America's "Matrix Of Extreme Fragility" Is Breaking

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
In case you’re worked up about the looming federal government shut-down, this is exactly how we’re supposed to roll in the long emergency: everything organized at the gigantic scale is going to wobble and fail. It’s nature’s way of saying, “get smaller, get realer, scale down, and get local.” The catch is, we probably won’t listen to nature. Instead, we’ll just behave like bystanders and do nothing until the full force of failure is upon us, just as we’re doing with climate change — the tragedy of the commons at planetary scale.
The failure of national party politics is deep and systemic, as you would expect from activities nurtured in a shit-hole called Washington, corruption being the manifestation of sepsis. The lethal vector of this illness is money. There’s the money flowing into the “campaign funds” (so-called) of congressmen and senators, of course, but there’s also the “money” that is flowing in and out of the leviathan government — a whole lot of it is not really there. It’s a figment of promises to pay back loans on top of a monumental heap of past promises that will never be kept. The threatened government shutdown is just a symptom of the illness: a society doing things out of scale, trying to run its excessive activities by check-kiting and accounting fraud. What could go wrong?
Not the stock and bond markets, I’m sure. Though… wait a minute… that hockey-stick surge in equities looks a little bit like the action of a thermometer measuring the rising body temperature of a very sick patient. From 25,000 to 26,000 on the Dow — in what? seven days? — is kind of like the flu victim going from 98.6 to 105 after onset. And we know what happens to humans up around the 105 Fahrenheit body temperature level: the brain starts to sputter and smoke. Soon, it’s lights out and don’t let your karma smack you on the butt going through the exit.
Will a government shut-down be the final insult to the matrix of extreme fragility that holds itself together on little more than inertia and faith? (Oh, you’ll get paid back… don’t worry.) The hubris around this delusional state of affairs seeped over the swampy Washington landscape this week like one of those malaria-laden miasmas of old. The president crowed about the lowest unemployment in decades and the lobotomized media just swallowed it like a wad of masticated pepperoni. Nobody notices the roughly 100 million adults out of the work-force. Do they even figure into the statistical picture? Lowest black and Hispanic unemployment ever. You’re kidding, right? Well, we make our own reality. Karl Rove and Oprah agree on that.
I had a lot of fun last night, after the Thursday evening fiddle jam, clicking back and forth between CNN, Fox, and MSNBC.
Anderson Cooper was trying — with flagging conviction — to sell another “Trump Dossier” story.
Over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow was in full snide fulmination mode about Russians infiltrating the NRA to get to Trump. Rachel’s clarion call, “we now know,” is beginning to sound like Senator Joseph McCarthy’s battle cry, “I have in my hand a list of fifty-three communists…!”
On Fox, Sean Hannity almost busted a cerebral blood vessel over the unspooling shenanigans in the top ranks of the FBI-DOJ.
With each click of the remote control I felt like I was arriving and departing different planets.
Expect the turmoil to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. The Mueller investigation is festering into a constitutional crisis. The bond market is having a heart attack with the Ten-Year shooting above the 2.6 percent interest rate line. The dollar is flirting with a sub-90 DXY hashmark.
Risk has supposedly been banished — only to come screaming out of the attic like Norman Bates’s mother at the last moment, slashing your misplaced confidence to shreds.
Comments
"everything organized at the gigantic scale is going to wobble and fail."
"everything organized at the gigantic scale is going to wobble and fail."

Which is why we should make a deliberate effort to pursue localism as a philosophy of government. Even if there is a collapse, if we don't understand how power gets slowly withdrawn from local institutions to central institutions our great-grandchildren will be back in the same mess we now find ourselves in- an out of control central state.
In reply to Which is why we should make… by Hail Spode
I like Kuntsler but he believes in the Global Warming bogeyman. Yes, government needs to get small but Mr. K needs to understand that AGW is big government bullshit. It needs to get small and blow away. By the way, Jim, how's that cold weather treating you in the northeast.
In reply to (((Rachel ZOG Maddow)))… by Snípéir_Ag_Obair
Agreed. I stopped reading at "doing nothing on climate change".
In reply to I like Kuntsler but he… by Baron von Bud
To understand how a system works, study how it falls apart.
I've been taking lots of notes.
In reply to Bernhard at Moon of Alabama… by ConfederateH
In reply to I posted that link over at… by ConfederateH
And which one of those three were based on actual facts Kunt?? Funny how you lump all of them together like they're all some form of bullshit. What an asshole . . .
In reply to Which is why we should make… by Hail Spode
Complex systems don't just fail. There are multiple failure modes. They tend to fail in unexpected and interesting ways.
In reply to Which is why we should make… by Hail Spode
None of this matters - more noise and distraction from destruction of our information and financial sovereignty under the guise of national security. A great headline replacement for extended illegal surveillance and FISA crimes that would land a few people in prison.
As long as people like us, sites like this, the American public, the media, Trump and the fucks in DC ignore the missing trillions… or how or why it was stolen or where it went… none of this matters.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kotlikoff/2017/12/08/has-our-government-sp…
http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-unau…
Each one of us needs to share this with at least 10 people every week. All we need to tear the fabric of the power base is 10% awake, disengaged from the system and ready to fight back.
In reply to Which is why we should make… by Hail Spode
The government has shut down before, and we're all still here.
In reply to Which is why we should make… by Hail Spode
You will like this link. It shows how Alexander Hamilton's centralized debt machine usurped the real America that was fought for in our American Revolution. Real wealth thru productivity and defined locally was not Hamilton's vision. His was a banker's definition, monetized and centralized. The national debt was and is a savings account for the elites. War ensures the constant need for more debt, which enriches the elites and impoverishes the nations citizens.
https://thebaffler.com/salvos/hamilton-hustle-stoller
In reply to Which is why we should make… by Hail Spode
It's the end of the world as we know it, in perpetuity.
