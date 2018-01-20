"If Trump Is Real..."

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
As my readers at home and around the world know, I supported giving Trump a chance as Trump, and only Trump, addressed the two most important issues of our time for both all of humanity and for Americans:
(1) avoiding nuclear Armageddon by normalizing relations with Russia, and
(2) restoring the American middle class, on whose success political stability in the United States depends, by stopping the offshoring of US jobs and bringing those offshored home.
Inattentive people have mistakenly characterized Trump as the ruling Oligarchy’s candidate from day one. They dismiss the idea that he was sincere about either goal. There are many large problems with their dismissing of Trump’s sincerity. One is that if he were the Oligarch’s candidate, why did all their money go to Hillary? The other is that if Trump was insincere about normalizing relations with Russia, why did the military/security complex, specifically the CIA and FBI, invent Russiagate and why is Russiagate being used in an effort to impeach Trump or to drive him from office if Trump is the Oligarch’s candidate? The presstitute media is owned by the Oligarchs. If Trump is the Oligarchs’ candidate, why is the presstitute media trying to drive Trump from office?
These most obvious of all questions do not get asked or answered. I have asked them now for more than a year. Instead of answering me, I, like Trump and Stephen Cohen, get branded a “Putin stooge.”
Stephen Cohen knows more about Russia and Putin than everyone in the Trump, Obama, George W. Bush, and Clinton regimes added together and multiplied by one million. Yet, it is the most knowledgeable person who is branded a stooge. The fact of the matter is that Washington and its presstitutes know that neither Trump nor I nor Stephen Cohen are Putin’s stooges. What they also know is that they do not want any truth introduced into their portrayal of their false picture of “the Russian threat” and its American collaborators.
What they are doing is protecting the $1,000 billion annual budget, and associated power, of the military/security complex and the West Coast and northeastern coast’s control over the White House. This small geographical area has a disportionate amount of population and electoral votes and rejects interference with its rule by scarcely populated “flyover America.”
Truth and all respect for truth has disappeared from American political discourse. Truth is no longer even respected in academia or courts of law. The entire purpose of the US system and its subsystems is to achieve selfish aims that are at the expense of truth, justice, and other peoples.
Trump has created himself as the Twitter President.
He believes, as many before him have, that he can combat powerful ruling vested interests with words, as I attempt to do. However, a President of the United States has powers in addition to words, and Trump does not use them. Indeed, Trump has assembled a government that prevents him from using the powers of the presidency to achieve his two goals. This reduces him to a captive who hyperventilates on Twitter while he is forced to abandon his goals to those of private interest groups more powerful than the US president.
My opinion is this: President Trump might have some chance of delivering on the two promises that got him elected — (1) normalize relations with Russia, and (2) stop the offshoring of US jobs and bring those offshored back home — if he would appoint to his government people who share his goals instead of people opposed to them.
Moreover, Trump’s constant, off-the-wall threats against Iran and North Korea undermine people’s belief that he ever intended to normalize relations with Russia. President Trump presents himself as a warmonger in league with the Neoconservatives, and his obvious service to Israel is humiliating for proud Americans.
President Trump is also undermining his support by permitting corporate polluters to further despoil the environment and the diminishing wildlife of America.
The presstitute media is deplorable, but Trump cannot make a success of himself by beating up on the media, which is controlled by Trump’s own military/security complex.
Why beat up on a corrupt media when you can terminate the government corruption that the media serves? And when you can use the Sherman Anti-trust Act to break up the concentrated media?
If Trump is real, he will arrest Mueller, Comey, Brennan, Hillary, Obama, the DNC, and break the presstitute media monopolies into a thousand pieces. He might also arrest senators and representatives who are engaged in a campaign to overthrow the elected government of the United States. Abe Lincoln provided the precedent by exiling a US Representative and arresting 300 northern newspaper editors.
