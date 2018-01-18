Why Are Millennials Eating Toxic Tide-Pods?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 22:55

A new internet meme called ‘The Tide Pod Challenge‘ has circulated social media channels with the millennial generation taking some severe risks to their health. In a period of wage stagnation and a job environment that is deteriorating, the hopeless millennials have resorted to stupid social media challenges in the hopes of gaining fame, and perhaps the chance for a better life. As we know, that is never the case, unless a brilliant millennial monetize the content.

 

Nevertheless, in the first 15-days of the new year, as millennials are on break from overpriced universities, poison control centers across the country have received 39 calls of teens poisoning themselves after they ate the highly toxic laundry pod.

On Tuesday, the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) released a statement warning Americans about the “potential poison exposure to single-load laundry packets.”

“The ‘laundry packet challenge’ is neither funny nor without serious health implications,” said Stephen Kaminski, JD, AAPCC’s CEO and Executive Director.

“The intentional misuse of these products poses a real threat to the health of individuals. We have seen a large spike in single-load laundry packet exposures among teenagers since these videos have been uploaded,” Kaminski added.

The challenge starts with a dumb millennial bitting into a brightly colored pod of death from tide and chewing the packet until they foam from the mouth. Yes, that is the challenge in its entirety…

Entertaining commentary from Jay Uchiha, “we three seconds into the new year and people already doing dumb shit.”

More stupid millennials poisoning themselves with ‘The Tide Pod Challenge’…

Poison control centers across the country have handled over 50,000 calls about liquid laundry packet exposures over the past five years. While a majority of the exposures are from unintentional misuse by children under the age of five, the recent trend of 13- to 19-year-olds have been responsible for more than 130 intentional exposures since 2016, according to the (AAPCC).

“Everyone needs to be aware of the dangers of swallowing the contents of a single-load laundry packet. Only use the packets for their intended use and be sure to store them up and away,” said Kaminski.

Consumer Reports warns about the ‘The Tide Pod Challenge.’ Their tweet outlines how the challenge may seem like a joke, but ingesting the dangerous chemicals could be deadly.

In a statement from Tide’s parent company, Procter & Gamble, representative Petra Renck wrote, “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of people who use our products. We are deeply concerned about conversations related to intentional and improper use of liquid laundry pacs and have been working with leading social media networks to remove harmful content that is not consistent with their policies.

Mention of eating Tide pods appeared as early as 2015, when satirical website The Onion published a column comparing them to candy. Then in March 2017, a video by College Humor titled Don’t Eat the Laundry Pods brought it back to the surface, featuring college students who were tempted to eat the pods. As of Jan 16, the video has more than three million views,” said Channel News Asia.

WTFRLY stizazz Jan 18, 2018 11:06 PM

Somehow, the whole of America is exposed to continuously dumber viral shit.  This has to be a designed plan. The world will be a combination of Judge Dredd and Fallout, fuckin crazy megacities. Find your peace and the assets you want, because it is so close.

greenskeeper carl jbvtme Jan 19, 2018 1:19 AM

Haha, good one. I've heard of pouring bleach in the gene pool, but apparently it isn't even necessary. They do it themselves.

 

I've often said, only half joking, that an easy way to clean up the stupid in this country is to just remove warning labels from certain types of machinery and chemicals, and just let nature take its course. Had no idea how right I was.

Antifaschistische D503 Jan 18, 2018 11:56 PM

lol.....outlet licker challenge!!!  

please let me recommend my personal all time favorite to the tide-ballers...

The dip-your-nuts-into-liquid-nitrogen challenge. 

This will not kill or poison you.  Hold them there for at least 5 seconds to meet the challenge.  Then dip in a hot bath to reheat.

this will resolve many dilemmas, for you personally, and for the human gene pool.

JuliaS Lost in translation Jan 19, 2018 1:47 AM

What's next, a hold your breath challenge, involving a rope, a light fixture and a chair?

This is insane! Chlorine based detergent will eat right through your soft tissue and if it gets into the eyes - that is, if one of those idiots throws up and while tearing up decides to rub eyes - it's game over. I was doing laundry with a friend once. She got some detergent on her hands - no more than a drop. Went to wash her hands and on the way, without realizing it, rubbed a corner of her eye. I had to drive her to the hospital, and she ended up with a freaking dimple on the side of the eyeball, and nearly lost eyesight. That's not detergent being spilled into the eye. No! Just a rub from a seemingly clean hand. And the doctors could do nothing. You practically have a few seconds to try and wash out as much contaminant as you can with water as cold as you can tolerate. By the time you make it to the hospital, it's already too late and the damage's done.

This article makes me mad like hell! I never touch that stuff without gloves. Not even the tide pods! And the containers they put them in, aren't that secure either. The membrane dissolves in water and if humidity is high, the pods may rupture on their own, if kept near a bathroom, for instance, where people often store cleaning and laundry supplies.

This is beyond idiocy. And I don't blame poor economic conditions. These kids aren't doing stupid things because life sucks. They do it to get their 15 seconds of fame, on the way to the funeral. It's a consequence of internet addiction and poor parenting. No teens should have a phone until they can afford to buy it and cover the monthly bill. By then, hopefully they'll be smart enough not to do this kind of shit!

I'm speechless! I heard of this mania, but I thought it was an internet joke. I didn't realize people were actually doing it.

And no. I do not think these kids deserve what they get. I don't even blame Tide, who's been selling the same chemical since WW2. This is solely a consequence of bad parenting. First they let TV babysit their offspring. Now they allow Uncle Zuck and the like look after them. Irresponsible!

Endgame Napoleon SumTingWongJr Jan 18, 2018 11:03 PM

This is one more reason why the government should not be paying parents to reproduce, much less offering welfare and tax-welfare freebies for working moms, making sure that they are in the workplaces when not absentee from work, rather than teaching life lessons to their kids, like the reasons why consuming laundry detergent is more unhealthy than eating food that is not organic. 

NoDebt Jan 18, 2018 10:59 PM

This is a self-solving problem.  No calls for "government intervention" PLEASE.  Clean clothes are one of the few things I am not prevented from having. 

If the government has their way with this soap will be outlawed.

 

Parrotile Miffed Microbi… Jan 19, 2018 3:11 AM

" Well for a brief moment in my youth I was tempted to eat a pill bottle desiccant but I resisted. "

Not THAT uncommon a reason for ED presentations where I work - and it's not toddlers who are most at risk.

Teenagers / early 20 somethings - "did if for a dare" (or whilst "under the influence")

Elderlies - "Wasn't wearing my glasses".

My best (so far) - STAFF MEMBER "accidentally" putting a sachet of silica gel in their coffee - AND NOT NOTICING (apart from mumbling that the sugar's a bit slow to dissolve today).

Beat that, M'am! :-)