Russia Accuses US Of Carving Out "Alternative Government" In Syria As Mattis Says No Longer Focusing On Terrorism

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of working to carve out "an alternative government" on Syrian soil in statements made at a UN press briefing related to the recent Turkish military build-up poised to assault Syrian Kurdish areas of Northern Syria. Lavrov's words come after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pledged in a speech on Wednesday that US military forces would remain in Syria indefinitely until various objectives are met, which include Syrian government transition and the curtailing of Iran's influence.
Lavrov said "It’s a fact that US forces are seriously involved in creating alternative government bodies on vast part of the Syrian territory. And this, of course, absolutely contradicts their own obligations, which they committed to on numerous occasions, including at the UN Security Council, on maintaining the sovereignty and the territorial integrity on Syria."
Image via Anadolou News Agency
The Russian FM further accused the US of contradicting its previous claim that US troops - which number at least 2,000 according to recent Pentagon statements - were only in Syria to fight the Islamic State and not wage a proxy war against the Syrian government and its allies.
The prior US policy of regime change in Syria, which began under the Obama administration and intensified under a CIA program, was something many analysts perceived that President Trump had abandoned - consistent with earlier campaign promises. In the summer of last year Trump shut down the CIA program - widely reported to be the agency's largest covert program - even while boosting support for the Pentagon program to arm and train the predominately Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
"Rex Tillerson told me many times that the only reason for their presence there [in Syria] is defeating Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISL). Now they have some much more long-standing plans," Lavrov said further of the inconsistency in US policy. "We will have to take this into account and look for solutions that won’t allow the destruction of Syrian sovereignty."
At the start of this week the Pentagon rolled out with deeply controversial plans for the US coalition in Syria to establish a 30,000-strong new border security force primarily utilizing the SDF, which many analysts see ultimately as a US commitment to the partitioning of Syria along ethnic and sectarian lines. And Russia has now issued a formal complaint alleging as much.
Meanwhile US Defense Secretary James Mattis unveiled a bit of a foreign policy 180 when in a speech on Friday he said that US national security focus was no longer terrorism, but "competition between great powers." He said the US faced "growing threats from revisionist powers as different as China and Russia," while unveiling a new national defense strategy.
Comments
A new "Iron Curtain" for eastern Syria.
They didn't even fight ISIS, they aided them.
In reply to A new "Iron Curtain" for… by Reaper
The Agenda is Israhell's agenda: using Israeli-trained terrorists and the US to fight the FAKE HEBREWS' perceived "enemies." MEET the Fake Hebrews. http://bit.ly/2FVMesp
In reply to They didn't even fight ISIS,… by Mr. Universe
“It’s important we defeat ISIS.”
-Heather Nauert State Dept.
Correction:
”It’s important we continue to arm, train & fund I CIA SIS terror organizations with the goal of destabilizing & toppling the Assad regime.”
The only thing propping up the Petro Dollar is the Phony War on Terror. Continuation of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large, Bush Doctrine & the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA’s “Policy” of arming, funding & training terror organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen.
In reply to The Agenda is Israhell's… by stizazz
for the talmudists lying to the goyim is a virtue, and the bigger the lie the better. eventually, hopefully the goyim will figure it out
In reply to … by Chupacabra-322
Well, the "War on Terrorism" is no longer important per Mattis - the "new" War is to prevent the "resurgence" of Russia and China.
Can't have effective competition (except when it may be used to damage the economies of others), and definitely can't have any developments that might dislodge the Dollar as Global Reserve Currency.
In reply to They didn't even fight ISIS,… by Mr. Universe
Mattis looks and speaks like he is suffering from Alzheimers.
I find 'Mad Cow' the more appropriate name for him, than Mad Dog.
Then again, the entire 'Foreign Policy' of the USA suffers from Alzheimers.
Until last century, the splendid isolation provided for a great deal of security of the USA.
Not so much now. With open borders and sanctuary states, cities and institutions, you are inviting your worst enemies to undermine your liberties and securities with no military invasion. A great strategy to opress your original freedom, values and liberties!
The geographic situation is great for a nation that will only defend its borders.
For an agressive empire the geo location means huge costs for exporting troops, equipment and mainting bases literally everywhere around the globe. This alone will eventually bankrupt the USA.
Russia and China, on the other hand do not follow expansionist policies. So their main agenda is to defend their homeland, fight internal dangers such as terrorism and separatism (both of which are again -at least in part- funded by the USA and its alies) and imminent threats to their limited strategic interests. Ukaine, Syria and South China Sea come to mind.
So, Mad cow Mattis may well identify Russia and China as the main rivals/threats to USA hegemony worldwide, but he cannot provide a plan to fight them for another half century on a financially sustainable basis.
