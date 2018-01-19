This Is How Chinese Bitcoin Buyers Are Getting Around The Government Ban

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 20:20

China stunned cryptocurrency traders in September when, after announcing a crackdown on ICOs, it went a step further and warned all crypto exchanges operating in mainland China that they would need to wind down their operations by October - effectively killing the nascent cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Observers expected this to be a huge blow...though Chinese trading volume had already fallen dramatically since January 2017 when authorities forced local exchanges to raise fees and implement AML controls, it was still a crucial market for bitcoin. However, the drop in Chinese trading didn’t stop the pioneering cryptocurrency from rocketing to an all-time high around $20,000 a few months later.

As we noted at the time, several of the largest China-based exchanges, from OKCoin to Binance.com, and wallet services too sought a second life in friendlier Asian jurisdictions, applying for licenses in Japan - solo or via partners - setting up over-the-counter shops in Hong Kong, or laying the groundwork to operate from Singapore and South Korea.

 

BTC

But crypto enthusiasts living in mainland China can still transact domestically: But instead of these transactions being routed through exchanges, they’re negotiated on over-the-counter (OTC) trading platforms like Huobi, OKEx and OTCBTC, according to a Yahoo Finance  report.

Of course, Chinese buyers who still want to participate in the market are doing so at significantly higher prices. On OTC platforms, prices are 10% to 20% higher than the prices on traditional exchanges. On Jan. 18, when bitcoin was trading at $11,730 on Coinbase, the biggest US brokerage, the lowest price on the Huobi OTC platform was 84,000 yuan, or $13,085.

The premium that Chinese investors pay is a direct result of the limited OTC coin supply caused by government regulations. For more sophisticated traders, there’s an arbitrage opportunity: Traders will buy cryptocurrencies cheaply on foreign exchanges and immediately sell on domestic OTC platforms at a higher price. But there are risks, including price volatility, slow transaction times and China’s strict control on capital outflows.

On platforms like OTCBTC, buying cryptocurrencies is like shopping on Ebay: choose the coin you want, then offers from multiple sellers appear. Buyers can link their bank accounts or use popular mobile payment methods like Alibaba’s Alipay or Tencent’s WeChat Pay. Once they get their hands on the coins, investors can trade them on any exchange in the world.

OTC

Chart showing number of daily transactions on OTCBTC

As we highlighted in November,  several China-based trading platforms, including Huobi and OKEx, which were among the largest exchanges in the world and were included in the ban, decided to take advantage of a loophole: China hadn’t outlawed cryptocurrencies, it just outlawed the operation of exchanges. So, many of the companies that decided to stay soon opened OTC platforms and promoted their new operations by waiving transaction fees.

According to  Yahoo Finance, while it’s hard to measure the exact size of OTC trading across all platforms, one single seller at Huobi recorded more than 10,000 separate bitcoin transactions in the past month. Another Taiwan-based platform, OTCBTC, which now offers more than 40 cryptocurrencies, boasted $100 million in transactions in the first 50 days after it launched last October.

Meanwhile, Huobi and other Chinese companies are still operating crypto exchanges in friendlier, overseas markets.

"Now our focus is the overseas expansion," Huobi CEO Leon Li tells Yahoo Finance. "More than half of our newly-registered users are from outside China."

However, concerns about regulatory risks aren’t going away either. Huobi, for example, marks the reminder in red that buyers should not mention sensitive words like “BTC” or “bitcoin” in their bank transfers in order to reduce the likelihood of having the transaction blocked.

 

Comments

Dr. Bonzo Jan 19, 2018 8:22 PM Permalink

setting up over-the-counter shops in Hong Kong, or laying the groundwork to operate from Singapore and South Korea....

Told you monkeys this a year ago. "Setting up..." just because you guys just figured this out?

