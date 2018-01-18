Was This Kelly's "Bannon Moment"?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 15:02

The Washington Post shocked readers on Wednesday when it reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus during a visit to the Hill that President Donald Trump’s initial vision for the southern border wall was "ill-informed."

But anybody who assumed WaPo was distorting Kelly's remarks, or taking them out of context, was swiftly disabused of that notion when Kelly himself took to Fox News to offer a quick clarification: Kelly explained to Bret Baier that what he really said was that Trump’s views on the Wall - and on DACA - had “evolved” since the campaign...

"As we talked about things — where this president is and how much he wants to deal with this DACA issue and take it away — I told them that, you know, there’s been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through as a campaign [sic]. And I pointed out to all of the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed. But this president, if you’ve seen what he’s done, he has changed the way that he’s looked at a number of things. ... So he has evolved in the way he’s looked at things. Campaign to governing are two different things, and this president is very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible."

While we imagine Kelly’s remarks were well-intentioned, observers familiar with Trump’s obsessive approach to his public image will recognize that Kelly made the grave mistake of undercutting his boss’s claim to be the master of all subjects (“I’m, like, really smart”).

 

Kelly

Trump quickly let his displeasure be known Thursday morning when he rebuked Kelly in a series of tweets, declaring that “the wall is the wall” and that Trump’s views on the wall have never “evolved.” Mexico will still pay for the wall, Trump said, declaring that its estimated cost of $20 billion (many estimates place it closer to $70 billion) is “peanuts” relative to Mexico’s $70 billion annual trade surplus with the US.

 

 

 

 


Axios'  White House reporter Jonathan Swan later confirmed with one of his high-ranking White House sources that Trump is angry with Kelly, and that the chief of staff is in for a rough day at the office Thursday.

In a piece entitled “Is This Kelly’s Bannon Moment?” Swan points out that this is one of the first public signs of tension between Trump and his chief of staff.

Last night, Kelly undercut Trump’s self-perception as the most brilliant man on earth, and instant master of all subjects. The notion of evolution would be inherently offensive to him.

Swan said his source raised the Bannon comparison, claiming that Kelly has finally ventured into "Steve Bannon territory."

Kelly has finally ventured into Steve Bannon territory when it comes to trying to create the perception that he’s the ‘great manipulator,’ saving the country from Trump’s ignorance.

The difference is, Steve tried to develop that reputation in off-the-record conversations with reporters. Kelly did it openly on the country’s most-watched cable network. It’s the subtle difference between hubris and arrogance.

Kelly has been widely credited with instilling a sense of discipline on the West Wing. He has also in the past proven himself a loyal soldier, standing up to attack his boss’s critics, like he did when a Florida Congresswoman accused Trump of forgetting the name of a green beret who was killed under mysterious circumstances in Mali late last year.

But is the beginning of an irreparable rift? It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 5
Budnacho Jan 18, 2018 3:08 PM Permalink

I'm sure that "Suspected" Pedo-Lover-Spiritcooking-Baal-Worshiper Podesta working for the Washington Post is just a mere coincidence for all the negative Trump articles coming out of there....

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 2
Bes FoggyWorld Jan 18, 2018 3:23 PM Permalink

it's a fucking myth that Mexico wins with NAFTA

American companies and American Oligarchs

fucked over and sold out the American people

for cheap Mexican slave labor.

that $70billion goes to American companies with offshore accounts.

------

American Manufacturing will never come back unless

1. americans become the slave labor

or

2. American Oligarchs get their pockets lined with enough Corporate Welfare (subsidies, tax incentives)

and not a moment fucking sooner

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Buckaroo Banzai ne-tiger Jan 18, 2018 4:05 PM Permalink

All Kelly had to do was keep his fucking mouth shut. IMO he's one of the Trump administration's best guys but if you are going to speak for your boss, you better make sure you are getting the details right...ESPECIALLY when you are talking about the core issue that got your boss elected, namely illegal immigration and the border wall.

