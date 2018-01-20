Beijing Outraged As US Warship Sails Within 12 Miles Of Contested Island

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 11:55

The new year is barely three weeks old and already the US Navy’s “freedom of navigation” operations are eliciting furious threats of retaliation from the Chinese military.

Since President Donald Trump took office one year ago, the Navy and Air Force have increasingly sought to test the Chinese military response in the Pacific by sailing or flying within a certain perimeter - usually 12 miles - of one of China’s disputed territorial holdings in the South China Sea, according to RT.

In the latest clash, the USS Hopper missile destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of Huangyan Dao, a tiny island claimed by China, on Jan. 17.

 

Destroyer

 

As is common during US "Freeops," the US destroyer didn’t solicit Beijing’s permission for entering the waters and was subsequently intercepted by the Chinese Navy, with China’s Foreign Ministry accusing the US of violating “sovereignty and security interests” as well as posing a “grave threat” to its forces stationed in the area.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with that and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a statement on Saturday. He also warned US forces against further "provocative moves” for the sake of“China-US relations and regional peace and stability."

The spokesman added that China has “indisputable” control over the territory, which is also claimed by Taiwan (itself the subject of a sovereignty dispute with the mainland) and the Philippines.

China’s Defense ministry echoed Lu’s tone in a separate statement on Saturday, stressing that the military will step up vigilance against air and sea patrols to defend national and regional peace and stability.

The US and Chinese militaries have had frequent standoffs in the South China Sea. Despite Washington having no territorial claims in the area – unlike China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei – it has always stressed the necessity for freedom of navigation in the area and opposed China’s claims.

Short of directly challenging Beijing in the highly-contested, resource-rich region, the US has been increasingly flexing its muscles there, staging joint drills with Japan and South Korea amid growing tensions with Pyongyang. Meanwhile, China has carried out threatening exercises of its own, sending squadrons of fighter jets flying through Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese airspace without warning.

 

SweetDoug Stuck on Zero Jan 20, 2018 4:10 PM

Note to Stuck on Zero:

 

Islands are land masses surrounded by water, generally accepted that they are not continents or much larger as in sophistic shenanigans, id est Britain or Australia.

 

California is not an island, as it's 'part of' the US.

 

These islands were never part of China.

 

Cut your disingenuous, sophistic, ßƱ££$ĦĬŦ on behalf of the dog-eaters.

 

Perhaps you now understand your handle on ZH>

 

OJO

V-V

litemine IH8OBAMA Jan 20, 2018 2:07 PM

And what Law is that? The court house in NY? Many times that court said that Canada won the softwood dispute....yet the USA doesn't accept the outcome. Don't cherry pick when you don't come out on top. 

Your country's a mess.....hell, your government's shut down and your Soldiers aren't getting paid right now.  I know, I know your Flag that's wrapped around you when the next Polar Vortex heads South , you'll be warm.

Kayman silverer Jan 20, 2018 2:37 PM

Look at a map. Those shoals belong to the Phillippines and are closer to Viet Nam than China.

China, the belligerent nation build by Walmart.

And let's stop yacking about China not buying Treasuries. Why doesn't China put it's big-boy pants on and de-peg their puny currency from the dollar.

A "super-power" that has its currency pegged to the Great Satan's money. Fuck off.

 