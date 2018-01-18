The "World's Most Bearish Hedge Fund" Has A "Stunning" Theory What Happens Next To The Dollar

After a rollercoaster year, the clients of Horseman Global, which in 2016 we dubbed the world's most bearish hedge fund when its net exposure hit over -100%...
... finally got some good news when in his December letter, CIO Russell Clark announced that after returning 5.54% for December, the month emerged back in the green for the full year, up a modest 2.27%.
However, what caught our attention was not the fund's performance, which after a -24% 2016 barely closed in the green in 2017 (and suffered a dramatic plunge in AUM as a result), but Russell Clark's comments on the plunging USD, a topic which seemingly everyone has an opinion on.
Specifically, we found his comments notable because if he is right, the dollar slide will only accelerate, and will have profound consequences not only for assets, but for the US and global economy in the not too distant future.
Here is Clark's "fascinating" - as he puts it - theory about the source of dollar weakness, and more troubling, why what is about to happen next will make the recent collapse in the USD seem like a walk in the park.
Since the financial crisis, I have tried to apply the Japanese Quantitative Easing (‘QE’) model to the world as more and more central banks moved to zero or negative interest rates and asset purchase programs. In Japan the practical effect of QE has been for Japan to export capital, and this creates credit bubbles in the recipient countries. The country receiving the capital then has to deal with the credit bubble by devaluing and exporting deflation back to Japan. In my view, Japanese QE was the cause of the Asian Financial Crisis, and played a role in the Global Financial Crisis and the Eurocrisis. In Japan QE has meant my strategy has been to always be bullish JGBs, and short Japanese equities whenever they attempt to exit QE, and short the currencies of countries that had accepted QE capital flows. From 2013 to 2016, shorting various emerging markets, and being long developed market bonds was a winning strategy for the Fund.
However, in 2016 Chinese policy changes seemed able to reverse this trend, mainly through government mandated capacity cuts. I have seen many fund managers and economists hold on to investment and economic ideas long after they have been proven wrong, so given this break in the model, I thought it wise to question many of my investment ideas, particularly on bonds.
It is very easy to get bearish on bonds. With Chinese growth improving, and commodity prices rising, inflationary pressure is building. Furthermore, Chinese bonds currently offer 4%, substantially higher than developed market bonds. In addition, in a break with the Japanese experience of QE, the Federal Reserve has managed 5 interest rate increases, rather than only the one or two that Japan has been able to achieve since the bursting of the bubble. The refrain that I have heard these days is that QE works, and the US will be able to easily exit QE policies, followed by the ECB and the BOJ, and that bonds are a sell.
* * *
December tends to be quiet, so I have had time to reflect on market views on QE. Looking at how the US dollar has traded, and the performance of bonds, I am beginning to think that the model is not broken, but needs to be adjusted for the fact that QE is now undertaken by various central banks simultaneously, rather than just by Japan. The big increase in QE from the ECB and the BOJ that we saw in 2016, has seen capital move from Japan and Europe to the US. This has meant that even as the US has raised rates, credit conditions have remained very favourable. This combined with a recovery in China has created an extremely favourable market for all assets in 2017. But what does it mean for 2018?
Well, if the QE model still holds, then the capital flows from Europe and Japan to the US are beginning to slow and even reverse. The implications of this is that the strategy is to be bearish US dollars and bearish on US corporate credit. It also implies being bearish on European and Japanese banks, and buying of bunds and JGBs, however this remains to be seen.
Intriguingly, all these assets are already beginning to move this way. The full implications of thinking this way are fascinating.
And here is the conclusion, where - if Clark is right - better hold on to your hats, because it's about to get very volatile:
The worst-case scenario would be profound dollar weakness forcing the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates much more quickly than expected. Dollar weakness would cause Japanese and European exporters to suffer, forcing money into JGBs and bunds. This would be like the capital flight market in the US we saw in the late ‘70s. For reference, Swiss bonds yielded only 2% in the late 1970s, even as US rates went to near 20%.
Naturally, it would be poetic justice if the payback for the world's biggest (and really only) globally coordinated episode of QE which injected some $15 trillion in QE in capital markets, was a just as rapid, and accelerating episode of rising interest rates, starting with the US, in the process crushing US stock first and then spreading like a tsunami around the globe.
Maybe mean reversion is not dead after all, maybe it's just waiting for the right reversal to remind the economist PhDs in the Marriner Eccles building that there is no such thing as a free lunch... or free all time highs in the stock market.
And incidentally, for those who are wondering, Horseman "remains long emerging markets, short developed markets."
Comments
pull it...
Fed always thinks that they can raise rates on their own terms- silly Fed........
In reply to pull it... by BullyBearish
That's what they say.
They know better.
QE is an attack on economic stability.
In reply to Fed always thinks that they… by jcaz
While the USD has been bearish in 2018, the longer-term momentum is still suprisingly bullish. This tells us that momentum still on the upside, and with short term positive divergence should suggest a rebound. This rebound should tell us whether the momentum has stayed the course or has shifted. Only then would I ever suggest such bearishness.
