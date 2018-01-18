The State Of 'Freedom' Worldwide (According To Democratic Think-Tanks)

Democratic watchdog organization Freedom House has released its annual ranking of the world's most free and the world's most suppressed nations. For the twelfth year in a row, global freedom has been found to have declined.

As Staista's Martin Armstrong notes, 71 countries experienced a decline in freedom with only 35 making a move in the right direction. Of the 195 countries assessed in 2017, 45 percent were rated as 'free', 30 percent as 'partly free', and 25 percent as 'not free'.

Infographic: The State of Freedom Worldwide | Statista

The United States, while still classed as 'free', saw a year-on.year decrease in its score, from 89/100 in 2016 to 86/100.

According to Freedom House, this is mainly due to a fall in its political rights, citing "growing evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election", "violations of basic ethical standards by the new administration" and "a reduction in government transparency" as key factors.

One wonders what a Republican Think Tank would 'think'?

TheVillageIdiot Jan 18, 2018 11:39 PM Permalink

worthless shit of an article.

 

Arrested for hate speech for talking about muslim incursion and crime ANYWHERE in the EU. FISA abuses on presidential candidates seems to wake America up. What do you think about Google and Facebook with the largest shareholders being the CIA?

 

You want freedom? Smoke a loaded Glock...

Golden Showers Jan 18, 2018 11:57 PM Permalink

So gestalt.

How many 2 year old 30 year olds did it take to pin the tail on this donkey?

Is that... IS THAT TIBET? WHAT THE FUCK!

Oh, and they forgot Antarctica.

IF this index was called "Stupid", "Partly Stupid", and "Not Stupid" I would concur. And I think red for not free and yellow for partly free is racist.

We're all pink on the inside. Oh, and your mother. You bunch of bigot mother fuckers are free and supergreen! Yeah!

But pacman is yellow. What does that shit mean?

roddy6667 Savvy Jan 19, 2018 1:47 AM Permalink

In China most people pay 10% withholding and do not have to even file taxes.

There is no property tax. Repeat. There is no property tax.

There is no sales tax.

Businesses pay a lot less in tax than American businesses. It is easier to start a business and get rich in China than in America.

But that's OK, Americans are free. Free to do what, I might ask.

khnum Jan 19, 2018 12:59 AM Permalink

Well my state is a corporation registered in Delaware and I am a good or chattel as far as the state is concerned,I live under Admiralty law and unless I devoid myself of all state rights and privaleges cannot be sovereign as the Roman catholic church owns me through my birth certificate on which I am registered as stillborn or dead.I imagine most areas that are green are similar study Unam Sanctum and the Vatican trusts.

odzy Jan 19, 2018 1:57 AM Permalink

To me the green areas look like Nikki Haley's servants.  Disagree with the US and you end up red marked...  what a faking joke :(

Debugas Jan 19, 2018 2:24 AM Permalink

in this map freedom is understood

as freedom to plunge and exploit

by this definition those nations that oppose the above by protecting freedoms of their citizens from being exploited are not free

Pi Bolar Jan 19, 2018 2:32 AM Permalink

In western countries you are not free. Take UK for example. Every time you post on FB, Twitter, Google search, whenever you write down your National Insurance number or address on an application form, or spend on your debit or credit card - they have you plotted, pinned to a location and they know your spending habits. Ever wonder why you get store coupons for dog food and your neighbour doesn't? It's because you hand over your store card each time you buy your dog food and your smart neighbour pays cash with no store card for his dog food.There are no freedom countries.