Thinking The Unthinkable: Nuclear War With North Korea

Authored by Richard Bitzinger via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Is the Trump administration prepping the American people – indeed, the world – for a war against North Korea? It certainly seems so. US President Donald Trump is constantly needling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, comparing the size of their respective “nuclear buttons,” while during a speech to the United Nations in September he promised to “totally destroy North Korea” if it was believed to be a threat to the United States.
Trump’s generals – the only other people he seems to trust, outside of his immediate family – appear to be playing along. The head of the US Marine Corps told his troops that “there’s a war coming.” H R McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, also seems pumped up for conflict. According to recent articles, McMaster feels that traditional deterrence will not work on Kim, and that it is “almost impossible to overstate the threat from a nuclear-armed North Korea.”
In apparent response, the US military seems to be gradually yielding to the idea of war with North Korea. A recent New York Times article ominously suggested that the military is quietly preparing for “a last resort: war with North Korea.” US forces are practicing quick-reaction mobilizations and air-assault exercises, sending Special Operations forces to South Korea, and deploying additional bombers, including B-2s, to Guam.
The US military insists that it just wants to be prepared for any contingency. However, every day it seems more and more conceivable that a US-North Korean war could break out.
Suppose they gave a war…
Admittedly, there is a wide gap between conceiving a war with North Korea and actually undertaking one – and thank goodness for that. However, conceptualizations are often the first step toward action, and this raises two big concerns.
The first worry, of course, is that the Trump administration could simply talk itself into a war. Saber-rattling and mobilizations can have the effect of self-fulfilling prophecy. The more one talks about war, the more it seems inevitable. This sense of inevitability, of being destinedto fight, was one of the more powerful factors in the outbreak of World War I. This fore-ordainment also helped spark the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 Iraq war.
More important, however, the Trump administration seems to have no idea how it should and could fight a war against North Korea. The United States has never engaged in an open and direct conflict with a nuclear-armed power. How does it fight such a war without setting off a nuclear response?
The unlikely ground invasion
In the first place, a ground invasion is probably out of the question. South Korea would never allow the US to use its territory as a launching pad for an attack on the North, and Seoul would certainly not join the US in such a foolhardy act.
Even if US forces could cross the heavily defended Demilitarized Zone, they would face a huge and obstinate opposing force; most of the North Korean military may consist of obsolete weaponry, but it has a tremendous advantage in numbers, and the North Koreans would be fighting on their territory for their country. And if they began to lose, what would stop them from resorting to nuclear weapons?
Moreover, such military action would play directly into Pyongyang’s hands. The North Koreans are already obsessed with the idea that the US wants to destroy them. A unilateral attack would only prove their fears are justified, and that might be sufficient to provoke a nuclear response.
In addition, unilateral US military action would almost certainly engender global opprobrium. China would be livid that the US was destabilizing regional security. The Western alliance would be perhaps irretrievably ruptured, both in Europe and in Northeast Asia.
The myth of the limited air campaign
If the United States were to limit itself to bombing North Korea – using aircraft and cruise missiles – what would that accomplish? Trying to punish North Korea by using air attacks would again simply add to already high levels of North Korean paranoia that the US is trying to obliterate the country and eliminate the Kim regime. That could also incite a nuclear response.
Could a US air campaign simply try to target North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) – that is, its nuclear-weapons sites, missile factories, and missile systems? In other words, engage in a round of muscular counter-proliferation?
That might work, if the United States had a very good idea where all of Kim’s WMD were located, and if it had a more than likely chance of destroying them all in one fell swoop. However, it is very likely that North Korea’s WMD complex is widely dispersed and heavily protected. Much of it is probably underground, in bomb-proof facilities.
Consequently, it is unlikely that US air strikes would succeed in radically denuclearizing North Korea. At the same time, it could just as easily provoke the North Koreans into retaliating against the United States, using whatever nuclear capacities it had left.
Would you like to play a game?
In the end, the whole Trumpian war scenario against North Korea starts to resemble a sad, real-life imitation of the classic 1983 movie WarGames.
In that film, a supercomputer used to simulate nuclear war-fighting almost launches a real nuclear war, until it learns that, in such a scenario, “the only winning move is not to play.”
Let’s hope that there are some people in the Trump administration who have watched this movie.
Comments
Any real war here on out will be nuclear.
