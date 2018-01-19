Dr.Copper Slides For 3rd Straight Week, Options Signal More To Come

Dr.Copper is down for the three straight weeks after trading up to four-year highs, providing cover for the bullish global reflation bet.

As we noted previously, there's just one little problem with all this copper-futures-price-based exuberance and extrapolation.

The one thing that's missing is buyers of the actual metal .

As Bloomberg reports, evidence of the anomaly can be seen in the premiums that purchasers of physical copper pay over futures prices to cover shipping and other costs.

Typically these rise as demand grows and buyers are willing to pay extra to access supply that’s being used up at a quicker rate.

Yet, even with factories running at the fastest in years, premiums have been stuck at a low level.

That’s a disconnect with the optimism in futures markets, where hedge funds have been adding to their bullish bets since the middle of December.

But as hedgies have been piling long into futures, the options markets are suggesting resurgent Dr.Copper is about to relapse...

Via CME's Erik Norland,

If one looks at the price of copper (Figure 1) and the implied volatility on its options (Figure 2), one might think that the metal – often referred to as Dr. Copper for its reputation as a leading prognosticator of economic health because of its widespread applications -- has returned to robust health after a bad spell from 2011 to 2015. Recently, the price has been soaring, and the implied volatility low. Fundamentally, copper looks good. The global economy is expanding robustly and growth in China, copper’s single-most important market, stopped slowing two years ago. A peek below the surface, however, shows that traders have concerns that this benign situation may not last, and 2018 could prove those concerns to be valid.