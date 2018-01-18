ICE Plans Largest Raid On Northern California Illegals After State Passes Sanctuary Legislation

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 15:16

U.S. immigration officials plan to conduct a "major sweep" in San Francisco and other Northern California cities over the next few weeks in the recently-minted "sanctuary state," reports the San Francisco Chronicle

Centered in the Bay Area, the campaign has its sights set on over 1,500 undocumented individuals - sending a message that federal immigration policies will still be enforced in the 'defiant' sanctuary state. According to The Chronicle, ICE will be flying immigration enforcement officers in from around the country to assist with the raids - which will include worksites believed to be harboring illegal employees. The raids could take several days, according to an unnamed source.

The sweep would be the largest of its kind under the Trump administration, a source told the Chronicle - and would be the first such operation since California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation enacting statewide "sanctuary" laws last October - vastly limiting who state and local law enforcement agencies can detain, question and transfer at the request of federal authorities. 

It also forbids police officers from making arrests for civil immigration warrants, as well as joining federal task forces intended to enforce immigration laws. 

Acting ICE Director Homan slammed Jerry Brown and the state of California for passing SB54, which he said undermined public safety.

In an appearance earlier this month on Fox News, Homan accused California Democrats and Gov. Jerry Brown of placing "politics ahead of public safety," adding that California "better hold on tight," as ICE would "significantly increase" pressure on the state. 

They’re about to see a lot more special agents, a lot more deportation officers in the state of California,” said Homan.

The operation would go after people who have been identified as targets for deportation, including those who have been served with final deportation orders and those with criminal histories, the source said. The number could tick up if officers come across other undocumented immigrants in the course of their actions and make what are known as collateral arrests. -SF Chronicle

When asked for comment on Tuesday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was outraged, saying that immigrants "must not be targeted in raids solely because they are Californians," adding that a large-scale enforcement operation would suggest that “the administration is carrying out its enforcement actions to make a political point and not based on the security of the country.”

Last week, a group of politicians including Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen requesting a meeting with her and Homan to clarify the remarks he made on Fox News about stepping up enforcement in California.

“The statements are a direct threat to Californians,” the letter read. “These statements are reprehensible and the department’s change in policy will instill fear in our communities. ... Acting Director Homan’s attack on sanctuary cities is not only an infringement of state rights but a direct assault on communities of color.” -The Chronicle

Jerry Brown and other California Democrats would be wise to watch this...

Shitonya Serfs Whoa Dammit Jan 18, 2018 3:34 PM Permalink

Whoever stands in the way of ICE/DOJ

 

8 U.S. Code § 1324 - Bringing in and harboring certain aliens
(A) Any person who—
(ii) knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law;

(B) A person who violates subparagraph (A) shall, for each alien in respect to whom such a violation occurs -
(ii) in the case of a violation of subparagraph (A)(ii), (iii), (iv), or (v)(II), be fined under title 18, imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both;
(iii) in the case of a violation of subparagraph (A)(i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v) during and in relation to which the person causes serious bodily injury (as defined in section 1365 of title 18) to, or places in jeopardy the life of, any person, be fined under title 18, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both; and
(iv) in the case of a violation of subparagraph (A)(i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v) resulting in the death of any person, be punished by death or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, fined under title 18, or both.

 

GUS100CORRINA J S Bach Jan 18, 2018 3:28 PM Permalink

My response: GOOD!!! Let the ARRESTS begin.

They should start with Governor "MOON BEAM" and company. It is time to reign in the ROGUE state of CA. 

It is my prayer that NO "IMMIGRATION" stone be left unturned. 

They better order a lot of ORANGE JUMP SUITS.

knukles J S Bach Jan 18, 2018 3:29 PM Permalink

One wrong move and CA will be cut off from Federal Funds.
Why?
Because they ain't enforcing federal laws which is a condition of receiving ... etc.

So CA, push back and watch it downgraded because when the Federal money stops, CA can't pay its bills period, etc.

When I mention this to folks out here, they look at me and say ... "They can't do that." with a 100% certainty/finality.

sigh

 

 

 

 

Meat Hammer J S Bach Jan 18, 2018 4:06 PM Permalink

There’s going to be a deluge in the valley once all of those SF snowflakes start to melt over this.

Doubt it. Most liberals are full of shit and really don’t care. Half of them probably voted for Trump secretly and are happy that these wetbacks are being kicked out. They’ll pretend to be outraged over chai lattes at Starbucks, but then go home and cheer.

mkkby RumpleShitzkin Jan 18, 2018 3:45 PM Permalink

ICE should pose as contractors and drive up to every home depot.  Scoop up a dozen and drive to the *job site* where agents will be waiting to process them.

Come on, ICE.  Get creative and zero in on these obvious groups.

Congress tards need to cut off welfare for non citizens.  There would be flood of illegals going home voluntarily.

GunnyG Jan 18, 2018 3:20 PM Permalink

Round those fucking beaners up and deport the fuckers! I'd like to brand a big I.A. (illegal alien) on their forehead before we send them back to their shithole country. Make it easier to spot them later if they swim the Rio Grande!

After getting rid of the human locust, go after the Liberal fucktwats! Deport them to France, from 10,000 feet up, sans parachute.

ReturnOfDaMac Davidduke2000 Jan 18, 2018 3:33 PM Permalink

First it's a big state, 40M strong flyovers.  We've got cities with more population than your whole damned state.  Second, we don't scare that easy.  Funny how you guys support bundy freeloaders on federal taxpayer lands but don't see the problem with bringing storm-troopers in a state and arresting anybody "lookin Mexican".  You won't get your police state here.  We know what your definition of liberty is ...

 

Aeonios ReturnOfDaMac Jan 18, 2018 4:22 PM Permalink

Huh? The bundies were law abiding citizens who were having their shit taken from them wrongfully by corrupt politicians, and fought back and won.

Mexican't are breaking the law by coming here with no intention of becoming proper citizens or integrating with the culture, and often break all kinds of other laws such as: assault, theft, murder, rape, arson, and driving drunk without a license, just to name the most common. They also mooch off of libtard welfare programs.

No trabajo no cerveza, libcuck. Go shove your pronouns where your opinions come from.

buzzsaw99 Jan 18, 2018 3:22 PM Permalink

Ice Ice Baby

those californicator maggots love it when the feds are shooting women and dogs in idaho, let them have a taste of it.

Ice Ice Baby