Troops, tanks, battleships...like horses.
Nice to look at, but come and gone.
There'll be NO WAR with N Korea.
The ONLY thing the US is really good at is setting the Middle East on fire for Israhell.
Engdahl says Kim Jong Un is false opposition.
Engdahl says that Kim Jong Un lived in Switzerland from 1991 until 2000. He attended the Liebefeld Steinhölzli school in Köniz near Bern. The strongest hint that Kim Jong Un is a "Pentagon" puppet and not a communist (Chinese) puppet is that he had China's best friend in Pyongyang, Jang Sung-taek, executed. He also ordered the systematic execution of all other members of Jang's family including children and grandchildren (and others that were considered too close to China).
Other hints are that he is usefully (to the US) provocative and doesn't seem to listen to China.
Engdahl also thinks North Korea is an Pentagon Vassal State, but it seems more likely that Kim Jong Un is indeed a "Pentagon" man but that North Korea is (i.e., will be treated as) an enemy state.
Remember: The first rule for fighting a (real) war is to place your own puppet as the leader of the enemy.
Also, one should not forget that Trump, Obama, Bush and (Bill & Hillary) Clinton are all Jews.
And as an example of how real wars are fought,....
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
At some point, somebody is going to convince themselves that nuclear war "isn't all that bad" and they're going to try it. 1945 was a long time ago. Humans can't think beyond about 2 generations. It will be tried again.
Thinking The Unthinkable led to WW2.
Only, 40-50 million dead. And everyone had a fun time.
Ah, but only 6 of the 40-50 million were Special, were Chosen.
Well, make it to around 150'000 instead and you'll get the reasonable estimation.
6 gazillions is more than what was the entire European tribe at that time, proving beyond any doubt that they lie through their teeth for everything, including the size of their dicks.
Well, we should expect it.
If the intelligence community and Obama/Hillary shit gets any more ripe, a major distraction will be a real necessity. There is nothing out of bounds for these people. They have destroyed nations for less.
I believe Men At Work said it best, back in 1983:
”It’s a mistake.”
Thanks for posting up the Hitler as double agent essay again.
I thought I’d bookmarked it but didn’t, and my searches couldn’t relocate your blog.
Good stuff!
FFS! Don't encourage him! He'll give you the full Global Warming proof next, and then you'll be sorry.
Mebbe...
...then again I like hearing new ideas...
Wait a couple of months and you won't think of this as new any more. Slack Jack has a thing for Hitler and Global Warming, and will post the same shit, endlessly. More of a bot than a real contribution - BritBob's undernourished American cousin, I think. Might even be the same algorithm.
The author of this article has a chimp's understanding of the modern US weapons arsenal, and how that arsenal can be leveraged to destroy North Korea in 45 minutes. One need not destroy the missile bases and missiles to make them inoperable. Destroying the ability to remotely communicate with the assets, or denying humans the opportunity to manually operate them, is just as good as wiping them off the map. The US has the ability to perform those tasks quite easily. In point of fact, the only military assets North Korea has that need critical attention at the outset of an action are the multitudes of artillery pieces that are positioned at the DMZ and need to be neutralized before they can fire a hailstorm of deadly packages on Seoul. Only a tactical nuclear strike, followed by days of carpet bombing by heavy bombers will achieve this objective, But it really is a rather easy task and one that does not risk widespread fallout.
The real story in this epic is about the North's alleged nuclear weapons. There is a tendency for anyone who looks at this North Korean problem to assume that because North Korea exploded a nuclear explosive or two under a mountain that they now represent a nuclear force. That is far from the truth. The country has performed six tests of its nuclear explosive capabilities, and numerous missile tests, but has yet to even test a missile with a warhead on it. For point of comparison, the Soviets and the Americans performed over a thousand tests each to perfect their weapons development, and even the least likely threats of engaging nuclear weaponry in combat have performed scores if not hundreds of tests to figure out how to use the weapons. Nuclear missile technology is very difficult to master. A country cannot simply use the test data of others to know how the missiles they build will perform. There are numerous elements of flight and detonation that have to be choreographed with precision in order for a nuclear missile to deliver a devastating payload, and countries who want to use such weaponry need to test what they have built to understand its unique characteristics of flight and detonation. It would take the North Koreans many more years of testing, which the US would not allow, for them to develop the first of their nuclear missiles that anyone would have to worry about.
