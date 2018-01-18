Amazon Unveils 20 City Finalists For HQ2, Expects To Create 50,000 Jobs In Winning City

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 15:33

On Thursday morning, Amazon announced that it had reviewed 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to host HQ2, the company’s second headquarters in North America, and has has chosen the following 20 metropolitan areas to move to the next phase of the process (in alphabetical order):

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Nashville, TN
  • Newark, NJ
  • New York City, NY
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Toronto, ON
  • Washington D.C.


Amazon said it evaluated each of the proposals based on the criteria outlined in the RFP to create the list of 20 HQ2 candidates that will continue in the selection process.

In the coming months, Amazon will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company’s hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018.

Commenting on the selection process Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy, said "Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

What does the winner get? Well, according to Amazon, HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office. The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow this second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Echoing Apple's statement yesterday, Amazon said that in addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.

And now we expect Trump to tweet his approval in short order, as the president is increasingly seen as a "disruptive" force, as even Bill Blain admitted this morning.

Bes Dukes Jan 18, 2018 9:47 AM Permalink

50,000 jobs! 

to ship around more chinese made shit

for American companies to make a killing off of chinese slave labor; they are the ones who sold out americans. 

--------

American MANUFACTURING jobs will never come back

until Americans are the slave labor

or

there is enough government pork ladden Corporate Welfare (subsidies) to line the pockets of the oligarchs

and not a moment sooner

rccalhoun nyse Jan 18, 2018 10:19 AM Permalink

this is their HQ, not the $10/hour slave labor distribution facilities.

it will have safe places, organic-gluten free cafeteria, 3 bathroom choices, full time

phd counselors and hetero-sexuals will be allowed to apply  (because they are so inclusive).

i want this place in my city.  

 

 

 

Donate Moar Bes Jan 18, 2018 10:42 AM Permalink

"chinese made shit"

I'm guilty.

I buy from China.

$150 vs $20 for a small engine carburetor is not difficult math.

Chinese manufacturers take shortcuts, but anybody with a thinking mind can resolve those minor details, and benefit from the savings.  Its a fact.

"Mr. Customer, do you want to pay $150 or $20 for that part?  OK, thanks"....

My Cello is made in China.  I got it for a $100 from someone local that didn't know how to make all the necessary adjustments.  A local luthier taught me the skills.  Its a great beater Cello, and I never cringe when I spill beer on it.  I put a guitar strap on that beast and walk around the yard wailing out Irish and Scottish jigs!  Thanks China!

Your Mileage Will Vary

Donate Moar 11b40 Jan 18, 2018 1:35 PM Permalink

"when your social security check bounces."

That, sir, will be a long time, since I will not be eligible for about 10 years, and I do not expect SS to be viable by then.  A change to my purchasing habits are economically equivalent to the buckling of an air craft carrier when a gnat lands on it.

So, sir, your point is _________?

TimeIsTheFire Donate Moar Jan 18, 2018 11:30 AM Permalink

The math is indeed easy, and you’re doing it wrong.

”Mr. Customer, do you want to pay $150 or $20 for that part?”

Well, $150 obviously, if the quality is to match the price. I found that over the long run, all the “expensive” items I bought have lasted me so much longer, that the overall cost was actually cheaper.

After my last move I had to buy a new lawnmower, and the only thing I could find was a cheap POS that broke down a day after the warranty ran out. The previous one cost 10x more, but lasted 20x longer (20 years) - a far better buy. 

Ex-Oligarch TabakLover Jan 18, 2018 2:02 PM Permalink

Sometimes cheap quality is good enough for the intended use of the item.

Sometimes you don't need an item to last decades.

Sometimes technology matured long ago and the item can be manufactured cheaply.

Sometimes domestic distribution channels have evolved to include too many middle men, and foreign channels deliver the item more cheaply.

Other times cheap stuff is junk.  Often the very cheapest producer gets there by using poor materials or unskilled craftsmen.

Consider your intended use, the time span you will retain the item, the sophistication of the technology.

Suggested approach: read a few reviews, choose the 2d or 3d cheapest choice.

JRobby Bes Jan 18, 2018 12:20 PM Permalink

I can see Newark, NJ working out very well..........................

GOVT is buying it's office supplies and other widely available items now from Amazon. So we can see where they stand on letting market dominating "firms" continue to do so.

There are only a few low tax locations on that list

chiquita Bes Jan 18, 2018 4:10 PM Permalink

50,000 jobs! 

Do you figure that's going to be 50,000 cars give or take added to whatever area is chosen for this endeavor?  Hate to say it, but have you driven anywhere around Atlanta in the last few years?  If so, you know you can barely get from point A to point B in daylight hours.  There just isn't any real public transportation system there. 

I left the northeast because I couldn't stand the traffic in the Philly suburbs anymore so I don't think adding another 50K or so cars there is a great idea either--although there is more public transportation to help out.   Northern VA, Montco, and that area are also saturated with unbearable traffic so it's ridiculous to think about putting that much more stress on an overstressed infrastructure.  Thank goodness they passed on most of my state!