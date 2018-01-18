Army Major: "We're Killing These Kids, We're Breaking The Army!"

Authored by Major Danny Sjursen via TheAmericanConservative.com,
Our soldiers are still redeploying at a frenetic pace that cannot keep up with reality - and the cracks are showing...
I’ll admit I was taken aback. This senior officer and mentor - with nearly 28 years of military service - wasn’t one for hyperbole. No, he believed what he was saying to me just then.
“We’re killing these kids, we’re breaking the army!” he exclaimed.
He went on to explain the competing requirements for standard, conventional army units - to say nothing of the overstretched Special Forces - in 2018: balancing Russia in Eastern Europe, deterrence rotations in South Korea, advise and assist missions in Africa. Add to that deployments to the usual hotspots in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
He was genuinely concerned about the physical and emotional toll on the active-duty force, pushed to its limits by 17 years of perpetual combat. After all, with high military suicide rates now labeled the “new normal,” and a recent succession of accidental training deaths, it seems reasonable to wonder whether we are, indeed, “killing [our] kids.”
The overall effects of this rapid operations tempo on morale and readiness are difficult to measure in a disciplined, professional, all-volunteer military such as the one the United States possesses. What we do know is that despite former president Obama’s ongoing promises that “the tide of war is receding” and that America could finally “start nation-building at home,” nothing of the sort occurred then, or is now, under President Trump. Though the U.S. military (thankfully) no longer maintains six-figure troop counts in either Iraq or Afghanistan, American soldiers are still there, as well as serving in 70 percent of the world’s countries in one capacity or another in what has become a “generational war.” America’s troops are still being killed, though in admittedly fewer numbers. Nevertheless, U.S. servicemen continued to die in combat in several countries in 2017, including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, and Niger.
After major drawdowns in Iraq (2011) and Afghanistan (2014), many soldiers, myself included, looked forward to longer “dwell time” at home stations and, just maybe, something resembling peace and even normalcy.
It was not to be. Aside from deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, conventional U.S. Army brigades currently support regular overseas rotations to Kuwait, South Korea, and Eastern Europe. To use just one example, the 1st Armored Division webpage currently boasts that the division has soldiers supporting 20 missions on five continents. Of my three former classmates and colleagues in the West Point History Department (2014-2016), two are currently deployed: one in Romania, another to the ubiquitous Mid-East region. That’s just about as busy as we all were back in the bad old days of 2006-2007.
The military - and the Army in particular - brought some of this upon itself. As conventional ground combat elements (of which the Army owns the preponderance) withdrew from Iraq and Afghanistan, and President Obama signaled a strategic pivot to Asia, U.S. Army leaders became understandably concerned. The Asia pivot would, logically, lean more heavily on the Air Force and Navy—especially when new military doctrine took the (exclusive) name “Air-Sea Battle.” As the economy struggled and budgets tightened, the various service chiefs fought to convince Congress and administration kingmakers of their continued “relevance.” If the Army didn’t appear busy—engaged in a countless number of vital missions—well, it’d be hard to justify its current budget.
It should come as no surprise that around this time the Army touted the versatility of its Regionally Aligned Forces (RAF) brigades—units trained and tailored to support an array of missions for specific geographic combatant commanders. Army leaders also emphasized threats from Russia and North Korea and the need for deterrent brigades on the ground in those theaters. And, with Special Operations Command under strain, the Army also provided six new Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFABs) to carry some of the advise-and-assist workload around the globe. This is not to say that Army leaders fabricated threats or invented missions. It’s all far more complex. Rather, brutal budget squabbles on Capitol Hill combined with increasingly politicized foreign policy threat assessments created an atmosphere where demonstrating “relevance” and “busyness” presented the only sure path to funding at the rates to which the various services had become accustomed.
Relevance is a double-edged sword—well-justified budgets require a frenzied operational pace and an overwrought Army.
Some troopers, at least, appear fed up with the scope and pace of deployments in year 18 of the conflict formerly known as the “war on terror.” No one is publicly sounding the alarm, but there are signals—if you know where to look. When Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise holiday season visit to Kabul and publicly praised U.S. forces in Afghanistan, one observer described the crowd as “subdued,” and noted “several troops stood with their arms crossed or their hands folded behind their backs and listened, but did not applaud.” Polls also demonstrate that although the current president is slightly more popular among the military than the general public, among officers Trump counts only a 30 percent approval rate. More concerning are the February 2017 polls indicating that military service member satisfaction has dropped 50 percent since 2009, due in part, one assumes, to never-ending deployments and time spent away from families. And, among the ever-strained Special Operations forces, reports indicate that mental distress and suicide are again on the rise.