Clearly, the problem is not one for today but for down the road, which is why there has yet to be an all-out US response to North Korea's game of nuclear chicken. Much of where the world is today regarding North Korea is due to the stupidity of the Kim family to try using the threat of nuclear weaponry to extort money from the West. Because at the end of the day, the people who are in position to evaluate the true nature of military threat posed by any one actor know that Kim cannot possibly have what he claims, and the only real question is whether Kim knows this truth or if he has been misled completely by his lapdog military goons. I would have to guess that Kim knows he does not have a deliverable weapon and will not for many years to come if ever. He launched the charade of threats to test the new US President, to see if Trump would be as malleable as prior US Presidents who have thrown money at the Kim family whenever they said the words "nuclear weapons".
But Trump is a different kind of guy than most prior Presidents, as a result of his having to bargain in true life and death negotiations with some rather dangerous people in the New York and Atlantic City construction and gaming industries. To him, Kim's threats are child's play, Trump has had to stare down real killers in the past as part of his business. Besides, what has Trump to fear ? He knows his opponent is bluffing and also that he can wipe out North Korea in minutes.
So Kim over- and mis-played his hand. Trump is the wrong guy to try to bluff, and nuclear weapons are the wrong chit to try and bluff with. The result is that China has lost any confidence it may have had in the ability of the young Kim to successfully serve as a thorn in the side of the US side that the Chinese could use to lever trade and other negotiations with the US. Recognizing that Kim is a liability rather than an asset, the Chinese have recently read Kim the riot act, assuring him that he will be removed by the Chinese army if he doesn't shut up and become inconspicuous. And that is what has happened since the last North Korean nuclear test and the Chinese People's Congress. The angry pit bull in Pyong Yang is sending his Olympic athletes to South Korea to be part of a united Korean team. No more do we find the propaganda mouthpieces for Korea filled with at the surface foaming of the North Korean mouth, no threats of testing or delivery of weapons on the US mainland have been heard. The only pronouncements out of Pyong Yang have been conciliatory in nature, akin to the losing side in a war declaring victory and going home. Kim played a weak and rather stupid hand and was bitch slapped by his mightily superior adversary.
At this point, the bark is clearly worse than the bite. Kim is now Trump's bitch, and Beijing's puppet. I expect not to hear very much from Kim for a good long time to come, as China will tell him when to speak and what to say. My best guess is that the Russians will eventually demand the replacement of Kim, because Kim is far too unstable a character for the Russians to trust running their railroad through his country. And that railroad is a top five consideration for Moscow, as trade with all of Asia is vitally important to a country that remains under sanctions with the other half of the world's consumers. There will be a deal arrived at between Beijing and Moscow that will provide a special kicked-upstairs role for Kim, and the country will be managed by a Chinese puppet who understands that North Korea must assume its role of cooperating with the rest of the world (including the US) to promote China's most vital enterprise, that being ongoing and ever-increasing trade with the world.
So no, the War Games movie of 30-something years ago has no relevance in present day North Korean politics vis a vis the US. The entire dynamic of the world has changed, the only way to maintain internal peace in China and elsewhere is to provide people with a better way of life. Trade permits this for the exporter and importer, especially the exporter due to the immense profitability engendered by being the world's manufacturer and merchant. China knows that to be recognized as the leader of Asia it must be willing to act to earn the title. That is what their recent actions against their quasi-ally have done. The interesting part is how capitalism is the new working philosophy of the Chinese government. Mao's Little Red Book has been relegated to bathroom reading.
We immediately see an experienced couch commando...
Poor old Harry genuinely believes that killing lots and lots of people is a good idea. He appears to have read some propaganda in 1964, and never had the need to investigate further.
Still, living in Australia means he spends his life upside down, and all the blood rushing to your head can give you some odd ideas.
These animated characters from books of Orwell set special filters that cut off any information capable of shaking established picture of the world.
Better to kill than be killed. I can show you first hand if you would like a personal lesson.
In reply to Poor old Harry genuinely… by OverTheHedge
You would not have survived a week in the places I was sent to spend months and years. My couches were the sides of hills and mountains, my backpack was a mattress, I slept sitting up with a camouflage poncho as my cocoon, and my finger was next to my .45 trigger the whole time I was sleeping. What did you do during the wars, Shemp ? Shovel shit ?
