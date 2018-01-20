Video: Inside America's Deadly Opioid Crisis

Opioids kill more people than they cure. Every day in the United States, some 140 people die from taking opioids - addictive opiate-based drugs. They’ve become the leading cause of death among the under-50s, ahead of road accidents and firearms. France24's US correspondents, Valérie Defert, Baptiste Fenwick, Hayde Fitzpatrick and Romain Jany, take a look at the deadly opioid crisis.
Opioids are neither viruses nor bacteria, but painkillers. In the United States, they are prescribed in abundance and are perfectly legal for a small injury or a tooth extraction. Opioids are analgesics, highly powerful painkillers, derived from opium. But many patients become addicted to the drug in just a few days and today this medication, which can cause fatal overdoses, actually kills more people than it cures.
The death of celebrities such as Prince and Michael Jackson put the painkiller addiction epidemic in the spotlight, a scourge that permeates every US region and all social classes.
As soon as we began reporting, we became aware of the magnitude of the problem. Millions of patients have become addicted to opioids unintentionally, simply because their doctor prescribed them painkillers after an injury or an operation. Many people have played a role in this health scandal: the government and its agencies, influenced by pharmaceutical lobbies and unable to regulate themselves; the pharmaceutical companies, which concealed the danger of certain drugs, eyeing tens of billions of dollars in profits; and some unscrupulous doctors.
The situation has been exacerbated by dangerous political decisions. A recent Washington Post investigation revealed that in April 2016, at the height of the opioid crisis, and under pressure from pharmaceutical lobbies, Congress passed a series of laws easing the rules on painkiller distribution.
National health emergency
Nevertheless, as soon as he came to power, Donald Trump vowed to act on this overdose epidemic. On October 26, 2017, he declared the opioid crisis a "national health emergency". Many commentators believe Trump acted quickly to satisfy his electoral base, because those worst affected by the opioid crisis are white, middle-class Americans, living in the centre of the country. But several months after his announcement, nothing has changed, as the funds have still not been released.
Another scandal was Donald Trump's appointment of Tom Marino to deal with the opioid crisis. Marino is the Republican Congressman who was tasked with helping pass the laws that favoured the pharmaceutical industry in the first place.
Finally, why did the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorise the sale of opioids, such as Oxycontin in 1998, without conducting valid scientific tests? And amid the current addiction epidemic, why has the FDA decided not to ban this drug? After all, we now know that the Purdue Pharma laboratory concealed the addictive nature of these pills. It was even fined 600 million dollars, a record in the United States. We contacted the FDA, which claims to take the crisis "very seriously". But no restrictions have been taken and Oxycontin is still prescribed today.
After filming this report, it's incredibly frustrating to realise that although everyone is talking about the crisis, nothing changes. Every day, thousands of Americans continue to put their lives in danger, without even knowing it.
Americans never cared for Ross Perot's charts in the early 90s. Now they're dying in their own vomit.
Here's a real simple solution that is free and requires NO GOVERNMENT SPENDING OR INVOLVMENT:
STOP TAKING ILLICIT HEROIN OR NON-PRESCRIPTION FENTANYL!!!
You're welcome...
[When did we surrender our personal responsibility to the Nanny Government?]
[Edit: Oxycodone has been around FOR MORE THAN A CENTURY and has been commonly prescribed for most of that same period. Why is it suddenly now a "Crisis"? Is it possible that many modern Americans were raised by their Lib/Prog parents as special snowflakes and told that everything was about THEM, and they should always feel happy and fulfilled no matter the choices they made? Then when they grew up and discovered it wasn't so, they developed an addictive personality? Just askin'...]
The last year America was free was 1905. You could walk down Bourbon Street with a bag of heroin, a bag of cocaine, a machine gun (Vickers), and $100,000 cash. And all the cops would say is good morning.
Narcotics control is a contrived paradigm. It goes against logic. People do drugs for numbness and euphoria. Throw violent criminals in jail, bankrupt thieves into homelessness, and let drug addicts take their chosen course of life.
Amen, Rex!
People forget that arch-conservative William F. Buckley advocated for legalization of drugs, but he warned that America would have to be prepared to step over heroin addicts in the streets. The problem is that Libs can't accept the consequences of freedom when free choice results in anything less than success...
not only is legalization/decriminalization the morally right thing to do, it is the practical (italics) thing to do. see portugal: no one goes to jail; no one dies.
Problem will be solved when losers control their drug intake. I don't care if it's legal or illegal. Use it responsibly or suffer the consequences. Oh, and stay the fuck out of my wallet.
These people aren't fucking victims, they are fucking retarded. Someone tells you not to point the gun at your face and pull the trigger and you do it anyway:
FUCK YOU. I'M NOT PAYING.
Hillary wants you to shoot up my Libtard friends, do your thing, enjoy, it's really awesome.
Besides, natural selection is a natural thing. Everyone gets to participate.