If President Trump fails to defeat the agenda of those driving the world to nuclear war with Russia (and China), he will be the US President who failed humanity and snuffed out life on earth.
Twatter-In-Chief
liberal liar
In reply to Twatter-In-Chief by Brazen Heist
It's a level up from the Teleprompter-In-Chief!
In reply to liberal liar by atlasRocked
Fuck-the-Globalists-In-Chief!
In reply to It's a level up from the… by Brazen Heist
Yep, Trump could have moved the war with Russia from the Nuclear Silo's to the Corporate Board Rooms. Opportunity missed and may be gone for a very long time. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the Demtards will do anything they can for the illegals and criminals all in the name of Votes.
Help send the Libtards packing with a donation. https://yescalifornia.org/donate/
Or if you prefer to help the decent few left in California with creating the 51st State https://newcaliforniastate.com/donate-to-new-california. I have donated some $$$ to this one.
In reply to Fuck-the-Globalists-In-Chief! by King of Ruperts Land
Inattentive people have mistakenly characterized Paul Craig Roberts as a sober, uncontrolled opponent of the Globalist Elite.....
In reply to Yep, Trump could have moved… by Ghost of PartysOver
Indeed, this controlled opp node must be getting new scripts.
In reply to Inattentive people have… by house biscuit
Trump could really drain the swamp by offering an immediate presidential pardon to whoever leaks that fucking memo that everybody is up in arms about...
Will he do it? I doubt it, he's too busy tweeting about "our great military" and effectively being a sock puppet for the MIC.
In reply to Indeed, this controlled opp… by HippieHaulers
AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM ON FULL DISPLAY
In reply to Fuck-the-Globalists-In-Chief! by King of Ruperts Land
Fuck you and your "liberal" name calling. Fact are facts. Just because someone sees what you are unwilling to see, doesn't mean you can use your elementary, juvenile vocabulary to label them....and that makes it so.
Maybe people that think or see different than you are just "smart". Think about it.
In reply to liberal liar by atlasRocked
You pedophiles are going down.
In reply to Fuck you and your "liberal"… by bshirley1968
Hey, what happened to that "disturbing", "shocking" and "alarming" FISA memo that was supposed to fix all this?
It's in DC, everyone there has seen it yet it hasn't leaked out yet? C'mon, pull my finger.
In reply to You pedophiles are going… by MasterControl
it does not matter if trump is real or not... he will do what they want from him and that is what matters. he might camouflage it with a few tough twitter postings, but bottom line he will walk the walk ... bomb north korea start wars etc. and most importantly deliver in syria and lebanon (yes, that is coming too and by the way there are NO PIPELINES going through lebanon).
here is smt to remember: it is easier to control rich people. they are afraid of losing their billions and have no problem killing hunderds (or millions for that matter) of children to protect what they have.
the big battle it seems will be damascus ... armageddon ...
In reply to Hey, what happened to that … by NoDebt
Trump isn't real - don't be a rube.
Trump said he loved the debt-money, societal enslavement banks in his debate with Hillary. Do you have ears?
Trump was given $2 billion in free airtime by Banskter Cartel Mega-Corps. Do you have common sense?
Trump benefited from a phony "October Surprise" orchestrated by the Bankster controlled Democrats... even though there is a memo from the June time frame protecting Hellary from prosecution, THEY PRETENDED TO INVESTIGATE HER FOR HER OBVIOUS CRIME AND ANNOUNCED THIS PRETEND INVESTIGATION IN OCTOBER - ALL TO HELP BANKSTER PROMOTED DONALD TRUMP GET INTO OFFICE.
Trump's early actions were to test whether he could continue the Bankster international war crime against Syria... the backlash made the Bankster MIC turn the fear on towards North Korea. Funny how North Korea became an imminent threat the moment the Syria operation had to be taken down a notch (and who knows what they are still doing covertly), eh?
"The best way to control the opposition is to lad it."
~Vladimir Lenin
Trump "made a deal" alright, and it wasn't with the American Muppetry.
