Pat Buchanan Asks "Is A US-Turkish Clash In Syria Imminent?"

The war for dominance in the Middle East, following the crushing of ISIS, appears about to commence in Syria - with NATO allies America and Turkey on opposing sides.
Turkey is moving armor and troops south to Syria’s border enclave of Afrin, occupied by Kurds, to drive them out, and then drive the Syrian Kurds out of Manbij further south as well.
Says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “We will destroy all terror nests, one by one, in Syria, starting from Afrin and Manbij.”
For Erdogan, the Kurdish YPG, the major U.S. ally in Syria, is an arm of the Kurdish PKK in Turkey, which we and the Turks have designated as a terrorist organization.
While the Kurds were our most effective allies against ISIS in Syria, Turkey views them as a mortal peril and intends to deal with that threat.
If Erdogan is serious, a clash with the U.S. is coming, as our Kurdish allies occupy most of Syria’s border with Turkey.
Moreover, the U.S. has announced plans to create a 30,000-man Border Security Force of Kurds and Arabs to keep ISIS out of Syria.
Erdogan has branded this BSF a “terror army,” and President Bashar Assad of Syria has called BSF members “traitors.”
This U.S. plan to create a BSF inside Syria, Damascus declared, “represents a blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity and unity of Syria, and a flagrant violation of international law.”
Does not the Syrian government have a point?
Now that ISIS has been driven out of Raqqa and Syria, by what authority do U.S. forces remain to arm troops to keep the Damascus government from reimposing its authority on its own territory?
Secretary of State Tillerson gave Syria the news Wednesday. The U.S. troop commitment to Syria, he said, is now open-ended.
Our goals: Guarantee al-Qaida and ISIS do not return and set up sanctuary; cope with rising Iranian influence in Damascus; and pursue the removal of Bashar Assad’s ruthless regime.
But who authorized this strategic commitment, of indefinite duration, in Syria, when near two decades in Afghanistan have failed to secure that nation against the return of al-Qaida and ISIS?
Again and again, the American people have said they do not want to be dragged into Syria’s civil war. Donald Trump won the presidency on a promise of no more unnecessary wars.
Have the American people been had again?
Will they support a clash with NATO ally Turkey, to keep armed Kurds on Turkey’s border, when the Turks regard them as terrorists?
Are we prepared for a shooting war with a Syrian army, backed by Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias from Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to hold onto a fourth of Syria’s territory in alliance with Kurds?
The U.S. coalition in Syria said this week the BSF will be built up “over the next several years” and “be stationed along the borders … to include portions of the Euphrates river valley and international borders to the east and north.”
Remarkable: A U.S.-created border army is going to occupy and control long stretches of Syria’s borders with Turkey and Iraq, over Syria’s objections. And the U.S. military will stand behind the BSF.
Are the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria really up to that task, should the Turks decide to cleanse the Syrian border of Kurds, or should the Syrian regime decide to take back territory occupied by the Kurds?
Who sanctioned this commitment to a new army, which, if Syria and its Russian and Iranian allies, and the Turks, do not all back down, risks a major U.S. war with no allies but the Kurds?
As for Syria’s Kurds casting their lot with the Americans, one wonders: Did they not observe what happened when their Iraqi cousins, after helping us drive ISIS out of Mosul, were themselves driven out of Kirkuk by the Iraqi army, as their U.S. allies watched?
In the six-year Syrian civil war, which may be about to enter a new phase, America faces a familiar situation.
While our “allies” and adversaries have vital interests there, we do not. The Assads have been in power for the lifetime of most Americans. And we Americans have never shown a desire to fight there.
Assad has a vital interest: preservation of his family regime and the reunification of his country. The Turks have a vital interest in keeping armed Kurds out of their border regions adjacent to their own Kurdish minority, which seeks greater independence.
The Israelis and Saudi royals want the U.S. to keep Iran from securing a land bridge from Tehran to Damascus to Lebanon.