The sad fact is, that the total dependency on galactic and ever growing debt and its basis; the Petro Dollar does not allow the USA to even consider a peacful co-existence, that would limit military spending abroad to a few expeditions here and there.
As long as the USA follows the Brzinsky doctrines, it only digs its own grave deeper each day.
In reply to Well, the "War on Terrorism… by Parrotile
As things keep goin from just 'bad'... to even 'moar worser'... for the crew of 'death to amerika/hurrah for hizbooolah' talmudic trolls with the mostest ever growing groaning boards o crow in front of their twisted snozzles...
this weekend will provide a de-liteful opportunity for truth in media guerrilleros to lob even more shrapnel into the strangling ranks of those sorry assed wanks...
starting with
AND THEN
as entrees to our main course. Luv the smell o cooked goose... baked "alt-right skank... or ribs o crow drippin with the special sauce o 'special geniuses'>>????
WELL THEN... nows yur chance... TO COME ON DOWN... TO BOBEES K/R/O/W/ mobile broadcastin CHUCK WAGON WHERE we spare no effort in spearin the truth-fearin TRUMPTARDS AROASTIN on our spits...
mmmm.... \get me some dat!\ - fel.temp.reparatio
In reply to They didn't even fight ISIS,… by Mr. Universe
Thanks for the tedious gibberish.
In reply to As things keep goin from… by BobEore
he he heh...
in the absence of any kind of effective rebuttal to the 'butt-kickin' what be your fates here butt bouys...
your stroking of your (disconnected)vote buttons is the online equivalent of watching
your jihadi heroes break n run from the YPG women's brigades in sheer terror... and then dress up in stolen ladies burkhas to try n slip away into the night!
yur scraggly beards are showin!
In reply to As things keep goin from… by BobEore
Greetings Bob:
The US ME policy is a harlett succombed to a heroin habit by its hebrew harem, hollowed and haunted by Nikky Haley's a[h]mends.
This uninvited unwelcomed usurper of undesirable abounds is bound by her Jeweress' chains ahead of the unbeknownst hour-at-hand; home is but a homily by a heinous whore of Theodore Herlz...
In reply to As things keep goin from… by BobEore
Jesus, .. Bob's infected Bach .... 😧
In reply to Greetings Bob:… by JSBach1
hehe heh...
"lock phasers" tard bouys...
goodly folk of all persuasions have climbed aboard the iil train what could...
and watch in de-lite as we replay the famous Hammer Studios make of "HORROR EXPRESS'(Peter Cushing)...
with YOU as 'the thing in the mailcar'...
Comin for yas!
In reply to Jesus, .. Bob's infected… by Eyes Opened
Steady now Bob... ☺
btw... Peter Cushing was a great actor !! 😎
In reply to hehe heh… by BobEore
And an alliterative 'allo to you, JSB!
As the mischievous spirit of real resistance 'infects' the mien of mensch no longer mislead by the mendacious milieu which we find ourselves amidst here...
pure poetics replaces the putrid pouts and puerile postulations o ponces and nancybouys lured into service to satans of the talmudic kind.
And as they further flush themselves down the drain of their own mendacious stain upon the heritage of the peeples of the west...
we're in no rush to end their pain
and merely apply the lush harmonics and symphonic strings of a soundtrack apropos to the bitter refrain
of buttheads hoist pon their petards!
In reply to Greetings Bob:… by JSBach1
Bait and switch is easy for US Administrations.
As easy as Trump grabbing a social-climbing babe by her pussy.
Lavrov got his verbose pussy fondled... and Reset.
Free tip to Lavrov: Study all the Deals that successive US Presidents made Chiefs of Native Americans, and correlate to "Promises kept".
(Hint: Zero)
Q: Do the Ruskies have a Learning Disability, or does their Vodka laced Hopium drink prevent them from thinking clearly? Suckers!
Forget Chess. Try Game Theory.
In reply to They didn't even fight ISIS,… by Mr. Universe
Perhaps Lavrov is simply publicly stating the obvious in the vain hope the MSM will give some coverage and a few more sheeple will see US hypocracy for what it is....the awakening is happening, if rather slowly....
Btw... comparing game theory to the treatment of native americans is making a lame excuse for savagery & psycopathy of POTUS's and the "new" muricans..."game theory" ... it was NOT...
In reply to Bait and switch is easy for… by HRClinton
Well, they quibbled with ISIS a bit, like whether John McCain got to eat the raw human liver first or whether he took sloppy seconds.
In reply to They didn't even fight ISIS,… by Mr. Universe
Lavrov looks like an overweight John Kerry and makes about as much sense.
/////
Ahhh, lurking John Kerry fans.
//////
Jilted Herman Munster fans perhaps? ;-)
Beg to differ. IMHO Lavrov is a class act and one of the few great Statesmen on the present world stage.