Drug ADDICTION is just one manifestation of the American CURSE. http://goo.gl/keHdpZ
The problem is that the government prescribing guidelines push people into the Black Market for the pain relief they need, and there is no FDA for Black Market drug to ensure that what is being sold is safe. So when a drug lab in Mexico or China wants to increase its profits and they cut an extra half gram of fentanyl into each ounce of heroin, thereby allowing them to keep an extra OUNCE of heroin for themselves to sell out of every kilo, that adds up to real money. Even if the cost is some dead bodies in the world somewhere.
So even when users control their intake the epidemic marches on and people die all because the government has no clue about how their terrible policies are killing people around the country. And when you consider that the people dying did not chose this addiction byut rather it was prescibrd for them by doctors who were simply trying to stop the patients' pain, it becomes wvwn more important that government stop up to the plate and be a help to reverse the sorrowful trajectory of these peoples lives.
I'm currently looking at my five bottles of Hydrocodone. Two prescribed by a dentist, two prescribed by my doctor, and the third by an ER clinic doctor. I took two from the dentist when teeth were pulled. The rest are sitting there.
Its gotten to the point now that the politics must take a back seat to the common sense solutions that will reverse this deadly epidemic. America owes it to its people to take prompt and strong action.
1) The first step is to get people off of heroin because heroin is far more deadly for several reasons. People are moving to heroin because they cannot get enough of the painkiller them need due to government prescribing regulation. The problem is that the longer a patient takes an opioid, the less the opioid works on reducing pain since the patient develops a tolerance to the drug. So the patient goes to the Black Market to get the pills the doctor is not allowed to prescribe. The pills are very expensive on the street, often costing the user $200 per day to get enough pills to stop the pain. At some point someone suggests to the patient that heroin will give the same pain relief for a lot less money, so the patient changes over to heroin. From there its just a matter of time before the patient dies of an accidental overdose.
2) The Federal prescribing guidelines must be changed so as to eliminate an upper boundary on the number of opioid pills the doctor can prescribe per month. However, the law must also be changed so that if a patient wants to stay on painkiller therapy for an extended time, they must also enroll in a therapy program administered by someone other than the doctor prescribing the opioid that will work to reduce the psychological need the patient develops for the opioid while still providing the physical pain relief. This is extremely essential, for as many opioid isers will admit, they use more pills per day than they need because they want more than just the required pain relief, they want the added benefits of feeling good from the drug.
3) Let me say one additional thing here. There is no study that says that continued long term and increasing opioid use is going to cause any physical problems for patients. As such, the medical profession and the government must review their prescribing maximums. Why limit how much of the opioid a patient can use each day if its not going to cause harm ? Such limits are rarely employed for medications to tackle other chronic conditions like hypertension, why should it be employed for opioids ? The biggest reason why people are dying in this epidemic are the maximum dosage level guidelines, and that needs to be changed as part of the solution to this epidemic.
4) The government needs to provide effective treatment centers in the suburban areas where this epidemic is causing the most problems. An opioid user trying to quit shout not have to travel into a crime-infested area where treatment centers are located based on who used heroin in the past. The demographic has changed and as such the treatment center locations must change,. Methadone requires patients to make daily visits to treatment centers, and if they have to travel several hours a day to get to the center, fewer opioid users will take part in the treatment programs.
5) Its very hard for an opium or opioid user to come off the drug as an outpatient., Some degree of inpatient therapy is needed to ween the patient off the drug, and this in patient therapy takes at least a month. Outpatient therapy thereafter can work, but the initial attack must be done in a qualified treatment center, especially for users who ingest a significantly large amount of the drug each day. Most of these inpatient therapy centers cost $10,000-$20,000 per month and are not covered by insurance. The government should make grants available for this treatment to those patients who want to come off opioids or heroin and can prove they do not have the financial resources to afford the inpatient care. The financial assistance can be in the form of loans that give the patient a long time to repay, just like the student loan program. The bottom line is that no user who wants to stop should ever not be able to stop because they do not have the money to pay for the inpatient therapy.
Trillions of dollars in America have been spend on other epidemics that affected people who did not pay a lot of taxes. This is an epidemic that affects people who have and are paying significant amounts of taxes. If the government could find the money to help the lower tax paying public deal with their epidemics, it certainly can find the money to help the higher tax paying public deal with its epidemic.
Finally, the public needs to stop lumping the opioid users into the general pile of drug addicts. That is not the case. Most other drug addicts came to their addictions by their own choices. Not so for the opioid addict, his or her addiction was prescribed for them by a licensed medical doctor to fight a serious malady, that being pain caused by some other medical issue. Sometimes the pain is irreversible, sometimes it stops but the patient already is physically and psychologically addicted. The bottom line is few opioid users chose this drug for recreation. It was chosen for them, and thus their addiction was prescribed for them rather than chosen by them. It puts the opioid user in an entirely different class of addict, one who truly deserves help to overcome a medical condition that they did not choose to acquire.
A person has a right to choose life as well as death. That is freedom. The leftists view those addicts as a voting army and want to keep them alive. I love freedom so much I won't stop them. I should not be robbed to keep them alive either.