Trump was right to ream Kelly a new one in public, given that this is literally the most important issue to Trump's constituents.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
itstippy gaoptimize Jan 18, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

There are plenty of us old-timers who think Trump is an obnoxious, overbearing, self-absorbed buffoon who sold his supporters out by appointing nothing but Goldman Sachs alumni to his key economic team.  He had a golden opportunity to put this country on a better course, and he let everyone down.  Instead he Twitters and fritters about emotional but essentially unimportant crap.

A hardcore group of Libertarians here on Zerohedge are interested in economic matters and the threat of an Orwellian government destroying individual freedoms.  We don't really care much about statues of Confederate war generals, Black Lives Matter foolishness, who uses what bathroom, etc.  Tyler now posts that kind of stuff because it generates a lot of views.  When Tyler posts something economically thought-provoking he gets 10,000 reads and 30 comments.  When he posts some hyperbolic nonsense about AntiFa or Snowflake Millenials he gets 80,000 reads and 300 comments. 

If you spent a little more time seeking "truthiness" you wouldn't be so mindlessly Pro-Trump.  And don't come back with some idiotic response that since I don't like Trump I must like that corrupt sea hag Hillary.  It's possible to dispise them both - I'm proof of that.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 8
Deep Snorkeler Jan 18, 2018 3:14 PM Permalink

President Trumpler

He yells at the TV.

He's a doom-laden parade of arr-oh-gance,

fueled by self-absorbed ig-noh-rance,

daily whining and sorrow songs,

what did America do wrong?

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Jan 18, 2018 3:15 PM Permalink

O.K.
Just a little pin prick
There'll be no more aaaaaaaah!
But you may feel a little sick

Can you stand up?
I do believe it's working, good...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
AldousHuxley Jan 18, 2018 3:16 PM Permalink

Perhaps Kelly just want the wall built by DOD so he can siphon off the bribes and retire as CEO of some concrete company.

 

This is one of the reasons people voted in the tantrum prone Trump. They wanted elite bureaucrats including Generals to get a taste of their own medicine on having to deal with irrational power trippers on a day to day basis and stop pretending they are superior just because they are closer to the power source.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
paint it red c… Jan 18, 2018 3:18 PM Permalink

Big ado over nothing. T just clarifying his position rather than having words put in his mouth to be further misconstrued in more hostile ways.

Protect the Nation, don't disappoint the base.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
AldousHuxley Jan 18, 2018 3:26 PM Permalink

Kelly is a military man. a soldier. soldiers don't build bridges or walls. They shoot people to get that extra star on their sleeves.

 

Kelly told Trump that only sissies build walls. Real though man just shoots anyone who crosses the line with drones and MOABS and such. and BTW, he knows a whole department who can handle all that....Department of Defense.....will defend American for a change.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Sizzurp Jan 18, 2018 3:27 PM Permalink

General Kelly is no General Patton.  He sounds like a guy who sticks his finger in the air to find out where the wind is blowing, then goes with it so as not to ruffle any feathers. He gets along with everyone, but takes us nowhere.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
nonclaim SRV Jan 18, 2018 3:41 PM Permalink

Axios'  White House reporter Jonathan Swan(p) wrote:

"Last night, Kelly undercut Trump’s self-perception as the most brilliant man on earth, and instant master of all subjects. The notion of evolution would be inherently offensive to him." [bold by ZH...]

Mr Swamp surely pleased his masters with this kind of objective news reporting. Axios read like WaPoS these days...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MuffDiver69 Jan 18, 2018 3:39 PM Permalink

Washington Post and Axios lowers the low standards here even more Sad. Watch the interview and it’s obvious Kelly is saying the President is going to deal with reality in the realm of the possible. The last son of a bitch in charge said socialized medicine would lower your healthcare 2500 dollars and Obamacare would save money on the deficit. That’s what General Kelly was getting at and these stupid articles only make this place look like girl gossip and that’s exactly what this article is...