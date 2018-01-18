Was This Kelly's "Bannon Moment"?

The Washington Post shocked readers on Wednesday when it reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus during a visit to the Hill that President Donald Trump’s initial vision for the southern border wall was "ill-informed."
But anybody who assumed WaPo was distorting Kelly's remarks, or taking them out of context, was swiftly disabused of that notion when Kelly himself took to Fox News to offer a quick clarification: Kelly explained to Bret Baier that what he really said was that Trump’s views on the Wall - and on DACA - had “evolved” since the campaign...
"As we talked about things — where this president is and how much he wants to deal with this DACA issue and take it away — I told them that, you know, there’s been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through as a campaign [sic]. And I pointed out to all of the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed. But this president, if you’ve seen what he’s done, he has changed the way that he’s looked at a number of things. ... So he has evolved in the way he’s looked at things. Campaign to governing are two different things, and this president is very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible."
While we imagine Kelly’s remarks were well-intentioned, observers familiar with Trump’s obsessive approach to his public image will recognize that Kelly made the grave mistake of undercutting his boss’s claim to be the master of all subjects (“I’m, like, really smart”).
Trump quickly let his displeasure be known Thursday morning when he rebuked Kelly in a series of tweets, declaring that “the wall is the wall” and that Trump’s views on the wall have never “evolved.” Mexico will still pay for the wall, Trump said, declaring that its estimated cost of $20 billion (many estimates place it closer to $70 billion) is “peanuts” relative to Mexico’s $70 billion annual trade surplus with the US.
The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
Axios' White House reporter Jonathan Swan later confirmed with one of his high-ranking White House sources that Trump is angry with Kelly, and that the chief of staff is in for a rough day at the office Thursday.
In a piece entitled “Is This Kelly’s Bannon Moment?” Swan points out that this is one of the first public signs of tension between Trump and his chief of staff.
Last night, Kelly undercut Trump’s self-perception as the most brilliant man on earth, and instant master of all subjects. The notion of evolution would be inherently offensive to him.
Swan said his source raised the Bannon comparison, claiming that Kelly has finally ventured into "Steve Bannon territory."
Kelly has finally ventured into Steve Bannon territory when it comes to trying to create the perception that he’s the ‘great manipulator,’ saving the country from Trump’s ignorance.
The difference is, Steve tried to develop that reputation in off-the-record conversations with reporters. Kelly did it openly on the country’s most-watched cable network. It’s the subtle difference between hubris and arrogance.
Kelly has been widely credited with instilling a sense of discipline on the West Wing. He has also in the past proven himself a loyal soldier, standing up to attack his boss’s critics, like he did when a Florida Congresswoman accused Trump of forgetting the name of a green beret who was killed under mysterious circumstances in Mali late last year.
But is the beginning of an irreparable rift? It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.
Comments
f'ing ijuts...
I'm sure that "Suspected" Pedo-Lover-Spiritcooking-Baal-Worshiper Podesta working for the Washington Post is just a mere coincidence for all the negative Trump articles coming out of there....
Bezos takes care of his own.
In reply to I'm sure that "Suspected"… by Budnacho
it's a fucking myth that Mexico wins with NAFTA
American companies and American Oligarchs
fucked over and sold out the American people
for cheap Mexican slave labor.
that $70billion goes to American companies with offshore accounts.
------
American Manufacturing will never come back unless
1. americans become the slave labor
or
2. American Oligarchs get their pockets lined with enough Corporate Welfare (subsidies, tax incentives)
and not a moment fucking sooner
In reply to Bezos takes care of his own. by FoggyWorld
It's all fucking blame game, blame China, blame Mexico, blame Canada, blame...
It's always other's fault, that's the culture of US of A (or GS)
In reply to it's by Bes
All Kelly had to do was keep his fucking mouth shut. IMO he's one of the Trump administration's best guys but if you are going to speak for your boss, you better make sure you are getting the details right...ESPECIALLY when you are talking about the core issue that got your boss elected, namely illegal immigration and the border wall.
