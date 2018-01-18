There's No 'Fake News' In Holland?

Following President Trump's 'Fake News' Olympics this week, we wondered just how widespread the belief in the inaccuracy of the news worldwide really is.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the growing phenomenon of fake news has exacerbated fractured attitudes on the accuracy of the news media, especially on matters such as politics, current events and when it comes to the involvement of innocent individuals.
With concerns about fake news reaching record highs, which countries actually have the most faith in the accuracy of their news media? According to a Pew Research Center poll across 38 countries, a median 62 percent of people say their news media does a good job reporting the news accurately.
The following infographic shows a selection of the countries from Pew's survey with the Dutch particularly trustworthy of their news coverage.
Along with 82 percent of people in the Netherlands, 80 percent of those polled in India also feel their news media does a good job reporting with accuracy.
The UK has experienced sharp divisions following the Brexit vote and 63 percent of people there think the news is accurate.
Fake news has become a contentious topic in the U.S. and 56 percent of Americans feel their news reports can be trusted.
Greece has the worst score in the polling with only 22 percent of respondents saying that their news coverage is accurate.
Comments
News in the U.K. is more about what the Kardashians do day to day so no surprise on accuracy figures there. Sheep stats.
And to be fair to the exceptionally astute Greeks, this may reflect more on the appalling quality of their very biased media than the intellectual veracity of the population.
However, most Greeks are right up with Zerohedge readers when it comes to believing the conspiracy facts that the media don't tell us about. So there is that.
In reply to Need in uk is more about… by bloostar
Can we get an IQ correlation for those places?
In reply to And to be fair to the… by OverTheHedge
I'm from the Netherlands. The people here are brainwashed idiots.
In reply to Can we get average IQ chart… by overbet
....and their command of the English language is appalling:
https://youtu.be/tIyvHBYiCLA
In reply to I'm from the Netherlands… by Captain Chlamydia
You mean Netherlands?
Dumbacity of the question is globalistic. Cosmic even.
Most people in the Netherlands still get their news exclusively from the TV and the newspapers. They don't hear any other viewpoints. What they hear on TV and read in tbe papers is the truth for them. Most people are pro-government and pro-EU, the news always follows the government's and EU's official line and they bash everything else as "Russian propaganda" and "extreme right". I bet most of the 18% who don't trust the media are PVV and FVD voters, parties which are considered to be anti-EU, pro-Russian and far right.
So in other words the Netherlands are full of retards.
In reply to Most people in the… by zerocash
And Putin shot down MH17 personally.
And US donated 120 tons of gold to the grieving Dutch nation.
In reply to So in other words the… by Dr. Engali
The Dutch are high fiving each other in the echo chambers of their own msm news. "Alternative" news is financialised, neo liberal crap and managed according to the narratives of the msm. A light in the darkness is a web site called geenstijl.nl.
I am convinced that the Dutch are in for a rude awakening.
In reply to And Putin shot down MH17… by researchfix
Only the 'awake' minded people will understand the subtle differences between 'news' and reality, see the gaps in information, etc.
This is true in general but especially in the Netherlands. (I live there)
Proof is the pension situation (not as bad in USA but certainly not as good as advertised), the 'migrant' situation (opposite of Hungary almost), the state finances (they are only now repaying a little debt), the subjects in politics, the MH-17 inquiries, etc, etc, etc.
In reply to Most people in the… by zerocash
It’s not on teevee, so this is obviously fake news.
That's what I hear constantly from Dutch people: "the TV said it so it's the truth".
In reply to It’s not on teevee, so this… by Dr. Engali
That is because we all look RT Today here.
Even 99% would be bad for the credibility.
Some notes should be made. NL is a small country with few media outlets. Problem is cost efficiency: almost all (or all?) use the same source (a bit like AP or Reuters etc.) namely ANP. Those texts are literally taken over 100% without any editing (including typos). There is no budget for real editing/free journalism: small user base and increased pressure to offer ad-driven publications. This means even less money for decent research and reporting. The result is 95% similarity between the various left-wing and right-wing newspapers. When I was young (25-30 years ago), the country was very much divided between all sorts of groups: Christians, Catholics, Communists, Fascists (granted, basically the same), libertarians, atheists etc. Visiting a shop (one does not shop at a catholic bakery!) or reading a paper back then really made a difference in views. In other words, people could read different opinions making one source more 'reliable' (in their eyes) than an other.
Now that this "verzuiling" (fragmentation) of society has virtually disappeared and reporting is the same no matter which paper/radio/tv you read, it is increasingly hard to find a 'different' voice. The barrier to acceptance of the 'real' news is of course lowered substantially if all sources left-to-right point in the same direction. There are a few exceptions, but these independent agencies are very small and - of course - fragmented (their strength). Good luck getting an interview with a politician: they will simply refuse if you are critical.
Since NL (.gov at least) has been super loyal to the US and their 'friends' in the Middle East, one should not be surprised of the general message people keep reading.
These are in no way excuses, but a phenomenon people should be wary of.
Well, the Netherlands went from a country 'suffering' from Hollanditis to a country where everybody lives in a pink cloud. People used to strike or question authorities over anything. Now, they do nothing. People now trust the state while the state betrays that trust over and over again.
I am from there so I know what I am talking about. The thing is, life is so good in the Netherlands that people voluntarily have become complacent. So, nobody wants to upset that good living, that comfortable life. The narrative should not be upset so inconvenient truths are swept under the carpet. They gave up parts of their freedom or sovereignty in return for safety and a comfortable life.
The whole Polder politics (a politics of consensus to reach compromises) of the 90s is partially responsible for this situation. The other part being that life has become too good.
There are a few news outlets there that question the official narrative, kicking against holy houses as we say. One of them is geenstijl.nl and the other powned.tv.
How much that consensus is fragile, shows the big storm we had yesterday. A big storm passes and the whole country comes to a halt. Everybody looks at the government and its companies (the rail road company, although privatized) and people become uneasy. People wouldn't know what to do when a big disaster would strike. It is how spoiled people have become. But perhaps that is exactly what the country needs to get people of their behinds and make them reconnect to each other and to themselves.
The Dutchies like the Brits lap up all that feudal ruling monarchy crap and as long as they can stay stoned and on welfare...then who needs newz? Underneath the happy peasant waving picture is a Satanic pedophile bankster shithole to say the least.
As Ronald Bernard of the bankster elite up close at the coal front explains "Holland is one of the most evil fucking countries ever to exist."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRuKmxQSPSw
As for Germans ever resorting to using their hollow costed nudels to question the shit they trudge through daily...the late great Udo Ulfkotte explains why he is/was a CIA presstitute as he disseminated his philo semitic nonsense every day he was allowed "publish" the shit that passes for newz in occupied Germanistan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGqi-k213eE
The Dutch propaganda is still in full force they still believe that the Russians downed MH17.
...and this is why the Dutch will allow EU occupation, the replacement of their population by strangers and death of their culture...because MSM, their leaders and bought for institutions say it is all ok.
CAN'T THEY SEE THIS IS ALL PART OF A PLAN?
In reply to The Dutch propaganda is… by Youri Carma
80% for India looks a bit too high. But then here the media ownership is still widely diffused, and there are thousands of viewpoints. So, someone or other is bound to report accurately.
But the major media houses are propaganda tools. And every political party owns an "official" newspaper and/or TV channel.