The U.S. War Party wants us to smash Iran and remain in the Middle East forever to assure the hegemony of its favorites.
Have the generals taking us into Syria told the president how and when, if ever, they plan to get us out?
(((turkey)))
so...no
We'll be greeted as liberators
In reply to (((turkey))) by cheka
Mind if I sit this one, out?
I find I’ve tired of war, and lost all willingness to play any role in it.
In reply to We'll be greeted as… by fauxhammer
Gobble Gobble
In reply to Mind if I sit this one, out?… by Lost in translation
Turkey is going after terrorists trained by Israhell. Of course, the US, Israhell's slave, is NOT happy. What's REALLY going on: http://bit.ly/2DlfeIx
In reply to Gobble Gobble by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Ishma-hell (arabs) butchering, raping since 1400 years.
In reply to Turkey is going after… by stizazz
+1 fucking enough. I was a young man when this shit started in the ME for realz and at one point, I admit, I was like "heck yeah, let's straighten it out over there!"... now I'm just worn out and tired, and I'm not even in the military. Please give it a rest for a while, its why DT was elected, to NOT do this exact thing.
In reply to Mind if I sit this one, out?… by Lost in translation
News flash: this shit has been going on over there since 600 AD.
In reply to +1 fucking enough. I was a… by whether underground
Since Noah hit on Mt. Ararat 4366 years ago.
In reply to News flash: this shit has… by MasterControl
Sweets for all our soldiers.
In reply to We'll be greeted as… by fauxhammer
Re "This U.S. plan to create a BSF inside Syria, Damascus declared, “represents a blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity and unity of Syria, and a flagrant violation of international law.”
Yes, but what are you gonna DO about it, Assad you chinless wonder?
Putin? I don't think so. He talk tough, but walks like a neutered tomcat, when it comes to the US.
In reply to (((turkey))) by cheka
Putin has dragged his country out of hell and economic evastation thanks to USA interference, is phenomenally intelligent, loves his country and sees the big picture.
Usa war model games for years only resulted in loss to Russia. USA is ending its empire, its only a fool who would rush in to war with it.
Edagar Cayce a long time ago said that from Russia (not ussr) would come the hope of the world, and freedom.
In reply to Re "This U.S. plan to create… by HRClinton
“Never interfere with your enemy when he is making a mistake.”
Napoleon Bonaparte
In reply to Putin has dragged his… by keep the basta…
The Turks should be driven from the Anatolian peninsula back to their pre-600 AD shithole.
In reply to (((turkey))) by cheka
Why? Because you live in a shithole?
In reply to The Turks should be driven… by MasterControl
How about the USA retreat from its worldwide -60 years 'bases' (occupation), for a start?!
BTW: no Kurds had settled in what is now Turkey -2600 years ago.
In reply to The Turks should be driven… by MasterControl
I wouldn't count on Turkey giving in here.
To Turkey, the Kurdish question is of vital importance. If you take a map of Turkey and then take another, showing the predominantly Kurdish areas, you will find, that it is actually about half the nations territory. The Kurds insist on independence while the Turks insist on subordination. They are in deadlock for almost a century now.
To have a Kurdish entity on its southern border, adding to the Kurdish state in northern Iraq, is absolutely intolerable. It matters not, whether there will be a autonomous region, self-governed province or sovereign state. As soon as it is Kurds that control the border, Turkey will interfere.
To not acknowledge that fact and understand the priorities, shows the utter arrogance of the USA towards one of its most important NATO 'allies' (vasalls).
Turkey will get this threat erased, either with the help of the parties involved, without them or against them. Turkey really has no choice here!
I can see Putin having a cigar of triumph, watching USA dismantle its domination in the ME and alienating one 'ally' after the other. Russia and Syria will, in the end cut some deal, that adresses the Kurds demands and the Turkish necessities. The USA will eventually leave, having alienated all parties involved. NOT winning!
