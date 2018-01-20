Crypto Comeback Continues; Shiller "Bitcoin Could Be Here 100 Years... Or Collapse Tomorrow"

After the biggest two-week drop since 2011, cryptocurrencies continue their post-futures-expiration comeback with Bitcoin testing $13,000...
And Ripple up 80% off its lows...
Once again some headlines from South Korea were full of contradiction as there are reports that both Bithumb & Korbit, the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, are disabling Kookmin Bank deposits and withdrawals. Instead, they will allow Shinhan Bank (second largest bank) deposits and withdrawals. That means, Shinhan Bank will process payments for traders, and implies there is no ban looming.
For now prices are rising once again but yet another establishment type - though to be fair, he is a little less biased than most - Nobel-prize winning economist Robert Shiller, predicts the cryptocurrency will either implode or drag on, and - as always - compares the rise of Bitcoin to the tulip craze in the 17th century.
"It has no value at all unless there is some common consensus that it has value,” Shiller, who is also Yale professor, told CNBC. The 2013 Nobel laureate in economics says while “other things like gold would at least have some value if people didn’t see it as an investment,” he doesn’t know “what to make of bitcoin ultimately.”
“It reminds me of the Tulip mania in Holland in the 1640s, and so the question is did that collapse? We still pay for tulips even now and sometimes they get expensive,” Shiller went on, referring to an economic bubble in the Netherlands in 1637, when after prices frantically grew the market suddenly fell apart.
“[Bitcoin] might totally collapse and be forgotten and I think that’s a likely outcome but it could linger on for a good long time, it could be here in 100 years,” Shiller said.
The economist has previously spoken of bitcoin on numerous occasions, calling it a “fad” and saying the “story” behind bitcoin drives enthusiasm for it. “A new form of money that... sounds extremely revolutionary and involves a very clever use of cryptography” has inspired interest among people.
Notably, Bitcoin's slump this week has partially recovered to challenge $13,000, making it worth over 170 percent more than when Shiller made his previous bubble claims in early September, 2017.
Mike Novogratz remains extremely bullish, noting on Twitter that he has just finished 55 investor meetings in 6 days.
"I am very optimistic on the future of the Blockchain/Crypto space. Markets will trade up and down with events and sentiment shifts. regulators are coming which is a good thing. the revolution isn’t turning back. Long term bull."
Duh, that has to be the most absolutely non commital throw some shit against the wall prediction the modern world has been grace with
This is some time line. 100 years to only tomorrow.
Paging the crypto nerds to please come out of the closet and show how, as you've all said, futures have nothing to do with the price of bigcoin.
All ears.
Well, bigcoin is real big and bitcoin is just a bit big. :-)
"Mike Novogratz remains extremely bullish, noting on Twitter that he has just finished 55 investor meetings in 6 days."
Doesn't he mean 55 pep rallies?
Kaspersky Labs founder: Bitcoin is a Project of US Intelligence
https://sputniknews.com/business/201801191060881605-kasperskaya-bitcoin-us-intelligence/
I don't think this dead cat bounce has much more air in it. It looks like people are trying to force the market up. There's probably not enough suckers... I mean buyers left out there looking to get in.
I'm awaiting for Tyler to show Yahoo's article on the CFTC having put the jackhammer against two Bitcoin futures ops. It showed up just hours ago there.
I thought these useless asshats were shut down with the rest of the government.
AI along with blockchain technology is being guided into existence by a hand outside our dimensional understanding to facilitate this during the last 8 years of this age:
Revelation 13:15-18 And it was given unto him to give breath to it, even to the image of the breast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as should not worship the image of the beast should be killed. (16) And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name. (18) Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast; for it is the number of a man: and his number is Six hundred and sixty and six.
The whole purpose is to separate the lawless from the sons:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
Yeah that seems like the most likely explanation. Thanks for sharing.