Trump-bots and Obama-bots are birds of a feather... Bankster False Political Galactic Chumps.
The Banksters must be dying laughing at how stupid we all are.
In reply to … by Pandelis
Yes, they are. http://bit.ly/2fhGqif
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
In reply to Yes, they are. http://bit.ly… by stizazz
The irony is that Krugman and the rest of the Democratic establishment economists are doing the heavy lifting for the Republican establishment. Notice how there have been no influential Republican economists since 2008?
Eugene Fama? Robert Barro?
The supply side/demand side paradigm is dead. The real elephant in the room is monopoly creation of the money supply by commercial bank lending.
The only way to end the ponzi scheme is to create sovereign money, which is not debt. Our current money supply is made up by debt which represents speculation by commercial banks.
The U.S. is nothing more than a vehicle for speculation. A total waste.
https://www.sovereignmoney.eu/
In reply to Krugman getting the Fake… by BokkeDavola
Krugman is a phony.
Release the Memo!
In reply to Krugman getting the Fake… by BokkeDavola
Dr. Roberts is 100% on the money. Trump is running out of time. Get those indictments out. Fire the black hats and bring in the white hats. Fire Sessions. Get to work!
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
"Dr" Roberts is indeed 100% on the money, but not in the way you intend.....
In reply to Krugman getting the Fake… by BokkeDavola
Trump has stuck a crowbar in the gears of globalism. I pledge total allegiance for that alone.
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
What is going on here? Did the site update allow bots to vote? Your comment last year would have 0 downboats
In reply to Trump has stuck a crowbar in… by King of Ruperts Land
Even if all of this is true, is it still not better then what Hillary would have had in store for us, or what we have had the previous 8 years.
Trump was "given" 2 billion in airtime because it made the cable news $10 Billion.
This is why Trump himself mocks the media because he knows they need HIM to be reelected to keep their numbers up. There is big money in selling to the TDS citizens.
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
A Moronic partisan...
ZH is choking on these clown.
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
ZH is indeed choking on clowns (& rubes), but that would be you- not the one you responded to
By the way, in English, we don't capitalize adjectives.....
In reply to A Moronic partisan… by MonsterSchmuck
There is no possibility for recourse from within this current corrupt asscarnival sideshow of a system. It's far too late to salvage it.
The only solution is to starve it on the vine and burn it's roots to the bedrock, but they've ensured that most are either directly or indirectly dependent on the system. The solution will involve personal sacrifice and pain.. and the will and the tolerance for such things have been programmed out of most Americans a generation ago.
They laugh at you as you keep voting for their selected clownshoe fucktards, keep paying taxes that support the idiocy and keep your attentions glued the idiot reality tv soap opera plots and tweets and "Q" games - while passively clinging to your useless guns that you will never use and useless gold that you will never be allowed to legally spend - all the while worthlessly and harmlessly hoping and wishing that someone or something outside of yourself is going to save you. The asscarnival is not going to 'fix' itself from within itself - no politician will save you, no systemic criminals will ever go to prison and no sky daddy is coming to whisk you away from this theater for suffering fools.
Meanwhile, behind all the idiot theatrics , the cashless 5G slave network advances unabated - and once it's fully deployed, the game is over until the next natural cataclysmic cleansing.
:)
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
+1; right on, motherfucker
In reply to There is no possibility of… by Hank Stinkhammer
Many of us voted for Trump mostly for the two reasons:
Normalization of relations with Russia is fine with most who voted for Trump. We do not see them as even close to the worst dictatorship on Earth and see a double standard in play, when the US applies different human rights standards to countries other than Russia.
I do not share the writer’s idea about Trump and Israel. I see Israel as an ally.
