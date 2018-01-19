London Sex Dungeon For Sale: Asking Price £3 Million

Authored by Joel Golby via Vice.com,
What else are you doing with your basement, come on...
What is it? Oh we’ll get to that buddy...
Where is it? Vauxhall, or: "This Gigantic Roundabout Got Too Horny";
What is there to do locally? I’ve been to Vauxhall two significant times in my life: once to see an under-the-arches musical about bathhouses which lurched from the surreal into the manic when Su Actual Pollard stood up at the end of it to lead the audience in a standing ovation, Su Pollard turning to the rest of us, roaring us to our feet to clap, all eyes on Pollard, Pollard furious, almost, with the clapping, Pollard replete in woven clothing inked in every neon colour beneath the sun, Su Pollard stalking Vauxhall like an apparition or a ghost; and ii. I went there this weekend, got drunk on a docked boat, lost on a building site and hit my head multiple times on a low ceiling before falling fully asleep in an Uber, passing out so entirely that my rating went down somewhere so low into the doldrums that I can no longer be picked up. So I suppose the answer to the question actually posed at the start of this is: anything you want, really, in Vauxhall. Anything your tiny mind can imagine.
Alright, how much are they asking? In a rare zig from the format of "London Rental Opportunity of the Week," this property is actually fully for sale, and will cost you £3 million. Three million pounds.
What would you do if you were rich? Would you:
1. Fill a swimming pool w/ champagne, luxuriate in it until you die—
2. Turn your enormous mansion-surrounding garden into a sort of exquisite zoo, full of giraffes and rhinos and men in straw boaters handing out balloons, and free cotton candy, a sort of fantastic magical Disneyworld, all for you—
3. Buy a football club, or an F1 team, or just eat at Nobu, like, every single night, fly first class, holiday in the Maldives, pay to have Richard Branson killed by the world’s most expensive hitman, anything you want, live in a fantasy world—
4. Chain some lads to the floor of your basement and just Fuck. Them. To. Absolute. Bits. Mate.
If you chose 4: correct, that is the correct choice to make.
And may I also recommend to you this beautiful property in Vauxhall, which costs more than you will earn in your lifetime – more than you will earn in five lifetimes – which is tastefully decorated, gorgeously laid out, perfectly positioned (in Zone 1!), has both a conservatory and a spacious designer garden, modern luxuries throughout, and then also, should you choose to descend of an evening, it has an entire dungeon in it, dedicated to fucking:
Like: look how perfectly arranged this sentence is:
Additional street access... bwuahahaha.
I have so many questions about the fuck dungeon, obviously, but mainly one pure and shining concern: that the Fuck Dungeon House not be sold to someone who will not maintain the dungeon of fuck. Some young family. You know, he works in the City and went to Oxford, she has a very successful interior design blog, they have a three-year-old called "Jessamyn" and they want to buy the fuck dungeon. "Yah, great space down here," one of them is saying. "Maybe we could turn it into a nurs—" No. No. I forbid it. You keep it as a fuck dungeon. If you didn’t want a fuck dungeon in your house, why did you buy a house with a fuck dungeon in it? Exactly. For me, the fuck dungeon is a dealbreaker, the promise of its sanctity being the only condition of the sale. I fear a lot of things in this life, but some normie couple buying this fuck dungeon and turning it into anything that isn’t "a more complex and intense fuck dungeon" is highest among it.
(Side note, but, like: some dudes have taken a real arseful in this place, and you can’t escape that. You cannot get that out of a room. You can’t paper over a vibe that musky and powerful with a bit of Farrow & Ball and some £200-a-roll wallpaper. Doesn’t matter if you crank a skylight into this thing and put a pool table in the middle. Some vibes cannot ever truly be aired out. No way a fuck dungeon, once converted into and then used as a fuck dungeon, can ever be anything other than a fuck dungeon. Some doors you cannot walk back on once you’ve been through them. Putting a fuck dungeon in the basement of your house is one of them.)
