Riz Virk Explains Why Quantum Physics, AI, & Eastern Mystics All Agree We Are Living In A Video Game

Authored by Riz Virk via HackerNoon.com,
An MIT trained computer scientist and Silicon Valley video game designer gives 10 reasons for the 'Simulation Hypothesis': that our reality is a simulated, pixelated 3d world where we all have individual xp, levels, and quests run by some giant Artificial Intelligence
Recently, the idea that we may be living in a giant video game, or as it’s sometimes called, the Simulation Hypothesis, has gotten a lot of attention because of prominent figures like Elon Musk who have openly discussed the idea. As Virtual Reality technology has gotten more sophisticated, we are starting to contemplate virtual worlds like that of the omni-present Oasis in Ready Player One, soon to be a blockbuster movie directed by Stephen Spielberg.
Some like sci fi writer Philip K. Dick, believed strongly that we were living in a kind of simulation. Others, like futurist Ray Kurzweil, have popularized the idea of downloading our consciousness into a silicon based device, which would mean we are just digital information after all. Some, like Oxford lecturer Nick Bostrom, goes further and thinks we may in fact be artificially simulated consciousness inside such a simulation already!
Science Fiction Or Mysticism?
Like my first exposure to most great ideas, I discovered the Simulation Hypothesis through watching and reading too much science fiction.
The first time was during an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, where a holo-deck character realized that he was in a simulation and that some of the people in the simulation existed “out there” (in this case, out there was the rest of the Enterprise) and he wanted to go there, too! Was it possible that we were in a “holo-deck-like” space and that there was another world “out there”, I wondered?
A Star Trek character in the Holodeck realizes that he is in a simulation
Although this was only a passing thought at the time, it wasn’t until the movie the Matrix was released in 1999 that the idea grew in the popular consciousness. It occurred to me then that this kind of simulation could exist with or without the alien overlords that make this a nightmare situation (in both the Matrix and Elon Musk’s version of the giant video game, there are also super-intelligent aliens behind the simulation).
The Matrix planted the idea in the popular consciousness that we are in a simulated reality
As a computer scientist and video game designer, I have to admit that this idea is not really that crazy. A civilization that implemented an advanced simulation like ours might be many thousands (even millions) of years ahead of us; it’s not that hard to imagine such a civilization creating much more sophisticated games than we are capable of building today.
As I started to study Quantum Physics and its startling revelations about the nature of “objective” vs. “subjective” reality, I started to wonder again about the idea of a giant multi-player video game. Moreover, as I delved more into the Eastern traditions, particularly Yogic and Buddhist philosophy, I found that their ideas about the nature of the world were actually pretty consistent with the idea that we are living in a simulation.
Why Might This Be A Video Game After All
Let’s delve into the top reasons why we may be living in a simulation after all:
1. Pixels, Resolution, Virtual and Augmented Reality
One of the main arguments that Musk makes is that a more advanced civilization will have games that are of very high resolution — so high that we would be unable to distinguish between the “real” world and a “simulated one”.
Today we are already seeing with Virtual Reality that “full immersion” is possible. Anyone who has played a convincing VR game will realize that it’s possible to forget about the real world and “believe” the world you are seeing is real.
As a great example, I was playing a prototype of a Ping Pong VR game last year (built by Free Range Games), and even though it wasn’t realistic resolution, I lost myself and thought I was playing ping pong for real. So much so that I set the paddle on the ping pong “table” and leaned against the table. Of course it was a VR table so it didn’t really exist — I ended up dropping the paddle (actually the Vive controller) onto the floor. As I leaned into the “table” I almost fell over before realizing that there was no table. In other words, to quote from the Matrix, there is no spoon.
In Ready Player One, a realistic immersive virtual reality world, Oasis, becomes the ultimate escape
Imaging what kind of pixel resolution we might have in a hundred years, let alone in a thousand years! It could be pretty convincing. Also, as AR technology evolves to project onto the retina without needing external glasses, we could be seeing things around us that aren’t really there in a resolution that’s indistinguishable from the physical world. This brings up the idea that the world “out there” could really be just a projection in our minds.