In reply to That's what they say… by Pinto Currency
The article has it backwards
"King dollah"...to use a Larry Kudlow squawk
Dollar holders are in the catbird seat
In reply to pull it... by BullyBearish
<------Everything is awesome
<------ QE will be back
QE never left, holmes.
In reply to <------Everything is awesome… by Brazen Heist
QE4EVA? I hope people don't get surprised at the crypto fiat valuations.
In reply to QE never left, holmes. by FreeShitter
Mexican Silver coins seem to be a reasonable thing to buy.
https://www.apmex.com/product/1114/mexico-1-oz-silver-libertad-bu-rando…
HH, ya gotta love any coin that has a half naked lady on it!
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
with the 6% ebay bucks offer today you can get these below spot right now...
https://www.ebay.com/itm/FULL-DATES-Roll-Of-40-10-Face-Value-90-Silver-…
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Wow, silver quarters are going for up to almost $5 each? I'm going to have to dig around in my coin boxes and see how rich I am.
In reply to with the 6% ebay bucks offer… by silverserfer
I'm liking the Maples:
https://www.apmex.com/product/1090/canada-1-oz-silver-maple-leaf-bu-ran…
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I like it.
30 year Japanese bond yields get me excited too.
In reply to I like it. by Fundies
nigger please........... USA Fo EVA Bitches !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A stunning 'theory' or a common sense reaction by the Fed to preserve some type of purchasing power in the dollar by raising interest rates. In recent years, when countries had some sort of ability to decrease the slide in purchasing power of their currency's, they usually elected to print even more and throw their people under the bus. I am not sure what the Fed will do. If they act responsibly, we could have a Paul Volker massive spike in rates. That was a different world in 1979-1980. The Fed may just throw the middle class under the bus (ie, inflate even more!) this time..
Apt name. Because a horse could have done better than 2.2% in 2017.
Everybody with a garden did better than 2.2%.
In reply to Apt name. Because a horse… by Iconoclast421
Ctrl+P
Thats why your fund is a pathetic loser with a 2.6% ROI. Puleeze
+1 i'd rather listen to the guy who was 3X long all of 2017.
In reply to Thats why your fund is a… by ReturnOfDaMac
I know thats right
In reply to +1 i'd rather listen to the… by buzzsaw99
I would observe 20% interest rates would be great for American taxpayers - bring back the 1970's.....
Lukewarm article that left me profoundly "un-stunned" :(
No shit Sherlock, yes, ALL FIAT currencies are dying slowly via a globally coordinated effort...
fucking duh.
My guess is that the opposite will occur as the FED raises rates and starts QT. The value of USD will rise as there will be less of them around. Both real and virtual.
in "mark to fantasy" terms you may be right. In reality, no fucking way. The MATH, makes it impossible without a hard default.
hedge accordingly.
In reply to My guess is that the… by asteroids
The US government recycles USD's in and out in cycles. A possible sequence:
China unpegs from US Dowla
Treasury demand dampens
US-Wahhabi Petrodollar sees more competition
Too many dollars work their way back to the US causing inflation
US empire forced to cut back programs, military
Bankruptcy ensues
I wonder if they will come up with some new scheme to keep those USD's at bay. Like say negative interest rates, or more Belgiums. All in the backdrop of peak bullshit.
In reply to in "mark to fantasy" terms… by LawsofPhysics
what's next for the fund? Peter Shill joins the board of directors.
The banksters are like stage magicians. They do impossible things like cutting a lady in half and putting her back together again. Of course, it is only a trick. The central banks used to know it was a trick. Now they believe that they are really doing magic. They cut the lady in half and bring out a new lady as the old is dead.
Dollar dropping as the Fed promises to raise rates? Gosh, it almost seems like they are not being believed.
All we need is a really good war. Puts people to work and takes their minds off of bills and interest rates.
Gold & Silver .... it's what's for dinner folks!
Switching from hedge funds to public relations? Improving since 2016, really, or was that sarcasm?
Better get registered ... Flynn would say.
Helicopter money is rolling out in real time. When in the past has a international corporation like fiat handed out $120 000 000 to labor and salaried for shits and giggles. Or are they hoping to avoid Republican losses in Nov.? Tit for tat backroom deals
Gee, if they wanted inflation, they could have easily given money to the 99%, who will more likely spend it than the 1%. It always was about enriching one parasitic class at the expense of everybody else.
How do you kill a parasite without killing the host? That's the big question.
In that time, the parasites became too big to fail. Repeal of Glass Steagall was one of their greatest victories.......and keeping it buried.
In reply to Helicopter money is rolling… by turkey george palmer
Whatever you say baitchezz...
CTRL+P ......... pleaseeeeeeeeeeee :)
We ... NOhhhh ..Care ... Bout... Da Poor ...
While it makes TOTAL Sense, markets always seem to stay irrational, longer than you can stay solvent.
He could be 'right', the dollar could fall, and yet the Dow go to 30,000.
Got BTC?
TTGL
Increasing IRs will be inflationary as companies go under. Low IRs lead to bad business decision making. Check out Carillion in the UK.