Questions about the fuck dungeon, in no particular order:
-
Once you have committed to putting a fuck dungeon in your house, how do you reverse out of that decision, i.e. by selling the house the fuck dungeon underpins? Like: does there come a time, in your life, when you look down the gloomy stairs at your fuck dungeon, hands on hips, and think: "This is a young man's game. It’s not for me any more."
-
Are there specialist contractors who can install a fuck dungeon for you, or do you need to buy all the parts and just sort of put it together yourself?
-
How often, once you’ve put a fuck dungeon in, do you actually fuck in a dungeon? A fuck dungeon always feels like a good idea, doesn’t it, and then eight months roll by and there’s dust on the shackles and you realise you haven’t been rimmed by a gimp for like two entire seasons. Not a perfect example, but one I’m going with nonetheless: I bought a Nintendo Switch in November. Really thought I’d use it more. Like: I love it, obviously. It’s great. Used it on the train. Mario Kart for Christmas. But now it’s there… some days, I just don’t play with it. I’ll look at it. I’ll think about it. And then I’ll go to sleep. I feel like this is very much what owning a fuck dungeon is like.
-
The seller is trying to shift this £3 million townhouse via a free gmail address, namely dungeonhousevauxhall@gmail.com, and all this makes me think is: was dungeonhouse@gmail.com already taken? How many dungeon houses are there?
-
Does the dungeon street access mean, and bear with me, that a pair of padlocked double-doors open out directly into the street, into which blinking pale nude boys can escape after a weekend of being rigorously fucked, searing beneath the flood of sunlight around them, and if so what are the neighbours like? Are they nice about that?
I truly think Fuck Dungeon House has ruined all other houses for me. I’m going to go home tonight and just look at all the rooms and just be disappointed I can’t be pinned mechanically to the floor of them and shagged. Please – if you have £3 million spare, and you are exceptionally horny – please, please buy this house. Do this fuck dungeon the honour it deserves.
London was always kinky. Now they're skanky.
Skanks that favor boys that use their hand rather than toilet paper. I guess once you are used to the smell of fecal matter it doesn't matter if it drifts a bit.
In reply to London was always kinky. Now… by Ralph Spoilsport
Pizza parties in England too?
In reply to Skanks that favor boys that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Jeez! Will Sexual Deviancy EVER stop? http://bit.ly/2DbcQXG
In reply to … by 38BWD22
BYO hotdogs! Or get Obama to order them I guess.
In reply to Jeez! Will Sexual Deviancy… by stizazz
Joel sounds like a poof!!
In reply to BYO hotdogs! Or get Obama to… by Zero Point
Well, what do you expect from banker's house?
In reply to London was always kinky. Now… by Ralph Spoilsport
Who gives a shit. Release the memo.
I with ya. See my comment below. Drudge pulled the story.
In reply to Who gives a shit. Release… by Secret Weapon
Release the memo!
Feinstein released her sh!t, now one of 100+ Republicans ought to quietly do the same.
In reply to I with ya. See my comment… by yrad
I know it's Friday night, but WTF is going on with Tyler? This and the surreal article on simulated reality (what's it all about, really, when you get right down to it).
I thought we were having multiple wars, crashing markets, overblown bubbles - stuff like that. Why would I want to read an article written by some weirdo, who deserves an award for the most gratuitous use of the word "Fuck" in a serious ZH article.
We're entering the twilight zone, methinks.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
and the "28 missing pages" while you're at it...
In reply to Who gives a shit. Release… by Secret Weapon
This is why the U.K. will go up in flames and soon be called the Disunited Kingdom. It cannot happen soon enough.
OT but Drudge pulled the ZH story about the FISA bullshit Warrent and DOJ/FBI in the DNC’s pocket. Fuck Drudge.
Until it gets released, it's not real. I'm amazed that it made it this long without being leaked.
In reply to OT but Drudge pulled the ZH… by yrad
Everyone knew what was going on... ALL the neighbors participated.
Are you commenting on the FISA memo or the Fuck dungeon?