Pffff.

disagreeableness Jan 19, 2018 8:32 PM Permalink

Ya, what a bunch of gymnastics for nothing. PUT YOUR SHIT ON BITSHARES DEX (OPENLEDGER.IO). Completly secure, 100% unhackable and untouchable by the chicom, or any other mutherfuckers. DECENTRALIZED IS the name of the game. In the meantime, it don't matter anyways because bitfinex printed a half billion dollars worth of Tether in the past couple of weeks, crypto is fucked. How sad. 

zebra77a Brekyrself Jan 20, 2018 3:03 AM Permalink

The problem is ALL Cryptos on exchanges have to be virtualized in order to facilitate trade. Its structurally required as a bitcoin blockchain is not a monero blockchain is not a etherium blockchain.  Completely different protocols. They will not talk directly. So a medium in the middle is required. Exchanges used virtual accounts to facilitate this then virtual crypto.  Everyone figured when the CBOE brought a futures exchange it would dilute the crypto when in fact ALL exchanges were making and selling a virtual crypto to facilitate instant trade. So the exchange might have 5x, 10x or 100x the amount of fake local crypto to real crypto. Only moment of truth is the cash out.  As long as money flows into the exchanges it worked wonderfully.. When money started flowing out exchanges were forced t sell virtual crypto buy US dollars or sell virtual crypto buy real blockchain crypto.. Two products not under their control - forcing an accouting..  Instead of pay it was easier to blame a hacker and shutdown the exchange which happened over and over..  Mt Gox.. Since they are unregulated it can devolve into a free for all with them making fake balances to trade against their local client pool.. close shop or do anything they want.. So closing fake exchanges saw Chinese trading bitcoin like OTC gold.. Good luck stopping or tracking that..

coast1 Jan 19, 2018 8:49 PM Permalink

I heard a lady talking, looked like about 60...she was all excited about how easy coinbase is and how easy to buy bitcoin...she looked lower middle class. ..Anyhow, it made me think about those who spend their money on lottery tickets. I think maybe lottery tickets may suffer because of bitcoin, I wonder if there are stats?  buy bitcoin instead of a lottery ticket?

 Anyway, I asked her out for a date and we ended up having sex, and she kept saying "CHECK THE BITCOIN PRICE, CHECK THE BITCOIN PRICE, OH BABY" :-)

The first paragraph was true, the second not so much :-)

JibjeResearch Jan 19, 2018 9:28 PM Permalink

Fuck Chinese Government, fuck all Governments ... fuck the US MIC ...

Fuck the MAGA ...

Fuck all the imbecile politicians in DC ..., fuck all the traitor politicians...

 

Cryptocurrency for life.. baitchezzz...

 

Fuck banks.. and friend of banks..

 

 

Vet US Army

CBRNE specialist

 

RedDwarf Jan 19, 2018 9:28 PM Permalink

LOL, the ban is causing an increase in BTC prices.  I predicted this.  Price controls and bans cause shortages and thus increase prices.  No different than how the US drug war forces prices of what should be very cheap chemicals to astronomical values.

ds Jan 19, 2018 9:48 PM Permalink

Expected outcomes when Central Banks' cages/traps for their preys are rattled. More forces are required to keep the preys in their spaces. Keep going as their kills on cryptocurrencies inadvertently expose the fundamentals of the many sovereign currencies where faith in them are being undermined in all these desperate controls.

 

The Real Tony Jan 19, 2018 11:03 PM Permalink

The Chinese should be paying a large premium because they distort the reality of every modern day market they put their money into. Like I've stated for years prior Bitcoin can never put in a top until the Chinese are all in. The big question is at what level will the Chinese pile into the trade? $25,000, $50,000 or the $100,000 level. I guessed they'd pile into the trade at the $1,000 level and loaded up at $995 U.S. level.

JibjeResearch Jan 19, 2018 11:30 PM Permalink

Cryptocurrency is the best weapon against the elite, the US MIC, the banks, and all the ill-intention of the central planners.

 

Cryptos for life baitchezz... ahahah

 

GodSpeed_00 Jan 20, 2018 2:32 AM Permalink

Government can't control crypto. Just like they can't stop all the piracy of movies and music online. They can say scary things and cause the price to drop drastically. But every time they play that hand it makes them look weaker and weaker.

JPMorgan Jan 20, 2018 4:09 AM Permalink

Buyers should not mention sensitive words like “BTC” or “bitcoin” in their bank transfers in order to reduce the likelihood of having the transaction blocked.

Welcome to monetary sensorship courtesy of the banks.

Exactly how I said it would play out, they are a law apon themselves.