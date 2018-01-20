Clinton Ally Tom Steyer Blasts Lawmakers For Failing To Impeach Trump

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 15:40

It appears Billionaire Clintonite Tom Steyer is surprised that the nationwide ad campaign he bankrolled to urge members of Congress to impeach President Trump hasn’t yielded results by now.

Steyer went off on both Republicans and Democrats Friday after a House vote on articles of impeachment garnered a paltry 66 votes.

"This vote is not a reflection of whether or not Trump has passed the threshold for impeachment, which he did months ago," Steyer said Friday in a press statement after the vote. "It is a failure by members of Congress to do what’s right to keep the American people safe."

Steyer, a billionaire former hedge fund manager from liberal California, launched his ‘Need to Impeach’ movement in October of 2017. While more than four million people have signed his petition, Democrats aren’t particularly happy with the initiative. Democratic leaders believe pushing for impeachment could hurt their party’s chances in the midterms later this year. Steyer underscored his campaign by sending copies of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” to every lawmaker.

 

Steyer

Nancy Pelosi has criticized an impeachment campaign as being impractical and suggested it distracts from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Steyer, who supported former Secretary for State Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, backs the Mueller investigation but thinks there is an “open and shut case that [Trump] has met the criteria for impeachment” - though he has yet to produce specific evidence of this.

According to the Daily Caller, there was speculation that Steyer was using his $20 million impeachment drive to run for office. But he rebutted this earlier this month during a press conference in Washington. Steyer said he will spend 2018 dumping millions of dollars into campaigns to unseat Republicans instead of campaigning for California’s open gubernatorial seat.

But regardless of whether Steyer ultimately runs, this cringe-worthy video he made to kick off the "Need to Impeach" campaign will live on the Internet forever...

Politics

Sir Edge grunk Jan 20, 2018 4:13 PM Permalink

.
Dear Tom Steyer...

Instead of spending MILLIONS of dollars on unnecessarily undoing USA 'democratic' election processes you could have given those MILLIONS of dollars to the poor and the needy in some generous way...

To give financial help to others which is so needed in the USA today and in other areas in the world.

Instead you want to replace the sitting president with a factual and existing Female War Criminal and someone who committed Financial Crimes, Crimes against Humanity, Election Crimes and Committed Treason against the US Constitution and put HER into in the Oval Office... ??
.

HAVE... I... GOT... THAT... RIGHT... SIR  ???
.

How in God's Name did you actually make your money ?

.
Edgey 

Automatic Choke Sir Edge Jan 20, 2018 4:23 PM Permalink

I am REALLY GLAD that Tom is doing this.   I hope he does it more.   The more $$ he spends, and the more he speaks about this in public, the more he looks like a fool and burns his cash.  

With any luck, he will spend himself out of funds and talk himself into total irrelevancy quickly.....and good riddance.

 

fleur de lis Sir Edge Jan 20, 2018 4:25 PM Permalink

Tom Steyer is another uncouth, uncultured, ill-read, know-it-all guttersnipe liberal with too much money.

Instead of squandering money on a stupid impeachment process he should start squirreling away bankbooks for each of his friends who stand a good chance of ending up in a courtroom.

At that point they will need big, fancy lawyers with big, fancy price tags.

And since Tommy boy has so much money to burn he can help dig them out so they can keep throwing monkey wrenches into the system and keep clogging up the works for the rest of us.

Besides, the process of impeachment requires a legal process, not that liberals ever need or feel the need for adherence to legal process unless it benefits them in some way.

FreedomWriter grunk Jan 20, 2018 4:05 PM Permalink

Seems like Steyer did not get the memo. That's OK. he will, and so will the rest of us.

Re-tweet #ReleaseTheMemo to everyone you know, every member of Congress and to Tom Steyer.

Maybe it will wake him up, but I fear his mental condition is terminal and deteriorating.

Hollis_Mulwray Jan 20, 2018 3:44 PM Permalink

Watch this fool talk and tell me who is the really mentally disturbed and incapable one.  Yes, I live in San Francisco, and most of us around here think this crony capitalist has lost his marbles.

Lord Raglan Jan 20, 2018 3:46 PM Permalink

This guy belongs in an insane asylum if anyone does..............hard to understand how a guy like this could become a millionaire, let alone a billionaire...........goes to show you that in his world, it is "who you know"

Marge N Call Jan 20, 2018 3:48 PM Permalink

But wait, wait, I have billions, I can make people do anything. I can buy the media, I can buy politicians, WTF why isn't anyone listening to me dammit. Did I mention I'm a billionaire? That means I must be really really smart, right. 

Love to see tools like this douchebag waste their money trying to "shape opinion" and them get butthurt when they realize nobody gives a fuck what they think. EVEN PELOSI won't listen to him. That says it all Tom. Now go and fucking die.