Hey, nice to see you here. Now if you could explain the nearing bond inversion, please!
I don't think we can see a bond inversion unless the prospects grow for the stock market to fall out of bed. That's why I think what we at the end of last year made little sense. Because the yield curve should not invert unless there is credible reason to believe that the economy is about to slow significantly, and that short term rates will fall as a result. If you believe that is all going to happen, you look in the highest yields possible, which are in the long end, and wait for the shoes of the economy to drop.
But that has not happened, there are no signs that the stock market is experiencing any trouble at these elevated levels, and no evidence that indicates a good chance of a weakening economy. What I believe happened at the end of last year was the purchase of a lottery ticket. As the stock market soared, several large players in the fixed income space bought insurance for 2018. They bought long bonds and sold short term notes, so as to be able to put on a trade that would make them a great deal of money without them having to put up much money since the sales proceeds of the short term securities paid for the purchase of the long term securities.
So now they sit and wait. When they stopped buying, the long end of the US Treasury curve adjusted to where its yields should be in the absence of a large and dedicated buyer, That is what accounts for the selloff in long term securities this year so far in the US Treasury market.
Going forward, I think the flattening trade is way too early, and the people who put it on last year will have to sit through some real hell before the trade pays them a profit. Over the first half of 2018, the US economy and its stock markets should perform with a pretty good floor under them. There is nothing I can see that should disrupt either stocks or the economy. In fact the only thing I foresee as rocking the apple cart would be if the dems appear to have a chance to control both Houses of Congress after November's election. The prospect of a return to the anti-growth policies of obama, plus the disruptive effects of continuous attempts to impeach Trump for solely political reasons will cause the dollar to take a pounding, and negate much of the stock market profits accumulated by foreign owners. At that point, the fixed income market would be wise to expect significant declines in stock market prices going forward, and conversely, lower interest rates, THAT'S the time to put the flattening trade on, because from that point on rates across the board will be falling and so the best opportunities will be to lock in the highest and longest yields by buying longer dated US Treasuries.
So for the forseable future, expect a lot of what we saw last year. Steady but small increases in short term rates as the Fed moves two to three times before the election starts to influence monetary policy and interest rates. The long end will continue in the range it has been in for the last two years with perhaps an extension of 25-50 basis points (.25% - .50%) to the upside. The times when it looks best to buy will be ideal times to sell. And when it looks like you have a gift sale to jump on the higher long term rates train, it will be the best time to buy. Until the summer comes, when the prospects for the November election will drive the rest of the year until election day.
Remember also that the Federal Reserve is going to be injecting the equivalent number of Treasury securities into the marketplace as if there was an additional long dated Treasury auction. The Fed intends to move slowly with this introduction of new securities to the market places, but with these bonds being added to the trillion or so dollars the government needs to raise in the next 12 months, the question is wen does the fixed income market break down.
Daily saber rattling to keep the plebs living in fear so they pay their taxes to fund the Military Industrial Complex..
After 25 years of trying to negotiate there is a point where talking things over is no longer effective. I see a direct nuclear strike on NOKO as inevitable. I also think that the US is willing to wait until NOKO launches a live nuke and is willing to let it land. Where? Guam? Japan? Hawaii? Seattle? LA? China said they would not intervene as long as NOKO made the first strike. The ground rules have been laid. It is only a matter of time. If you don't realize you are a pawn, and collateral damage, that is not my problem. You are.
I don't see nk launching first. Kim knows pushing the button is his instant death. Does he drink or do drugs? That could be bad I guess. I wonder if the US could hack them and launch it themselves?
What possible incentive does NK have to launch a Nuke? Makes no sense at all. They have a MAD policy, to the best of their abilities, to ensure their survival. Actually using a nuclear weapon instigates the reciprocity, and therefore the mutual destruction. I thought we had all this worked out in the 1950's. It only works if you DON"T use it.
Oh, and the argument that Kim is mad, doesn't quite cut it in the real world. It's just propaganda. There has been a long, illustrious list of so-called mad dictators, all of which were on the losing end of US aggression.
"Is the Trump administration prepping the American people – indeed, the world – for a war against North Korea?"
Yes, and the North's bluff will be called.
I actually think that one of the west coast cities is going to be sacrificed.
If it's gonna be a FF, it will happen in Portland. It's the least valuable.
