Where Will Bitcoin Close The Year? Online Bookies Have The Answer

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 15:45

As if the spot price of bitcoin wasn't volatile enough, in recent weeks so-called cryptocurrency analysts have come out with some truly bizarre, if not ridiculous, predictions where they see the digital currency headed next, and none has been more outspoken, or eager for the spotlight, than former JPM equity strategist, Tom Lee, who now expects the price of one Bitcoin to surge to $125,000 by 2022. If that number seems a little aggressive to everyone else, it would have been a shock to Lee as well just two months ago: after all, his latest forecast is 400% higher than his forecast from October, when he said the top digital token may reach $25,000 over the same period. (it was trading at $11,250 in Thursday).

“While returns should be strong, we forecast returns to be lower than 2017,” wrote Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a report. “We expect Bitcoin’s major low to be $9,000 and would be aggressive buyers around that level.”

Maybe he's on to something: bitcoin did drop to $9,000 during its latest swoon swoon just two days ago, and has since rebounded as much as 25%.  Among Lee's other forecasts: Ethereum will hit $1,900 by the end of 2018, Ethereum Classic will rise to $60, and NEO will rally to $225.

Yet while one can debate the fate of cryptos - which have no intrinsic value yet, and are merely worth what someone else will pay for them - with Lee and others until blue in the face, the reason why all of the above numbers are meaningless is that they are merely an extrapolation of recent upward momentum: and with no downside to a wrong prediction - as this Bloomberg report confirms - bombastic forecasts quickly lead to prominent media coverage.

Meanwhile, with no "skin in the game" to quote Nassim Taleb, Lee as other crypto "analysts", will keep throwing out even more absurd price predictions which mean more free advertising, more paid subscribers, and a bigger bank account until it all ends with a thud.

* * *

So does that mean that there is no credible price forecast for bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin or any of the other cryptos?

Well, if by credible one means putting money where one's mouth is, there is an alternative, because as of this moment, the BetDSI Sportsbook is offering prop odds on the future of the main crypto coins.

Oddsmakers at BetDSI.eu expect Bitcoin’s end-of-year value to be around $19,000 while Ethereum rises to $1,650. They do not anticipate Ripple being added to the Coinbase exchange this year and they do expect various governments to enact law regulating the crypto market.

So to all those who are afraid of trading bitcoin or its futures for whatever reason, here is a way to trade "digital" prop bets on where the cryptocurrencies will be at the end of the year.

Bitcoin value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)

Over $19,000
Under $19,000

Bitcoin Cash value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)

Over $2,700
Under $2,700

Ethereum value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)

Over $1,650  
Under $1,650  

Ripple value on January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET (according to CoinMarketCap.com)

Over $2.50
Under $2.50

Will Bitcoin value drop below $5,000 in 2018?

Yes +100
No -130

Will Coinbase add Ripple to its exchange before January 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET

Yes +105
No -145

Will Coinbase add Ripple to its exchange before January 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET

Yes -105
No -135

Will South Korea government pass law to regulate cryptocurrency in 2018?

Yes -140
No +105

Will Japan government pass law to regulate cryptocurrency in 2018?

Yes -130
No +100

Will the United States government pass law to regulate cryptocurrency in 2018?

Yes -120
No -115

* * *

And so the skeptics finally have a market where they can profit from bitcoin's volatility - and downside - without getting crushed in case of another Volkswagenesque short squeeze. As for the bulls, they are probably waiting for 2x, 3x and more x levered bets on all of the above.

Tags
IT Services & Consulting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
lester1 Jan 19, 2018 3:51 PM Permalink

The chart shows bitcoin is in decline. There is simply too much competition now from other alt coins, and gold prices are rising. New buyers are drying up. Smart money are getting out. I cashed out my Bitcoin last month with gains and I am happy that I did!  😎

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
nsurf9 Jan 19, 2018 3:51 PM Permalink

Mommy, mommy why did that nice man chase that bit coin out the window, knowing he would fall a hundred stories to his death? 

Mommy:  Simple, that's because the nice man didn't want to burn to death in the fiat fire.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BlindMonkey Jan 19, 2018 4:04 PM Permalink

I love these essays that challenge the intrinsic valencia of bitcoins. I don't even care if they do or don't grasp the concept of digital scarcity.  What is fiat and how scarce is the banks' "digital printing" in the form of loans in a fractional reserve system?  I tell ya, that fiat spell is a powerful one. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
adr Jan 19, 2018 4:07 PM Permalink

SO what happens to a Crypto token that was supposed to be used for everyday transactions that cost fractions of a penny when it goes to a few dollars in value?

Well the entire use case for the Crypto goes out the window. Obviously nobody is going to use a token that costs $2.50 to buy an everyday thing. but the guys who conjured up the token don't care, they say "I'se rich beotch!!!!"

What purpose does NEO serve at $250?

What network could you possibly run that costs $1,900 per token to facilitate a transaction?

Driving the price of a Crypto token to the stratosphere serves no other purpose than make it worthless to whatever job it was going to do. Let's say you have a distributed home automation app that uses tokens that cost a fraction of a penny to perform an action, like turning on the lights in your home while you are out. People might use it.

Now some speculators drive the price of those tokens to $350. Is anyone going to pay $350 to turn on the lights in their home? I guess they wouldn't care if they had purchased 1000 of those tokens for $.001 each. They can buy a new house now.

And there you have the purpose for Cryptos. Take established product X and slap DISTRIBUTED NETWORK BLOCKCHAIN CRYPTOCURRENCY to it and wait for fools to bid your "asset" to billion dollar status.

It works until it doesn't.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Nature_Boy_Wooooo Pendolino Jan 19, 2018 4:45 PM Permalink

Bookies don't set the odds they offer up a price with a low maximum bet and let the market decide the price. Once the market has volume and becomes more efficient they raise the maximum bet size.

 

The market sets the price.

 

I believe Hillary was a 75% favorite floating in the range of -300.........of course the Huffington Post had her at 90% so the idiots that read that rag were probably betting the shit out of -300.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DEMIZEN Jan 19, 2018 4:22 PM Permalink

instead of paying the fees to coinbase you are better off flying of to asia or europe and do exchange it overthere. coinbase is ridiclous so is kraken gdax is more down than up.

 

i think major coins are here to stay in some form. lots of  offshore hedge fund money moving in my banker friends tell me.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TacticalTrading Jan 19, 2018 4:33 PM Permalink

The whole crypto concept is here to say because it is a giant F-U to all centralized organizations around the globe

Eventually someone will figure out how to do a Decentralized Exchange...
And somewhere a country will see $$ in being Crypto Friendly....

Regulate that bitches!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Jan 19, 2018 4:36 PM Permalink

Human psychology......is cyclical.

This is just a wave of bearish sentiment.

When it goes green again, people will forget about this episode, - just not the weak hands who got their faces ripped off.