In reply to (((turkey))) by cheka
Yes Pat - it is!
Yeah I don't think we ever kicked Turkey's ass yet have we?
Remember Gallipoli!!!!!11!!
In reply to Yes Pat - it is! by NoWayJose
That crunching sound you hear are Kurds being thrown under the bus.
In reply to Yeah I don't think we ever… by Akzed
And not for the first time neither.
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
Strange how they never learn that AmeriKa never keeps its promises...
In reply to And not for the first time… by Akzed
Bush 41's treachery in the early 1990's was epic duplicity.
In reply to Strange how they never learn… by Lost in translation
Can one be treacherous without being duplicitous?
In reply to Bush 41's treachery in the… by Arrowflinger
Bears repeating: " AmeriKa never keeps its promises" Trust at your own peril.
In reply to Strange how they never learn… by Lost in translation
"Moreover, the U.S. has announced plans to create a 30,000-man Border Security Force of Kurds and Arabs to keep ISIS out of Syria."
Just cause we care for Syria so much! Yeah, right! It's a 30,000 man invasion force.
This will be the end. They are not even hiding it any more. This is a blatant move to overthrow a sitting government for oligarchy interest. When they no longer feel the need to lie about it.....the jig is up.
In reply to Strange how they never learn… by Lost in translation
Live and learn. Or not.
In reply to Strange how they never learn… by Lost in translation
I feel bad for them.
However they are used to it, historically. There is probably not one Kurd on the face of planet who didn't know they would be screwed over in the end no matter who promises anything or who they make temporary alliances with.
I also respect them for knowing it. I respect them for fighting anyone and everyone who is a threat to them.
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
So I assume you respect Israel too? And more from the dept of bad ideas, let's not forget Kosovo. A real success story. 33% unemployment $3660 GDP per person. Well organized crime is going gangbusters. Also not gangbusters.
If only we had a Lucy Luciano to run our crime syndicate imperialism empire. And I'm not kidding.
In reply to I feel bad for them. … by nmewn
They deserve respect. They earn it. They fight for their independence.
Kurdistan will bigly stabilize their people against the shithole builders. They are a free people. The pinche fucks stamping their little feet around artificial lines in the dirt don't really even want that little bit of dirt.
They want the oil.
In reply to I feel bad for them. … by nmewn
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
Damn straight.
In reply to That crunching sound you… by BobEore
Churchill's finest hours, wan it?
In reply to Yeah I don't think we ever… by Akzed
I wanna know how Churchill maintained an estate with twenty servants on an MP's salary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLloM6ufVgk
In reply to Churchill's finest hours,… by WTFUD
Easy, he was paid off or his debts were rather, from then on he was in their pocket.
In reply to I wanna know how Churchill… by Akzed
Some say Trump is in the same position, and pwned...
In reply to Easy, he was paid off or his… by Peterman333
Trump was broke from the get go. He ain't broke now.
In reply to Some say Trump is in the… by Lost in translation
The great grandson of the Duke of Wellington might have a little(or lots) of inherited wealth.
He was born and raised in Blenheim Palace.He was also born with a kilogram silver spoon in his mouth.
Is that a little clearer, spelled out for you that way.
Let me guess, you thought he was a commoner made good.All commoners are baronets and are schooled at
Eton.
"History is a set of lies agreed to".
In reply to I wanna know how Churchill… by Akzed
Dindu Nuffins Akzed Jan 19, 2018 9:10 PM Permalink
He gave the bankers the war they wanted. That's worth a pretty big estate.
In reply to The great grandson of the… by Winston Churchill
Like I said, David Irving.
In reply to The great grandson of the… by Winston Churchill
He gave the bankers the war they wanted. That's worth a pretty big estate.
