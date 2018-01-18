Sweden Is Preparing For A "Civil War": PM Wants To Deploy Army In No-Go Zones

For the first time since World War II, Sweden is preparing to distribute a civil defense brochure to some 4.7 million households, warning them about the onset of war.
The booklet will serve as a manual of "total defense" in case of a war, and provide details on how to secure basic needs such as water, food, and heating, the FT reported. The manual also covers other threats such as cyber attacks, terrorism, and climate change.
"All of society needs to be prepared for conflict, not just the military. We haven’t been using words such as total defense or high alert for 25-30 years or more. So the knowledge among citizens is very low," said Christina Andersson, head of the project at the Swedish civil contingencies agency.
The survivalist manual or better known by some as a preppers guide is called “If Crisis or War Comes,” will be published by the government in late spring. Its publication comes at a time when the threat of war from Russia is high, well, possibly, but that is what the mainstream media has conditioned many to believe.
What if the threat is not from Russia, but one that is domestic?
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that Sweden would do whatever it takes, including sending in the army, to end the wave of gang violence situated in the no-go zones around the country. Sweden’s murder rate has been relatively low over the years, but thanks to the migrant crisis, police are powerless in many areas across the country.
Swedish PM: We could "DEPLOY THE ARMY" to tackle gang criminality in Sweden.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 17, 2018
This is a serious admission that something is very wrong in Sweden.
Could this be why they sent out leaflets to 4.7 million households warning people what to do in case of war?https://t.co/tsX8Crl54N pic.twitter.com/xbU3eg2D1X
"It’s not my first action to put in a military, but I’m prepared to do what it takes to ensure that the seriously organized crime goes away," Lofven said after the party leadership discussion in parliament.
“But it is also obvious that there are social problems. Last year 300 shootings occurred, 40 people were killed. The new year has begun with new launches. We see criminals with total lack of respect for human life, it’s a terrible development I’m determined to turn around,” he added.
Even the Swedish Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson “declared war” against organized crime and suggested that Sweden should deploy the military to no-go zones to counter the out of control violence.
“People are shot to death in pizza restaurants, people are killed by hand grenades they find on the street,” Akesson said in parliament on Wednesday.
“This is the new Sweden; the new, exciting dynamic, multicultural paradise that so many here in this assembly … have fought to create for so many years,” he said sarcastically.
Peter Imanuelsen, an independent journalist in Sweden, summed up the recent developments in a timeline:
-
- Government sends out leaflets to 4.7 million households telling them how to prepare for war
- Leader for Swedish Democrat party says “A war is being waged on Swedish society”
- Swedish PM is considering deploying the army in no-go zones
I think I am starting to figure out what's going on here...— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 17, 2018
The Swedish government just talked about the possibility of putting the army on the streets to deal with the no-go zone criminal gangs.
We might be heading for some kind of "civil war" in Sweden. https://t.co/Pto34yfPPo
To sum up, the Swedish government is preparing for a destabilizing event, while the mainstream media continues to use Russia as the scapegoat. Meanwhile, high ranking government officials in Sweden have echoed in unity that military intervention in dozens of no-go zones across the country is a high probability. At the same time, the government is preparing to hand out millions of survival manuals to their citizens indicating a destabilizing event is nearing.
Signs of imminent civil war in Sweden? Worrying development happening. https://t.co/lJI8kmpXbS— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 17, 2018
Late on Wednesday we reported of even more chaos in Sweden when a hand grenade was tossed at a police station in Malmo, resulting in a “huge explosion” according to local media reports.
And lastly, while the three biggest political parties in Sweden urge for a military intervention in the no-go zones, the Swedish civil contingencies agency is frantically trying to print millions of survival manuals to protect the citizens for what appears to be a turbulent future in 2018.
The leaders for all 3 biggest political parties in Sweden have today talked about war in parliament.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 17, 2018
Specifically about a war with the criminal gangs from the no go zones.
