Clinton Ally Tom Steyer Blasts Lawmakers For Failing To Impeach Trump

It appears Billionaire Clintonite Tom Steyer is surprised that the nationwide ad campaign he bankrolled to urge members of Congress to impeach President Trump hasn’t yielded results by now.
Steyer went off on both Republicans and Democrats Friday after a House vote on articles of impeachment garnered a paltry 66 votes.
"This vote is not a reflection of whether or not Trump has passed the threshold for impeachment, which he did months ago," Steyer said Friday in a press statement after the vote. "It is a failure by members of Congress to do what’s right to keep the American people safe."
Steyer, a billionaire former hedge fund manager from liberal California, launched his ‘Need to Impeach’ movement in October of 2017. While more than four million people have signed his petition, Democrats aren’t particularly happy with the initiative. Democratic leaders believe pushing for impeachment could hurt their party’s chances in the midterms later this year. Steyer underscored his campaign by sending copies of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” to every lawmaker.
Nancy Pelosi has criticized an impeachment campaign as being impractical and suggested it distracts from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Steyer, who supported former Secretary for State Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, backs the Mueller investigation but thinks there is an “open and shut case that [Trump] has met the criteria for impeachment” - though he has yet to produce specific evidence of this.
According to the Daily Caller, there was speculation that Steyer was using his $20 million impeachment drive to run for office. But he rebutted this earlier this month during a press conference in Washington. Steyer said he will spend 2018 dumping millions of dollars into campaigns to unseat Republicans instead of campaigning for California’s open gubernatorial seat.
But regardless of whether Steyer ultimately runs, this cringe-worthy video he made to kick off the "Need to Impeach" campaign will live on the Internet forever...
PRINT THE MEMO!
. . . and shut this clown up.
Comments are disabled for this video. lol
Clinton ally AKA dirty rotten scoundrel.
Trump is the best president America has had since, at least, Reagan. Why these bigoted clowns can't understand that is a testament to the liberal mental degenerative condition.
Oh they get it- they're TERRIFIED by it, actually......
"Yessum, Maasa Steyer."
.
Dear Tom Steyer...
Instead of spending MILLIONS of dollars on unnecessarily undoing USA 'democratic' election processes you could have given those MILLIONS of dollars to the poor and the needy in some generous way...
To give financial help to others which is so needed in the USA today and in other areas in the world.
Instead you want to replace the sitting president with a factual and existing Female War Criminal and someone who committed Financial Crimes, Crimes against Humanity, Election Crimes and Committed Treason against the US Constitution and put HER into in the Oval Office... ??
.
HAVE... I... GOT... THAT... RIGHT... SIR ???
.
How in God's Name did you actually make your money ?
.
Edgey
I am REALLY GLAD that Tom is doing this. I hope he does it more. The more $$ he spends, and the more he speaks about this in public, the more he looks like a fool and burns his cash.
With any luck, he will spend himself out of funds and talk himself into total irrelevancy quickly.....and good riddance.
Steyer, you asshole, your ads had nothing impeachable in them.
Why not try him for war crimes like blowing up kids in Yemen, troops in Yemen, in Syria, blockading NK and starving it population.
Oh yeah, the dumshit you want to replace El Presidente would be doing the same shit.
Dumfuk.
Tom Steyer is another uncouth, uncultured, ill-read, know-it-all guttersnipe liberal with too much money.
Instead of squandering money on a stupid impeachment process he should start squirreling away bankbooks for each of his friends who stand a good chance of ending up in a courtroom.
At that point they will need big, fancy lawyers with big, fancy price tags.
And since Tommy boy has so much money to burn he can help dig them out so they can keep throwing monkey wrenches into the system and keep clogging up the works for the rest of us.
Besides, the process of impeachment requires a legal process, not that liberals ever need or feel the need for adherence to legal process unless it benefits them in some way.
Meanwhile Congress is trying to figure out how to bring earmarks back:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-bringing-back-earmarks-really-be…
Oh the Irony of the Little Guy Joe the Plumber Billionaire stumping for the non-Billionaire Little Guy
Clinton Ally Tom Steyer Blasts Lawmakers For Failing To Impeach Trump
My response: The COST OF FREEDOM is the DEFENSE OF IDIOTS like Tom Steyer.
When I see this guy, I think of two words: TREASON and SEDITION.