And any US presence in Syria is in complete disregard for International law, which the US, of course, only pays lip service to when it suits.
In reply to Lavrov looks like an… by nmewn
Forgive our brother, as i heard he had a severe stroke 18 months ago. It's not him talking!
In reply to Beg to differ. IMHO Lavrov… by philipat
Apparently some around here are under the impression that because I point out Russia colluding with Christopher Steele to provide Hillary with false "intelligence" to give to an American federal court that I am (somehow) a Russian fan boi.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
In reply to Forgive our brother, as i… by WTFUD
I don't much care if you personally like the guy or not. Lavrov is the best diplomat on the planet today. Dude is a work horse and has a great sense of when to use symbolism, politeness, humor, sarcasm and anger.
In reply to Apparently some around here… by nmewn
He is a well trained monkey, yes.
So is Kerry.
In reply to I don't much care if you… by BlindMonkey
let's guess.. you finally bought bitcoin at $19k and sold at $9k while it climbs back towards $13k and you haven't changed your shorts since cranky broke ass that you are
In reply to He is a well trained monkey,… by nmewn
He's busy right now under the Resolute Desk wearing his Stormy Daniels/Ivanka wig.
In reply to Forgive our brother, as i… by WTFUD
So you agree with the borders of Syria (or Jordan or Iraq) as constituted by the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and agreed to by euro-peon empires do you?
Well, I'm not sure the people of those lands do, no matter what arbitrary elitist agreements were made in the past.
Force is all that matters.
In reply to Beg to differ. IMHO Lavrov… by philipat
"Force is all that matters."
You must be a huge fan of the Trumpian "might makes right" foreign policy.
In reply to So you agree with the… by nmewn
I am a realist.
But thanks for trying to entangle Trump in Obama's "foreign policy" failures.
Putin only succeeded because Redline Obama failed, grasshopper ;-)
In reply to "Force is all that matters."… by BlindMonkey
A stable Kurdistan is probably the best thing that could happen to the people there. They fight valiantly for it.
Plus, it'll piss off all the right pukes that are trying to propagate more shitholes.
In reply to So you agree with the… by nmewn
Now see!
Here I was, going out of my way, trying to intentionally piss off as many irrational brainwashed people that I could possibly round up on any ole RUSSIAN! thread and then you go and spoil my fun.
Plus one for standing by an independent Kurdistan ;-)
In reply to A stable Kurdistan is… by Identify as Ferengi
My pleasure, sir.
In reply to Now see!… by nmewn
As you well know, that is NOT the issue. Like the borders or not, the borders at present are what they are and are recognized as such under International law. Russia has been invited by the Syrian Government to enter their sovereign territory. The US? Not so much. Syria should, in due course, take the matter to the UN Security Council which would vote against the US position, which the US would veto. But at least ROW would see the truth.
And you surely cannot be suggesting that the US is undertaking some great humanitarian effort on behalf of the people affected by these borders to "right the wrongs" of the past?
As for "Force is all that matters", that is the attitude so endears the US to the 96% of the world's residents who are not American. And in turn explains why China, which takes a different "win-win" approach to International development and bilateral relationships, is being warmly welcomed as a stabilizing force in the developing world.
In reply to So you agree with the… by nmewn
Is the lying bullshit of American government even shocking at all to anyone??
In reply to Beg to differ. IMHO Lavrov… by philipat
What makes you say that? I don't have a single issue with anything he's quoted as saying here, or anywhere else I've read.
I wish we had people like him.
In reply to Lavrov looks like an… by nmewn
"Lavrov said "It’s a fact that US forces are seriously involved in creating alternative government bodies on vast part of the Syrian territory.
And this, of course, absolutely contradicts their own obligations, which they committed to on numerous occasions, including at the UN Security Council, on maintaining the sovereignty and the territorial integrity on Syria."
Can you even understand that?
What "obligation" did the US ever make to maintain Syrian sovereignty? I don't know that John Kerry, Hillary or Obama ever did and I'm pretty sure Trump doesn't care one way or the other.
What is Lavrov talking about?
In reply to What makes you say that? I… by chunga
Honestly, that's what it looks like to me too with Tillerson saying he wants 30,000 troops there. Supposedly the purpose for being there in the first place, as I understand it, was to defeat "ISIS", so now that they're supposedly defeated, what are the troops for? For that matter what are they doing in Afghanistan?
I don't believe the US ever said it was obligated to maintain Syria's sovereigny. If I remember right this started because the US wanted to get rid of Assad because of alleged chemical attacks, a charge that was pretty controversial, and then the purpose for being there morphed into knocking out ISIS.