2. Pixels, Quanta, and Xeno’s Paradox.
I recall late nights at MIT during my undergrad years where I had philosophical debates with my classmates about the nature of reality. This was the first time I’d heard of Xeno’s paradox. The idea was that if space was continuous, like numbers are (you can always find an infinite number of numbers in between any two numbers), how is it possible to touch an object such as the wall? You would always have to cover half the distance and neve get there.
Xeno (or Zeno, whichever spelling you prefer!) related the paradox using the example of Achilles and a tortoise. If the tortoise was ahead of Achilles, how could he possibly ever catch it if he always had to make up “half the distance”?
When I first heard about this paradox, my initial reaction was that space must be quantized — there must be some minimum distance that we traverse. Later, I discovered that I wasn’t alone in this idea; whether this “minimum” amount is the Planck constant or some other amount isn’t as important as the idea that the physical universe, as we know it, may consists of pixels. Just like a video game! How many pixels are in the real world? To use a non-scientific term, a shitload.
3. An Open World and the Illusion of Infinite Possibilities.
Early video games were very linearly structured, such as space invaders or Pac-Man. There was a limited set of “motions” that were allowable using some “input” control, and there were specific objective as part of the each level, and you progressed linearly through the levels.
As video games evolved and 3d models of a “world” became commonplace, video games took an evolutionary leap. It seemed from the player’s perspective that you could move around and do anything. Examples of open world video games range from GTA (Grand Theft Auto) and WOW (World of Warcraft), or the Sims, which simulated life and eventually Virtual Worlds like Second Life. Of course the idea that he world is infinite and that we can do “anything” inside the world is a carefully crafted illusion.
Game designers know that’s not true. Using 3D modeling we can have a world that is generated and looks infinite but is really a set of maps and rules. In any game, no matter how “open” it appears, there are underlying tasks, or quests, or accomplishments, which are mapped out by the game designers. Is it possible that we have a similar illusion of “open-ness” in life?
Open World games like Second Life give the illusion of free choice
4. The Collapse of the Probability Wave, Future Selves, and Parallel Universes
In Quantum physics one of the most intriguing ideas is the probability matrix, which is an interpretation of how subatomic particles can exhibit properties of both a wave and a solid particle at the same time. At the level of an electron or a photon, the wave is interpreted as a set of probabilities of where the particle might be at any given time. When we observe a particular possibility, then the probability wave is said to “collapse” and we see a single particle in a particular location.
Probability wave of the location of a particle
Some interpreters have taken this to the macro level to say that there are a set of probabilities in which we exist both in the present and in the future.
Which of the possible paths do we follow? There isn’t a good explanation; how the probability wave collapses is one of the biggest mysteries in Quantum Physics. The best answer physicists have come up with is that consciousness somehow determines the collapse.
Physicist Fred Alan Wolf, for example, says that information from these possible futures is coming to us in the present and that we send out an “offer wave” into the future, which is interacting with the “offer waves” coming from the future to the present. Which possible future we navigate to depends on which choices we make, and how these two waves super-pose on each other (or cancel each other out).
These are startling results. Future probable selves are sending back information to the present, and we are consciously choosing which path to follow.
Figure 1: Multiple Probable Futures Are Sending Us Back Information we use to make decisions.
Another related aspect of Quantum Physics that sounds like science fiction is the Parallel Universes theory, where we branch into different “universes” when we make decisions. If that’s true, then there is a directed graph of multiple universes that are branching out each time we make a decision, resulting in different timelines (in fact, the parallel universes theory was put forward to solve the grandfather paradox of time travel).
This reminded me of the very first video game I made back at MIT. The way that the computer chose the next move was to project the possible futures, and then use a certain algorithm to “rank” those futures, and then bring those values back to the present and then the AI would choose the path to follow.
Did the possible futures we were calculating in our game actually exist? Or were they just probabilities? I realized that this isn’t too much different from what’s happening at the quantum level, except that in existing games like chess or checkers, we use a simple function (based on the rules of the game) to decide which of the paths is most optimal. We used the “minimax” algorithm in game design, trying to maximize our score and minimize our opponents score at each “turn of the future”.
The minimax algorithm: a simple AI for evaluating future outcomes and choosing hte best path
In the Great Simulation of life, suppose there is another “function” which is ranking these possible futures, and we at some subconconscious level are choosing which of those possible futures and branches we may want to take from the present forward, just like in a video game!
