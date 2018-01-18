"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming" FISA Memo Set To Rock DC, "End Mueller Investigation"

All hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. tonight after a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday. The contents of the memo are so explosive, says Journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.
These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. -Sara Carter
A source close to the matter tells Fox News that "the memo details the Intelligence Committee's oversight work for the FBI and Justice, including the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance." An educated guess by anyone who's been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.
Lawmakers who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, while the phrases "explosive," "shocking," "troubling," and "alarming" have all been used in all sincerity. One congressman even likened the report's details to KGB activity in Russia. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. “It's troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. “Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”
Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered the motion on Thursday to make the Republican majority-authored report available to the members.
“The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it,” said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the document. “Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways.”
The government official said that after reading the document “some of these people should no longer be in the government.” -Sara Carter
Immediately #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth! We wouldn't be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn't; only feds' reliance on bad sources & methods.— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2018
Releasing this classified info doesn't compromise good sources & methods. It reveals the feds' reliance on bad sources & methods.— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018
The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation.— Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018
While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth.— Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) echoed Sara Carter's sentiment that people might lose their job if the memo is released:
“I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.
Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gatetz (R-FL) said not only will the release of this memo result in DOJ firing, but "people will go to jail."
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on blockbuster FISA memo: "I think this will not just end with firings, I believe there are people who will go to jail!" pic.twitter.com/QR8mnsJ0pT— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 19, 2018
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino says "Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems."
Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see.— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 18, 2018
My sincere apologies for the expletive but SHIT IS ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN.— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018
The former Obama administration’s going to have a lot of explaining to do. #Obamagate
The dossier was used in part as evidence for a warrant to surveil members of the Trump campaign, according to a story published this month. Former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier in 2016, was hired by embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The firm’s founder is Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has already testified before Congress in relation to the dossier. In October, The Washington Post revealed for the first time that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC that financed Fusion GPS.
Congressional members are hopeful that the classified information will be declassified and released to the public.
“We probably will get this stuff released by the end of the month,” stated a congressional member, who asked not to be named. -Sara Carter
Releasing the memo to the public would require a committee vote, a source told Fox, adding that if approved, it could be released as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days.
Reactions from the citizenry have been on point:
Obama's FBI colluded with the Clinton campaign to destroy a Presidential candidate - and then an elected POTUS & his family. It's the greatest scandal in American history & the public need to know the truth. https://t.co/PYafr0AqLq— Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 18, 2018
All of this is good to know. And it's perfectly understandable that the members of the House committee are outraged. But if the end results is not a series of indictments and prosecutions for flagrant criminal sedition, the Obama/Hillary corruption will be enshrined as law.— Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) January 18, 2018
The swamp runs deep and it is about to be EXPOSED. #ReleasetheMemo #Obamagate pic.twitter.com/Ylc67MiZKE— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) January 19, 2018
When you have congressmen getting on National Television stating the Intelligence memo they just read could threaten our Democracy, you damn well better #ReleaseTheMemo.— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 18, 2018
This DC swamp scum game needs end.
#ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo#ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo#ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo #ReleaseTheMemo— PHIL🇺🇸🇧🇪4TRUMP✝️ (@PinkBelgium) January 19, 2018
.@SenFeinstein is it possible for you to get a bladder infection long enough to leak 💦 the FISA Memo?— Carrie❤️America🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) January 19, 2018
America is asking. #ReleaseTheMemo #MAGA pic.twitter.com/uKwSmvkKSV
Obama: what wires?#ObamaGate #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/ZmGIUISz4l— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 19, 2018
Even WikiLeaks has joined the fray, offering a reward in Bitcoin to anyone who will share the memo:
#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018
WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN
or marked 'memo2018': https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S
Oddly, the Twitter account for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence - @HPSCI - has been mysteriously suspended.
January 19, 2018
Of all the recent developments in the ongoing investigation(s), this one is on the cusp of turning into a genuine happening.
Comments
Wake me when they’re swinging from lampposts
This. Cut the Joominati out and light them on fire plz
In reply to Wake me when they’re… by IridiumRebel
“I will say that the thing I’m most proud of, Jake, is an administration now acknowledging that we will have 6 days left or 5 days left, that has been historically free of scandal,” McDonough told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
And Trumps right AGAIN!
In reply to This. Cut the Joominati out… by WTFRLY
I'll believe the whole "jail time" thing when I see it.
Even if they do get charged, they'll get a sjw jury like the illegal in SF.
In reply to And Trumps right AGAIN! by overbet
is somebody watching the airports?
In reply to I'll believe the whole "jail… by ACP
Does this get us any closer to Hillary or Obama going to jail?
No, didn't think so.
In reply to I'll believe the whole "jail… by ACP
Seems like the Deep State has no option but to fire some ballistic nukes from "black submarines" and blame it on the ruskies/norks/chinks.
In reply to Does this get us any closer… by NoDebt
I pray your wrong. I hope that this pans out.its blatantly obvious we have major corruption that needs to be dealt with.
In reply to Seems like the Deep State… by Ahmeexnal
Agree. Hope it reveals the true face of the USG. https://goo.gl/tiZwod
In reply to I pray your wrong. I hope… by JimmyJones
Isn't it interesting that only after FISA has been reauthorized by both the House and Senate does the existence of the memo come out.
