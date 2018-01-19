Schumer After Meeting Trump: "Some Progress But Disagreements Remain"

Fri, 01/19/2018 - 14:56

Update (2:40 pm ET): Schumer has left the White House meeting with Trump...

He confirmed to reporters that "some progress" has been made, but that a deal has not yet been reached and "disagreements on several issues remain."

 

Nancy Pelosi says she believes a deal is "within reach."

 

 

 

 

Steny Hoyer appears to agree:

 

Citing an anonymous source at the White House, ABC is reporting that talks will continue..

* * *

Update (2 pm ET): House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions said the House will vote again tonight if Trump and Schumer manage to work out a separate deal.

* * *

Update: There is still no vote scheduled for the Senate, but that didn't stop John Cornyn, the Republican No. 2 in the upper chamber, from telling reporters that he expects a vote to be held "after lunch."

Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, leader of the House Freedom Caucus, said he understands a proposal for a five-day short-term fix has been rejected by the House.

According to the latest headline from the New York Times, Trump has invited Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to the White House t try and hammer out a last-minute deal.

Schumer has reportedly accepted, and is on his way to the White House to meet with Trump, who is addressing a crowd of supporters at the March for Life from the Rose Garden.

Fox News is reporting that Schumer has arrived at the White House.

 

 

Despite all of this, markets haven't shown much of a reaction...

 

* * *

Update: Hardly a surprise, Mulvaney and Short arrived more than a half hour late, then proceeded to blast Democrats as obstructionists for trying to force a shutdown.

They even have a name for it: "The Schumer Shutdown".

“This is an attempt by democrats led by Schumer - that’s why we’re calling it the Schumer shutdown - to embarrass the president,” Mulvaney said.

“They don’t oppose anything in there. They support chip they don’t want the cadillac tax to go into place they’ve always supported clean CRs. And again, it worked in the House - there were several Democrats who voted for it,” Mulvaney.

DACA doesn’t expire until March 5 - and therefore, doesn’t need to be dealt with until mid-February, Mulvaney said.

Unlike the last shutdown in 2013, federal parks will be open, Mulvaney said. But all federal employees will be working for nothing (that is, until their back pay is approved by Congress). The military, TSA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will also go to work, but they will not be paid.

As of now, it looks like the federal government expects the shutdown to happen - though Mulvaney said their version of the shutdown would be more "moderate" than the previous shutdown, which happened during the Obama years. Mulvaney accused the Obama administration of "weaponizing" the shutdown by ensuring that virtually all federal employees didn't show up for work. 

While Mulvaney and Short were answering questions from the media, President Trump chimed in on twitter, chiding Democrats for opposing the bill. Trump blasted California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, tweeting a quote from her in the Washington Examiner: "Shutting down the government is a very serious thing...People die, accidents happen. I don't know how I would vote right now on a CR, OK?"

 

 

 

* * *

With the one-month stopgap spending bill stalled in the Senate, the White House is finally accepting the fact that there's little it can do to prevent the government from shutting down at midnight on Friday.

Trump has promised to remain in Washington - postponing a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago - until the shutdown is averted or ended, and in order to keep the media apprised of what's about the happen, the White House is holding a press conference at 10:30 am ET.

Watch it live below:

The press conference will feature White House Legislative Director Marc Short and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, who only minutes ago warned that the odds of a shutdown were "50-50" - another way of saying "we have no idea what's going to happen."

According to the Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until 11 a.m. Friday without scheduling a vote on the House measure, giving lawmakers just 13 hours to reach a deal to avert a shutdown. McConnell has vowed to keep the Senate in session until an agreement is reached. Democrats are digging in their heels, demanding that they receive some concessions on DACA, opioids and funding for Puerto Rico before assenting to another short-term spending bill.

One thing's for certain: Don't expect the steady stream of headlines to abate until late tonight...

 

Boo boo, the refundable child tax credits up to $6,444 — recently doubled by the Swamp — will be delayed for illegal aliens, including the 35-and-up illegal aliens deemed as “dreamers”, although many have done their part by having sex, reproducing and working for wages low enough to stay below the earned-income limit for government programs that eliminate their major monthly bills, like subsidized rent and EBT groceries. 

As a citizen with no womb productivity, you must cover your own groceries and your own rent that consumes more than half of your pay, but the single mom or the immigrant — legal or illegal — in the cubicle next to you gets hers covered by taxpayers.

Thanks to withholding that varies by family size, her paychecks are bigger than yours, even though she takes off mornings, afternoons, days and weeks (for kids, so she says), in addition to her PTO and pregnancy leaves.

You do none of that while meeting the quotas every month and doing the mom’s work for her during her frequent and lengthy absences. She gets away with it due to the crony-mom-protection rackets called “jobs.”

