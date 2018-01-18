"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming" FISA Memo Set To Rock DC, "End Mueller Investigation"

All hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. tonight after a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday. The contents of the memo are so explosive, says Journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.

These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. -Sara Carter

A source close to the matter tells Fox News that "the memo details the Intelligence Committee's oversight work for the FBI and Justice, including the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance." An educated guess by anyone who's been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, while the phrases "explosive," "shocking," "troubling," and "alarming" have all been used in all sincerity. One congressman even likened the report's details to KGB activity in Russia. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. “It's troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. “Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered the motion on Thursday to make the Republican majority-authored report available to the members. “The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it,” said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the document. “Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways.” The government official said that after reading the document “some of these people should no longer be in the government.” -Sara Carter

Immediately #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth! We wouldn't be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn't; only feds' reliance on bad sources & methods. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2018

Releasing this classified info doesn't compromise good sources & methods. It reveals the feds' reliance on bad sources & methods. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018

The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) echoed Sara Carter's sentiment that people might lose their job if the memo is released:

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein

“I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gatetz (R-FL) said not only will the release of this memo result in DOJ firing, but "people will go to jail."

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on blockbuster FISA memo: "I think this will not just end with firings, I believe there are people who will go to jail!" pic.twitter.com/QR8mnsJ0pT — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 19, 2018

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino says "Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems."

Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 18, 2018

My sincere apologies for the expletive but SHIT IS ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN.

The former Obama administration’s going to have a lot of explaining to do. #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

The dossier was used in part as evidence for a warrant to surveil members of the Trump campaign, according to a story published this month. Former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier in 2016, was hired by embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The firm’s founder is Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has already testified before Congress in relation to the dossier. In October, The Washington Post revealed for the first time that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC that financed Fusion GPS. Congressional members are hopeful that the classified information will be declassified and released to the public. “We probably will get this stuff released by the end of the month,” stated a congressional member, who asked not to be named. -Sara Carter

Releasing the memo to the public would require a committee vote, a source told Fox, adding that if approved, it could be released as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days.

Reactions from the citizenry have been on point:

Obama's FBI colluded with the Clinton campaign to destroy a Presidential candidate - and then an elected POTUS & his family. It's the greatest scandal in American history & the public need to know the truth. https://t.co/PYafr0AqLq — Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 18, 2018

All of this is good to know. And it's perfectly understandable that the members of the House committee are outraged. But if the end results is not a series of indictments and prosecutions for flagrant criminal sedition, the Obama/Hillary corruption will be enshrined as law. — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) January 18, 2018

The swamp runs deep and it is about to be EXPOSED. #ReleasetheMemo #Obamagate pic.twitter.com/Ylc67MiZKE — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) January 19, 2018

When you have congressmen getting on National Television stating the Intelligence memo they just read could threaten our Democracy, you damn well better #ReleaseTheMemo.

This DC swamp scum game needs end. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 18, 2018

.@SenFeinstein is it possible for you to get a bladder infection long enough to leak 💦 the FISA Memo?

America is asking. #ReleaseTheMemo #MAGA pic.twitter.com/uKwSmvkKSV — Carrie❤️America🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) January 19, 2018

Even WikiLeaks has joined the fray, offering a reward in Bitcoin to anyone who will share the memo:

#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz



WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN



or marked 'memo2018': https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018

Oddly, the Twitter account for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence - @HPSCI - has been mysteriously suspended.

F pic.twitter.com/qXdNY8Bdvx — Gab: Free Speech Social Network (@getongab) January 19, 2018

Of all the recent developments in the ongoing investigation(s), this one is on the cusp of turning into a genuine happening.