Where Will Bitcoin Close The Year? Online Bookies Have The Answer

As if the spot price of bitcoin wasn't volatile enough, in recent weeks so-called cryptocurrency analysts have come out with some truly bizarre, if not ridiculous, predictions where they see the digital currency headed next, and none has been more outspoken, or eager for the spotlight, than former JPM equity strategist, Tom Lee, who now expects the price of one Bitcoin to surge to $125,000 by 2022. If that number seems a little aggressive to everyone else, it would have been a shock to Lee as well just two months ago: after all, his latest forecast is 400% higher than his forecast from October, when he said the top digital token may reach $25,000 over the same period. (it was trading at $11,250 in Thursday).
“While returns should be strong, we forecast returns to be lower than 2017,” wrote Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a report. “We expect Bitcoin’s major low to be $9,000 and would be aggressive buyers around that level.”
Maybe he's on to something: bitcoin did drop to $9,000 during its latest swoon swoon just two days ago, and has since rebounded as much as 25%. Among Lee's other forecasts: Ethereum will hit $1,900 by the end of 2018, Ethereum Classic will rise to $60, and NEO will rally to $225.
Yet while one can debate the fate of cryptos - which have no intrinsic value yet, and are merely worth what someone else will pay for them - with Lee and others until blue in the face, the reason why all of the above numbers are meaningless is that they are merely an extrapolation of recent upward momentum: and with no downside to a wrong prediction - as this Bloomberg report confirms - bombastic forecasts quickly lead to prominent media coverage.
Meanwhile, with no "skin in the game" to quote Nassim Taleb, Lee as other crypto "analysts", will keep throwing out even more absurd price predictions which mean more free advertising, more paid subscribers, and a bigger bank account until it all ends with a thud.
* * *
So does that mean that there is no credible price forecast for bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin or any of the other cryptos?
Well, if by credible one means putting money where one's mouth is, there is an alternative, because as of this moment, the BetDSI Sportsbook is offering prop odds on the future of the main crypto coins.
Oddsmakers at BetDSI.eu expect Bitcoin’s end-of-year value to be around $19,000 while Ethereum rises to $1,650. They do not anticipate Ripple being added to the Coinbase exchange this year and they do expect various governments to enact law regulating the crypto market.
So to all those who are afraid of trading bitcoin or its futures for whatever reason, here is a way to trade "digital" prop bets on where the cryptocurrencies will be at the end of the year.
Bitcoin value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)
Over $19,000
Under $19,000
Bitcoin Cash value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)
Over $2,700
Under $2,700
Ethereum value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)
Over $1,650
Under $1,650
Ripple value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)
Over $2.50
Under $2.50
Will Bitcoin value drop below $5,000 in 2018?
Yes +100
No -130
Will Coinbase add Ripple to its exchange before January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET
Yes +105
No -145
Will Coinbase add Ripple to its exchange before January 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET
Yes -105
No -135
Will South Korea government pass law to regulate cryptocurrency in 2018?
Yes -140
No +105
Will Japan government pass law to regulate cryptocurrency in 2018?
Yes -130
No +100
Will the United States government pass law to regulate cryptocurrency in 2018?
Yes -120
No -115
* * *
And so the skeptics finally have a market where they can profit from bitcoin's volatility - and downside - without getting crushed in case of another Volkswagenesque short squeeze. As for the bulls, they are probably waiting for 2x, 3x and more x levered bets on all of the above.
Comments
between $0 and $Bazillion
Here comes the goldbugs in their Lambo's.
No doubt these guys are ready to back up their talk with tons of cash. Here's your chance to double that gold stack.
Bitcoin is a tulip for the max.
In reply to c by Shitonya Serfs
On the one hand I want to trade my little BTC for ASE, on the other hand I think long term BTC of around $3K.
ZH crowd needs to make their own under/over prediction.
In reply to Here comes the goldbugs in… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Gold market is going to pump once the Zerohedge goldbugs cash their Under $5k at even money tickets.
LOL......just kidding these bitter No-Coiners are all talk. Mad because they were too scared to invest in Bitcoin. Now they are too scared to bet against it.
In reply to On the one hand I want to… by RAT005
Shitcoin? That's so last year. Time to jump in this years wagon: TidepodCoin!
In reply to Gold market is going to pump… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Wouldn't be suprised if it's over $100k if Tether keeps up the printing, $550m in last 7 days, expect a big upwards spike soon.
In reply to Shitcoin? That's so last… by Ahmeexnal
Tether now prints $100 million DAILY to delay the inevitable doom of Buttcoin - http://stockemperor.com/currencies/tether-now-prints-100-mln-usd-daily/
In reply to On the one hand I want to… by RAT005
-
In reply to Tether now prints $100… by wulf
The chart shows bitcoin is in decline. There is simply too much competition now from other alt coins, and gold prices are rising. New buyers are drying up. Smart money are getting out. I cashed out my Bitcoin last month with gains and I am happy that I did! 😎
"Well......Bye."---Curly Bill
In reply to The chart shows bitcoin is… by lester1
Duplicate
In reply to "Well......Bye."---Curly Bill by BlindMonkey
50K end of 2019
Mommy, mommy why did that nice man chase that bit coin out the window, knowing he would fall a hundred stories to his death?
Mommy: Simple, that's because the nice man didn't want to burn to death in the fiat fire.
There you go haters, grab that under $5k prop at even money. Nothing like skin in the game!
no thanks! this hater's are going to continue stacking, chopping firewood, raising kids, and living the dream in the dream house. I don't have time got time for fools errands! Crypto game is for millennial muppetz who don't know what to do with their time when they're not staring into their "smart"phone.