5. Observables and conditional rendering.
When we have a 3d video game, we map out the world using 3d models. In some games, we allow user-generated content that stays in the world even after we log out of the gameplay session so that other players can see it.
In video games, this “model” of the “world” exists outside of the character’s perception. In a trick meant for optimization, we don’t “render” the whole world on every single player’s computer. We only render the part of the world that the player is in, and then usually only for a certain point of view at a certain time. It would be impractical to render the entire world!
Moreover, in 3d video games, there are techniques to optimize the rendering based upon what the player is looking at. These techniques were pioneered in first person shooters like Doom and now used heavily in VR headsets.
A philosophical question that comes up in both Quantum Physics and in Video Games is that if no one is in a particular part of the 3d world — i.e no one is observing it, or no player is there — does the particular possibility exist?
Just like Schroedinger’s mysterious cat, which is neither dead nor alive until someone observes it, the world of video games relies on a player being logged in to render the world. If no one is logged into a particular room or a particular world, what state is it in? For example, what happens if there are no players logged into any of the servers of an MMORPG like World of Warcraft? The servers are running but nothing generally happens until a player logs in to observe what is going on, not unlike Quantum Physics.
Spiritual and Mystical Traditions
The next few reasons reflect interesting parallels between some of the spiritual and religious traditions, particularly the Eastern traditions and the Simulation Hypothesis. If you’re not into that, skip to reasons #9 and #10.
6. The World is an Illusion.
In many mystical traditions, particularly in Buddhism and Hinduism, we are told that the world around us is actually an illusion. Maya, the Sanskrit word for illusion, is used to describe the world we see, and Brahman, is the real world.
In Buddhism, the idea is that to “wake up” you have to recognize that the world around us is an illusion. In fact the term “Buddha” means literally “awake”.
In modern terms, they might just be describing a type of video game that we are all caught within, not unlike the HoloDeck from Star Trek. We are caught inside the illusory world, while there is a real world just beyond that we cannot normally perceive unless we “wake up”.
In fact, there is a branch of Buddhist Yoga called Dream Yoga, which is used to help us “wake up”. In Dream Yoga, a form of lucid dreaming, participants are taught to realize that the dreams we go through at night are “simulated” experiences. By learning to recognize that we are in a simulation, we can “wake ourselves up”. The idea is that if we can do this in the “fake” worlds of dreams, so that we can do it in the “fake world” of real life — which is also a simulated reality!
7. Multiple Lives, Points, Levels & Experience.
According to many eastern traditions, we are actually going through multiple lives, gaining experience in each life and moving up to different levels of “evoluation”.
In early video games like Pac Man or Space Invaders, each player also had a number of lives — the player accumulated points until the character was killed. The player could “continue” from the place they died, or could “start over” until the dreaded “GAME OVER” flashed on the screen.
In MMORPGs, the player usually has a character which stores up a certain set of experiences between gameplay sessions (the character’s state).If we start over, the player of course remembers the skills they have gained in previous lives, but the character starts over with zero values in their state.
This is analogous to how in some Buddhist traditions, when we are born, even though we retain the tendencies of previous lives, we cross the “river of forgetfulness” when we “start over”. In these traditions there is still someplace that we store all of our experiences and our points. Where? It’s not explicitly stated, but it sure sounds like they are uploaded to some kind of “cloud server”.
In some traditions, we go through multiple lives on the wheel of re-incarnation. Sure sounds like a Video Game to me!
Let’s look at Western religous traditions. As I was growing up in the Islamic tradition, I was told that there was “scorecard” that was being kept for us in this life — every good deed was recorded (“swab”) and every bad deed was recorded (“haram”) and depending on the score at the end of your life (and on Judgement Day, the day of Kyamath) you would go to either Junnath (Heaven) or Jahanam (Hell). In the Christian traditions, there is also the idea of the two angels on each shoulders and the idea of going to Heaven or Hell (with Purgatory thrown in for good measure). Again, we have the same idea: of a player game-state that is uploaded somewhere “outside” the rendered world.
8. Quests, Karma and God-like AI
In the eastern traditions, our experiences in life are not random; there is a system that is keeping track of what we think and do, and then creating situations in the world to deal with our past actions, called Karma.
Now if you were going to design a seemingly open-ended game, a simulation that can track billions of players, you would need to keep track of quests and achievements for each person.
