The Pope's WW3 Warning: The World Is At "The Very Limit" Of Nuclear War

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 21:00

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Pope Francis said this week he was really afraid of the danger of a nuclear war and that the world now stood at “the very limit.”  According to his comments, the world is one step away from a devastating nuclear war.

 

The Pope made the comment as he flew off for a visit to Chile and Peru, and the statement comes just after Hawaii issued a false missile alert that provoked panic in the U.S. state and highlighted the risk of possible unintended nuclear war with North Korea. The mistaken alert underscored the risk of potentially entering an unintentional war with North Korea. Hawaii Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard said Sunday that the false alert shows the need for direct negotiations with North Korea.

When asked if he was worried about the possibility of nuclear war, Pope Francis said:

I think we are at the very limit. I am really afraid of this.

One accident is enough to precipitate things.”

Although the Pope did not specifically mention Hawaii or North Korea, he did say that stockpiling nuclear weapons is against the teaching of the Catholic church. According to One America News Network, Pope Francis has often discussed the danger of nuclear warfare. Back in November, the Pope appeared to harden the Catholic Church’s teaching against nuclear weapons, saying countries should not stockpile them even for the purpose of deterrence.

As reporters boarded his plane bound for Chile, Vatican officials handed out a photograph taken in 1945 that shows a young Japanese boy carrying his dead brother on his shoulders following the U.S. nuclear attack on Nagasaki.

 

“I was moved when I saw this. The only thing I could think of adding were the words ‘the fruit of war’,” Pope Francis said, referring to a caption put on the back of the image.

“I wanted to have it reprinted and distributed because an image like this can be more moving than a thousand words. That is why I wanted to share it with you,” he said.

War Conflict

LiteBeeer Mr. Universe Jan 19, 2018 9:29 PM Permalink

The Pope/Vatican is the anti-Christ since they have crucified Jesus.

Globalist Jews are just a part of Satan's strategy against God.

Globalist Jews operate through secret societies, which answer to Vatican/Pope, the anti-Christ. Western Roman Empire ruled the land while they persecuted Jesus, way before Zionists even appeared on the scene.

God said He'd bless those who bless Israel and curse them who curse it.

God said He will bring back Israel, not because the Jews are good, but because for His own name sake. Then the whole earth will see and know that He is God.

The Pope/Papacy/Vatican/Western Roman Empire is the anti-Christ as Protestants like Luther had correctly identified.

All what happens since 2000 years is a response to Jesus.

Catholicism to paganize Christianity and islam to deny Jesus and murder them Christians.

Israel is the biblical manifestation of prophecy.

Byzantines fall by islamic hordes caused the scriptures and Christians to move into Europe. The Papacy was full busy persecuting them and succeeded to remove them out of Europe by establishing the Jesuit order.

Talmudic Jews, Islam, Papacy and eastern pagan beliefs are the strategy of Satan.

The tiny state of Israel is there by God.

zorba THE GREEK _triplesix_ Jan 20, 2018 1:28 AM Permalink

Why would anyone care what the "King of Pedophiles" Pope has to say about anything. If you are the head of an organization that rapes children with impunity, why would you think that anyone gives a shit what you have to say? Fuck you in hell pope. How does Satan's dick taste? If you are offended by what Zorba has to say about the pope,that is probably because your only son was not raped by Catholic Priests and is now a bi-polar suicidal mess.

peddling-fiction LiteBeeer Jan 19, 2018 11:04 PM Permalink

The Vatican since the Medici's, has been increasingly under (((black nobility))) control. After Napoleon's visit and looting and more during WW2, the Vatican could be considered fully under (((their))) control.

Good Catholics consider "sede vacante" as the reality in Rome. This is without entering the issue of having a Jesuit "White" Pope.

Israel now is under Zionist/Talmudic control so who exactly are you talking about?

As always, find God alone, through righteousness and virtue. Drop anger, pride/vanity.

No fear folks, and have faith.

Harry Lightning Mr. Universe Jan 19, 2018 9:43 PM Permalink

If this old fart would shut the fuck up, maybe war would be less likely. All he does by saying this stupid shit is to embolden these shithole countries like North Korea and Iran that they should built nukes and threaten the world with them since the Pope said nuclear war is inevitable and close at hand. 

These Popes are so full of shit, heads in the clouds with no fucking idea of reality. If they really wanted to do some good, they should be acting as ambassadors of peace, trying to get enemies to settle their differences. These big announcements that are nothing more than words do no good for anyone.

MK ULTRA Alpha Harry Lightning Jan 19, 2018 10:29 PM Permalink

This is more blame the Americans, the Communist Pope has worked overtime to do the Americans in. Even the American Catholics are at odds over the Communist Pope, he's known for being anti-American. Recall his anti-American UN speech, the Pope called for One World Government, the goal of NYC based International Communism.

I wonder if Americans are paying attention when Obama's last UN speech was  about how bad the Americans are, how Obama tried to take America out and the UN main and most important task was to take control of the Americans. Obama and the Pope work to place the UN over the US, as another layer of government, paid for with carbons taxes, essentially a tax for breathing, a tax for being human, paid to the UN. Both Obama and the Pope advocated carbon taxes on Americans and UN control, subjugation and loss of US sovereignty to the UN.

The end America movement was such a great mantra, US officials were following UN laws and directives aimed against the American people. Trump freed America from the chains of UN slavery, ending temporarily the One World Government plan, to be paid for with carbon taxes caused by Americans breathing out CO2. Obama and the Pope had everyone in the world blaming America for their own country's problems and the UN was going to rob the Americans as payback, and to give these corrupt 3rd world countries their payoff for supporting the UN take down America scam.

 

Peterman333 MaxThrust Jan 19, 2018 11:59 PM Permalink

Likely. Won't be the first time the devil satanists kills Christ's priests, blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church and Christ's ONLY Church, despite all the devils and south American peronist commies that infiltrate It, It will be here when Gabriel blows his horn. Whatever shithole sect you belong to won't even be here in five years.

Peterman333 Mr. Universe Jan 20, 2018 12:13 AM Permalink

Jesuits, lol every ignorant protestant heretic's favorite boogey man. You people are delusional. A bunch a 70 and 80 something year old apostate queens, that's what comprises the Jesuit order today. Oh boy, they're so scary, they might scratch my eyes or swing their purse at me. Oh and all that Vatican money, much more than the joos have, sure, that's why Bergoglio has to shake down sovereign Catholic orders.

Jim in MN small axe Jan 19, 2018 9:09 PM Permalink

The world has never been closer to global.....PEACE

 

Everyone needs to get their heads out of their asses and look around them.

 

Only two hot wars on Earth once Syria winds down....Yemen and Afghanistan....neither actually very large.

 

Entire continents at peace.

 

War deaths down over 80% from a post-WWII average.

 

Highest global growth quarter in fifteen years (World Bank). 

 

If we stop the Clinton-McCain neolibcon globalist scum elite traitors NOW, from starting the next one......

 

...anything can happen......

 

Shopkeepers and schoolteachers.  If they can go about their business in peace, in Chicago, Bogota, Aleppo or anywhere else, we win.

 

WE ALL WIN

mkkby Jim in MN Jan 19, 2018 10:50 PM Permalink

Guess this con artist in a white hat is skeered.  He needs another little boy and some weed to calm down.

All religions are a con, fabricated to control and profit from the masses.  How can anyone still believe when most of the priests are gay child molesters, and top management refuses to get rid of them?