This comes shortly after the government sent out leaflets to 4.7 million households of prepping for war.
Comments
The immigration to and from every country in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-worlds-immigration/
Must be illegal to use the term "muslim shithole neighborhood" in Sweden.
In reply to The immigration to and frome… by Four Star
"Civil war" my ass. It's a fucking foreign invasion that's finally turning hot.
Corruption of the language is a sign of a morally and mentally deranged society.
In reply to Must be illegal to use the… by TeamDepends
Exactly the same thing happening in the US. Ever been to Houston or Miami-Dade?
In reply to "Civil war" my ass. It's a… by Buckaroo Banzai
there has NEVER been a civil war...it has ALWAYS been a war between the PEOPLE and the bankers...
In reply to Exactly the same thing… by shankster
Here is what is going on ... as a start to understand it ... in their own words, it cannot be any clearer ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
In reply to there has NEVER been a civil… by BullyBearish
Take whatever measures required to ensure safety of the Bikini Team
In reply to Here is what is going on … by Pandelis
Lend Thump to Sweeden for a Year ...
In reply to Here is what is going on … by Pandelis
The Swedes don't seem to recognize cultural enrichment when they see it.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
I'm wondering if the "civil war" is actually against their own people by the government/bureaucracy to defend the immigrants from outraged (disarmed?) Swedish natives.
In reply to The Swedes don't seem to… by Pinto Currency
Talk about a bunch of slow learners. Hopefully they've really figured it out now.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
But..but...but....DIVERSITY.
In reply to Talk about a bunch of slow… by The_Juggernaut
Let me know when they get around to mass deportation!
In reply to But..but...but....DIVERSITY. by Wang Dang SP
Who could have seen this coming?
Invade & occupy
In reply to Let me know when they get… by ScratInTheHat
Here ya go.
Now you see why (((they))) want to import "diversity" to America.
Divide and conquer. Simple!
Barbara Spectre JEWISH LEAD DESTRUCTION OF EUROPE IN MULTICULTURAL PUSH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kgx_BDcgKTw
In reply to But..but...but....DIVERSITY. by Wang Dang SP
not a chance. coming to every westernized democracy near you very soon
In reply to Talk about a bunch of slow… by The_Juggernaut
It's almost like it was planned this way.....
In reply to not a chance. coming to… by snr-moment
Beginning of Reconquista 2.0?
In reply to It's almost like it was… by house biscuit
Grenade attacks are the new normal.
All you old codgers who object are just a bunch of hate-filled racist fascist Israeli Nazi Russian traitors.
Put aside your immature prejudices and get with the times.
...
(Now, do I insert a sarc tag? This seems awfully close to real-life discourse.)
In reply to not a chance. coming to… by snr-moment
The reason they need to prep the citizens is because if they send the army into NGZones, there a chance of a pan-european Islamic response, and we could see the first outbreak of ISIS on the EU mainland as 10s of 1000s of 'good muslims' descend to help their brethren
In reply to Grenade attacks are the new… by Ex-Oligarch
Are you talking about the Swedes, Europeans, or Americans?
In reply to Talk about a bunch of slow… by The_Juggernaut
I'd have given more of a shit 40 years ago when the blonde bint from Abba was remotely fuckable (OK, I was a kid - is that mitigating circumstances?). The Swedes for generations have voted for a socialist utopia - karma is a bitch. As opposed to the Norwegians and the Finns, who always have my utmost respect.
How many of you guys are aware that the Swedes that come to Spain on golfing trips play off tees in front of the ladies, otherwise they find it too hard a game? I shit you not. Fucking pussies.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
I heard they sent out a pamphlet saying, "OK, WE FUCKED UP."
In reply to I'd have given more of a… by CuttingEdge
keep yer fuckin pamphlet..i'll take an AR15
In reply to I heard they sent out a… by D503
The Finns are also well aware of what civil war is like, having had a vicious one within the past century. Not to mention carving their own gunstocks to fight off invaders, more recently still.
