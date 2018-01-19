Deutsche Bank Flagged "Suspicious" Transactions Involving Kushner

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 14:30

Deutsche Bank is looking at evidence that companies related to Jared Kushner may have moved "suspicious" money through the German lender, a German-language magazine reported. The bank reportedly informed a national finance supervisor about the transactions and will also inform special counsel Robert Mueller’s office – though details about the money or the bank’s suspicions weren’t immediately available.

Late last year, German media reported that Mueller had subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for some of the Trump family’s financial records – a report Trump’s lawyers vociferously denied. As it turned out, the New York Times later clarified that the financial record being investigated belonged to the Kushner Companies – Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s family business. And the subpoena was sent by the Eastern District of New York, not Mueller.

But these violations appear to be part of a separate investigation. The Eastern District appears to be investigating the Kushner Companies use of a visa program designed to attract foreign investment to the US.

 

Kushner

Trump himself has done extensive business with Deutsche, and acknowledged having $130 million in debts to the bank last year, though the Financial Times later reported that amount was closer to $300 million.

Kushner Companies has also done major business with Deutsche Bank, including a $285 million loan in 2016 related to its property in the former New York Times building in Manhattan.

The bank has not commented about the content of the reported inquiries, but has said it is cooperating with authorities. Coincidentally, Deutsche Bank is at the center of an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into its role in a Russian money laundering scheme for which it has paid hundreds of millions in fines to New York and British regulators.

Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was also quoted in “Fire and Fury” as saying the Russia investigation “goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner shit.”

 

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Mike Masr Jan 19, 2018 2:36 PM Permalink

Mueller's anti-Trump witch hunt can be summed up:

"“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”"

- Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 18
Deep Snorkeler Jan 19, 2018 2:40 PM Permalink

The Trump Era

Every day a new revelation.

The Trump presidency: fraud is the structure,

failure is the future.  Selfishness gone wild.

All the Trump people will be singing prison songs, 

all the livelong day.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
DavidFL Jan 19, 2018 2:40 PM Permalink

Well DB would know about suspicious behavior - wouldn't they?? It is incredible that the "big bank mafias" who are masters at criminal behavior are the ones watching and reporting on the citizenry. Amazing!!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Peak Finance Jan 19, 2018 2:41 PM Permalink

LOLZ literally "EVERYTHING" is suspicious. 

Here are just SOME of the things that will generate a SAR at a US Bank

 - A deposit over 10,000 in a single day

 - Two deposits in a single day totaling over 10,000

 - A deposit of 9999.99

 - Two Deposits of 4999.99 in a single day

 - Inbound wire transfers from overseas

 - Outbound wire transfers to Non-euro countries

There are many more, this is just off the top of my head. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Jan 19, 2018 2:45 PM Permalink

LMAO!......

Yeah, I`m real worried that a multimillionaire wallstreet businessman is going to be busted for some shady financial shenanigans......

Even if it happened, pay a million dollar fine, and .....poof!....its like it didn`t happen........

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Herdee Jan 19, 2018 2:51 PM Permalink

Kushner is just the tip of the iceberg of all the money that was laundered out of the old Soviet Union. The Bush and Clinton Crime Families are the keys along with George Soros.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
John Law Lives Jan 19, 2018 2:55 PM Permalink

It feels like there is a race going on.  The Mueller team appears to want to nail Trump (directly or indirectly) before the GOP nails those involved with the (alleged) FISA Court abuse. 