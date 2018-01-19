Supreme Court To Rule On Trump's Travel Ban... Finally

After months of delays by Hawaiian and San Franciscan judges' rulings, The Supreme Court has just agreed to to review the legality of President Trump's latest 'adjusted' Travel Ban.

As The Hill reports, the decision comes about two months after the court granted the administration’s request to fully reinstate the ban, and are now agreeing agreeing to hear his appeal of a decision that said he overstepped his authority by restricting entry into the country by people from six mostly Muslim countries.

The Supreme Court let the travel ban take full effect in December.

That order effectively superseded a compromise the justices reached in June, when they let an earlier version go partially into effect. The policy is now in its third form.

The current version bars or limits entry by people from Iran, Syria, Chad, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The ban also blocks people from North Korea and a handful of Venezuelan government officials, though those aspects of the policy aren’t at issue in the high court case.

The case could produce a definitive ruling by late June on the legal issues that have dogged the travel ban since Trump signed the first version a week after his January 2017 inauguration, causing protests and widespread confusion at U.S. airports.

The court will hear arguments in April.

As Bloomberg details, Justice Department lawyers told the court that federal immigration laws "confer sweeping authority on the president to restrict the entry of aliens abroad."

A San Francisco-based federal appeals said the immigration statutes don’t let the president exclude such broad categories of people and explicitly bar him from discriminating on the basis of nationality.

Opponents also contend Trump is violating the Constitution by discriminating against Muslims. Although the appeals court didn’t reach that issue, the Supreme Court said it will consider it.

The case the court will hear stems from a lawsuit filed by Hawaii, some of its residents and a Muslim group based there. They say the travel ban has no precedent in U.S. history.

Trump’s lawyers say the refinements made to the travel ban, including the decisions over the last year to drop the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq and Sudan, show the policy isn’t aimed at a particular religion.

"The proclamation’s process and substance confirm that its purpose was to achieve national security and foreign-policy goals, not to impose anti-Muslim bias," the administration argued.

Of course, with the Gorsuch confirmation, the court now leans more conservative and so some might suggest the decision will favor Trump's ban, disappointing millions of leftists nationwide.

Rather notably, as the travel ban news was breaking, paramedics treated U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for low blood sugar at her Washington home Friday, but the 63-year-old justice, who has type 1 diabetes, was able to go to work and is doing fine, a court spokeswoman said.

"Justice Sotomayor experienced symptoms of low blood sugar at her home this morning," Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said. "She was treated by D.C. Emergency Medical Services and is doing fine. She came to work, followed her usual schedule, and will be participating in planned activities over the weekend."

I remember the days of the white Australia policy and the then immigration ministers Mr Caldwells famous line,'two 'Wongs dont make a white',as it happens the overseas Chinese are now a thriving community here -but his attitude should of been channeled when it came to the religion of peace.

Rule on an pre-existing law... <chuckle>

https://www.uscis.gov/ilink/docView/SLB/HTML/SLB/0-0-0-1/0-0-0-29/0-0-0…

(f) Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate. Whenever the Attorney General finds that a commercial airline has failed to comply with regulations of the Attorney General relating to requirements of airlines for the detection of fraudulent documents used by passengers traveling to the United States (including the training of personnel in such detection), the Attorney General may suspend the entry of some or all aliens transported to the United States by such airline.

HOW predictable is THE SWAMP?   FISA memo coming...so Porn Star Story Part 2 and "DB is after Mueller" leak.  It ain't gonna matter swampies....while the FISA memo is bad, Horowitz (DOJ IG) karma is coming.   #obamagate

Anyone that has to live with mind-altering fluctuations of blood sugar, and regulate them in order to avoid certain death, oughtn't be deciding the most important laws of the land!  Besides the fact she's only on the court because she's hispanic and a woman.  Gotta have racial and gender diversity now, don't we?

I noticed a lot of Joos are quite hard up on getting Islamic types into America.

why is that? They sure as Hell don't want any of them around israel. 

Also, activist judges sometimes meet untimely endings

   This last year I got to watch how how stuff works in family courts. I must say its been an eye opener for sure. Its truly a sickening thing to see. I now have less than 0 faith in our legal system.