As it stands, the system just about holds together - no doubt due to the determination of leaders and dutiful sacrifice of soldiers - but one wonders whether the active component force could truly weather even one major regional crisis. Something, it seems, would have to give - a drawdown in other missions, compressed training schedules, or—heaven forbid!—calling up the reserves, something American politicians certainly wish to avoid.
The all-volunteer force was always a devil’s bargain: by cutting out the citizenry in the form of a draft out of the equation, presidents, pols, and military leadership could move soldiers around the chessboard with fewer checks on their authority and the decision-making process.
That’s all well and good, until the system cracks. The president’s modest troop escalations in Afghanistan and Iraq, if combined with a (ever more likely) shooting war in Korea, could be just the thing to “break” the professional, volunteer military.
At that point Americans would have some tough decisions to make: ante up some cash and bodies to keep the U.S. military on top, or, just maybe, do less. Let’s hope it never comes to that. In the meantime, count on Congress and the American people to cover their eyes and let the “war on terror’s” third straight president run its cherished heroes into the ground.
What a way to say “thanks for your service!”
Major Danny Sjursen is a U.S. Army officer and former history instructor at West Point. He served tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has written a memoir and critical analysis of the Iraq War, Ghost Riders of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge.
"At that point Americans would have some tough decisions to make: ante up some cash and bodies to keep the U.S. military on top, or, just maybe, do less."
Anyone paying attention knows it's the latter based on public sentiment.
Do less? How'bout do nothing, and take care of our country instead. Let Israhell fight its own wars in the Middle East.
But who am I kidding!
Join the US Army and fight for Apartheid Israhell!
Oorah!
And Uncle Sam thinks they have a chance on homeland of Russia or China?! This is nuts.
Btw, you are still the offspring of a sow and of a hog you retard jew hater.
Anyone that doesn't understand that victory isn't the goal... perpetual war is, should just go watch Sesame Street at this point.
Don't worry grunts, they are gonna replace you with robots soon anyway. Then they won't need you any more than humanity does.
What kills them is more the immorality and absence of purpose of these constant aggressions towards otherwise not hostile countries.
Let them take it out on the enemy
“Let’s hope it never comes to that.”
To the contrary, Major Dipshit: let’s hope it comes to that.
FUCK. EMPIRE.
Close the bases, bring the Legions home, demobilize.
It's just so unfair that Mercan soldiers should have to be soldiers, and fight, and die.
What the fuck did they expect when they signed up?
Boomers need their 3 martini wheel of fortune episodes. Get back to the wall child soldiers.
Soldiers? Or mercenaries? The US is really a modern version of ancient Venice which was basically a collection of corporations run by oligarchs whose army's job was to keep the trade routes open and maintain monopolies.
I think they expected to defend their country against foreign threats, not risk their lives in conflicts whose only purpose is to enrich the MIC.
The US hasn't been threatened by foreign invasion since the War of 1812- so just assume all conflicts we have been embroiled in since then have been BS meddling on our part.
Respectfully, I think you misunderstand. The duties of a soldier are not in question. What should be questioned, in the minds of The People and of every soldier of good conscience, is the tainting of the interests that they have sworn to serve.
War Is A Racket, by Major General Smedley Butler, 1935
- Tainting of Education
- Tainting of MSM
- Tainting of US Congress
- Tainting of War Objectives & Exit Strategy
- Tainting of the Context of War, Human Cost of War
- Tainting of War with Mercenaries, Private Corporations Spying on our own activists/political opposition, rise of Police State as end of Protectionism in 1944, 70 year decline in Jobs, the right of citizen to work outside of govt or corporations free of Inflationary Economy/Inflationary Planning/Mandatory Inflation with Import Economy
or something like that...
Exactly. The M.I.C. is wasting the lives of our best and most patriotic.
If you're going to have endless wars, draft everyone, male and female, that turns 18.
Let's see what that does to the snowflakes and S.J.W.'s rolling over for the Imperial City.
Not to mention the good kids and families who think they are sacrificing for the "Country".
Its not that easy ace. You think Russia and China will just close up shop and stay home after we 'demobilize'? No, they will maneuever all around the chess board militarily, financially, and then crush us on our on soil. The military is the only thing holding up the USD at this point. Not sure why you dumb fucks here dont understand that yet.