In reply to I'd have given more of a… by CuttingEdge
Well, unlike the denizens of the Costa del Sol, Swedish golf courses only function for about 3 weeks of the year - what with the snow and rain and cold, and it being dark for 20 hours a day through the winter. It's tricky to work on your swing when dressed like the Michelin Man at 20 below, in driving snow, in a blackout.
But you probably already knew that.
By the way, how's your Nordic Skiing? Bet you're shit hot at that.
In reply to I'd have given more of a… by CuttingEdge
That's odd? I've seen a lot of people play golf in Anchorage during the winter (but they do it with red or orange balls).
In reply to Well, unlike the denizens of… by OverTheHedge
I'm sure they ARE red....well, until they turn blue.
In reply to That's odd? I've seen a lot… by Bwana
If you ever get up to Nome for the finish of the Iditarod ...
http://www.alaska.org/detail/bering-sea-ice-classic-golf-tournament
Mushing dogs across the frozen expanse of the Bering Sea isn’t the only sport undertaken in Nome during mid-March. That’s also when locals and visitors gather for the Eliot Staples Bering Sea Ice Classic, a golf tournament where the fairway is three feet of ice covered in snow, and the “green” is a small bit of green carpet rolled out over the lumpy ice near each hole.
In reply to That's odd? I've seen a lot… by Bwana
Most true Swedes don't dress like the Michelin man in winter. It's the Muslim migrants that look like the Michelin Man.
In reply to Well, unlike the denizens of… by OverTheHedge
Its all the women that are in politics these days. When women were given the vote in took about 15 years to have most European Parliaments to be left wing socialists.
Women think with their emotions instead of using logic and reason, also women vote for big government because females need backup when Darren that got her knocked up in the back of his Pickup doesn't pan out well, she wants to spread the misery round. Feminism has a lot to answer to and I'm not fighting the next war, send the gobby feminist to get shot at.
In reply to I'd have given more of a… by CuttingEdge
Now you’ve gone and done it. Your supposed to obscure the meaning in a Monty Python quote or something. Won’t be long till they come for you and shut down Zero Hedge.
In reply to Its all the women that are… by JohnGaltUk
We Ladies aren't all bad just as all you Gents aren't. Take the myopic glasses off and grow up. Shitholes on both sides.
In reply to Its all the women that are… by JohnGaltUk
According to Texas rules, if you tee off and don't hit past the Ladies tees, you have to play the hole with your dick out. Not sure what the rule is when you purposely tee off in front of them....that's pretty fucked up actually. More so than some guy who topped his tee shot and is walking around with his junk out. Hard for me to say it but there ya go.
In reply to I'd have given more of a… by CuttingEdge
But I thought Sweden did not have a problem? That is what the news pundits keep vomiting on television.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
I think someone clued them in that Anders Brevik is becoming an underground hero in Sweden.
In reply to But I thought Sweden did not… by American Psycho
You don't understand. The Swedish government preparing to deploy their army against native Swedes in order to make them bow down for the invaders.
In reply to But I thought Sweden did not… by American Psycho
They don't need to go to war to clean out the No-Go zones. Just get some MOABs and drop one on each No-Go zone. Problem solved. Then bring in the bulldozers to do clean up.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
The following is the opinion of a "Scandanavian American" whose ancestors came to the "new world" in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. If you believe family lore, I am 5/8 Norwegian, 2/8 Swedish and 1/8 Danish. If you believe the DNA test from Ancestry.com, I am about 2/3 Norwegian, maybe 10% Irish and the rest Misc. Either way, not much doubt I am Scandinavian, and probably mostly Wegian. In heritage...fully American in substance, and still waiting to find out why there are Native-Americans, Italian-Americans, Mexican-Americans, African-Americans, and yet no Norwegian-Americans. Odd, that.