In today’s video games, the quests/achievements/challenges are the same for each player. However, it’s not very difficult to envision a more sophisticated video game where quests were chosen based on the past experience of the player. And like in a particular level of a video game, the player could be confronted with similar challenges, again and again, until they are able to pass the challenge.
To accomplish these kinds of “personalized quests” you would need to synchronize across a very large base of “players” and “NPC” or non-player characters (billions of concurrent players in the Great Simulation). You would also need to figure out which group of other players might be compatible, right now, in the moment, in a specific section of the 3d world, to a player’s quests. The result of each interaction in the game could have lasting consequences, leading to more challenges in the future.
Some intelligence would need to keep track of billions of concurrent players (something we can’t do yet in any video game today). It would seem that an Artificial Intelligence system would be ideal for this kind of task. It may not even need to be that intelligent, as long as the rules were clearly defined and it could scale infinitely!
Let’s move from the East to the West, to a more traditional religious framework. In these religions everyone prays to God. Let’s assume for a moment that God is real. What is God? What kind of intelligence, if it existed, could keep track of so many, billions of individual prayers and timelines? What could keep track of whether on judgement day, you are to go down to a deeper, less pleasant level (“Hell”) of hte game, or go to a higher, more pleasurable level (“Heaven”). You guessed it — an extremely sophisticated AI.
Final Reasons
Moving away from spiritual traditions, let’s come back to science for our final two reasons.
9. Player Characters (PC) vs. Non-Player Characters (NPCs)
Nick Bostrom, on the faculty at Oxford University, has long been a proponent of the simulation hypothesis. The argument that he makes is different — that civilizations are unlikely to survive and if they do, then they would have powerful computers that can do “ancestor” simulations. We are more likely, concludes Bostrom, simulated consciousness than actual biological beings. From his famous paper:
One thing that later generations might do with their super-powerful computers is run detailed simulations of their forebears or of people like their forebears. Because their computers would be so powerful, they could run a great many such simulations. Suppose that these simulated people are conscious (as they would be if the simulations were sufficiently fine-grained and if a certain quite widely accepted position in the philosophy of mind is correct). Then it could be the case that the vast majority of minds like ours do not belong to the original race but rather to people simulated by the advanced descendants of an original race. It is then possible to argue that, if this were the case, we would be rational to think that we are likely among the simulated minds rather than among the original biological ones
As a video game designer, this reminds me of our attempts to create realistic “NPC”s or non-player characters. As games have gotten more sophisticated, these AI characters have gotten more sophisticated. We may rapidly be approaching AI which can pass the Turing Test, which is an AI that is indistinguishable from a human being (if you were conversing with them).
I recall early text games like Zork had players that would talk to you and attempts to make these characters realistic. AI has advanced well beyond that but we do not currently have NPCs which can pass the Turing Test. Once we do (in 10 years? In 100 years? In a thousand years), the possibility that people we are interacting with inside a simulation are NPCs goes up considerably. Professor Bostrom thinks that “we” are the simulated consciousness.
10. Speed of Light, Wormholes, etc.
It is curious that in our Universe, as far as we can tell, the fastest that we can travel from point A to point B is the speed of light. This also happens to be the speed of electrical systems and electromagnetic waves. In a normal video game, the fastest we would be able to send information from one player to the next would be over electrical wires. Why would the fastest we can travel through space be the same as the speed of electromagnetic waves, unless our idea of space was being generated by some form of electromagnetic wave?
In the Virtual World of Second Life, if you try to go from point A to point B, you would be stuck traveling through the “space” of the game and would have to move slowly — whether you were walking or flying. On the other hand, you could instantly teleport to another part of the game at which point a different part of the 3d world will render around you.
Do we also have this ability in real life? Some physicists have theorized wormholes, or Einstein-Rosen bridges, which would allow us to tear through the fabric of spacetime to shortcut the fabric of space and time. You could think of it as a backdoor — basically a teleport in video game terms.
Wormholes allow us to get outside the 3d world to go from one place to another
Conclusion
These are just some of the reasons why we may be living in a Video Game after all, the Great Simulation. I haven’t even gotten into some of the more esoteric or psychological reasons (which would take a whole book unto itself).
