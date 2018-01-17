Watch The State Department Respond As US Ally Turkey Attacks US-Backed Forces In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 02:45

Contradiction has become the norm for US foreign policy over the past many years - an observation that is clear to anyone even remotely paying attention.

On Tuesday the US State Department spokesperson was asked during the daily press briefing about the obvious contradiction inherent in US ally and NATO member Turkey shelling US-backed Kurdish forces in Afrin - the Kurdish held zone in northwest Syria near the Turkish border.

It's not the first time that a US partner force has attacked another US partner force in Syria (and then there's this Vice News headline from 2016 indicating it's sometimes gone three ways: "Three US allies are now fighting each other in northern Syria").

Thus far US military officials have sought to distance themselves from YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) operations in Afrin while simultaneously promising to ramp up support for the Kurdish YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) throughout the rest of Northern Syria. US Coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said Tuesday of the Syrian Kurds in Afrin, "We don't support them, we have nothing to do with them" - in what was a clear case of the Pentagon trying to dance around the issue with old-fashioned double speak, pretending as if the Syrian Kurds themselves don't see "Rojava" Kurds as a single entity.

As a Pentagon spokesman recently told Defense One: "The Coalition is working jointly with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to establish and train the new Syrian Border Security Force (BSF). Currently, there are approximately 230 individuals training in the BSF’s inaugural class, with the goal of a final force size of approximately 30,000."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said of the new US-backed Border Security Force, which obviously is to be heavily Kurdish in composition, that it is akin to the US hosting a "terror army" along Turkey's border. Erdoğan has vowed "to strangle it before it’s even born."

Meanwhile Turkey has amassed a huge invasion force to oust the YPG from Afrin Canton, and sporadic fighting and shelling is widely reported to have already begun. This as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has indicated "the Unites States will remain in Syria" while continuing to train its SDF proxies and bolster its new "Syrian Border Security Force."

Watch as Heather Nauert fumbles through a response to an excellent and obvious question: What is the US position as its NATO ally is shelling its number one ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria?...

Here is the exchange:

QUESTION: The Turkish military began shelling Kurdish positions in Afrin province in northern Syria. What is the U.S. position as its NATO ally is shelling the - its number one ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria?

MS NAUERT: Okay. I’m afraid I don’t have anything for you on that.

QUESTION: Can NATO--

QUESTION: Can we move on, please?

MS NAUERT: Okay. Sir?

QUESTION: So you - wait, so you are saying - does--

MS NAUERT: I don’t have a specific report on whether or not we can confirm that that has taken place. Okay.

QUESTION: Okay. Well, along the same lines, there’s also been the announcement of a border force consisting primarily of Kurdish militias allied with the U.S. and the SDF along the Syrian-Turkish border, and President Erdogan called it a terror army and said he would strangle it before it’s born. So this is another place where there’s kind of a contradiction between two U.S. allies.

MS NAUERT: Yeah.

QUESTION: So I’m just wondering if the U.S. has a position on this.

MS NAUERT: Well, Turkey is a very important and valued NATO ally. We have a lot of interactions with the Turkish Government. As you probably know, the foreign minister of Turkey is in Vancouver right now, where I believe he will be meeting or have some sort of a chat with Secretary Tillerson, or at least some of our representatives later today. So an important NATO ally.

In terms of what is going on in Syria, the United States is in Syria to defeat ISIS. Any activities that we take part in with regard to the Syrian Democratic Forces is something that’s internal only - internal only to Syria. And I say that because it is important that we defeat ISIS, that we make sure - and when I say “we,” I say that not just on behalf of the United States, but the entire coalition, the 72 or 73-member coalition - the importance of not letting ISIS take root the way that they had before and further destabilize that country. So that -what the United States is involved with with regard to the Syrian Democratic Forces or the SDF is that, to defeat ISIS. That is solely what it is for. The internal purpose is of defeating ISIS.

QUESTION: But if Turkey does indeed attack the border force, what will the U.S. do?

MS NAUERT: I’m not going to get into any kind of hypothetical like that. Okay? Thank you.

Someone should inform the State Department that this "hypothetical" is already fast becoming the new reality on the ground. But such a blatant contradiction in which a US-backed force attacks another US-backed force is nothing new in Syria, yet no less outrageous as when it began happening years ago in the Syrian conflict. 

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 3
GUS100CORRINA Yen Cross Jan 18, 2018 2:48 AM Permalink

Watch The State Department Respond As US Ally Turkey Attacks US-Backed Forces In Syria

My response: NEWS FLASH!!!! Turkey is NO LONGER a US ALLY!!! Turkey is now aligned with RUSSIA and IRAN per meeting that took place with leaders of each nation late in 2017!! 

