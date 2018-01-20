The FISA Memo Is All The Ammo Trump Needs To Take On The CIA

FISA is an abomination. Let’s get that out of the way. And since I don’t believe there are any coincidences in U.S. or geo-politics, the releasing of the explosive four-page FISA memo after Congress reauthorized FISA is suspicious.
Former NSA analyst (traitor? hero?) turned security state gadfly Edward Snowden came out in favor of President Trump vetoing the FISA reauthorization now that the full extent of what the statute is used for is known to members of the House Intelligence Committee, who are rightly aghast.
Officials confirm there’s a secret report showing abuses of spy law Congress voted to reauthorize this week. If this memo had been known prior to the vote, FISA reauth would have failed. These abuses must be made public, and @realDonaldTrump should send the bill back with a veto. https://t.co/BEwJ9EyIq0
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 19, 2018
But, like I said, timing in these things is everything. And the timing on this leak is important.
Someone leaked this memo to the House Intelligence Committee with the sole intention of giving President Trump the opportunity to do exactly what Snowden is arguing for.
And well Trump should.
This is the essence of draining the swamp. It is the essence of his war with the Shadow Government. If one makes the distinction between the Deep State and the Shadow Government, like former CIA officer Kevin Shipp does, then this falls right in line with Trump’s goals in cleaning up the rot and corruption in the U.S. government. In a recent interview with Greg Hunter at USAWatchdog.com,
Shipp explains, “I differentiate between the ‘Deep State’ and the shadow government. The shadow government are the secret intelligence agencies that have such power and secrecy that they act even without the knowledge of Congress. There are many things that they do with impunity. Then there is the ‘Deep State,’ which is the military industrial complex, all of the industrial corporations and their lobbyists, and they have all the money, power and greed that give all the money to the Senators and Congressmen. So, they are connected, but they are really two different entities. It is the shadow government . . . specifically, the CIA, that is going after Donald Trump. It is terrified that some of its dealings are going to be exposed. If they are, it could jeopardize the entire organization.” [emphasis mine]
Court the Military Against the Spooks
And as I’ve talked about at length, I’ve felt from the moment Trump was elected he was going to have to ally himself with the U.S. military to have any chance of surviving, let alone achieve his political goals.
Trump’s final campaign ad was a clarion call to action. It was a declaration of war against both the Shadow Government and the Deep State. And it ensured that if he won, which he did, they would immediately go to war with him.
And you don’t declare war like this if you aren’t prepared for the biggest knock-down, drag-out street brawl of all time. If you aren’t prepared for it, don’t say it. And for the past year we’ve been left wondering whether Trump was 1) prepared for it 2) capable of pulling it off.
Trump’s continued needling of the establishment; playing the long game and demonizing the media which is the tip of the Shadow Government’s spear while strengthening the support of both the military (through his backing them at every turn) and his base by assisting them destroy the false narratives of globalism has been nothing short of amazing.
As a hard-core, jaded politico, I can tell you I never thought for a second he had the ability to what he’s already done. But, as the past few months have pointed out, the real power in the world doesn’t rest with the few thousand who manipulate the levers of power but the billions who for years stood by and let them.
And those days of standing by are gone.
So, Trump cozying up to the military, cutting a deal with the military-industrial complex (MIC) has the Deep State now incentivized to fight the Shadow Government for him. The tax cut bill, while a brilliant example of political knife-fighting, is fundamentally about shoring up the finances of the corporations that make up the MIC through the repatriation of foreign-earned income, lowering the corporate tax rate and stealing even more of the middle class back from the Democrats.
Trump had the right strategy from the beginning. Civil Wars turn on what the police and the military do. They are instigated by and fanned by the spooks, but it is the soldiers and the cops who decide the outcome.
And so here we are.
FISA, It’s Everywhere You Don’t Want it to Be
Trump has called the Democrats’ and RINOs’ bluff on DACA and chain-immigration as a vote-buying scheme with zero political fallout. He’s properly reframed the looming government shutdown on their inability to stick to their original agreements.
His much-maligned Justice Department is now rolling up traitors associated with Uranium One, pedophiles and human traffickers all over the country and preparing for a showdown with blue state governors and attorney generals over “Sanctuary” grandstanding.
By leading the charge, he gave strength to the patriots within both the Shadow Government and the Deep State organizations to leak the material needed to keep his campaign afloat.
And as each new thing drops at the most inopportune time for the political establishment mentioned ad nauseum in that final campaign ad linked above, you have to wonder just how big the revolt inside these organizations is.
Because, right here, right now, Trump can demand the release of this FISA memo and use it to torpedo the very thing that allowed the entire “Russia Hacked Muh Election” nonsense and send it back to the sh$&hole it was spawned from in the first place, the CIA and the DNC.
And if that means for a few months the FISA courts are inoperable while a new bill and a new set of rules is drafted so be it.
* * *
Comments
Release it.
Release the memo now!
This memo is getting an AWFUL lot of hype. It damned well better prove the existence of bigfoot and the aliens at Roswell or people are going to be disappointed.