She gets a $6,444 child tax credit for max womb productivity, even if she is illegally in the country, and you get a $24-per-paycheck tax cut as a citizen. Your tax return will not cover one major bill, and your bills, like rent and groceries, are not free due to sex and reproduction, nor are you eligible for monthly cash assistance in increasing amounts per birth to go along with your doubled child tax credit.

All of which enable mommas — legally and illegally in the USA — to work part time for low wages, undercutting you in jobs by their ability to accept low pay due to unearned income for womb productivity, and making sure that your wages will never cover your bills. 

>..Your tax return will not cover one major bill

Your $52 a month could cover a week's worth of groceries every month or a month's worth of rent every year.

For me personally, $52 per month is about what my electricity costs, discluding wattage used mining monero. Granted, I have LED lights, a high efficiency fridge, and use propane for the stove/water heater/clothes dryer and wood for heat, but I don't go out of my way to be miserly with electricity consumption.  JMO an electricity bill is a much more major bill than say, a smart phone bill, regardless of cost.

 

If you think that $52 a month is tantamount to garbage to a low wage earner, you are probably too used to throwing away money and could benefit from radical reduction in expenses and living in the hood for awhile, for some perspective.

good info. The move from subsistence economy or savings economy... to credit & planned inflation economy. Poor immigrants don't understand the trap of "Captive Consumer", "Captive Taxpayer", they fell into! DACA, Dreamer, Migrant-Refugee, Illegal, whatever.

IRS, Payment where earned income credit exceeds liability for tax Outlays 2016 = $60.5 Billion
IRS, Payment where earned income credit exceeds liability for tax Outlays 2015 = $60 Billion
IRS, Payment where earned income credit exceeds liability for tax Outlays 2014 = $60 Billion
IRS, Payment where earned income credit exceeds liability for tax Outlays 2013 = $57.5 Billion (?What?)
IRS, Payment where earned income credit exceeds liability for tax Outlays 2000 = $26 Billion
IRS, Payment where earned income credit exceeds liability for tax Outlays 1998 = $23.2 Billion

IRS, Payment Where Child Tax Credit Exceeds Liability for Tax Outlays 2016 = $20 Billion
IRS, Payment Where Child Tax Credit Exceeds Liability for Tax Outlays 2015 = $21 Billion
IRS, Payment Where Child Tax Credit Exceeds Liability for Tax Outlays 2014 = $21,49 Billion
IRS, Payment Where Child Tax Credit Exceeds Liability for Tax Outlays 2013 = $21.6 Billion (?What?)
IRS, Payment Where Child Tax Credit Exceeds Liability for Tax Outlays 2000 = $806 Million (Million)
IRS, Payment Where Child Tax Credit Exceeds Liability for Tax Outlays 1998 = Zero.....

Get all foreign troops out of Germany. It has been occupied long enough and they are so oppressed and suppressed (they're still not allowed free media under the WW2 "occupation" agreement for several more decades). Let Germans take control of their own damn nation instead of Stasi Merkel and the rapefugees.

Then American troops can guard American borders until #KatesWall is built.

Nope-1004, How many in our military would you estimate have read the US Constitution that they swore an oath to, maybe 1 in 10? and that's a big "maybe".

If they understood their oath, they might not shut it down, but they'd sure create a shitload of empty office space, accompanied by a shitload of jail overcrowding.

We sure do owe illegal aliens a lot when they have sex and reproduce here, whether or not they have read the US Constitution and whether or not they even bother to learn the language of the country that pays their rent and grocery bills. We even had the duty to add a $6,444 maximum child tax credit until the Swamp multiplied that by 2. As a US citizen, they do not owe me anything like that and will, in fact, let me live under a bridge in a heartbeat when my womb is not productive. This country is no longer about things like citizenship, liberty and duties. It is about rentier skimming and socialism-for-some serfdom. 

(((Chuck ‘Kneel Before ZOG’ Schumer)))

 

http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186

 

 

Meanwhile, in Chuckie’s “homeland” they are deporting 40k African ‘infiltrators’ and sending them to Europe...  all without complaint from Cryin’ Chuck.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/may/20/israel-netanyahu-african-…

 

 

 

Really makes you think.

 

 

 

 

Pres. Trump.

 

Please set up a desk and empty chair with a pen and the required document for Schumer to sign at the WH.  Place a camera on it and live stream the empty chair without Schumer in it.

 

You, Ryan and McConnell should be seated directly next to that chair and repeat:  "Waiting for Sen Schumer to come and sign off on keeping the Govt open"

We the People should have turned the water and electricity off inside the DC beltway years ago. Shut it down.  The center of corruption, criminality and treason that is Washington DC should be burnt to the ground. They are lucky we haven't chosen to  ring fence  the DC beltway in our pick up trucks and shoot any treasonous rats that try to escape it with our deer rifles.