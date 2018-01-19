This Is How Chinese Bitcoin Buyers Are Getting Around The Government Ban

China stunned cryptocurrency traders in September when, after announcing a crackdown on ICOs, it went a step further and warned all crypto exchanges operating in mainland China that they would need to wind down their operations by October - effectively killing the nascent cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.
Observers expected this to be a huge blow...though Chinese trading volume had already fallen dramatically since January 2017 when authorities forced local exchanges to raise fees and implement AML controls, it was still a crucial market for bitcoin. However, the drop in Chinese trading didn’t stop the pioneering cryptocurrency from rocketing to an all-time high around $20,000 a few months later.
As we noted at the time, several of the largest China-based exchanges, from OKCoin to Binance.com, and wallet services too sought a second life in friendlier Asian jurisdictions, applying for licenses in Japan - solo or via partners - setting up over-the-counter shops in Hong Kong, or laying the groundwork to operate from Singapore and South Korea.
But crypto enthusiasts living in mainland China can still transact domestically: But instead of these transactions being routed through exchanges, they’re negotiated on over-the-counter (OTC) trading platforms like Huobi, OKEx and OTCBTC, according to a Yahoo Finance report.
Of course, Chinese buyers who still want to participate in the market are doing so at significantly higher prices. On OTC platforms, prices are 10% to 20% higher than the prices on traditional exchanges. On Jan. 18, when bitcoin was trading at $11,730 on Coinbase, the biggest US brokerage, the lowest price on the Huobi OTC platform was 84,000 yuan, or $13,085.
The premium that Chinese investors pay is a direct result of the limited OTC coin supply caused by government regulations. For more sophisticated traders, there’s an arbitrage opportunity: Traders will buy cryptocurrencies cheaply on foreign exchanges and immediately sell on domestic OTC platforms at a higher price. But there are risks, including price volatility, slow transaction times and China’s strict control on capital outflows.
On platforms like OTCBTC, buying cryptocurrencies is like shopping on Ebay: choose the coin you want, then offers from multiple sellers appear. Buyers can link their bank accounts or use popular mobile payment methods like Alibaba’s Alipay or Tencent’s WeChat Pay. Once they get their hands on the coins, investors can trade them on any exchange in the world.
Chart showing number of daily transactions on OTCBTC
As we highlighted in November, several China-based trading platforms, including Huobi and OKEx, which were among the largest exchanges in the world and were included in the ban, decided to take advantage of a loophole: China hadn’t outlawed cryptocurrencies, it just outlawed the operation of exchanges. So, many of the companies that decided to stay soon opened OTC platforms and promoted their new operations by waiving transaction fees.
According to Yahoo Finance, while it’s hard to measure the exact size of OTC trading across all platforms, one single seller at Huobi recorded more than 10,000 separate bitcoin transactions in the past month. Another Taiwan-based platform, OTCBTC, which now offers more than 40 cryptocurrencies, boasted $100 million in transactions in the first 50 days after it launched last October.
Meanwhile, Huobi and other Chinese companies are still operating crypto exchanges in friendlier, overseas markets.
"Now our focus is the overseas expansion," Huobi CEO Leon Li tells Yahoo Finance. "More than half of our newly-registered users are from outside China."
However, concerns about regulatory risks aren’t going away either. Huobi, for example, marks the reminder in red that buyers should not mention sensitive words like “BTC” or “bitcoin” in their bank transfers in order to reduce the likelihood of having the transaction blocked.
Comments
setting up over-the-counter shops in Hong Kong, or laying the groundwork to operate from Singapore and South Korea....
Told you monkeys this a year ago. "Setting up..." just because you guys just figured this out?
Pffff.
SIMPLY FUCK YOUR COMPUTER LANGUAGE OPEN SOURCE SO CALLED CURRENCY
I love my pet rocks that central bank still buy and manipulate
In reply to setting up over-the-counter… by Dr. Bonzo
How are the republicans getting around releasing the FISA memo?
In reply to SIMPLY FUCK YOUR COMPUTER… by SickDollar
"This Is How Chinese Bitcoin Buyers Are Getting Around The Government Ban"
And this is how their families will be charged for the bullet delivered into the back of their brains.