And Dogmen. Don't forget the Dogmen.
TAKE ON THE CIA? Suuuuure. We can't even get Israhell off our backs. http://bit.ly/2DwO18N And it's not even in the neighborhood.
Civil Wars turn on what the police and the military do.
I don't agree. an actual civil war in FUSA would be unlike anything ever seen before. The political body count would be extremely high. The cities would become charnel houses. The military isn't big enough, and the police would stand down and protect their own families as best they could.
I think people would be shocked at how quickly it got out of control.
Wow, the new format killed ZH. You would have at least 20 upvotes by now with that comment.
You are absolutely correct and that's my expert professional opinion. A civil war in this country would become incredibly violent and effective on both sides. Though a theoretical insurgency in the US would absolutely win due to the reasons you mentioned. The military doesn't have the appetite or the number of troops to conduct domestic counter-insurgency. Neither do the police. The latter is completely combat retarded and the overall military is edging towards combat ineffectiveness themselves.
The fact is, you now have a good segment of a generation disenchanted with the government based on how they were treated in the military. Those people have been educated through the school of hard knocks on insurgency, systems disruption and effective combat operations planning. If the government ever presents themselves as an imminent threat against those people, especially after some dramatic event of regime carnage, uuuf... That's a recipe for disaster. Bundy was a hair's breadth from going totally "hot". Now though, most people know about the pedos, the deep state, the other stuff. I would imagine that all involved could conceivably be targets, and have read as much.
I have to give it to the administration so far on the pedos. Pretty good stuff. We'll see where this goes. I think the pendulum is retracing with a razor's edge. Should be interesting to watch. If they can work out a scheme to take out the CIA, NSA and the deep state, I'll be quite impressed. Though, I'm not holding my breath.
Though, thanks for the TLS Tylers!
Thump won't Do FISA Nothin, he's proving himself to be part of the Shete Show ...
there is a superficial appeal for trump to veto fisa as he is the clearly injured party and has seeming motive. it would also be a long term signal on the side of the angels.
but it would also make him weaker since the nsa would probably still do much of what it does to help its allies in the deep state. and the president wouldn't be able to avail himself as easily of nsa's powers to protect himself and oppose his swamper enemies.
let's see what the doj i.g. has to say and, more, do this spring. that is a litmus test. others await.
Sorry, bro. He signed it Friday. Swamp Thing, the next chapter
Coming after you, not necessarily a bad thing at this point in time...lol...get used to it...and think about the Tea Party, the IRS and NSA meta data.
Talk to me in three years, you brought this on yourselves so in the intervening years...think.
Or not ;-)
LMAO @ your naivete and ignorance. LOTS of ignorance.
i know. i was analyzing what his thoughts might be sizing up the situation. i was going back to make that clearer when i say your comment.
favorite occurrence of your nom de plume? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01YePzk29Mc
Any day in the garden is a good day, but some are better than others lol. It ain't just dirt under my fingernails, theres dirt, soot, coal dust, steel dust, various automotive fluids, various types of shit, etc. It just depends on the day/season.
Yes and anything I have to say is, naturally, drumpfed by your dirty finger nails because...lol.
Whatever, we (yes "we") are going to use the same "techniques" you idiots used, namely the state.
Enjoy the prison you've made for yourselves ;-)
... and the fact that he signed it as soon as possible and that the memo wasn't shared before the vote, tells anyone with two working synapses that it's total theater.... another virtual reality TV idiot sideshow from yet another idiot clownshoes in chief covering for the speedy implementation the police state 5G cashless slave network.
#releaSETHememo
+ 1
That really is the fly in the ointment isnt it? Tens of thousands of combat vets that know intimately how to conduct an insurgency, prolonged, low-scale warfare. It will make the shit ISIS did look like child's play, because the gloves will absolutely be off at that point. It will look like a crime and murder spree that nobody here in the US has ever witnessed. And, it will last for years. The democrat-led cities will be absolutely fucked.
Haha, Tens of thousands..... buddy is freaking millions, we have been at war for over 15 freaking years. You got basically people from ages 40 - 25 now that a butt ton of esperience. Highly motivated, Ron Paul influenced, self starters, disciplined, just waiting for the "dung" to hit the fan. Waiting for the "green light" to let lose. If anything were to go down ( I don't believe it will) it would be over and done in a few days tops, ammo and supplies would not be an issue.
Use you imagine then double it, that's how fast the poop would go down. It would be like a lighting flash. A soldier alone is a force, a dangerous force, in a team, motivated with a objective, straight up powerful.
That's why you might as well just laugh in Leftist faces when they spew their BS, you know they are toast in short order if push came to shove
And don't forget the boomer Nam vets who are still quite capable and willing to pull a trigger! Some of those guys have more motivation and more incentive than most anyone from the younger generation. The younger guys don't realize the extent Uncle Sam went to to fuck that generation.
I just dont think it would go down that fast. And I dont think millions of vets would initially join the fray. I am saying this as a former active duty 0351. It will be a small number of motivated dudes.