No.. It's the mark of the beast, anti christ needs cashless society this will rid money changers.. By the way, The church is removed at rapture, Holy Spirit working through church is hindering anti christ, Holy Spirit will be here, no where does it say He will be completely removed - many will come to faith during great tribulation..
If Your Left Behind Suckers, Don't Take The Mark!!!
Define the word cash. Cryptos are cash even more than fiat. But, what do you know of any of those? The 666 system you describe requires that no one may buy or sell without the mark on their physical body. Cryptos do not qualify for that reason alone. The 666 system requires central command and control to control people.
Cryptos are the opposite. You silly arguments show complete ignorance of everything spiritual and monetary. Fake fiat debt money is much closer to a cashless 666 central monetary system than true cryptos, as they stand today, will ever be.
You already have a physical mark in your retina or your hand/finger prints. All that's required to keep you from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring you to burn your retina or hand/finger prints to access your iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow you to access the internet with your iPhone if you do not comply with the beast :o)
I suggest you do some more study of the Word bro because your theology is way off:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/
If you have any questions please feel free to contact me through that website :o)
Two things.
First they were not technically bitcoin futures ops. The schemes of these guys started back in April 2017 before bitcoin futures even existed under the ctfc. However, according to the complaint, at least one of the schemers took funds on promise to use the money for bitcoin futures which would be fraud since that market didn't exist yet.
These guys were just scheming criminals. They would be doing the same thing if bitcoin didn't exist. They took people's money and either took the money for themselves and/or used proceeds to pay earlier victims to get more money out of them.
Love your hyperbolic speak, "you ALL said", and, "have NOTHING to do with".
Far more likely, some people have stated that futures cannot control bitcoin. Sure they can influence it a bit, like a million other factors. That's why it's so volatile. Apparently this is how free markets behave. Not quite sure, as it's the only free market we've ever seen.
Crashes happened long before CME, CBOE futures.
They should probably say that futures can be manipulated by any “serious player” while the actual trade depends on the “float” and those who “control” that activity are presumably more ethical about this.
Hey, maybe in a few hundred years they will clone these perfectly ethical humans ... maybe soon enough to have this effect.
Do you REALLY expect to get +ve comments on Decentralized Free Market currencies, when (((Schiller))) won the annual CB prize in Economics and his entire career and reputation is based on supporting (((Cartel))) fiat?
Shit, that's some good dope you're smoking, Bubba.
Bitcoin is barely nine years old. Other alts are way younger. Not even 1% have any crypto, spare the knowledge of how to keep it properly secure and having spent any of it. This bubble is still blowing and will continue doing so for a long time.
I love it when people continue to hammer of BTC's impending death. They get added to the Bitcoin Obituaries, somewhere around 150 or so? Just another day at the office.
The bubble is in the unbacked worthless fiat debt notes you think is money. Cryptos reflect that fact along with other markets which are not manipulated. Cryptos are doing what gold and silver will do, with respect to the worthless dollar, once cryptos free the world from the fiat cancer.
236 times:
https://99bitcoins.com/bitcoinobituaries/
In other, hard-hitting news: the sun shines bright on cloudless days.
ZH, do not misquote Shiller... You have a career out of misguiding people for pretty long time now.
https://just-a-thought-from-thinair.blogspot.com/2018/01/utopia-101.html
https://just-a-thought-from-thinair.blogspot.com/
suggestion to read here: "Daemon" and "Freedom" by Suarez
www.thedaemon.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daemon_(novel_series)
and then think about darknet credits, drones, msm, social internet, augmented reality, cpu hacks, builtin backdoors, corporations and the rest.
state actors have adopted to it for example via smartphones. the opposition is not as well organized but not dead. and a lot of the left/right infighting in US and elsewhere is just to split that opposition.
when the petro dollar gets the living shit kicked out of it by china.. watch the money flow into pms, crypto and anything else that is NOT fiat FRNs..
the only question you must ask yourself is this..
will/are the Cainites going to stand by and watch their global strangle hold dissolve to a bunch of Maoists?