I think he is totally right about how Trump could prove he is real, starting with serving the interests of the Deplorable citizens who put him in office on the issue of immigration and then moving on to trade and things like Russia. Like the writer says, he could do that by working with people who share the main ideas he campaigned on, not the peripheral ideas he threw in. It appears that Sen. Tim Cotton is on the same page, although most Swampians are intentionally opaque on the top-priority issues for Deplorable voters: immigration (as it affects job access and wages for citizens).
That is because legislators, like the bought-and-paid-for MSM, serve their corporate feeders.
Even though the MSM is a mostly a yellow-journalism show horse, I do not agree with jailing them or silencing them. Let them show the people what they are, with their 24/7 gossip clipboard. Bring the National Enquirer into the White House press corp to ask the same questions the allegedly reputable MSM ask. Give awards on Twitter to National Enquirer staff and to the Establishment political media for their overlapping sex-gossip stories. No Harvard degree necessary to obtain these awards.
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
Quick! Get your tin foil hat!
In reply to Trump isn't real - don't be… by All Risk No Reward
The best post ever on ZeroHedge! 1000 thumbs up.
In reply to … by Pandelis
evil runs the planet.. always has..
evil owns the high ground..
always has..
same as it ever was..
In reply to Hey, what happened to that … by NoDebt
Earth is the realm of Satan. The runaway lawlessness we are so astounded by is the most obvious reflection of this.
Scams are everywhere in all aspects of every day life and commerce. More and more people "captured" by the 24/7 transmissions of mind fuck "the rich and famous", "get yours or be left behind" etc. is all part of a Satanic control mechanism.
If you want to know what it will take to defeat it, you need to look into yourself and see what it is that motivates you.
In reply to evil runs the planet… by Number 9
I don't see where grabbing some pussy is going to help defeat anything...
In reply to Earth is the realm of Satan… by JRobby
If you want to know what it will take to defeat it, you need to look into yourself and see what it is that motivates you.
too painful for most to stare down but you're absolutely correct. so many begin an "us vs. them" finger-pointing at partisan politics or MIC bad boys while we relieve our own conscience of culpability by marking an "X" in a box once every 2-4 years most-often based upon these same partisan politics.
i'm ashamed of my generation, the Boomers. an entire generational movement against warmongering and corruption sputtered into a nothing burger of give-me-cheese, please and i'll shut-up, go on my way and leave it for another day, another generation to pay for my neglectful acquiescence.
and hmmmmpf... greatest generation, my ass. the Bob Doles, John McCains, George H.W. Bushs of the world have been pumped as patriots. instead they should have been jailed for crimes against humanity.
it's been left to the Millennials to clean up this mess. i hope they burn it down and start from scratch. hasn't been an honest bunch of politicians, govt bureaucrats and industry leaders in this country in almost 200 years. we deserve everything we get in the upcoming financial melee and subsequent societal meltdown for wasting decades, even lifetimes, with self-serving, willful incompetence in the political affairs of our nation.
if Trump pulls up his big boy pants, grows some big ones and retakes control of our military and foreign affairs, loyal, patriotic Americans--the few left--better take to the streets to back him and take down the criminal cabal or this boat's going down.
probably too late anyway...
In reply to Earth is the realm of Satan… by JRobby
“Wonderbread” is all you need to know about the greatest generation. Those motherfuckers couldn’t even bake their own bread which is symbolic of the basis of the modern world and extremely easy to do. They also had freezers so don’t give me any bullshit about shelf-life.
In reply to If you want to know what it… by fbazzrea
Good post, a couple corrections.
"the Bob Doles, John McCains, George H.W. Bushs of the world" are actually part of the Silent Generation.
"it's been left to the Millennials to clean up this mess." Actually it's the Gen Xers and Gen Z that will clean this up. Millennials on average are as useless as the boomers.
In reply to If you want to know what it… by fbazzrea
Gen X because the cultural Marxist post modernist indoctrination was not perfected for us, and we have always been sceptical and suspicious, and Gen Y because they are the backlash, the pendulum in its return trip.
Poor millennials are hopelessly indoctrinated.