You are right though. Just one trained and experienced, and sufficiently provisioned, Marine or soldier could completely fuck up a city. Get a fireteam, a squad or platoon, and the local PD has no way of dealinf with something like that.
I am under no illusion that things will be over quickly.
40-25? Bullshit. Try 22-65.
It would depend on who the actors we're in the civil war. If the military we're to take on leftist militant groups like Antifa, then major cities would be the battlefield. Middle America and rural areas would police themselves effectively.
If the military we're to fight conservative groups, the battlefield would be rural/suburban, and your opinion would be spot on.
The urban environment would be difficult but doable with the military. It would be bloody and terrible...but doable.
Trump is part of the “deep state.” They’re playing yall like a puppet.
Going Golfing Like Omaba ...
I don't think it will take a whole hell of a lot to kick something like that off. Not anymore. The cities will be crazy. Cops, lawmakers, federal employees, will all be targets of opportunity, as will anybody with Hillary/Bernie/Dem bumperstickers. It will suck bad.....but it is now long overdue.
I think you're mostly correct, it will become incredibly violent very fast. Huge swaths of fly over America would be islands of relative sanity thanks to well armed patriots and the blue population centers would be largely cordoned by the military and police. The cities would quickly become necrotic killing grounds.
Perhaps, SWRichmond, but who would be fighting whom? There is much argle-bargle posted on ZH by couch dwelling commandos, but consider the long string of abuses and usurpations we have all tolerated since Ruby Ridge and Waco without response. The Bundy Ranch had clear adversaries and The People, with mutually accepted (if informal) leadership and a unifying cause, likely prevented another Ruby Ridge. But that was highly localized.
You are correct that civil disturbance could get out of control with shocking rapidity, but to what end? Who is on which side? How many sides are there and what does each side seek to accomplish? I think most people would be like your police- staying home and protecting their families as best they could until the mobs flame out.
Also, bear in mind that police now have some serious firepower and armor- more than enough to crush any disorganized ragtag poseurs. Yes, there are "militias" but how many stalwarts can they muster?
Without recognized leadership and defined purpose, a rebellion will be gished like a toad in the road.
If the gov is "shut down", does that mean our borders are open and some of these vermin are scurrying towards greener pastures?
NOPE........BORDER GUARDS AND MILITARY STAY ON DUTY........
MAYBE POMPEO WILL GET OFF HIS ASS AND DO SOMETHING........HE HAS BEEN TAKING TO MANY LESSONS FROM REEFER MADNESS SESSIONS...........
Damn these are exciting times, and for all the right reasons! We're taking out the trash, America, and the commies (such as mega-dousche Marc Maron) will squeal and bitch and moan but show them no mercy. For if they had their wish, Hildebeast and Wild Bill would be in the White House. And, at this point, they would have rammed through "common sense" gun laws resulting in hundreds of thousands of casualties. Yes, release the memo. Let's get on with our lives!
no it means the people who work border protection won't get paid... they will still work.
Bull shit. Every time this happens, everybody gets their back pay. Even the ones who sit at home doing nothing. It's the Fed. They get paid first, last and always.
The Fed = the federal reserve
The feds = the federal government
Amirite??
Obama not enough evidence for you? ;) After all, you are what you eat.
santa claus and the easter bunny are one and the same.
We're all connected at the quantum level... even santa.
Bigfoot is an alien,last seen at Roswell with Harvey the invisible rabbit.Happy now ?
It may have something to do with this: https://mobile.twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/953023592698142725
This article also says the DOj is rolling up the corrupt pols (Clinton gang) and pedophiles. Really? Where? I hear about 900 indictments? Where?
The CIA and the rest of the intel agenices and USSA-Rothschild-Fed-Soros-Bibi govt and Pentagram along with the media is TOTALLY Corrupt. The USSA Inc is like Soros-Rothschild-Khazars Ukraine.
Republican congress critters acting outraged about this memo are constitutionally protected; they can leak it to the media with no risk of violating any security protocols. Why don't they?
If I were advising President Trump, I would ask him to declassify it and read the contents of the FISA memo at the State of the Union speech next week. Can you imagine the fireworks while simultaneously kicking the Deep State, the dishonest media and the Democrats in the balls.
Maxine blurting out "You lie!" would be fucking awesome ;-)
Or that nog that sports the disco cowboy hats.
She’s extra special. Isn’t she from somewhere around your stomping ground?
Corrine Brown?
Yeah, she's going to federal prison, for helping herself to "the chillrins funds" ;-)
Oh really?
Thats encouraging.
Suppose we could do a GoFundMe to get her a snazzy new hat in Pokey Orange or...perhaps one in old school B&W Stripes?
corrine's going to the pokey but frederica wilson is the one with the hats: https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=black+congresswoma…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederica_Wilson
Thx. Yep, that’s the boon I was thinking of.
we can prolly find an extra cell to jam her into just the same.
FISA - star chamber secrets courts? When did the Framers of The Constitution says this was a good idea.
Shut down the FI$A "courts" along with the CIA and NSA plus all the other agencies. Cut the govt and Pentagram by 60%.
