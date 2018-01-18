Artist's Impression Of White House Press Corps This Week

"I felt a great disturbance in the farce, as if millions of voices cried out in horror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened."
White House Press Corps, put them in a shipping container and drop them into the sea
Can't do that. It'll poison the blue whales.
That's also how people reacted in Liberal shitholes all across the country.
I didn't catch that press conference until the next day. I was amazed that one of the reporters didn't scream "You lie!" at the good Doc. The reporters were acting like.... children or something. Like their Dad had just told them that Santa Claus wasn't real. It was bizarre, and I'm even grading bizarre on a heavy curve these days.
A heavy, heavy curve at that.
Pelosi can't string 2 sentences together and looks perpetually confused.
Yet Trump's "cognitive health" is in question.
Yeah....OK.
Yes when you confront them with that obvious reality, the farce and the role the media is playing is sickeningly apparent.
Euthanize them.
Trump messed around with women, said Bill Clinton
Bill messed around with Jeffery Epstein, said The Donald
Love the wailing and gnashing of teeth.......now only if they committed suicide would it complete the picture.
An inverse "Bud Dwyer" press conference. Where it's the reporters who unexpectedly blow their own heads off on live TV.
I like how you think.
Supermarket tabloids shouldn’t have all the fun.
Heh.. what used to be a supermarket tabloid (National Inquirer) is now considered "decent" . . . and whoever used to be considered "decent" .. well, now they're supermarket tabloids.
Reverso-world!
Like how The Onion has turned into a regular news rag, without intentional satire ...
The onion is no longer funny.
They sold out.
Like I said, "without intentional satire". ;)
that 20 bucks i sent DJT for the election has sure paid off, i think i should send another 20. just to make sure the fun continues.
Best entertainment value for 20 bucks in the history of 20 bucks. And if he keeps racking up wins, the real benefits are just a bonus.
If low-income employees in states with per-capita income between $18k and $20k who are childless and single do that, they will lose their entire $24-per-paycheck tax cut, but the working parents, including the parents illegally in the USA receiving those now-doubled up-to $6,444 child-tax-credit welfare allotments, can spare $20, having plenty left over to add another $900 tattoo to their arm or another beach trip with their latest boyfriend. Swamp Congress did not cut their free food and free housing, either, whereas the single / childless citizens, the noncustodial parents and the single moms with grown children do not have $20 to spare. Rent takes more than half of their pay.
I won't believe it til Dr. Nicholas Riviera renders his opinion.
Great drawing. With four male reporters, a male cameraman and only two momma reporters in Hillary-style pantsuits, I am surprised that one of them isn’t wailing about sexism. They’d be fine with it if an all-childbearing-aged-mom White House press corps asked questions about the POTUS’s health, especially if the president, too, was female, creating an all-momma workplace diversity.
Trump's body is as big a p.o.s as his character.
That's a really lame insult - about 3rd grade material. You're not even trying. Put some effort in to it.
Yeah, but he has my urine mark on him now, that even a dachshund can follow.
Vanity Fair is over that way, pilgrim.
Trump is the anti-vanity candidate. He boasts openly and constantly, but he does it in a jest-full way that sparks hate from an un-comprehending media. Since the media think they are the kingmakers, it annoys them when they are outraged by Trump’s boasts, whereas Deplorables see the humor in it. Sometimes, he could be taken seriously. Trump should get some credit for badgering the tech industry to put some more jobs in the USA, for instance. It is one good thing from the tax cut. The individual side of the tax cut is incredibly unfair, though.
Power-Over-Silliness?
Difference between Clinton and Trump health coverage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as2-u8vbj9A
john mccain sets the bar pretty low. i think byrd had to be wheeled out.
Obese with heart disease = "good health"?
According to Oprah fans - yes
"Shop till you drop" Oprah?
Clinton what?
well, if you compare it to someone who smokes,
Maybe with the shutdown Trump can do away with WH press briefings altogether and never bring them back......
The press corp can't figure out Trump walks miles every time he golfs.
Trump golfs a lot.
Ergo Trump will live forever, or almost forever.
>winning<
Bush II was the healthiest one, exercising all the time, chopping wood on the ranch and all, but that did not stop the continuation of globalist, neoliberal economic policies, held over from the Bill NAFTA Clinton years. I am wayyyy more impressed with the paintings of Bush II than with his years in political office. It is remarkable that he became a good amateur painter in old age. He should have started that at a younger age. He had the resources to just do that.
Both Trump and the corporate owned press are manipulators and liars. It's obvious Trump is psychotic.
Thank God for that.......
LOL! The Trump Derangement Syndrome continues unabated.
Psychotic? Why, because he hasn't thrown half of Washington D.C. in prison yet . . . like he probably should?
Obvious to his haters.
Don't you just love the squeals of terror from the badly compromised?
Yes. He's coming for your stash, buddy.
Let’s evaluate the psychological health of the congressional Swamp. Oh, that’s right: America does not have enough “skilled “psychiatric professionals to perform that Herculean task. We would need at least 2 million immigrants per year to get that done.
I advise the President not to whip it out and show it to them. After they've filmed it they will be able to produce credible fake testimony. But you can still moon them, Sir.
I've got to get my diastolic blood pressure down to Trump's.
I am inspired.
Is it because he's a street fighting man?
lol