With each click of the remote control I felt like I was arriving and departing different planets.
So bread and circuses & divide and conquer is working perfectly then? That BTW has nothing to do with climate change scams, it does however have everything to do with restoring the Constitution and enforcing it.
In reply to It's the end of the world as… by Hikikomori
And I feel fine, permanently.
In reply to It's the end of the world as… by Hikikomori
Democracy has become an abstract concept in the United States since corporations and individuals are allowed to contribute infinite dollars to election campaigns.
This entire, fraudulent, phony fiat based system could come crashing down on our head at any moment. All it takes is a spark and there are a lot of them now.
http://silverliberationarmy.blogspot.com/2018/01/gregory-mannarino-defi…
America isn't cracking, just the libs in America.
America is FAR stronger today than it was 14 mos ago.
America ALREADY woke up.
In reply to America isn't cracking, just… by natronic
The charred remains of the corpse of truthful and unbiased investigative journalism is dead in America. Bush n Clinton Obama made sure of that.
Journos in America, the mainstream, are now activist advocates unabashed in their leftist group-think in not telling the truth or censorship by omitting, or just downright deleting 'a way of talking' the dissenting views.
To call this a 'crossroads' is quite adept.
Progressive heads exploding all over the place!
Norman Bates Comments on America's Future
1. perpetual warfare is a sign of systemic decay
2. Trump has a fetish for whining
3. tattooed, obese, uneducated people are futureless
4. the US economy has exhausted every ponzi, derivative
and fraud option there is
5. Americans are plagued by brain-eating amoebas
6. don't judge a taco by its price
In reply to Norman Bates Comments on… by Deep Snorkeler
You need to invest in a self-education program.
In reply to Do you bring the platoon… by Gravatomic
“I’m dying, get me a toothpick.”
In reply to Norman Bates Comments on… by Deep Snorkeler
Republicans have a responsibility to look for how many additional Mike Flynns they harbor. In no way do Republicans have to wait for Robert Mueller to indict Republicans who are guilty of money laundering.
“everything organized at the gigantic scale is going to wobble and fail.”
you mean like this? Way to go TERP!
Giant Terraform Power wind turbine snaps in half
https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/mobile/wind-turbine-breaks-in-half-in-chatham-kent-1.3766991
This is more bad news for GE too...
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20150616005132/en/GE-Inks-Investment-Deal-TerraForm-Global-Boost
It probably doesn't matter but I've been on the phone for about 1/2 hour now calling and blasting the fake senators and reps in my state. I urge everybody to do the same.
1) Release the memo immediately.
2) Shut it down.
3) His name was Seth fucking Rich.
In reply to “everything organized at the… by Lumberjack
This is gonna get traction...
btw, the turbine collapse are newer GE wind turbines. 52 at that location.
https://www.thewindpower.net/windfarm_en_16033_raleigh.php
Short GE and Terp!
In reply to It probably doesn't matter… by chunga
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/terp
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-12/reborn-brainchild-of-fallen-renewable-energy-giant-starts-slow
Terp has many wind farms with older GE units that are at the end of their real useful (if you could call it that) service life. Stick a fork in them.
In reply to This is gonna get traction… by Lumberjack
>>>the turbine collapse are newer GE wind turbines.
Hey, it really DID break in half! Must have been too windy... nobody could have seen this coming!
In reply to This is gonna get traction… by Lumberjack
THIS
In reply to It probably doesn't matter… by chunga
The END is Coming!
Sometime later.
What is sepsis?
Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is life-threatening, and without the timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly cause tissue damage, organ failure, and death.
Sepsis happens when an infection you already have – in your skin, lungs, urinary tract or somewhere else – triggers a chain reaction throughout your body.
The fatal ailment of the BODY POLITIC
I respect the liberal view. It is time to put a border between conservatives and liberals. Nothing else will suffice. The liberals should be free to do what they want at their own peril, but not at a cost to the conservatives.
Lets split up the land in a reasonable way and move forward. RINOs may need their own land too.
like bystanders and do nothing until the full force of failure is upon us, just as we’re doing with climate change.
I'm pretty lukewarm re Kunstler, but there are some Warmists who are astute in other matters (e.g. Orlov).
In reply to like bystanders and do… by phallusfigure
No, the problem is you have one group who wants tyrannical Big Government and another group of semi-rational people who want liberty.
Those groups will eventually clash.
Look on the bright side, the rest of humanity will enjoy watching the USSA burn and balkanize and let's be brutally honest, if any nation on the planet deserves to collapse and die, we're fucking it!
Karma bitchez...writ very very large
bonds higher than 2.6 equals end of the world, BOND ARMAGEDDON
i think Bill Gross said that
also..... its highest yield in 13 years 2.643
"The bond market is having a heart attack with the Ten-Year shooting above the 2.6 percent interest rate line. "
America's barely responding to the shock-therapy! Quarterly injections of juice will boost the patient for a while, however, like a junkie an increase in dosage is necessary as optimum 'dumb them down, pitch a tent, can't pay the rent, feelgood factor, wears off more quickly, than the last one.
We know cold-turkey's required but it's political/social suicide; the facade's / mask's slipping and the dog's licking my exposed ball-bags, with me dreaming i'm sleeping a horny chick. The Parasites can't let go this GIG as their LIVES are on the Line; Big Game Hunter Biden's of this world & his psychotic paw Soap-box Joe are 2 among a sea of RATS who'll be speaking with an Oz/Kiwi accent soon, with International Arrest warrants being requested by the Ukrainian Government. lol
Scapegoating Russia is the last refuge of a Scoundrel!