Worldwide Approval Of America's Leadership Is Waning

Donald Trump has been in power as the 45th President of the United States for a year, since his inauguration on January 20, 2017.
The set-up of the international arena has long been shifting, away from lone American leadership towards a more multipolar world in which other powers are gaining influence, but as Statista's Dyfed Loesche notes, Trump’s political agenda seems to be speeding up this process, as data by research institute Gallup on the approval of other nations’ of U.S. leadership suggests.
Ever since the Second World War came to an end in 1945, the United States presided over the so-called “Pax Americana”, she had inherited the position of world leadership from Great Britain, who saw her long-standing predominance in the world dissolve together with her pre-war empire. This new set-up had its ups and downs, but brought with it a promise of stability during the Cold War stand-off with the Soviet Union, and even after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.
While the United States has always been willing and ready to wield her military might, the basis of her strong leadership position had to do with other nations accepting her as an agenda-setting hegemon. This order of things has been called into question from the outside, by emerging powers. Most notably China is challenging the status quo as she is constantly gathering economic and therefore political clout.
But this process, it seems, is also being hastened from within the United States itself, by domestic politics. Since Donald Trump became president on an “America first” ticket, the world seems to become less accepting of America as a lead nation. There is a somewhat tragic, or at least ironic, ring to Trump’s often repeated vow to make “America great again”, as he might be the president who cements America’s fall from grace and power in the international arena.
Your rant should be printed on toilet paper it's full of so much shit. If you had read your history instead of using talking points generated by the neocons and the government to justify the falsely labeled "worlds policeman."
The US many times has used the Muslim Brotherhood as a proxy to create chaos in the ME to depose or kill strong leaders that wouldn't kiss US ass. The US populace was always isolationist but the government never was. The US never joined the League Of Nations because the deep state didn't want anyone getting in their way to world domination. Although there have been a few setbacks occasionally it's obvious the US controls the UN thus it can violate international laws, like the current events in Syria, and not be held accountable. Crimea votes to go back home to Russia the US piles on sanctions after sanctions. The US illegally bombs Syria for years and stations troops, backs insurgents, all against international law and nothing happens. Before WW2 the US climb to the top was stymied by other world powers, especially the Brits, but after the war the US was the defacto king of the hill. Two bit tinhorns flocked to DC pledging their loyalty if only the US would overthrow or kill their opponents. The US could have cared less about Germany after WW2 and let them starve and suffer and turned away when innocent Germans in other countries were butchered in the streets. Eisenhower was especially cruel to German soldiers in the prison camps under his command with over a million dying. The Marshall Plan only came about when the Germans tired of the Allies, especially the US, ignoring or exacerbating their plight and were going over to the commies. The Japanese many times offered to surrender but the US refused to accept it until after they they dropped the A bombs. Ho Chi Minh asked for Truman's help for Vietnamese independence from France and was told to piss off. After the French left the US propped up a government the people hated and thus an unwinnable war in Vietnam. The US dropped more bombs on Laos and Cambodia than all the bombs dropped in WW2. The US created Al Qaeda to knock off the ELECTED socialist government of Afghanistan and the hope that the Soviets would come to their rescue to stop the insurgents from spreading into the USSR. The two Chechin wars were products of the CIA.There was no reason for the US to go to war in Korea let alone kill millions of civilians and destroy whole cities out of spite because they got their ass kicked. The US never interfered when their hand picked puppet Rhee killed hundreds of thousands of his own people in Korea. When China took over Tibet it was a mostly hands off occupation. Until the US began training insurgents and sending them in which eventually pissed of the Chinese and they killed millions in retaliation. The Europeans know Russia isn't a threat but only allow US military on their soil for the millions it brings to their economies. Without US meddling the ME will find peace under the guidance of Iran, Syria, Iraq, and Russia. The US is expected to reach 10 million BPD oil production in 2018 but consumes almost twice that thus importing half it's needs. Jimmy Carter told the Iranian military to stand down and let Khomeni back into the country and withing days the executions started. The US backed Saddam in a war with Iran and supplied them with intelligence and gas. After that war Saddam was broke and felt Kuwait was stealing his oil and readied for war. At the last minute Saddam appealed for some assistance from the US or things would happen the US told him they didn't care what he did in his area even though the US knew the Iraqi's were at the border and could invade in minutes. If Bush had offered Saddam some cash to make up for his empty coffers, from a war the US encouraged him to fight, and a warning there would never have been a Gulf War and over half a million Iraqi kids dying from sanctions. When the 3 harpies Susan Rice Samantha Power and Hillary encouraged the no fly zone in Libya, stretched to the whole country by the US, they falsely claimed Qaddafi was going to butcher his people and their battle cry was "no more Rwandas." The CIA backed an insurgency and invasion of Rwanda even going so far as to blow up the plane carrying the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi. A month or 2 before the genocide the local UN commander requested more troops as he knew something was brewing. The US vetoed every request because they didn't want their man Kagame to lose the war. When the massacre was in the early stages Kagame was begged to intervene but refused because "he had a war to win." Since assuming power he has been on a genocide of his own and not a peep out of the US. Most of the turmoil in Africa over the decades is due to the CIA. We could go on all night with this stuff that the US was never the worlds policeman and why the world considers the US the worlds biggest bully and the biggest danger to world peace.
We could go on all night with this stuff that the US was never the worlds policeman and why the world considers the US the worlds biggest bully and the biggest danger to world peace.
In reply to Absolutely correct !! The… by Harry Lightning