Trump was right to ream Kelly a new one in public, given that this is literally the most important issue to Trump's constituents.
In reply to It's all the fucking blame… by ne-tiger
As full of shit as a trumptard gets and that is a LOT of shit.
In reply to I'm sure that "Suspected"… by Budnacho
WOW...all of 7 months here on ZH....so tell me, how well DOES Shareblue pay?
Fucking shill....
In reply to As full of shit as a… by NickPeeMe
As full of shit as a trumptard gets and that is a LOT of shit.
In reply to I'm sure that "Suspected"… by Budnacho
The furor is over what Kelly said live on Fox News, not about the Washington Post's piece.
In reply to I'm sure that "Suspected"… by Budnacho
Trump has dementia and will have a massive heart attack soon. Lets hope he doubles his McDonalds intake.
dude, ya gotta' change your handle to "Sliced into ribbons, MD, Prognosticator Extraordinaire, Able to See Clearly through the Plasectomy."
I'm going with the over.
In reply to Trump has dementia and will… by Sliced into ribbons
Even with the Plasectomy, these people's view of the world is still obstructed by their colon. Sad, really...
In reply to dude, ya gotta' change your… by New_Meat
Sliced into ribbons was assigned here a year ago coinciding with trump's inauguration.
I could go into a profile of this "entity" but it's a bore.
In reply to Trump has dementia and will… by Sliced into ribbons
I does seem, just looking at the sign-up dates, like the anti-Trumpers have dedicated more fresh trolls to Zerohedge in the last year. On a positive note, I don't think most of them last very long in the face of the truthiness they are exposed to here.
In reply to Sliced into ribbons was… by JRobby
There are plenty of us old-timers who think Trump is an obnoxious, overbearing, self-absorbed buffoon who sold his supporters out by appointing nothing but Goldman Sachs alumni to his key economic team. He had a golden opportunity to put this country on a better course, and he let everyone down. Instead he Twitters and fritters about emotional but essentially unimportant crap.
A hardcore group of Libertarians here on Zerohedge are interested in economic matters and the threat of an Orwellian government destroying individual freedoms. We don't really care much about statues of Confederate war generals, Black Lives Matter foolishness, who uses what bathroom, etc. Tyler now posts that kind of stuff because it generates a lot of views. When Tyler posts something economically thought-provoking he gets 10,000 reads and 30 comments. When he posts some hyperbolic nonsense about AntiFa or Snowflake Millenials he gets 80,000 reads and 300 comments.
If you spent a little more time seeking "truthiness" you wouldn't be so mindlessly Pro-Trump. And don't come back with some idiotic response that since I don't like Trump I must like that corrupt sea hag Hillary. It's possible to dispise them both - I'm proof of that.
In reply to I does seem, just looking at… by gaoptimize
the mexican surplus includes drugs?
you fired politics
If you don't eat your meat, you can't have any pudding!
How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?!
I believe Pink Floyd also dismissed Darwin's theory too...At some point even evolution hits the Wall.
In reply to If you don't eat your meat,… by buzzsaw99
Why just the other evening after years absence, I rediscovered Dark Side of the Moon
In reply to I believe Pink Floyd also… by Peacefulwarrior
Possibly since the moon does not spin and orbits more like a satellite, many of the politicians may have residency on the "Dark Side of the Moon" :)
In reply to Why just the other evening… by knukles
With the exception of The Wall, I never got Pink Floyd.
Then again, getting wasted on mind altering substances was never my thing.
In reply to Why just the other evening… by knukles
Look at what Sarah Sanders does impeccably, not put words in the president's mouth. Everyone else has made this mistake & has paid dearly.
because of her right eye which gives her a special perspective.
Try it...it is much easier to defend Trump with one eye slightly closed to blur the vision a little bit.
In reply to Look at what Sarah Sanders… by VideoEng_NC
President Trumpler
He yells at the TV.
He's a doom-laden parade of arr-oh-gance,
fueled by self-absorbed ig-noh-rance,
daily whining and sorrow songs,
what did America do wrong?