They can't hold it up any longer. Better to fold 'em now than be cut loose with no income or infrastructure.
The real new world order is building its silk roads. We are busy making excuses for the F-35 and Flint, Michigan.
rearendum, work for the MIC do ya?
...and then crush us on our on soil.
ever been to SC? NC? VA? TX? let them get across the A&P and try to crush us on our on soil fool
Puh-lease! Stop gaslighting us/US.
How about hitting the Pause button on BS, and trying some non-delusional honesty? Eg.
1. They are not "Kids". They are MEN. They are men who drink, fuck, swear... fight and kill.
2. They are paid professionals. That makes them MERCENARIES.
Hence, being maxed out and hot-swapped is what's to be expected. If they don't like it, they can get out or never sign up in the first place.
But "not signing up" isn't really an option for the majority of them, is it? Fact is, most are "Economic Desperados" -- people who would have difficulty finding a job that's not Minimum Wage. The Private Sector is a Bear, if you lack a quality education and/or connections.
Until we have an honest discussion, any discussion is pointless.
Who are you kidding? They aren't making much over there either lol.
Fuck the boomers. I'm getting their kids to eat tide pods instead of signing up for their oil war.
Don't worry Major, trump said he was bringing the troops home and no more endless wars in foreign countries!
I'm sure it'll be any day now, just a couple more tweets and he'll be right on it!
This was truly an amazing comment by this guy....he hopes that we do not come to doing less? GOSH, how tone deaf.
And of course NO ONE in the MSM ever questions these conquests.
I fought 250 combat days a year for four straight years in a jungle war. And this Major a-hole is complaining of being stationed in Romania ? Puhleeze...
Most of the army assignments outside of Afghan and Iraq are holiday assignments. Walk around the town eight hours a day, smile with the citizens, show off your rifle. At night, its steaks and chops, scallops and lobster for dinner. And any movie you ever wanted to see. There's woman stationed with men in today's army, so you don;t have to go off base to find local talent. Its a fucking snooze, a GI is a walking advertisement for US military power, who is trained to kill but spends more time loving.
I would go back into the army of today in a New York minute compared to the conditions I was in. The only drawback is like what Sheen says int he opening of Apocalypse Now...you're trained to fight in combat, sitting around waiting for an assignment is about as boring as life gets. I never had that luxury, and I didn't know any soldiers in Nam who did. An athlete wants to play the games, a combat soldier wants to fight. Walking the streets of some shithole country in the Mid East may be safer than being in firefights, but its not nearly as exciting. At least not for a real soldier.
Bottom line is the military is a nice career for the right kind of kid. The chances of being in combat will be thin, but if you get lucky you'll be supported and you will support some of the greatest warriors armed with the most lethal weaponry ever in the history of combat. You'll get to see parts of the world that you probably never would have gotten to visit, everything you need will be provided to you, you will live a life free of nagging responsibilities, and you will have some really nice perks that you would not have had at home. Do five years, get an honorable discharge, and you'll qualify for most police and fire departments in America. You can become a bodyguard for the wealthy, you can go to school on Uncle Sam's dime, you will be wanted and respected by many employers, women will drool over that body that you kept in shape by working out after your tour was up.
For the right kid its the doorway to a great life. What this REMF had to say is bullshit, the soldiers are not overworked just because they are stationed at a forward base rather than back on US soil. For a 20-something year old young man, its to his benefit to be overseas, where he can get a more complete perspective about the world he lives in. When I was in the army, I met some lifers who started in WWII. Mostly Staff Sergeants and Gunnys who were kept around to fight the Cold War. They told their stories of not eating for three days, of how Patton marched them through the snow without sleep, and how MacArthur sent them on suicide missions as they de-communized most of Korea in the swelter of summer and the freeze of Korean winter. How the only meal they were able to eat some days was belt, tightening it another notch to make the stomach feel like it was full because there was no time to be lighting campfires to help C rations. Those guys had it rough compared to what the soldier today deals with. I heard they are making a armored personnel carrier that has a microwave in it so they can heat poptarts and popcorn on the way to an LZ ! How crazy is that ?
Its a nice life being a soldier today. That could change if some really bad events - black swan type of occurrences - all happened at once. But that is what you sign up for. You won't feel the worse that can happen, so you might as well enjoy the ride that you signed up for.
