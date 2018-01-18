"Explosive", "Shocking" And "Alarming" FISA Memo Set To Rock DC, "End Mueller Investigation"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 22:25

All hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. tonight after a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday. The contents of the memo are so explosive, says Journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.

These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. -Sara Carter

a

A source close to the matter tells Fox News that "the memo details the Intelligence Committee's oversight work for the FBI and Justice, including the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance." An educated guess by anyone who's been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.

a

Lawmakers who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, while the phrases "explosive," "shocking," "troubling," and "alarming" have all been used in all sincerity. One congressman even likened the report's details to KGB activity in Russia. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. “It's troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. “Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered the motion on Thursday to make the Republican majority-authored report available to the members.

The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it,” said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the document. “Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways.”

The government official said that after reading the document “some of these people should no longer be in the government.” -Sara Carter

 

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) echoed Sara Carter's sentiment that people might lose their job if the memo is released:

a
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein

I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.

 

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gatetz (R-FL) said not only will the release of this memo result in DOJ firing, but "people will go to jail."

 

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino says "Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems." 

 

 

The dossier was used in part as evidence for a warrant to surveil members of the Trump campaign, according to a story published this month. Former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier in 2016, was hired by embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The firm’s founder is Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has already testified before Congress in relation to the dossier. In October, The Washington Post revealed for the first time that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC that financed Fusion GPS.

Congressional members are hopeful that the classified information will be declassified and released to the public.

We probably will get this stuff released by the end of the month,” stated a congressional member, who asked not to be named. -Sara Carter

Releasing the memo to the public would require a committee vote, a source told Fox, adding that if approved, it could be released as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days

Reactions from the citizenry have been on point: 

 

 

 

 

 

Even WikiLeaks has joined the fray, offering a reward in Bitcoin to anyone who will share the memo:

Oddly, the Twitter account for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence - @HPSCI - has been mysteriously suspended.

Of all the recent developments in the ongoing investigation(s), this one is on the cusp of turning into a genuine happening.

Politics

Cognitive Dissonance Jan 18, 2018 10:56 PM

Isn't it interesting that only after FISA has been reauthorized by both the House and Senate does the existence of the memo come out.

So no longer is there any concern about future FISA abuses, but what was done under previous FISA abuses.

Nicely played!

 

http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/11/politics/fisa-house-vote-congress/index.h…

http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/18/politics/fisa-reauthorization-senate-vote…

Sir Edge Jan 18, 2018 11:07 PM

.
I 'smell' raises for these FISA boys... Pulitzer Prizes all around... Goldman Sachs opening up a number of revolving VP do nothing jobs...

Champagne parties everywhere in Washington... and a lot of 'spirit' given to congressional critters who could NOT get a ticket on the Lolita Express...

I predict... Not so much as a slap on anyone's hand... more like a hardly slap on the back... With... an... 'Atta Boy'

.
Edgey

Mr Hankey Jan 19, 2018 12:49 AM

Fuck the law,oldfart .smell sulfur?Thatz your upper lip.If itz not MY peeps deciding who gets to fuck around& who simply gets fucked,CAT-DAMN IT ALL TO FUCKING HELL. Besides,don't you & all your butt-boomer buddies have a country or three to attack? Make sure you all give away all your gibs to the younger generation. 