Yea, for sure, and no way Ronnie could have put up with this pressure; so factor that in or not, cringe, lol.
Ronny folded after they shot him. Trump knows the score.
Steyer needs to recoup the millions he gave the Clinton campaign.
Too bad his motive is so obvious.
Ok this Steyer guy is officially fucking retarded.
He also looks like he could really use some testosterone shots and a really thorough IRS audit.
He looks like.... something that dropped out of the crack of Hillary's ass.
"It is a failure by members of Congress to do what’s right to keep the American people safe."
More like it's a failure to keep his friends the Clinton's safe. Wonder if he is tied in with the pedos? My money says yes. That is why he's so intent on this, to get the heat off.
Hey, we have to excuse irrational idiocy given they have a LOT to lose. Panic will do that to you.
This fucking prick needs to be waterboarded.
Steyer...what a cunt this guy is
Why would the idiot disable comments when he wants people to sign his petition
Lol, do you really need an answer?
Wonder how many times his name is in the memo? No wonder he wants to hurry up and get Trump out!
SHOW ME THE MEMO!
Seems like Steyer did not get the memo. That's OK. he will, and so will the rest of us.
Re-tweet #ReleaseTheMemo to everyone you know, every member of Congress and to Tom Steyer.
Maybe it will wake him up, but I fear his mental condition is terminal and deteriorating.
Let him rant all he wants after deporting him to his homeland of Apartheid Israel.
This Steyer is a jew homosexual. Can anyone explain to me how there are so many destructive/subversive jew homosexual billionaires: Steyer, Geffen, Thiel, et al, ? These people truly are Satan's children.
WTF. lock his sorry ass up. RELEASE THE MEMO
There are hundreds of Virtual Ankle-bracelets in effect I’m sure. They have to do this methodically ...
Well Tom, That would lead us to our second civil war.
We want you to request that the MEMO gets released.
Good
trump is the new puppet of the deep state. he aint going nowhere
The only thing that would stop what's coming is for Trump fan's to leave him
Trump, King Obnoxious
A grotesque animation.
His Orangeaid political mind
an old videotape of Yosemite Sam.
Francisco Franco and Mussolini are hugged
in a necrophiliac embrace,
the billionaire leech people
ever leechier, and swarms of
women with Trumpian
sex complaints.
Is time time to post that video collection of snorkeling fails?
I'd have thought you'd have learned something from this website and the Posters by now..........I guess not.....
I frequently upvote Deep Snorkeler.
I consider him the poetic reincarnation of MDB, and he provides a humorous break from the ZH echo chamber.
Interesting poem, but not an argument.
wolf, I think you've stepped off the gang plank.
The "Deep State" otherwise known as the Washington Mob have burned the hair off their scalps and boiled their grey matter in the process.
Trump certainly "ain't going nowhere" but he sure is going to remember the ass rape from the Deep State and the corrupt Media.
This jackass is starting to make a fool of himself.
...and it's jackholes like Steyer that will be high value targets.
Yes, if he keeps shooting his mouth off someone might do it for him.
Actually, he started a long time ago. He's now making a case for being forcibly committed to the loony bin.
Waiting for the video "Need to Hang."
Watch this fool talk and tell me who is the really mentally disturbed and incapable one. Yes, I live in San Francisco, and most of us around here think this crony capitalist has lost his marbles.
Watch this fool talk and tell me who is the really mentally disturbed and incapable one. Yes, I live in San Francisco, and most of us around here think this crony capitalist has lost his marbles.
This guy belongs in an insane asylum if anyone does..............hard to understand how a guy like this could become a millionaire, let alone a billionaire...........goes to show you that in his world, it is "who you know"
Congenital dementia caused by inbreeding, a condition which is rampant in wealthy, elitist, libtard circles. The only cure is rope and lime pits.
I'm surprised the Clintons haven't been 'suicided' yet
But wait, wait, I have billions, I can make people do anything. I can buy the media, I can buy politicians, WTF why isn't anyone listening to me dammit. Did I mention I'm a billionaire? That means I must be really really smart, right.
Love to see tools like this douchebag waste their money trying to "shape opinion" and them get butthurt when they realize nobody gives a fuck what they think. EVEN PELOSI won't listen to him. That says it all Tom. Now go and fucking die.