Gov't vs Cryptocurrency...
The Gov't ALWAYS wins.
In reply to How are the republicans… by Bastiat
The Chinese who really want to get Bitcoin can always try dealing with individuals.
Like me! 20% over spot, show me the money first.
:)
In reply to And this is how their… by wee-weed up
Pretty gold coin (something known to have high value) used in the graphic to represent the bitcoin electronic 1s and 0s.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Yeah, I always find it funny when core Bitcoin'ers like Max Keiser get up in arms over those 'fraudsters' co-opting BTC code to fork BCC & BTG, yet fail to see the hypocrisy in using real Gold as their Bitcoin symbol.
In reply to Pretty gold coin used to… by Gap Admirer
Don't do that in Detroit. With government stings, they want to make the money that the government no longer has to pay them!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Shootings too good for them!
In reply to And this is how their… by wee-weed up
"How are the republicans getting around releasing the FISA memo?"
Maybe thats what the government shutdown will help us forget
In reply to How are the republicans… by Bastiat
Crypto freaks vs. a government that does not think that torture and organ harvesting is a big deal. All right suckers I’m giving odds on the Chicoms.
In reply to setting up over-the-counter… by Dr. Bonzo
And next week it will be someting [sp] else<
fuck governments - they need to do my laundry and make me a sandwich if they want to be my nanny
actually, history and current experience demonstrate that you are more likely to be the fuckee.
bring your own lube.
In reply to fuck governments - they need… by dark pools of soros
fukees of the world unite!
and become one big bad-assed fucker
In reply to actually, history and… by New_Meat
Ya, what a bunch of gymnastics for nothing. PUT YOUR SHIT ON BITSHARES DEX (OPENLEDGER.IO). Completly secure, 100% unhackable and untouchable by the chicom, or any other mutherfuckers. DECENTRALIZED IS the name of the game. In the meantime, it don't matter anyways because bitfinex printed a half billion dollars worth of Tether in the past couple of weeks, crypto is fucked. How sad.
Re.. "bitfinex printed a half billion dollars worth of Tether in the past couple of weeks, crypto is fucked"
Why? How is Tether tied to all cryptos, that it would screw them all?
In reply to Ya, what a bunch of… by disagreeableness
I don't get all this crying about Tether. If you put money in a brokerage account they'll often place it in a money market account until you buy something, issuing a dollar share to represent it. This doesn't fund or impact the purchase or sales of stocks in any way. I think you people have been smoking the Btrash crack pipe.
In reply to Ya, what a bunch of… by disagreeableness
What is tether actually backed by?
See https://bitshares.org/technology/price-stable-cryptocurrencies/ for a proper way to issue a price stable crypto such as BitUSD on BitShares. BitAssets are backed by 2x collateral in the underlying asset. 100% transparent.
In reply to I don't get all this crying… by Golden Phoenix
The problem is ALL Cryptos on exchanges have to be virtualized in order to facilitate trade. Its structurally required as a bitcoin blockchain is not a monero blockchain is not a etherium blockchain. Completely different protocols. They will not talk directly. So a medium in the middle is required. Exchanges used virtual accounts to facilitate this then virtual crypto. Everyone figured when the CBOE brought a futures exchange it would dilute the crypto when in fact ALL exchanges were making and selling a virtual crypto to facilitate instant trade. So the exchange might have 5x, 10x or 100x the amount of fake local crypto to real crypto. Only moment of truth is the cash out. As long as money flows into the exchanges it worked wonderfully.. When money started flowing out exchanges were forced t sell virtual crypto buy US dollars or sell virtual crypto buy real blockchain crypto.. Two products not under their control - forcing an accouting.. Instead of pay it was easier to blame a hacker and shutdown the exchange which happened over and over.. Mt Gox.. Since they are unregulated it can devolve into a free for all with them making fake balances to trade against their local client pool.. close shop or do anything they want.. So closing fake exchanges saw Chinese trading bitcoin like OTC gold.. Good luck stopping or tracking that..