As computer science and artificial intelligence rapidly advance their capabilities, it may be possible to create a simulated world that looks and feels as real as our own. Video games, which started out with simple rules about what can be done and simple 2d worlds, have advanced rapidly into a MMORPG (massive multi-player online role playing games) with millions of players interacting in a simulated world. As computer technology advances, the chances of creating a billion player plus simulated world like our own is rapidly approaching.
Moreover, Quantum Physics gives us a description of the univere (or multiple universes) that doesn’t make sense from the perspective of an “objective reality” but requires observation by some consciousness. These sometimes incredible findings defy common sense, unless we are living inside a video game rather than a physical reality and consciousness is the equivalent to us “logging into” the system.
Eastern traditions, particularly Buddhist traditions, have long contended that we are living in world of illusion, and that we go through multiple lives trying to work out our individual quests, all of which are stored beyond the “rendered world”. There is a giant system that not only stores this but creates new situations for us to get our “achievements”. Sure sounds like a Video Game to me.
All of these areas, Computer Science/Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Physics, and Eastern spiritual traditions point to one likely scenario: That we are living inside a very sophisticated Video Game, which I call The Great Simulation.
Like all simulations, our world may only be real while the “simulation” is running.
This reminds me of a quote from the British intellectual, Havelock Ellis, about dreams. He said:
“Dreams are real while they last. Can we say any more of life?”
Can we indeed??
Comments
How CONvenient, said the Church Lady...
Great. God is now a video game programmer.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
In reply to How CONvenient, said the… by peddling-fiction
Guess what, God CONTROLS the PAUSE button. And Karma? Really? http://bit.ly/2Dlle41
Anyone remembers a past life?
In reply to Great. God is now a video… by HopefulCynical
Bulllllllllllllllllllllll SHITTTT!!!!!!
In reply to Really! by stizazz
This reality is a construct in the mind of God. The biggest proof of that for me is that I've seen in change. The concept of scientific materialism is relatively new. Before that everyone 'knew' the universe could change (miracles and such).
In reply to Bulllllllllllllllllllllll… by HillaryOdor
CS Lewis wrote some great books on this topic. This view, which isn't mentioned in the article despite being mentioned, is that this is a lesser reality and the God is the greater, ultimate reality. Our relationship to God could be something like the relationship that people in your dreams have to you.
Concerning miracles, as a programmer myself I would liken it to the difference between non-priveleged users (us) being required to abide by program rules, but admins are able to modify data and perform data that the non-privileged user cannot.
IMO, this theory is identical to Intelligent Design, but the difference is that one respects God, while the other offers the hope of being able to "hack the program" and become a god.
In reply to This reality is a construct… by DeadFred
Sure. Touch a hot stove and pray that God, or the mind of God, heals your hand. Go ahead. I dare you.
In reply to CS Lewis wrote some great… by techpriest
I think you are missing the point. This is more about questions like "Why is there a you or a hot stove to begin with?"
In reply to Sure. Touch a hot stove and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I can think up silly questions all day long some of which might sound profound. What's the point?
No offense intended.
In reply to I think you are missing the… by techpriest
J00Z IN BINARY
In reply to I can think up silly… by Billy the Poet
Pretty simplistic mindfuck based on straightforward analogies and cheap paradoxes.
As an example, may I remind you that quantum physics only works with the hydrogen atom in the emptiness of space. If you want more then you have to cheat (I.e.: add corrective terms that mean nothing but an excuse to make the model fit the experiments). Look at how heavy ion collisions are modelled to get a good belly laugh. This makes the big bang theory a total farcical joke, so pathetic it has morphed into a religion.
Its well known that man copies nature, and every poet is a thief; yet the author draws conclusions from the fact that nature resembles to some extent to what we created, or vice versa.
Do you see the irony?
On a side note the idea of us living in a simulation or being animated by a higher order consciousness is genuinely interesting, but I was waiting for more sophisticated arguments, definitely not the like of a religion trying to explain another religion.
Left aside of this essay are the paradoxes within the paradox of self consciousness ("I think therefore I am") as well as true unconditional love and self sacrifice. But that would probably be too demanding at this level.
Alas a computer programmer is very rarely both a seasoned nuclear physicist and an accomplished philosopher.
In reply to J00Z IN BINARY by WTFRLY
Agree, we get pumped with bullshit science, I'm thinking knowledge is power so spread false knowledge and those in control have more power.
