuring its mobile launchers says to me they are expecting far worse than just a bit of shit in Syria,
In reply to Russia should quit being… by MusicIsYou
Haha yep Russia is totally prepared to nuke U.S cities. The question is: are you prepared to be nuked? Haha. I'm glad you really love money, because You're gonna die for it by the tens of millions.
In reply to The fact Russia has had… by khnum
Im not American just an amateur student of human behaviour and history dont think the US will go around the toilet s bend without taking most of the known world with it.
In reply to Haha yep Russia is totally… by MusicIsYou
In time-honored USSA State Dept "Deflection Mode" fashion...
Stick a somewhat pretty face in front of the cameras so everyone can focus on THAT, as opposed to the incoherent utterances & evasions of the bobbing-head bimbo behind the mask - and hope nobody notices that USSA "strategy" is one that would make the Keystone Cops look like disciples of Von Clausewitz.
Oh for the good ol' days of Obongo, when at least Jen Psaki had a "good set" you cold stare at... with, if your eyes should wander, that stern "librarian" glare to go with it, if you happened to doubt a word she said.
Regardless, the USSA State Dept 'Ship Of Fools' sails on...