In reply to What is tether actually… by Brekyrself
This will very likely change with adoption of smart contracts, especially on more advanced blockchains. Ethereum is just the beginning of this trend.
In reply to The problem is ALL Cryptos… by zebra77a
100% BitShares will come alive in 2018. Volume is already top 3 according to http://blocktivity.info/
Just to clarify however, www.Openledger.io is an exchange built on top of BitShares. You are free to use their services (user interface) or simply visit bitshares.org to download the wallet https://github.com/bitshares/bitshares-ui/releases
In reply to Ya, what a bunch of… by disagreeableness
I heard a lady talking, looked like about 60...she was all excited about how easy coinbase is and how easy to buy bitcoin...she looked lower middle class. ..Anyhow, it made me think about those who spend their money on lottery tickets. I think maybe lottery tickets may suffer because of bitcoin, I wonder if there are stats? buy bitcoin instead of a lottery ticket?
Anyway, I asked her out for a date and we ended up having sex, and she kept saying "CHECK THE BITCOIN PRICE, CHECK THE BITCOIN PRICE, OH BABY" :-)
The first paragraph was true, the second not so much :-)
"buy bitcoin instead of a lottery ticket?"
Certainly a better bet, Yes
In reply to I heard a lady talking,… by coast1
Fuck Chinese Government, fuck all Governments ... fuck the US MIC ...
Fuck the MAGA ...
Fuck all the imbecile politicians in DC ..., fuck all the traitor politicians...
Cryptocurrency for life.. baitchezzz...
Fuck banks.. and friend of banks..
Vet US Army
CBRNE specialist
Jib, if I could I would double up vote your post!!
In reply to Fuck Chinese Government,… by JibjeResearch
Sorry bro, I'm just so angry.... at all of them.
In reply to Jib, if I could I would… by slicktroutman
Damn Right !!!
In reply to Fuck Chinese Government,… by JibjeResearch
LOL, the ban is causing an increase in BTC prices. I predicted this. Price controls and bans cause shortages and thus increase prices. No different than how the US drug war forces prices of what should be very cheap chemicals to astronomical values.
Agreed, ineffective bans just prove governments and their fiat are not worthy of trust.
In reply to LOL, the ban is causing an… by RedDwarf
Expected outcomes when Central Banks' cages/traps for their preys are rattled. More forces are required to keep the preys in their spaces. Keep going as their kills on cryptocurrencies inadvertently expose the fundamentals of the many sovereign currencies where faith in them are being undermined in all these desperate controls.
I've noted a lot of trades to USDT and I believe that it will come home to roost
The Chinese should be paying a large premium because they distort the reality of every modern day market they put their money into. Like I've stated for years prior Bitcoin can never put in a top until the Chinese are all in. The big question is at what level will the Chinese pile into the trade? $25,000, $50,000 or the $100,000 level. I guessed they'd pile into the trade at the $1,000 level and loaded up at $995 U.S. level.
Cryptocurrency is the best weapon against the elite, the US MIC, the banks, and all the ill-intention of the central planners.
Cryptos for life baitchezz... ahahah
Those Chinese investors that sold out in the final days of the government closure of the exchanges were real idiots... This was so predictable
Bitcoin is being drained slowly by the whales. They are having a tougher and tougher time getting new suckers in.
Just use a VPN for fuck sake...
Bitcoin is tearing it up tonight... almost $13K again :)
And did you notice the SPIKE when the District of Criminals and Inner Beltway had sand thrown into their gears?
In reply to Bitcoin is tearing it up… by Yellow_Snow
Government can't control crypto. Just like they can't stop all the piracy of movies and music online. They can say scary things and cause the price to drop drastically. But every time they play that hand it makes them look weaker and weaker.
Well I can only assume the banks covered their shorts at the low thursday so Operation Pump is back on
Buyers should not mention sensitive words like “BTC” or “bitcoin” in their bank transfers in order to reduce the likelihood of having the transaction blocked.
Welcome to monetary sensorship courtesy of the banks.
Exactly how I said it would play out, they are a law apon themselves.
Article on the GATA website yesterday.
14% of all cryptocurrency has been stolen by hackers.
Ban-It People Rot in Hell!