Randall Mills grand unified theory of classical physics looks real
In reply to Pretty simplistic discussion… by shitshitshit
IT'S ALL BULLSHIT
we are NOT living in a computer
IT'S NOTHING BUT AN ARTIFACT/REFLECTION OF THE TOOLS WE USE TO INVESTIGATE THE UNIVERSE
claiming otherwise is ignorant and most likely they have ulterior motives
FULL STOP
In reply to Agree, we get pumped with… by RawPaleo
Regarding #4 here is a 7 sec animation that will really make you think about the mechanics of the wave particle duality.
https://youtu.be/uYjD1G1G4K8
From a Miles Mathis perspective.
In reply to Pretty simplistic discussion… by shitshitshit
I have argued on websites both very conservative and very socialist that "free will" is an illusion that does not really exist. And the result is the same every time -- I get bombarded with hateful comments. How dare you! So let me propose it here:
THERE IS NO FREE WILL.
Of course this means that if I sign a contract stipulating that I will gladly pay you on Tuesday for a hamburger today, it means nothing, and I don't have to pay you anything on Tuesday -- Since I simply didn't have free will when I signed the contract. This notion drives people apeshit. But think about it. If we want to get all scientific, how the hell can we ever prove or disprove the existence of this religious theory of "free will" that we all worship? How, exactly???
Here's an even badder zinger:
TIME IS AN ILLUSION AND THERE IS NO PAST NOR FUTURE.
This is yet another religious doctrine that cannot be proven nor disproven. The "past" is only "remembered" -- it no longer exists in the present, only in our minds. We cannot prove that this legendary "past" bears any reality whatsoever in the present moment. We say we "learn" from the "past", but how do we know where this learning really came from? Then what about the "future"? We throw a ball and "know" it "will" hit the wall? Except of course, in the moment the ball hits the wall, the "past" moment in which we threw the ball no longer exists. So once again, if I sign a contract stipulating that I will gladly pay you on Tuesday for a hamburger today, it means nothing, and I don't have to pay you anything on Tuesday -- Since yesterday no longer exists! Plus, I won't waste energy worrying about some mythological "future" -- so I can do whatever the hell I want right now.
The myths of "free will" and "time" are deeply connected.
In reply to Pretty simplistic discussion… by shitshitshit
At last someone who has interesting arguments to put forward. I do agree we have no free will because the environment conditions us in such subtle ways that most people wouldn't notice. However the randomness of the universe may help us sway in one direction or another, thereby giving us the illusion of free will. (Hint: women know this)
Now I disagree with the time illusion, knowing that at the microscopic level it is not considered to exist, only transition probabilities to one state or another do, making time as we know it an emerging property at higher and more complex levels.
Now if we don't really have free will, this may not be mutually exclusive with self awareness. How do you explain this one, especially knowing that no AI is capable of this kind of feat to this very day?
In reply to I have argued on website… by bluez
"At last someone who has interesting arguments..." I wouldn't grant them the status of arguments. They're merely stuff I am throwing against the wall to see what might stick. Cracker barrel philosophy. I also play with some cracker barrel physics notions that have no use for collapsing wave functions, but I hardly even begin to have a background that would justify any interest in them from real physicists. It's just musings.
Decades ago I became a serious amateur practitioner of higher order logic, but that has profoundly mutated into something I call "ultraclassical information theory". I totally rebelled against Claude Shannon's putative "information theory" which should not be called information theory at all, any more than trigonometry should be called mathematics. My stuff is really not like mathematics at all; for example I don't build any proofs and so on. I do study the inner structures of variables and so on, much like physicists study quarks and the inner structures of atomic nuclei.
One interesting thing about simulated reality is that the hypothetical simulation team might at some point decide to allow us to prove that we exist in a simulation. Or maybe they won't.
In reply to At last someone who has… by shitshitshit
Even a five year old could tell you that sometimes they don't get what they want. But sometimes they do. We all do, even though we're bombarded by external (and internal) influences. Essentially we have the choice to choose within boundaries, regardless if they're constructs of virtual reality, information, consciousness, spirit or all of the above. You're welcome.
In reply to At last someone who has… by shitshitshit
WTFRLY:
What is this obsession of yours with Jews?
You are seriously damaged . . .