If it's a retaliation, it will be Seattle or (more likely) LA.
But please eliminate all of the flyover states first!
In that case, all you need is one nuke, to cause an EMP.
Maybe that's why Trump was allowed to win. He's willing to take us there. Of course he's got a big bunker and there is a chance the U.S. could win but if not... oh well. Problem solved for ((them)).
Xi conceded NK to Trump, and we have DARPA technology. The takeover will be quick and efficient. Many North Koreans will soon enjoy freedom, and food. China has India to deal with, as I've stated months ago. The Water Wars will commence!
Quick and efficient? What planet are you from?
No offense intended but neither quick nor efficient has ever happened with the US MIC.
Ides of March
prep
Actually I think about it a lot. So it's not unthinkable.
For one thing, I really don't care. I have no control over it and it could have unintended positive consequences. I grew up watching War Games and my dad fretted about the Cuban Missile crisis, while his dad flew B29s and his brother flew A7s.
Don't waste your time thinking about this shit. It's dumb. Instead, laugh at it.
Today I was asked for a grift from some girl: she said hey, I'll tell you a joke. If you like it, give me a buck for gas. I says, Hit me.
She says: Why didn't the lifeguard save the hippy?
I says: I give up. Why didn't the lifeguard save the hippy?
She says: Because he "was too far out, maaaaaaan!"
So I gave her three bucks and told her to only spend it on premium for that old piece of shit van.
But it's a good joke.
Reminds me of the US lifeguard and the NoKo hippy. But who gives a shit?
I only give money to people who want to give me a joke.
Going going gone.
I do as well. There is nothing I can do. If Seattle or Portland is struck, I live in between those two places. What will I do? Nothing. There is nothing I can do but try and survive and remove myself from the area if we are hit. If it is a big enough hit I hope I die in the strike.
I don't have any control over what these psychopaths do. The only power I have is how I choose to live my life and whether or not to allow God to guide me. I invite God to walk with me, each morning and ask for his blessing, each night. Those who take life and breath for granted are fools. There is nothing I can do to make a fool wise.
This satire could probably soon become real-world advices...
The 5 top tips and tricks for surviving a nuclear holocaust
There won't be a nuclear holocaust
Kim knows that Muricans are cowards.
Is nuclear war with North Korea really so unthinkable? This narrative has been trumpeted for awhile.
You know what is far more unthinkable?
The end of the Korean War.
It's possibly closer now than ever.
MIC is almost in a long overdue checkmate when it comes to the Korean Peninsula. Maybe they still have a false flag on the table but I don't see it working out for them.
If a foreign nation installed a murderous tyrant to head your already traumatized nation and he proceeded to slaughter one out of every hundred of your countrymen, would you really forget so easily? For how long can the USA leave the 1950 Summer of Terror genocide unanswered for?
The only winning move is not to play. .....
How about a nice game of chess?
How about a nice game of Golf? And a nice big slice of beautiful chocolate cake?
North Korea retalation could be viewed as fully justified if they are attacked first.
Having nukes as a deterant is certainly nothing new for other countries around the globe.
So I would say unless North Korea actually attacks another country first the global support just isn't there for a pre-emptive strike on them.
And IF America does go it alone then any blow back will be considered theirs to deal with alone as well.
It'll only hurt for a little bit. Then the planet will be better off without humans.
Unbelievable that movies were so shit in the 80s
to all the naysayers: what, if not war with nuclear korea will serve as a cover-up for the incoming financial mayhem?
war with iran?
where's the difference in armaments?
I brainstormed this a bit, a whole 10 mins. How do you overthrow a government with nukes? Considering that the favorite past-time seems to be overthrowing governments. How do you do so without appearing to be the aggressor, instead the "great defender"? How does one do so as a means of distraction when needed? And with minimum lives lost.
My conclusion, assuming defense "shield" systems are 99% capable of stopping any warheads, would be to either hack into their military system or infiltrate their military and use that means to launch a few of their missiles "towards" U.S. The "act" would provide the justification for an offensive; perhaps an EMP happening within seconds of the trigger to control the "enemy", removing secondary risks, and could almost be done at any time.
Assuming the infiltration is possible, it could actually place a country with nuclear capability in a worse position than others. Wouldn't playing up the "evil enemy aggression" be a viable step to that plan? Convincing the world they could actually do it?
Sounds like a movie, but reasonable?