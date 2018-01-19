Alarming Rise In The Number Of Gun-Store Burgalaries Across America

According to a new explosive report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), for the fifth consecutive year, the reported number of burglaries at gun stores across the United States is surging.

The ATF’s annual Federal Firearms Licensee Burglary and Robbery Statistics report released on Tuesday paints a troubling truth of organized crime gangs targeting gun stores.

The statistics are shocking: the number of robberies of gun stores reported to the ATF have increased 227 percent since 2013 and burglaries rose 71 percent during the same period.

The report found there were 577 gun store burglaries in 2017, an increase from 558 in 2016. “Since 2013, 27,685 guns were reported stolen in 2,315 burglaries from gun stores licensed by the federal government, including 7,841 guns last year,” said the Giffords Law Center.

 

The Giffords Law Center expresses concern how the federal law does not require gun dealers to follow a strict code for building security or securing storage of inventory.

On the state level, some states like New Jersey have more stringent security requirements for gun shops, which has led to a decline in gun store robberies. According to the Giffords Law Center, “over the past five years in New Jersey, there have been just two reported burglaries with a total of three guns stolen.”

David Chipman, senior policy advisor at Giffords, and a retired ATF Special Agent for two decades issued the following announcement:

“Criminals know that gun stores can be easy targets to obtain armfuls of firearms in a matter of minutes. Every successful break-in opens a new threat to our community and puts law enforcement officers at risk.

While we should all be alarmed and outraged that gun store burglaries increased for five years in a row, it’s important to remember that theft from gun stores is preventable — just look at what’s happening in New Jersey.

When states require gun dealers to take responsible steps to prevent their stores from being burglarized — by properly securing not only their stores, but the firearms themselves — they eliminate the risk of thieves taking off with weapons. We know how to solve this problem, but we need more states to acknowledge this issue and put best practices for reducing gun store theft into action.”  

A spokeswoman for the ATF provided a statement to Bloomberg about the manner, who said it is investigating into the data in order “to identify causation for the uptick in these types of crimes over the past five years.”

Perhaps, our article titled “The Next Hurdle For Retailers,” could offer some insight into the ebb and flows of the flourishing organized crime networks in the United States. However, this week's exposure of out of control gun store robberies is a telling sign that the organized crime networks are heavily arming themselves. The one question we ask: why?

Law Crime

Billy the Poet Yen Cross Jan 19, 2018 10:04 PM

My friend's gun shop was burglarized about ten years ago and the young thugs responsible got off way too easy.

 

Bloch sentenced Daniel T. Johnson, 20, and Nicolas J. Cox, 19, to two years in federal prison. He sentenced Aaron Booker, 19, to two years and three months in prison because he had more of a criminal history than the other two. He sentenced all three to three years of probation.

All three men pleaded guilty in August to stealing 14 firearms from Jolar Armory, in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, New Kensington, in December 2009. They cut a large padlock off the metal security gate and then used a brick to smash a window.

John Ciesielski, president of Jolar Inc., said the three men should have received longer sentences.

"I feel it was entirely too light for the magnitude of what was stolen," he said.

Ciesielski said federal authorities told him at least two of the 14 firearms has since been used in local crimes: a murder and an accidental shooting that injured the foot of a 2-year-old girl. Lenhardt said he couldn't confirm Ciesielski's comment.

Thaao Stewart, 27, pleaded guilty in October to endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the shooting. New Kensington police said the .40-caliber pistol involved in the shooting came from the Jolar burglary.

 

BarkingCat Billy the Poet Jan 20, 2018 1:15 AM

Unfortunately like lot of gun owners, gun store owners are also morons.

Few years ago there was a break in into a gun store near Seattle.

The thieves broke through the wall.

The store did have bars on the windows and door....yeah and the French had the Maginot line. 

No alarm and the firearms on display inside were not secured.

 

 

There was also another such burglary in the state.  Again the thieves broke in through a wall from the store next door....Those evil geniuses figured out how to penetrate the awesome security provided by 1/2" drywall.

 

 

NoWayJose Jan 19, 2018 9:49 PM

Having failed in their quests to locate rainbow colored unicorns and to control guns - liberals want to make guns MOAR expensive by forcing gun stores to install expensive storage displays, door security, and alarm systems!

MusicIsYou Jan 19, 2018 9:52 PM

Are they getting a background check before they steal those guns? It will be more interesting if they ban gunstores, that way criminals can steal guns from police cars and government armories. Oh wait, nevermind, they're already doing that. And I recall not too long ago criminals hijacked a truck carrying guns from a manufacturer.

max_is_leering Jan 19, 2018 9:54 PM

I work for a coin/bullion dealer, and the current law, and our insurance, requires we lock in a safe (time locks) all items each day at c.o.b. ... why aren't guns treated the same?

 

btw, we all open carry while at work

NoWayJose Jan 19, 2018 9:57 PM

Silly article - next thing you know - liberals will start telling police to actually stop looters from breaking into drug stores during Black Lives Matter riots and taking all the opioids and other controlled drugs!

Able Ape Jan 19, 2018 10:03 PM

Most states require stolen guns to be registered.  Gun store owners must hand out registration forms along with the guns at the time of the burglary, failure to do so can result in fines and penalties and possible imprisonment...

pparalegal Able Ape Jan 19, 2018 10:42 PM

It is already that bad. In California the form asks if you are addicted to illegal drugs, are you prohibited from owning a gun and are you a fugitive on the run. Yes or No. Then you must pay $25.00 and wait 10 business days for bureaucrats in Sacramento to review the form and get back to the gun store with their decision.

serotonindumptruck Jan 19, 2018 10:07 PM

Up until about 30 years ago, a private citizen could get away with occasionally showing off his gun collection to friends and acquaintances while entertaining guests at home.

Crime statistics then began revealing that a significant percentage of home break-ins where perpetrated by people who had previously visited your home as a guest.

A gun collection was often the primary target of the thieves.

For the past ten years or so, I have rarely permitted unfamiliar guests into my home, and I haven't displayed my gun collection to anyone outside of my immediate family.

Lost in translation HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Jan 20, 2018 12:58 AM

You’re very wise.

A dear friend of ours lives in central AZ.  Telecommuter, very well-paid.

He owns an impressive collection of 200+ long guns, and ballpark 2 dozen handguns.

He and his fiancé take great pride in “entertaining,” inviting locals over from her local Catholic parish, entire families including children, for cookouts/barbecue.  Among these are a number of illegals from El Salvador.

What they’ve seen or know he has, I couldn’t say.  But he has no alarm, and no safe.  

I’ll let you do the rather obvious math...