E S & D
In reply to J00Z IN BINARY by WTFRLY
We are a metaphysical consciousness occupying a physical body in a physical plane. You can view it as a video game if you must, but in reality our awareness is simply visiting this physical plane coming from a plane outside of it's container. Humans are not nearly as smart as they think they are. But don't tell them that, they will become very upset.
In reply to WTFRLY:… by MarsInScorpio
If you feel that way, what's the point in you reading this kind of article? Let alone commenting.
In reply to I can think up silly… by Billy the Poet
"... because of prominent figures like Elon Musk ..."
LOL. A great thinker of our time - NOT! Whether we are in a simulation, video game or real universe is irrelevant from our perspective. Next.
In reply to Sure. Touch a hot stove and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What of a brainfart. Either the entire team at 0hedge was drunk & high when decided to publish this garbage or 0hedge is runned now from a lunatics asylum.
In reply to "... because of prominent… by IH8OBAMA
IDK. What a waste of technology and energy to create a world of billions of basically average beings.
Anyone who would set a simulation up, would concentrate on unique characters, where each would stand out in their own way.
What would be the purpose on simulating my individual life? I don't see it.
Some people think too much of themselves.
Some people think too much.
The real life game players must be real sickos.
Living in God Mother's basement, no doubt.
In reply to What of a brainfart. Either… by Luc X. Ifer
wait, lemme get in the correct mindspace to discuss:
~150uGm Lysergic Acid Diethylamine? Check.
~Stilll a sophmore in college? Check.
~No responsibilities, plenty of free time? Check.
*SCREECH*
JUST REMEMBERED THAT ANY OF THIS SHIT AT ALL REQUIRES A TESTABLE HYPOTHESIS - ESPECIALLY THE MORONIC MANY UNIVERSES "hypothesis"...
might as well finish my degree and do something useful, that's *not * just for the purported entertainment of the stoners at 0hedge (which is where they must obviously hang out, given the content lately)
In reply to IDK. What a waste of… by any_mouse
Actually simulations are what we use most of our technology for now and have historically. It isn't about playing the Sims as much as figuring out how things happened in prehistoric times, climate change, and of course simulating futures in more detail.
In reply to IDK. What a waste of… by any_mouse
Wing
meet
Nut
In reply to "... because of prominent… by IH8OBAMA
Your daring is theologically weak. Matthew 4, 5:7
Then the devil took him to the holy city and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written:
“ ‘He will command his angels concerning you,
and they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone”
Jesus answered him, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test."
In reply to Sure. Touch a hot stove and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In fact, by reading through MOST of it (I promise), I told me "D'OH, it's called CREATION, man is naturally inclined to know it, but now someone has to write any type of convoluted bullshit to rationalize it, with the result of making it much clunkier".
In reply to CS Lewis wrote some great… by techpriest
The name of the game is called Cycle of Reincarnations. Nothing new to oriental people.
In reply to CS Lewis wrote some great… by techpriest
if this is all a simulation/construct, where's the requisition form for "Scarlet Johanssen Blowjob At Midfield During Super Bowl Halftime Work Order"?
In reply to This reality is a construct… by DeadFred
In your mind. Again and again and ... again.
In reply to if this is all a simulation… by vato poco
Should be able to find an Easter egg for that. Maybe snap your fingers three times, clap twice and rub your belly. Then all of a sudden it's on.
In reply to if this is all a simulation… by vato poco
There is some fairly new talk about how not only the past influences the future but how the future can actually influence the past.
In reply to This reality is a construct… by DeadFred
"Change" only exists in the confused mind. In reality there's the continuum of time/space/movement. Hare Krishna.
In reply to This reality is a construct… by DeadFred
The Word was written to describe this matrix. The Word was conceived in the mind of the Most High God and brought forth before all of creation and then used to manifest eternal sons in a temporal world:
https://sumofthyword.com/
In reply to Really! by stizazz
"Anyone remembers a past life?"
Here are two examples just off the top of my head (I'm sure there are many more):
https://exemplore.com/paranormal/Jenny-CockellThe-True-story-of-a-Woman…
https://www.learning-mind.com/british-woman-remembered-past-life/
If you truly believe that God is omniscient, omnipotent, and omnipresent, how can you have such hubris to presume that you know God doesn't offer more than one system (religion) to achieve salvation/ascension? Open your mind to the infinite...
In reply to Really! by stizazz
God is a nerd?