So no longer is there any concern about future FISA abuses, but what was done under previous FISA abuses.
Nicely played!
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/11/politics/fisa-house-vote-congress/index.h…
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/18/politics/fisa-reauthorization-senate-vote…
In reply to Agree. Hope it reveals the… by stizazz
I suppose it could also be a memo from the Uranium One investigation, or any of the other few dozen investigations... We will find out soon enough.
The TRUTH about Q-ANON, TRUMP, and the STORM
https://youtu.be/54jBJ0mMGzE
In reply to Isn't it interesting that… by Cognitive Dissonance
‘If that fucking bastard wins, we all hang from nooses’
-Hillary Clinton
Tick tock bitch
In reply to I suppose it could also be a… by Mango327
"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming"....
In reply to ‘If that fucking bastard… by overbet
As the Congress Turns.
In reply to "Explosive", "Shocking" And … by Slack Jack
Exactly. And who gave the Federal Agencies so much power that it can and will be abused? Fucking congress-criminals that's who. Anyone who has been a member or is currently should be tried and hanged for treason.
In reply to As the Congress Turns. by D503
This place is all fucked to hell, anyway. I hope Trump uses FISA courts to hang all these motherfuckers.
In reply to Exactly. And who gave the… by Blue Steel 309
Write your congressman and senators, NOW!
In reply to This place is all fucked to… by The_Juggernaut
Instead just don't vote for them next time. Easy!
In reply to Write your congressman and… by MillionDollarButter
mutherfukers, yeah, pretty fuking lowlife shit.
#dcshithole, where shit heads, corrupt muthafuks play dasterdly deeds for power, fame fortune and now MAYBE all that gone, poof...
wish/think/realize that being a high power lawyer in dc is a ticket to millions...
In reply to This place is all fucked to… by The_Juggernaut
Unless the voting systems were rigged, I do believe the electorate voted in the congress critters who in turn gave the power to federal agencies. Thus, the source of the problem is the American voter who stood by and failed to pay attention to what was being done. And to this very day, I think, by and large, they are STILL not paying attention.
In reply to Exactly. And who gave the… by Blue Steel 309
American "democracy" is a complete sham. We do not get to vote for anyone not beholden to the two-party mafia, because of the spoiler effect.
It would all be different if we had score voting. But we do not.
We never had real choices.
In reply to Unless the voting systems… by herbivore
Build the Wall.
In reply to American "democracy" is a… by bluez
In reply to ‘If that fucking bastard… by overbet
Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz were on with Hannity tonight. Here's the video. This shit is about to blow wide open...
Congressman: ‘I Believe Obama Deep State Officials Will Go To Jail For FISA Abuse’
In reply to ‘If that fucking bastard… by overbet
And here is video of Gaetz calling out Ohr and Rosenstein by name...
After Seeing FISA Docs, Gaetz Calls For Immediate Firing Of Rod Rosenstein, Bruce Ohr
In reply to Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz were… by Daily Bail
Nothing will happen here i guarantee because who has their backing and support? Yep, the fucking kikes who run everything. They'll turn this around on trump somehow.
In reply to Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz were… by Daily Bail
The Road to The Bushes(Scherffs) goes through ClintO'Bama.
In reply to Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz were… by Daily Bail
Real nice Q-anon drop tonite.
In reply to I suppose it could also be a… by Mango327
.
I 'smell' raises for these FISA boys... Pulitzer Prizes all around... Goldman Sachs opening up a number of revolving VP do nothing jobs...
Champagne parties everywhere in Washington... and a lot of 'spirit' given to congressional critters who could NOT get a ticket on the Lolita Express...
I predict... Not so much as a slap on anyone's hand... more like a hardly slap on the back... With... an... 'Atta Boy'
.
Edgey
In reply to Isn't it interesting that… by Cognitive Dissonance
YES !!
In reply to . by Sir Edge
The fact that laws are abused is an indictment of the abusers, not the law.
We know power is corrupt, but power will always exist. It is the responsibility of the people to constrain this power with diligence to punishing corruption wherever it is found (yet another POWER that can be abused as we see with Mueller).
In reply to Isn't it interesting that… by Cognitive Dissonance
Maybe Rosenstein will do the honorable thing and hang himself tonight?
In reply to The fact that laws are… by Oldwood
He's a jew, he's better than you or I. Their Talmud says so.
In reply to Maybe Rosenstein will do the… by 847328_3527
Fuck the law,oldfart .smell sulfur?Thatz your upper lip.If itz not MY peeps deciding who gets to fuck around& who simply gets fucked,CAT-DAMN IT ALL TO FUCKING HELL. Besides,don't you & all your butt-boomer buddies have a country or three to attack? Make sure you all give away all your gibs to the younger generation.
In reply to The fact that laws are… by Oldwood
Lose their job???? What?? It is not like they got outsourced to Mexico or replaced by a Taco Bell automated kiosk. They used the power of the police state to interfere with an election. This is a rope / gravity / time sort of issue.
In reply to Isn't it interesting that… by Cognitive Dissonance