Americans decide nothing. we have the spoiler effect and the two-party mafia.
Get simple score voting. You get to to grant from 1 to 5 votes again and again for as many candidates as you don't abstain from voting for at all.
18 years of exporting war will do that
Gee, a fucking major has to say this. I guess all the generals are too busy lining up their MIC slots to face the face there won't be enough "boots on the ground" to operate the over-priced toys they want to buy. And with McStain soon to be gone maybe there will be a 90 degree turn in funding the deep state war on the world.
Nice article Major, but, it's not so much a “generational war” or a "war on terror". The reality is that's it a war to maintain the Empire at all costs for the benefit of Evil. That Evil has no problem taking the lives and souls of those who "serve".
From the rank of Major on up, all officers are MIC.
FUCK ‘EM.
and every one, even this Major, can take the Red Pill if they wish, we all get that choice..maybe for some it's bitter pill to swallow.
We've been bombing the M.E. since 1991. From GHW to Bill to Curious George to Bronco we bombed em. It is terrible.
Defend the coasts, deliver the mail and coin the money. Was that too little to ask?
No way Drumpf changes course in US MidEast policy since he's Bibi's flunky- besides- he is already super-busy getting in pissing contests with CNN.
Not if you want cars, televisions, and cellphones.
All by design.
But yeah, let’s go ahead and attack DPRK. You know, just “roll the dice and see what happens.”
Constant wars to make profits for the military-industrial complex and Wall Street.
Nobody said defending the CIA's poppy fields would be easy
It's nice to see someone admit that that the budget comes first, then the deployment to use the budget, even if you have to manufacture a conflict to have a need for the budget. The morality of this is questionable, to say the least. Odd that no one ever seems to question it....
Winning!
Military spending is the only thing this country is good at anymore.
spending is the only thing this country is good at anymore.
"we're all keynesians now" r. milhous nixon
according to keynes only spending matters
if you hire one guy to dig a hole for $20
and another to fill it back up for $20
the gdp just went up by $40
this view is considered to be scientific and proven
Had a saying during Nam era...
"Pay your taxes and insurance and shut the hell up."
Yippy Yi Yi Yo...
Rules of engagement, bitches.
That, and creating an intelligence based common enemy that cannot be hit while attrition... one by one... of good American women and men tick-tocks like a fucking metronome so that it's boring but punctuated with just enough terror to piss you off and keep you re-upping while your life at home goes to shit and you suffer trauma after trauma associated with never ever ever winning shit, unlike the Russians. That's got to hurt.
To quote the master bad ass Rafterman FMJ "Someone wake up Hicks".
That plane looks like a fucking plasma donation center. What the fuck are you going to do with that? Obviously donate plasma. Most of that shit goes into makeup. Good old rouge, eyeliner, base powders. Lipsticks.
What an awesome way to use the military.
I bet if you took half of these guys and pumped them up they would fucking kill every last motherfucker in the world, but they don't get any challenge. All we do is demoralize them by sending them door to door to murder civilians instead of beating the shit out of the enemy that our Government created.
Might as well just call these folks assholes because Russia came in and cleared house inside 3 years.
I can get drunk on any airplane but I'll never fall asleep. I only sleep on trains. It's really shitty how we treat our military since they are just getting punked so hard to just not win ever or do anything.
When your government demoralizes it's own standing army you are FUCKED.
Well they paved paradise and put up an army base.
Well… all that. Plus the 35000 US + UK soldiers who have been KILLED by the anthrax vaccine still being forced on everyone in service. A few yrs ago 37 of 42 pilots at Dover AFB resigned rather than be vaccinated. Cost of training each pilot: $8M.
I think MSM forgot to publish that.
And darnit, if they could just find these missing 40000 troops!
There's a reason why DOD acquiesced to an "audit"… had little to do with finding the missing $6TRILLION...
Nuclear testing,agent orange,gulf war syndrome standard proceedure is to stall procrastinate and stuff around for 5 or so decades until there is only a few desperate poor souls left that will take anything all armies including mine in Australia play that game.
NWO prefers a weak America.
Decades into the future we will be interstellar so why invest now? National Security threat is CLEARLY from within…
And who needs strong troops at home with a breakaway civilization.
the reason that vaccine exists is to kill White soldiers. . .
The US Government will fight to the last DUPE to protect their Status as the No.1 Killing Machine. Here's a Map of Regime Change Candidates for 2018. The Show must go on!