Remember that the USA supposedly removed its nuclear ordinance from Incirlik Air Base shortly after ERDOGAN took over.

The TYRANT OF TURKEY can NOT be trusted.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
GUS100CORRINA Jan 18, 2018 2:47 AM Permalink

Watch The State Department Respond As US Ally Turkey Attacks US-Backed Forces In Syria

My response: NEWS FLASH!!!! GOG and MAGOG conflict looks to be right on schedule.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Thoresen Jan 18, 2018 2:53 AM Permalink

BBC continues to praise the White Helmets work in the hundreds of hospitals being bombed by Assad. /s

No mention of how these areas are under terrorist control, and how welcome the government forces are to the people being held.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
BobEore land_of_the_few Jan 18, 2018 3:59 AM Permalink

There is no ethnic group named "Syrian" numbnuts. Yu seem hopelessly confused ... like your butt buddy Music, who seems fascinated with 'slippery snakes' and other phallic metaphors.

But since this is a polite discussion of geopolitical bent... rather than jus 'bent'... lets move on to the issue at hand. The ethnic "Kurds" hoping to carve out some living space somewhere free of the oppression of dictators - whether Turkish, Syrian, or whatever,

are part of an alliance of peoples living in northern "Syria" who prefer a harmonious, secular kind of set up in which people are free to practice their religions, trades, and preferences of language in an atmosphere sans bullshit angry god(tm)fanatics of all kinds.

Your fear and loathing of that project betrays the characteristically toxic combination of

ignorance of the subject pon which you speak... and
paroxysms of displeasure to learn that people could actually take their fates into their own hands.... rather than moan n whine whilst waiting for the end... like the typical Merikan ceptionalist who visits these pages.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Sudden Debt Jan 18, 2018 3:01 AM Permalink

OH MY GOD!!!

ALL THOSE PATRIOTIC AMERICANS THAT WILL BE KILLED!!!

 

man o man... the proud of America who is fighting all the anti democratic wars outside of the US...

DO PEOPLE KNOW HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO REPLACE A SOLDIER OR CIA AGENTS!!??

A lot... 

It's just a massive economic cost when the canon fodder and rapists will get killed....

must send more American rapists... to fight the American fascist wars...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
MusicIsYou Jan 18, 2018 3:02 AM Permalink

Kurds are a western backed snake trying to slink it's way into a way of life. Yeah you go Turkey, whack those fcking Kurds. Whack those sneaky snakes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
MusicIsYou Jan 18, 2018 3:03 AM Permalink

Kurds are a western backed snake trying to slink it's way into a way of life. Yeah you go Turkey, whack those fcking Kurds. Whack those sneaky snakes. Nobody likes a sneaky snake.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Mustahattu Jan 18, 2018 3:03 AM Permalink

Lying bitch. The US created ISIS and is not there to defeat actual terrorists. Now they are playing the Kurds to continue to make a mess of the ME. Watch Kurdistan become a reality and it will be a CIA/Mossad puppet state.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Jan 18, 2018 3:03 AM Permalink

   Not to stir the pot... Did I forget to mention what an asshole Erdogan and his POs Son are/is

 Recep Erdogan is a bad person. The guy is evil!!

 

  I think It's fairly safe to assume, that asshole, is on my "must invite" list.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Jan 18, 2018 3:13 AM Permalink

If Turkey had any sense Turkey would whack the CIA agents on the ground too like China did. Those little unholy little fckers, you can feel it oozing off them.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Jan 18, 2018 3:25 AM Permalink

Russia should quit being wimpy and bomb the fck out of U.S troops. Bomb to death about 5000 U.S troops will embroil the U.S into a political catastrophe.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NuYawkFrankie Jan 18, 2018 3:32 AM Permalink

In time-honored USSA State Dept "Deflection Mode" fashion...

Stick a somewhat pretty face in front of the cameras so everyone can focus on THAT, as opposed to the incoherent utterances & evasions of the bobbing-head bimbo behind the mask - and hope nobody notices that USSA "strategy" is one that would make the Keystone Cops look like disciples of Von Clausewitz.

Oh for the good ol' days of Obongo, when at least Jen Psaki had a "good set" you cold stare at... with, if your eyes should wander, that stern "librarian" glare to go with it, if you happened to doubt a word she said.

Regardless, the USSA State Dept 'Ship Of Fools' sails on...