Bitcoin would be ideal for oil trade (big volume transactions) but not for retail shopping (transactional procedure too heavy). Therefore I am waiting for Bitcoin 2 light.
i was waiting for ltc to go back to 40 where i bought it and was getting ready to back up the truck..
Number 9 Mountainview
i was waiting for ltc to go back to 40 where i bought it and was getting ready to back up the truck..
----
Not going to happen any time soon if at all. Coins such as LTC and BTC have started their S curve upwards which means much higher prices going out for several years.
Lightning Networks will be rolled soon, which allows very low fee transactions with Bitcoin. Some test stores already offering LN payments. This will be big and drive Bitcoin beyond $100k. "Bitcoin 2s" are already there, but no one really uses them. Most altcoins will become irrelevant. Only a few innovative concepts are going to do well like Ethereum, Monero, IOTA or XRP (but which isn't really a trustless, permissionless crypto, because it is controlled by Ripple Labs, which is regulated by FinCEN).
But yes, Bitcoin will be ideal for big ticket payments, especially cross border.
Try this for a Reality Check... VCs, Millionaires and Billionaires gathered in the swanky Swiss ski resort of St. Moritz, Jan. 17-19, to talk... Crypto Currencies and "Decentralized Everything" (Currencies, Exchanges, Docs, Assets): Unhackable, Untraceable, Unpluggable. No Gov, no War, no Meteorite will stop a Globally-Distributed Crypto System. Did I mention Self-Healing, Moldtimers?
It's the Future v. the (((Past))). Pick a side.
p.s. Let me spell it out this for the sub-100 IQ Bubbas... Guess who gets to Win WW3? The one who rebuilds fastest. You rebuild faster, when one side has all its knowledge and info stored on a global crypto-info cloud (even if their national infrastructure is collapsed), and the other side doesn't (because they relly on their national infrastructure, which is in shambles).
The winning Prepper is the one who rebuilds fastest, Bubba.
The whole world is against the oberjuden. They have to understand that they can't keep rearranging chairs on the USS Liberty for much longer. Their time is soon up.
What was attempted in 1933 on a national level will hopefully happen on an international level...and there's not a damn thing they can do about it.
Tabloidhedge... the new NSAcoin Times.
Since government is down, Bitcoin'ers should consider hiring a "Private Military Contractor" to enforce their model.
http://www.privatemilitary.org/private_forces.html
"If you want to keep your bitcoin....."
So, said differently - The author has no idea as to what comes next! And it took him about 500 words to state that. Incredible.
But he can call himself Nobel Laureate, so, you know, his opinion on stuff, like, matters.
Obama is a Nobel Laureate too!
Here in 100 years
Collapse tomorrow
I say gone by 2020. Too many better crypto alternatives, and an infinite number of cryptos can be created thereby rendering them worthless.
"Mike Novogratz remains extremely bullish, noting on Twitter that he has just finished 55 investor meetings in 6 days."
Nothing on this earth promotes super human stamina like the lure of easy money.
Maybe it is the crypto "dead cat" bounce?
No, thats happening in gold as we speak...
As I always say: "Crypto always recovers."
Bitcoin is here to stay, folks.
it just boils down to what is the alternative..
2 quadrillion of derivatives?
that makes me real comfortable..
Until the DOW drops below the 10,000 level money will flow out of stocks and into Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies.
Well of course it is 'here to stay', but 'Bitcoin' is simply one 'block' in the massive wall being erected which will eventually become the universal method of transacting. The name of method is meaningless.
Other than the day-to-day banter of getting rich quick off this budding 'new era of money', the hard questions regarding this future that people should be focusing on, aren't being asked.
shiller is a genius like trump. it could be here for 100 years or it can fold tomorrow. what a profound prediction.
Volume looks like it's drying up. Smart money still cashing out.