In reply to Everyone knew what was… by Yen Cross
That's rich--- Coming from a retired \\judge.
I see everything
In reply to Are you commenting on the… by MsCreant
Lol. Must be Friday night at The Hedge.
Now you Nork Uzbekistanies are catching on?
In reply to Lol. Must be Friday night at… by _triplesix_
I'll betcha any amount of money Hillary's server is down there someplace.......
So the pedo-elites are in a mad scramble with over 10k unsealed indictments about to explode into public view, and a memo that'll be the match that ignites it all, and now a home in the belly of the corrupt beast (London) replete with sex/torture dungeon goes on sale. Curious.
porn video site.. so I am told
Wealthy home in the middle of a wealthy neighborhood with a torture dungeon...this could be viewed as vindication of everyone called a conspiracy theorist that claims the elite are doing some sick shit and getting away with it.
The author of this story can naively mock the torture room but someone with primal desires that needed to be satiated this way most likely didn't stop at 'shagging' consenting adults.
You could probably find out who has been visiting the dungeon by letting it be known that you found "the most amazing collection of photographs and video" squirreled away between the attic joists...you think the owner probably forgot it and left it behind by mistake.
Then just wait and see if anyone interesting tries to contact you.
In reply to Wealthy home in the middle… by NumberNone
I'm just surprised they didn't have a big wooden box with a chain on it marked "Midgets", or "Gerbils".
In reply to Wealthy home in the middle… by NumberNone
Dungeon looks like a good place to invite the mayor to.
To play Crusader and infidel.
Someone would get fucked.
But not sexually.
Kenboy has rented the dungeon to have a party tonight. About 150 guys are coming, and they’re from his list, he’s invited guys, and then we have a list, and we’ve invited them. And they are coming here for our standard fuckparty that we generally hold here once a month.
The rules, basically, have always been, no drugs, no attitude, no condoms, no clothing. We do allow condoms now if guys want to use them, we have no problem. But 100 guys, 120 guys, at the party, we’ll find two or three condoms the next morning, on the floor, that’s it.
Well, do you want to see the new equipment and stuff we’ve got?
We have three portable swings out here in the yard, all the guys love coming out and having sex outdoors. It’s really kind of romantic.
Well, we actually call that the “fuck pew”, the Southern Baptists wouldn’t take too kindly to that, but you know it’s made at exactly the right height, so the bottom boys can get on it and the tops do their thing. So we designed it, and it’s been pretty popular.
Generally, the parties are split between fucking and fisting. The fisting guys will tend to stay over in this area, here. And then the guys who are here for the fucking, then will take care of the rest of them.
The parties are very popular, and there’s no judgments made one way or the other, about the type of sex the guys are going to have.
The action is pretty hot and heavy here, and it starts just almost immediately.
“Happy birthday, kid.”
-- Bill, from the documentary "The Gift" (2003)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oN4w8e432_o
no telling how many came outta that shithole with AIDS
My sister died of AIDS last spring. She was hot. For a few years. Some of the people here would have spent money to spend time with her. Certainly many men did (or they bought her time for drugs). But when you mess around with an IV drug abuser that is promiscuous and a prostitute you are risking your life. There is no cure for AIDS other than death.
In reply to no telling how many came… by Catahoula
This is where Hillary should do 'pay for play', not public office.
Tabloidhedge!
Thats old school
(((City of London))), I suppose...
fucking VICE.COM here??
" A fuck dungeon always feels like a good idea, doesn’t it, and then eight months roll by and there’s dust on the shackles and you realise you haven’t been rimmed by a gimp for like two entire seasons."
I can safely say that I wasn't expecting this sentence in ZH today .... I laughed so much I cried though, so the dungeon made one person momentarily happier at least.
It's the first time in my life an article from Vice made me laugh. However, I think it's rather a run-of-the-mill torture dungeon, rather than a fuck one.
A simple Deeds Search and the author could have named the owner/seller. Too bad. Why does it matter? I suppose it doesn't matter to consenting adults if this is your family dentist or the guy who offshores your money.