In reply to Great. God is now a video… by HopefulCynical
The greatest serial killer. He kills everyone through TIME in the material world. Never noticed? Bhagavad Gita As It is has more info about Him.
In reply to I know where this is headed… by Putrid_Scum
It's worse than that: god is a vindictive, evil psychopath, if you want to follow the logic. Not only does God kill every living thing, but it is done, for the most parts in a violent, bloody manner. Allegedly, 80% of all living things end up being devoured, in a brutal and bloody frenzy of teeth and fear, as lunch for the predator. Think of all that misery and violence and nastynss - God did that, intentionally.
I did try to read this article, as I should have been interested, but it just felt silly. Adolescent searching for "what's it all about".
Try Iain M Banks book Surface Detail for the logical conclusion to this idea: simulated hell, specifically for the torture of the damned souls of the guilty.
My thinking with this is tnat, if we are living in a simulation, we are just the back-story that gets the SIM up to speed for the main event: you have to have 100,000 years of civilisational development, to get to the fun bit, but you don't actually want to live through it all, so you just run it as a calculation - an inferred reality that you can base the actually SIM on. We're living in that irrelevance. We are just a little speed bump on the road from there to somewhere and but quite irrelevant to the destination. Which leads me back to the idea that, is there is a god, he quite obviously couldn't give a shit. Call him God, the Great Architect, the Programmer of Last Resort: he's still a tosser. Pain and violence and struggle and loss, because it makes him feel better about himself? There are no good, or redeeming features, about our creator fantasies, no matter how you spin them.
Apologies to the Bible-bashing god-botherers: what ever makes you feel comfortable, and helps you to sleep at night. I prefer J M Barrie - at least it has Tinkerbell.
In reply to The greatest serial killer… by Space Animatoltipap
It only exists in the bewildered mind, nowhere else. Hare Krishna.
In reply to Great. God is now a video… by HopefulCynical
If you went to the play, "Steam Bath" many decades ago, you saw God was a steam bath attendant from Puerto Rico who used the steam bath to sort out which dead people went to heaven and which went to hell.
At least everyone could recognize the play was a comical farce. Now apparently if you throw in a little razzle dazzle of technology you can get people to believe anything about the origin of the universe.
But then if you look at all the other insane crap that is taught in universities as fact, is it surprising that ideas like this get put forth. These boys need to start eating a better diet, and keep off the sugar.
In reply to Great. God is now a video… by HopefulCynical
"These boys need to start eating a better diet, and keep off the sugar."
LOL. Anyone who's ever done acid is way ahead of these guys.
The only thing they've proven here is that to a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
In reply to If you went to the play, … by Sid Davis
Reasons why God is a bad programmer:
1. Real life has no facilities for saving the game midway and start it later, no fast-forward, no rewinding.
2. Special effects are too realistic. It really pains when we stumble on a table.
3. No visible scores either. You dont know if you have earned any points.
4. Most video games offer you three lives.
In reply to Great. God is now a video… by HopefulCynical
Regarding #1: I'd bet that if God had to take a leak he'd hit the pause button and we'd never be the wiser... ;-)
In reply to Reasons why God is a bad… by East Indian
sorry. double post.
In reply to Great. God is now a video… by HopefulCynical
Had to log in after long absence, to comment.
When a Sky/Space Captain officially retires, he spends more time hunting, fishing and womanizing on the Holodeck, than in real life.
In case you haven't figured it out, it a Control thing, when 'real life' has more BS, drama and deception than a Captain should endure.
It's no different than escaping to the controlled environment of the Country Club, Yacht Club or Secret Club. All are controlled Escapism.
In reply to How CONvenient, said the… by peddling-fiction
If this is game ... I want my fucking money back!
If an arti-'intelligence' is running this shit ... it just comfirms my view of the merits of AI ... but also implies I am one ... geez ... too late Anne ... too freakin slow ... and we're gonna need a ... bigger EPIC sequel ... sucks ...
In reply to How CONvenient, said the… by peddling-fiction
If this is game ... I want my fucking money back!
I also demanded a refund; they refused; instead, they gave me another free turn.
That is how Indians get to be born again and again. Karma!
In reply to If this is game ... I want… by Element
And each time you return to the same broken down dump truck. Dharma!
In reply to If this is game ... I want… by East Indian