They are all like this.....
You think Hilllary is all smiles at her staff?
How about women's gymnastic coaches and doctors...
Monopoly creates position of unparalleled power and people in those positions all act like this.
Time to divide and redistribute power.
In reply to President Trumpler… by Deep Snorkeler
This statement may well apply to a vast percentage of Politicians...? No?
In reply to President Trumpler… by Deep Snorkeler
HURR DURR DRUMPFFFF
In reply to President Trumpler… by Deep Snorkeler
O.K.
Just a little pin prick
There'll be no more aaaaaaaah!
But you may feel a little sick
Can you stand up?
I do believe it's working, good...
that'll keep you going through the show, c'mon it's time to go..
In reply to O.K… by buzzsaw99
Trying to speak for the boss is never a good thing. And trying to publicly psychoanalyze the boss' decisions is surely going to cause trouble.
You're fired!
why trump has so many generals in his cabinet, he should get few israeli generals to help him destroy what's left of the world before he gets nuked .
Perhaps Kelly just want the wall built by DOD so he can siphon off the bribes and retire as CEO of some concrete company.
This is one of the reasons people voted in the tantrum prone Trump. They wanted elite bureaucrats including Generals to get a taste of their own medicine on having to deal with irrational power trippers on a day to day basis and stop pretending they are superior just because they are closer to the power source.
Big ado over nothing. T just clarifying his position rather than having words put in his mouth to be further misconstrued in more hostile ways.
Protect the Nation, don't disappoint the base.
☭ Tяrump ☠ is taking Proscar, which is known to accelerate the onset of Alzheimer's ....
https://www.google.ca/search?q=proscar+and+alzheimer%27s+disease&rlz=1C…
Trump is the best President that you have always had.
So far he has not killed anyone and has almost stopped the slave trade.
The WaPo also reported that Jeffry Epstein is well liked by small children.
WaPo - that' Bezo's daily blog, right?
In reply to The WaPo also reported that… by knukles
Poor Kelly there is only so much you can do for a Nazi Moron.
Kelly is a military man. a soldier. soldiers don't build bridges or walls. They shoot people to get that extra star on their sleeves.
Kelly told Trump that only sissies build walls. Real though man just shoots anyone who crosses the line with drones and MOABS and such. and BTW, he knows a whole department who can handle all that....Department of Defense.....will defend American for a change.
General Kelly is no General Patton. He sounds like a guy who sticks his finger in the air to find out where the wind is blowing, then goes with it so as not to ruffle any feathers. He gets along with everyone, but takes us nowhere.
Junk article. And that's all I have to say about that.
lmao
There seems to be a consensus among the staff at the WH and it isn't stable genius. Pretty sure Tillerson said it best "fucking moron"
ZH seems to be drifting into the extremely crowded anti Trump lane of late... what's up?
Axios' White House reporter Jonathan Swan(p) wrote:
"Last night, Kelly undercut Trump’s self-perception as the most brilliant man on earth, and instant master of all subjects. The notion of evolution would be inherently offensive to him." [bold by ZH...]
Mr Swamp surely pleased his masters with this kind of objective news reporting. Axios read like WaPoS these days...
In reply to ZH seems to be drifting into… by SRV
Trump keeps fucking up bigly on issues the ZH crowd cares about.
If he wants to please the ZH crowd he could start by vetoing that piece of shit bi-partisan NSA Reauthorization Bill that Congress just passed. Libertarians don't like the NSA.
In reply to ZH seems to be drifting into… by SRV
Fake News.
Washington Post and Axios lowers the low standards here even more Sad. Watch the interview and it’s obvious Kelly is saying the President is going to deal with reality in the realm of the possible. The last son of a bitch in charge said socialized medicine would lower your healthcare 2500 dollars and Obamacare would save money on the deficit. That’s what General Kelly was getting at and these stupid articles only make this place look like girl gossip and that’s exactly what this article is...
Once SHTF, the Mexicans would be grateful that they’re fenced off by Trump’s wall from crazed Yankeestan.