Shutdown, Schmutdown: Stocks Soar To Record Highs As Bonds Bloodbath, Crypto Crashes

Fri, 01/19/2018 - 16:03

Markets had a brief moment of reflection on Tuesday...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod9_0.png

But that was rapidly shrugged off as a fleshwound...

This was a historic week for the S&P 500 - This most recent rally has now surpassed the 1959 highs and is the most overbought the index has ever been... ever...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod8_0.png

For context that is a 133% annualized return for SPX thus far in Jan implies 6220 year-end index level.

 

Small Caps were today's big winner...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod15.png

 

Small Caps were helped by yet another big short squeeze...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod2.png

Banks had a big week (MS notably outperforming GS)...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod10_0.png

Perhaps most notably, for the second week in a row, S&P and VIX were higher together... the first time since Nov 2013.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod5_1.png

The notable decoupling between VIX and S&P has been ongoing all year...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod6_0.png

And we suspect is more aggressive call-buying bidding up vol than protection.

High yield bonds broke below their key moving averages again this week, notably underperforming equities...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod7_0.png

 

Treasuries were mullered - with the belly underperforming...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod11_0.png

as 10Y spiked above it recent highs to the highest yield since Sept 2014...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod13.png

 

The Dollar Index fell for the 6th straight week...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod14.png

 

Despite the considerable comeback, Crypto ended the week down hard...approximately 20% lower from Friday's close for each of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod1.png

This was Bitcoin's 2nd worst week in 3 years and worst 2-week drop since 2011...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod3.png

 

Gold has been notably outperforming Bitcoin in the last two weeks...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_gold4_0.png

 

But all major commodities ended the week lower (despite a weak dollar)...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180119_eod12.png

Scotchy - "MUST…..

                 HOLD ON TO….

                  DOW JONES PROPAGANDA INDEX…

                   26,000…

                   AT ALL FUCKING COSTS… "

Captain Smirk - “Mr. Jerkov - Execute ramp pattern LHHT (last half hour of trading), on these coordinates….

3:30  - Fraud Factor 10 on my mark…”

Jerkov - "Understood Captain…”

Captain Smirk - NOW MR. JERKOV !!!"

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

ps: total fucking bullshit.

I give credit to the international bankers that can print money out of nothing and then use the money to drive the stock market up until they day they decide to stop buying (the day they pull the plug).  The feel good effect will then turn into a feel bad effect.  Of course this is just my conspiracy thoughts acting up again. 

Never. We are living in the end times where every day is just a further continuation of the nightmare before.

You can continue to work, but inflation will outpace any gains you make and eventually it will cost more to rent your property from your town than the mortgage payment to "own" it.

The lady that I bought my house from had a $550 a month mortgage. My property taxes are now $450 per month. Over the life of my loan I will be paying 80% of the value of my house in property tax. FUCK YOU ASSHOLES!!!!

 

Damn straight. Fact is, it's part of the beginning of the end. Not of the stawk market per se, but of the end of concern for the future.

The near-term future is gone. It's 100% gone. Survival of the fittest will take center stage for probably 20 years soon.

Does anyone know any history in this country?

Sure! 

There were like 30 million Jews killed in the holocaust. 

US troops were definitely never operating in Cambodia. 

Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria attacked the USA with WMDs to start The War on Terror.

By bombing Grenada, Panama was just asking to be invaded.

The Irish have always wanted the English in Ireland.

If the USA didn't nuke Japan, twice, then we would have certainly lost WW2.

When the Palestinians invaded Palestine, Bibi, Moses, and God defeated them at Masada.

The US defeated the Russians in WW2, and we can do it again, if we have to.

WW1 was the war to end all wars.

The US won the Korean War.

The US won the Vietnam War.

The US won the Gulf Wars.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was a total surprise, as was the sinking of the Lusitania.  

Russia invaded the Crimea.

If the US didn't kill all the civilians in Dresden, then the Germans would have won WW2.

Six times between 1969 and 1972 the USA safely and gently landed government workers on the moon, using a retro rocket, and then returned them to Earth again.  

The Glass-Steagall Act was forced upon America by communist sympathizers of The Confederacy, but American Banks won back their freedom in The Civil War.

I love the market this week. 

Very tradable - Action - Fun

I hope this keeps up. I will be index trading now if so. 

WHOLE board was green today

Didn't take profits or do trades just watched.

Some winners and losers in Weed today, some symbols performed great today some a little red. This is healthy, tickers should not be moving in lockstep.

Oils trades doing good still. Still up 11% - 15% even with some pullback this week. Plus, some of this paper is paying ridiculous 7% - 10% just for holding it.  

Things were never so FED RESERVE FUCKER GREAT! Then again.........It was once like this before I do believe. Didn't they create crashes over and over many times before? 