*********
You know how Europeans are shit-hot on "human rights" (always one way, never for their own citizens)? Yeah, multiply that by 50 for the Scandinavian countries. Why do you think Sweden is in such trouble to begin with? Aside from probably Germany's attempt to assuage their own guilt over WWII (which speaking as an American who lost family to the krauts really is NOT necessary if you would just man up while not killing huge numbers of people) the Swedes have probably been the biggest Yurp importers of Muslims. Not sure why the Wegians have let them get so far ahead, but hey, I'm not there, maybe they are more sane these days.
Anyway, the point is, if a Muslim import rapes and kills a Swede woman and she resists, the courts there will likely fine her estate for making the Muslim have to expend extra energy to get sex, award him the rest of her estate plus those of her immediate family, award him 3X the benefits from the government for "mental anguish" for his trouble, and maybe make him king, or at least give him an advice column in a major newspaper and a lifetime, non-revocable salary of whatever is the equivalent of $200,000/yr, tax free.
In reply to They don't need to go to war… by IH8OBAMA
I know libtard females who live in Stockholm. I can just imagine their air of superiority as "activists" helping to usher in the invasion under some guise of human rights sympathy garbage. They deserve what they get.
Eventually, those uninfected by the libtard disease must take back their country by force - or just wait, willingly sacrificing their daughters to the moozy gang rape gangs out of respect for the invaders' culture.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
You don't need a deployment. Remote cameras, elite Swedish sniper teams and a cleanup team ready with bacon-lined body bags, and a pressure washer. Watch for these SSAI clowns to step out of line and just drop them right there.In 6 months you will see a BIG turn around in behavior if everyone harassing the passerby or breaking into a car gets their brain amputated with a .308 or .338 round.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
But.... that would work quickly....now why is it we don't do that?
Oh yeah, gotta keep the fear alive and shaking- the only hope will be a militarized police force- that totally won't be used as a handy tool of intimidation after
In reply to You don't need a deployment… by Hugh_Jorgan
An obvious solution that should have been implemented two years ago. I only add to shoot all their buddies and then, load them on a boat for an immediate mid-ocean drop-off. For crying out loud Sweden reclaim your culture through unbridled force.
In reply to You don't need a deployment… by Hugh_Jorgan
Nah, just create isolation zones, enforced by the military, then cut off any government handouts, utilities and let them experience Sweden circa 1700s.
In reply to You don't need a deployment… by Hugh_Jorgan
Governments LOVE to wave that FEAR, don't they? http://bit.ly/2Dmq58T
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
I stand willing to hide every one of them in my bedroom.
They will, of course, need to remove their bikinis as this makes them too identifiable ;)
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
The people who should be put up against a wall and shot are the treasonous "leaders" and their (((handlers))) who cajoled the altruistic idiots of Sweden to bare their borders to Third World refuse. Then, move on to deporting ALL of the ne'er-do-well brownies.
In reply to Take whatever measures… by cossack55
Bernie Sanders must be really proud of the fine, upstanding society Sweden has become.
In reply to The people who should be put… by J S Bach
BINGO and there's no other explanation. It's so fucking obvious that their plan is to.........
1. Use our military to destroy the ME, all their surrounding neighbors.
2. use every country around the world to fund israel's genocide of the ME and to build israel into the world superpower.
3. To bring down the USA
4. To bring down Europe
5. Fuck it, to bring down the whole world while building israel.
In reply to Here is what is going on … by Pandelis
If the Swedes hadn't flooded themselves with large populations of refugees intentionally at lightning speed, a multicultural society would have eventually taken place over the next few centuries. Because of the forced flood of non acculturated large groups you now have a classic case of an up and close clash of cultures.
The political leaders, big money interests and NWO groups are trying to jam the rapid herding of disparate people down everyone's throat. It wont work. It doesen't work. It can't work. The assholes that come up with these abusive schemes don't want you to have a choice.
Smile when you pay taxes to support your own slavery or others misery. I wish I knew how to wake up enough people to realize the extent of the corrupt manipulation. One person at a time is taking too long.
In reply to Here is what is going on … by Pandelis