In reply to There you go haters, grab… by affirmed_78
watch all you crypto babies start rotating into PM's during its next bull run in a few years.
There's a 1000 Tmosley's born every minute!
In reply to no thanks! this hater's are… by silverserfer
crypto market is the froth of the high water mark to this fraudulent "bull run" QE banker shenanigan.
Sheep are about to be shorn!
In reply to watch all you crypto babies… by silverserfer
3 posts in a row........
You mad bruh?
In reply to crypto market marks the high… by silverserfer
risk/reward: pm are like bondszzzzzz, cryptos like leveraged etfs on trenbolone
In reply to watch all you crypto babies… by silverserfer
Working class Gen X here....I do both silver and some (small) cryptos...hate on the jew government that made all our shit worthless, not on these new breed who are trying to out-jew the system in their own way.
In reply to no thanks! this hater's are… by silverserfer
Some people don't hate the Jew bankers.
They just hate anyone who is more successful than they are.
If they go to work and you hit the Lotto......they hate you.
If they buy gold and it doesn't grow and you bought Bitcoin they hate you.
In reply to Working class Gen X here… by WorkingClassMan
Jockstrap Global Advisors 2019 NerdCoin Estimate $650
In reply to There you go haters, grab… by affirmed_78
Dream on suckers !
$50k in 2018, $500k in 2020.
And someone figured out how to harness antimatter annihilation to power the quantum computer required to process a Bitcoin transaction at $500k per coin.
In reply to $50k in 2018, $500k in 2020. by Making Merica …
... and you regenerate severed cocks like a lizard.
In reply to And someone figured out how… by adr
You gonna bet on that? Or just sit behind your computer punching away at your keyboard?
In reply to And someone figured out how… by adr
I forgot what was the deal$ that McAfee made about the price or he would sauté his dick and eat it?
$1 mill by the end 2020 I think it was.
In reply to I forgot what was the deal$… by wmbz
BS analysis...Tethers will make or break cryptos.
Bitcoin will likely either be much higher or lower than $19,000 at years end. This is likely a very bad call.
The only coin that matters is "Boats and Bitches".
boats and hoes
boats and hoes
gotta get me some boats and hoes!
In reply to The only coin that matters… by TheReplacement
I love these essays that challenge the intrinsic valencia of bitcoins. I don't even care if they do or don't grasp the concept of digital scarcity. What is fiat and how scarce is the banks' "digital printing" in the form of loans in a fractional reserve system? I tell ya, that fiat spell is a powerful one.
SO what happens to a Crypto token that was supposed to be used for everyday transactions that cost fractions of a penny when it goes to a few dollars in value?
Well the entire use case for the Crypto goes out the window. Obviously nobody is going to use a token that costs $2.50 to buy an everyday thing. but the guys who conjured up the token don't care, they say "I'se rich beotch!!!!"
What purpose does NEO serve at $250?
What network could you possibly run that costs $1,900 per token to facilitate a transaction?
Driving the price of a Crypto token to the stratosphere serves no other purpose than make it worthless to whatever job it was going to do. Let's say you have a distributed home automation app that uses tokens that cost a fraction of a penny to perform an action, like turning on the lights in your home while you are out. People might use it.
Now some speculators drive the price of those tokens to $350. Is anyone going to pay $350 to turn on the lights in their home? I guess they wouldn't care if they had purchased 1000 of those tokens for $.001 each. They can buy a new house now.
And there you have the purpose for Cryptos. Take established product X and slap DISTRIBUTED NETWORK BLOCKCHAIN CRYPTOCURRENCY to it and wait for fools to bid your "asset" to billion dollar status.
It works until it doesn't.
The key piece of info you're missing: Each crypto coin is divisible to several decimals, making a $10,000 coin able to be split into much smaller values.
In reply to SO what happens to a Crypto… by adr
all +60%
And what odds were these geniuses giving on Clinton winning the presidency? Or Brexit?
Bookies don't set the odds they offer up a price with a low maximum bet and let the market decide the price. Once the market has volume and becomes more efficient they raise the maximum bet size.
The market sets the price.
I believe Hillary was a 75% favorite floating in the range of -300.........of course the Huffington Post had her at 90% so the idiots that read that rag were probably betting the shit out of -300.
In reply to And what odds were these… by Pendolino
instead of paying the fees to coinbase you are better off flying of to asia or europe and do exchange it overthere. coinbase is ridiclous so is kraken gdax is more down than up.
i think major coins are here to stay in some form. lots of offshore hedge fund money moving in my banker friends tell me.
The only coin that matters is the P&D coin. Pump and dump.
The whole crypto concept is here to say because it is a giant F-U to all centralized organizations around the globe
Eventually someone will figure out how to do a Decentralized Exchange...
And somewhere a country will see $$ in being Crypto Friendly....
Regulate that bitches!
Im thinking $8,000.
In a near future, when you write a certain computer program, a SWAT team will come and raid your house.
Human psychology......is cyclical.
This is just a wave of bearish sentiment.
When it goes green again, people will forget about this episode, - just not the weak hands who got their faces ripped off.
It wont get to 19,000 being the S. Koreans will be to busy fending off a NK invasion.
Destroyed with a kiss. That's a saying and the truth about communist.
https://youtu.be/NnXlQWmubYw?t=4m
Dash $5000
Only off by an order of magnitude.
Hyperinflation is a bitch.