In reply to I wanna know how Churchill… by Akzed
Sometimes I wonder about the true purpose of these wars. Are they trying to setup the War of Armageddon and the Tribulation and the Second Coming of Jesus? It's all in the Bible they tell us. Did you know that some US command generals are into End Times prophecy. They want Jesus to come back and now! They all gonna be saved. Gotta get the big war going. Here's a sample. http://www.backtoyahweh.com/sherry/2ndcoming.html
In reply to Yeah I don't think we ever… by Akzed
“The Lord is about to return!”
A common refrain by professing Christians in the US.
But they remain willfully ignorant of Bible-believers in Asia, Africa, and other places not yet fouled by the self-centered and self-serving worldview American churches and their members, hold.
Of course the Lord will return.
Will He return because Americans have a declining fiat? Because their reverse mortgage isn’t working out like they thought? Because their material comforts are slipping away?
Or might He simply start over with humble people, somewhere else, and teach Americans a lesson in obedience?
I have yet to meet a Bible-believer in the US who does NOT believe bombing and killing Muslims who’ve done nothing to them is righteous, that Israel is our closest ally and friend, and that law enforcement officers are heroes.
American Christians are an embarrassment and a shameful blot upon the Body of Christ. A disgrace.
In reply to Sometimes I wonder about the… by Baron von Bud
here is one, jerusalem is referred to "sodom and egypt where our Lord was crucified" or "ye are of your father the devil", Christ also said "when i return will I find any Faith(true), meaning, He probably will not. The Day of the Lord is a day of darkness(lack of any Spiritual discernment). The problem is these "Bible-believers" do not Believe the Script and most of them have probably never read it except for a few verses here and there completely taken out of context. I grew up in a family of them. They are all religious atheists
In reply to “The Lord is about to return… by Lost in translation
All this fear and predictive programming is so you'll accept the saviour 'they'give you nothing is coming from inner or outer space,parallel dimensions,the multiverse,heaven or hell to save you.
In reply to Sometimes I wonder about the… by Baron von Bud
Those prophecies were fulfilled in AD 70. See Mt. 23:36; 24:34; Rev. 1:1, 3. Their fulfillment is not future to us. Relax.
In reply to Sometimes I wonder about the… by Baron von Bud
a lot of the prophecies have dual fulfillment
In reply to Those prophecies were… by Akzed
At one time, the world looked up to America, but not now. We were set a part because of our values and manners. Now the US is just like other countries with no honor, no honesty, no decency, just pure savage tribalism.
When we read anti-American posters comments, we understand, but they should understand their countries do the same thing as the US.
But at one time, the US was above what is happening today. The Americans with many different religious angles still believed because of their beliefs, the nation was based upon values which were the highlight of human civilization, and wanted the whole world to be free and open to ideas.
On the road to global freedom, the Americans lost freedoms, lost it's standard of values and manners. Could it be because America became the world, the same world it was trying to save. So when irrational anti-American posters rant and rave about America, they're actually seeing a mirror image of the world. They're hate is for what America has become and that America is a reflection of their world, not America of the past. It wasn't perfect, but it was better than what we have today and what the world offers today.
America died, we're now an empire, and Pat doesn't understand, the America of his past is dead, gone and buried and these people, both the new Americans and foreigners could careless.
In reply to Sometimes I wonder about the… by Baron von Bud
When we read anti-American posters comments...
It's more anti-everyone Americans that inspire such comments. If you're disliked it has much to do with how much you dislike everyone else.
In reply to At one time, the world… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You are saying America was a great country of principles ethics etc when the the Indians were on the walk of tears, and the hundreds of thousands of literate good looking Irish men women and children were their slaves, in truth the Americans were ignorant, were betrayers, and incidentally set up a second rate grammar, spelling and language when they did get literacy. Still there courtesy bill gates stupid spell check imposing error on the rest of us.
Don't know where the manners bit came from, maybe your post was sarc.
No early middle and late Americans were not honourable, just doing what they had to do, taking advantage of opportunities as people do.
Nothing admirable in particular and then became an empire.
In reply to At one time, the world… by MK ULTRA Alpha