I read now and then over at MoA and the logical thing I've read, to me anyway, is this in large part about Iran and Israel's desire (which many times, like it or not is a drum the US seems to dance to) to knock them down.
Either way, who is good, who is bad over there, I don't care. I'd wholeheartedly rather see the US get the hell out of there immediately. Nothing good comes from it. And the Russians have every reason to be suspicious and concerned about imperial uncle sam. Every day they're accused of tampering with elections in the US, Mexico, Bomino.
In reply to "Lavrov said "It’s a fact… by nmewn
Now there we have agreement, "we" have no obligation to to anyone to be "there".
Not the double dealing French nor the Turks or Israel or the perennially fucked over Kurds or Lebanese.
In reply to Honestly, that's what it… by chunga
The US had Assad in their sights long before any chemical attacks which were all done by the "rebels." Actually long before the fake uprising started. According to Hillary in her emails she pressed for the destruction of Libya to send a message to Assad to step down as he was next. Libya had a tiny military and was an easy mark but Syria would be a tough nut. When Assad didn't budge the US facilitated arms and jihadist deliveries from Libya to Syria to get the festivities started. That's what Ambassador Stevens and the large CIA contingent in Benghazi were up to when Stevens died. Just as in Ukraine they used snipers to kill both civilians and police at a protest march that was about issues but not against the government. The US spun it into Assad killing his people. Assad forbid his police and military to fire upon civilians and many left their weapons at home which led to their deaths as the imported jihadists butchered them. Nary a word of this in the western press.
It was played up by the Obama haters that Stevens and the rest were left in Benghazi to die. There was even a bullshit movie that claimed the attacks lasted 13 hours and the gallant US hero's beat off waves of them. One website claimed 60 invaders were killed. The truth is Stevens and one other person died from smoke inhalation as the invaders set fires and burned documents then left after a short time. The other 2 died when hours later when a small party from Tripoli arrived and went to the Stevens compound and hooked up with some of the remaining personnel there. They then went to the CIA compound nearby where the bad guys were waiting and dropped mortar shells on the area instantly killing two and injuring others. Some web sites claimed some injured lay on the roof for hours but the truth was they were brought down immediately and the Americans left the area and went to the airport to be picked up and flown to Tripoli. All of this from testimony given to Congress. There is plenty to hate about Obama but he didn't leave anyone to die.
In reply to Honestly, that's what it… by chunga
"What is Lavrov talking about?"
He is talking about UNSC 2254. This was further affirmed by Trump in November.
The CURRENT US administration has affirmed to keep Syria sovereign and the territory intact.
http://sana.sy/en/?p=117784
In reply to "Lavrov said "It’s a fact… by nmewn
"What "obligation" did the US ever make to maintain Syrian sovereignty? I don't know that John Kerry, Hillary or Obama ever did and I'm pretty sure Trump doesn't care one way or the other.
What is Lavrov talking about? "
Dude.. when yer in a hole ye NEED to stop diggin... 😒
To admit that "might is right" is to also admit all hope Deep State destruction is lost... are u ready to do that ??
Regardless if the US made obligations re. Syria, murica has NO right , morally or legally , to be invading (yet another) sovereign country...best thing US could do for peace in the region (world ? )is shut down the 1'000+ bases on foreign land & go home to MAGA.... "American Interests" should not trump the sovereignty of another nation...period....
In reply to "Lavrov said "It’s a fact… by nmewn
Ya I’m sure you love the Zionist Israeli scum who keep stirring the shit for their Greater IsraHell. You probably think it’s wonderful that so many of our young Servicemen have been murdered for these sick bastards since 911. Trumpenstein loves IsraHell. Just ask Bibi.
In reply to Lavrov looks like an… by nmewn
I think he looks like Donald Rumsfeld getting punched in the face too many times
In reply to Lavrov looks like an… by nmewn
It's impossible for Rummy to be punched in face too many times.
In reply to I think he looks like Donald… by aurum4040
Heh... touchè... 😅
In reply to It's impossible for Rummy to… by dirty fingernails
Yawn.
In reply to Lavrov looks like an… by nmewn
No, the down-votes are just because you are a pluperfect jerk, no other reason.
In reply to Lavrov looks like an… by nmewn
Just visit the Smithsonian Native American museum Mr Lavrov no US Government agreement has ever been worth the paper its written on since its inception,that said what the hell can you do about it
Maybe dish out a little to that Prick Mattis what they’ve been dishin out to ISSS. Israeli Subversive Scum Service.
In reply to Just visit the Smithsonian… by khnum
Hopefully this guy is smart enough to get Turkey to do his work for him if the Russians fire so much as a air rifle at US personnel you'll get what they've been advertising/wanting for the last 2 years.
Lots of down voters lots must want war with Russia
In reply to Maybe dish out a little to… by Betrayed