In reply to Good post, a couple… by HippieHaulers
Poor millennials are hopelessly indoctrinated.
perhaps Xers and Ys can save them from the mindmelts by example. (:
In reply to Gen X because the cultural… by HippieHaulers
thanks... not up on all that, but pleased you caught my drift
In reply to Good post, a couple… by HippieHaulers
I was part of a team that dug into the LOCAL AND STATE manifestations of the national corruption for about 5 years. I was the nucleus because of my experience in applying a multidisciplinary approach to policies, major transactions, and contracts. We very seriously rocked and rolled before the usual individual differences - the founders had those too - broke it all apart. We were too dependent on the LOCAL MSM to pick up what we were doing. Instead they covered it up. An oligarch publisher was involved in a public private partnership - a man of immense power regionally - that very aggressively extracted taxpayer money. There were and are 3 national level stories there. Banking....world's richest billionaires getting advantage over the poorest....contract looting.
I walked away because the cronyism is so overwhelming that it cost me too dearly.
Satan is mocking us, I can assure you of that.
However one thing we proved is that truth, evidence and facts can overwhelm oligarchs and set them against each other.
Much of what we found is outrageously funny. We and I didn't put guns to any of the high and mighty to force them to take the courses of action that they did.
I just had a fantastic hunting season. I don't have any kids. I have a wonderful woman who I met late in life. It is too easy for me to adopt complacency that we can eke by this crisis.
When you say no one has stepped forth to fight, you are dead wrong. However I will say to confront these evils on a local level can and will cost you everything you hold dear.
In reply to If you want to know what it… by fbazzrea
I like your style! Its too late to try to save it, why stand if front of a tornado? Sounds like you have possible read some of Kunstler's stuff..anyhow, I still like your style, refreshing from some of the stuff I have been seeing lately.
"The holders of the U.S. Treasury debt are sharpening their long knives out in the humid darkness"
In reply to If you want to know what it… by fbazzrea
I'm sure it doesn't matter, but I spent a while on the phone yesterday and went down the list of congress frauds and senators in my state.
1) immediately release the memo with no redactions, feinstein did this without consequence a few days ago.
2) shut it down and leave 75% down for good.
3) I expressed how silly they look and my vow to not stay home come mid-term time if nothing happens here and instead vote 3rd party. I don't want them to blame me for "apathy" and I don't care if it makes any difference.
4) How can anybody take them serious about russian election tampering while the DNC chair girl writes a book admitting to election tampering, and every single one of these fraudulent cock-suckers makes believe they've never heard of the dead staffer and Julian Assange's offer.
5) In closing I thanked them for their time, explained I'm not on the dole and receive nothing from them, I don't like them and don't need them for anything, our taxes are paid in full, and we have our own fake health insurance @ $1482/month.
In reply to Hey, what happened to that … by NoDebt
good to see you are playing along like a good little sheep..
In reply to I'm sure it doesn't matter,… by chunga
What is it that you're doing that puts you in a position to call names?
/never mind I don't care
In reply to good to see you are playing… by Number 9
c'mon//voting third party so someone wont label you as apathetic?
whyinfdafvk do you even care/try?
you actually believe we are going to vote our way out of this clusterfvk?
In reply to What is it that you're doing… by chunga
I'm sure whining on blogs should do the trick...
In reply to c'mon//voting third party so… by Number 9
start a twitter account..that'll show em..
In reply to I'm sure whining on blogs… by shovelhead
Not really but it cost me nothing to let them know that I do care and that I hold them in contempt and will work against them every chance I get.
In reply to c'mon//voting third party so… by Number 9
you have too many nice things.. you are not hungry..homeless and destitute.. yet..
comfortable people are no threat..
In reply to Not really but it cost me… by chunga
I beg to differ, as those who have diligently prepared and are not dependent on the "traditional systems" are their (DCs) biggest threat of all.
In reply to you have to many nice things… by Number 9