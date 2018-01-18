Oliver Stone's "Ukraine On Fire" Documentary Released In The West

Via Jim Quinn's Burning Platform blog,
Oliver Stone’s seminal documentary Ukraine on Fire has finally been made available to watch in the West.
Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how US-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 1980s, replacing the CIA in promoting America’s geopolitical agenda abroad.
As Russia-Insider details, Ukraine on Fire provides a historical perspective for the deep divisions in the region which led to the 2004 Orange Revolution, the 2014 uprisings, and the violent overthrow of democratically-elected Yanukovych. Covered by Western media as a 'popular revolution', it was in fact a coup d'état scripted and staged by ultra-nationalist groups and the US State Department.
Executive producer Oliver Stone gained unprecedented access to the inside story through his on-camera interviews with former President Viktor Yanukovych and Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, who explain how the US Ambassador and factions in Washington actively plotted for regime change.
And, in his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Stone solicits Putin’s take on the significance of Crimea, NATO and the US’s history of interference in elections and regime change in the region.
The film was originally released in 2016, but unsurprisingly, Stone came up against problems distributing the film in the US and western countries.
A Russian-dubbed version was available almost immediately and was aired on TV in Russia, but people in the ‘free world’ were left without access to the full film.
In reply to Tell me again where's the… by shitshitshit
Note on Ukrainian NAZI "collaboration"...........have a Russian friend who had an great uncle who was Jewish and fought with the NAZI against the Russians.
I do not think the current "history" is by any means an accurate portrayal of what happened with the jews. I think they massaged the story pretty hard to get a payout that continues to this day.
The problem with Oliver Stone is he seems to accept at face value a history written by the victors. I had to Xout at the point where it said "The Nuremberg trials brought the NAZIs to justice". This is a statement that could not be further from the truth. Here is a a more accurate representation
Youtube: David Irving - Nuremburg War by other means
War, what is it good for? ...... MIC profits.
People in the Free World were left out of distribution of the film, apparently a work of 'art'.
- hm... who are the free people in the world if revolutions fail, independence movements fail, activism fails, and Lobbyist Corruption rules the MSM?
- It ain't an Anglo country
- It ain't Spain, France, Germany, nor Scandinavia
- It ain't a muslim country??
- Indigenous land?
- Buddhist Land?
I long ago gave up on conspiracy theory.
.......Way too much conspiracy fact around for me to work on the theory.
I did not have sex with that woman. There are no Opium Poppy plants in Afghanistan guarded by US Troops. Then the Irqis came in and threw all the babies from the incubator on the floor. State of Afghanistan was responsible for 9-11 attack in the USA. WMDs in Iraq. Anna Nichol Smith married for love.
No one could have foreseen the 2008 Financial Crisis.
No one could have foreseen the 9-11 Attack.
Lloyd Blankfein "We are doing God's Work here"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_flag
Bush Snr and the Reverend Moon whom most of the religious right in America were beholding to kicked off North Korea's nuclear program in the 90's,we've funded trained and armed every Muslim nutter since the 1980's and whilst the MIC rake in the trillions the peons think its the end times or some such nonsense,well it probably is but it will be brought to you by Spielburg or Lucas advanced technology and black occult arts not God.All this bullshit has been planned up to 100 years ago but theres only a few here like yourself that know all this shit keep up the good work.
I wasn't born 'All Knowing' (LOL!). .. It took a lot of head banging against the wall so I understand how people are fooled, confused and chump monkeyed.
I'm just trying to spare at least a few people the lumps, bumps and a few headaches. ...... There is an amazing amount of horseshit to sort through out there. ...... (Now they have AI to help them make up extra potent horse manure by the dump truck load too)
Speaking of the Shitshow Extravaganza....... On the Cesspool Home Front I present...........
!?!~~[- Are We The Wee People Being Played For Chump Monkeys And Losing Again? -]~~!?!
Or is this guy, Mike Horowitz, and the Office of the Inspector General at the DoJ(?) actually going to bring charges against Killary, Comey & Company? ........... I'll believe that when I see it. ... Slippery Jim (The Easy Weasel) and Killary-Baby (eater) in orange jumpsuits, that is.
Crowd Source The Truth & Anon (maybe spin) Doctor Steven?
This cesspool onion has more layers than I have gray hairs on my ass (Don't ask! ..... Use your imagination! ... You are not getting pictures either, damn it!)
Live Hard, Trump The Swamp Critter Turns Rotor-Rooter Cesspool Pumper & Mucker,.....HA!, Where Is My Razor ? ... I Need To Cut Down Some Of This Brush So I Can Put The Fire Out!.... The Volume Of Lies Coming From Wash DC Burns My Ass!, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
Good! Every time I tell a libtard that Obummer and Shillary were neocons, that Vickie "Cookies" Nuland was a neocon, her husband was a neocon.... they look at me with wide open eyes like deer frozen in the headlights.
Maybe they'll believe it when they hear from their hero, Ollie Stone.
And you mean private NGOs are hitched to USAID, State Dept, foundations like George Soros?
"Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how US-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 1980s, replacing the CIA in promoting America’s geopolitical agenda abroad."
Now that Don Chump has decided to arm zionazi Nudelman Nuland's and Jeffy Pyatt's Ukrop NAZIS for real, how long before Russia has to squash the Ukroppers in Kiev for good? The entire Eastern region will go back under Mother Russia's wing and the NATO mob (North Amerikan Terror Organ) will be left flaccid and dangling as usual stabbing each other in the back.
Obviously USSA'S policy at all costs is to prevent Germans ever figuring out what Bismarck knew more than a century ago...Urupp, if it has a future then it can only be with the goodwill of Russia and with Russian resources. The way STASI "Erika" and Mr. Urupp Schulz are floundering in Germany, trying to cobble a half-assed gubermint together and failing badly, major changes are coming with the flush of the IOU petroscrip Saudi Mercan toilet paper dollah and the inevitable reset.
Could be hundreds of years of US Presence in Ukraine.