Meanwhile, alcohol consumption in Russia declined 80% in the last 5 years.
In reply to The last year America was… by Bondosaurus Rex
American films made it look "cool" to take over the counter drugs.
yeah...
but they never show the vomit and sad part in those movies...
They never show the crisis it creates in the entire families of those addicts.
American films made it cool to take drugs. Fixed it for ya. Films also portrayed those fighting against drug use as divorced schmucks with 3 ex wives and kids that hate them as they live in some roach infested hovel wearing a rumpled slept in suit. The drug dealers and users though had fancy digs, multiple hot cars, snazy clothes and all kinds of hot chicks laying around the pool waiting to bang them. More bullshit to blame deep pocket big pharma for the crisis. You can't sue your local illicit supplier so go after the big bucks. It amazes me that it's no secret that illegal heroin and fentynal are flooding the country yet so many "informed" people, especially on ZH, blame the drug companies. State coffers all over the country aren't in such great shape and it's political suicide to raise taxes so they crank up the lawyers. Frisco, LA, and NYC are suing Exxon Mobile claiming their products are causing climate change and they need the cash to prepare for the pending climate disaster. Years ago many states sued the cigarette companies and got huge settlements and lied that they going to use the cash for smoking cessation and other health consequences from smoking. Damn little went to programs they promised. Most went to shore up their depleted budgets. It will be the same this time too.
so.... we need to mandate more vomit in movies...?
This is what nature calls “Survival of the fittest”. Rather that suiting Big Pharma Tge City of Everett should be requesting they make” Fentynal Plus” and “OxyContin - Advanced” and”Percadin Extra”...get the process of eliminating dumbass’s out of society by doubling the dose. I’m fucking sick of this “Victim” Liberal BULLSHIT . Made Heroin free and let every one of those fucking dumbass’s shot s a double dose till they do themselves in. If your stupid enough to get hooked on these drugs ...have the decency to either fucking quit or kill yourself . You won’t be fucking missed.
Until YOUR daughter gets hooked at college, and ends up dead because she got ahold of some Fentanyl and ODed. Then it will be a crisis. Compassion for others would be helpful here.
If you raised your children correctly, they aren't going to be taking drugs in college. They will be busting thier asses in a useful degree field. I have no sympathy for people that can't accept the consequences of thier actions.
You are what nature calls an asshole.
He ran in1992, but wasn't a tribe member and would work for the people, so at every opportunity the tribe members ridiculed and made fun of him, to give the sheople the perception he's clueless.
Anyone using the term "crisis", should be met with utmost skepticism. It is a word used primarily for propaganda when someone wants to seize power and wealth.
Re-posting, this is a 'deadly' serious proposal, please steal and share
A Deplorable Proposal On Health Care Reform: Joint Open Premium Yield (JOPY) Fund
The 2016 Presidential election has created a unique moment in American politics. The ground has shifted and the apple carts of both major parties, as well as the national media, have been upset. Into breach must now step an unruly and rapidly organized cadre of volunteers—the Deplorables, today’s peaceful Minutemen.
Establishment Republicans, along with the remaining Democratic forces, will attempt to preserve the status quo across a range of key issues. The storylines will be all the things that cannot be done.
But the storyline that America needs to succeed is what can be done.
‘Guns and butter’ issues are named for a famous statement from Frederick Von Bismarck, who unified Germany from the martial Prussian state and a collection of German-speaking territories in the 19th century.
The 2016 election was marked by a failure of the status quo to serve the American public’s interest on guns and butter issues. The attempt to fool voters by substituting a set of emotionally fraught social issues failed in a complete and devastating fashion.
In order to forge a successful Presidency and a new direction in American politics, it is critical for the incoming Trump Administration to score major wins on guns and butter issues. The pre-Inauguration work on U.S. manufacturing firms and trade demonstrates both the importance of these issues, and the precious room for change that the electoral earthquake has created.
Health care is directly in the new Administration’s sights. There is immense appetite for change. If the next reforms fail, systemic collapse or a national single-payer scheme become by far the most likely outcomes. Facing this extreme strategic risk, it is clear that the President-elect has an opportunity to bring in the executives of the Nation’s health care insurers, major care providers, and pharmaceutical firms. He can make, and expect to win, very tough demands and come to very big deals with these executives.
The question is—what does he ask for?
Replacing the Affordable Care Act has been an elusive quest for the establishment Republicans. On the Democratic side, a mix of timid incremental fixes rests uneasily with an urge to socialize the entire health care sector. This intellectual bankruptcy is itself part of the failure of the status quo.
Now is the time for a truly Deplorable proposal—one based on the fundamentally American tenets of liberty, free markets, and the quest for innovation. A proposal that blows by the status quo and the short-sighted strategies of the industry powers that be. A proposal, most importantly, that can be implemented quickly, offer premium relief to Americans, and create a permanent shift in an industry that makes up 20 percent of the U.S. economy.
The basis of this proposal is twofold: First, that the executives of the industries can and will make major changes under existential threat (indeed, this is the only means to induce such change); and second, that significant cost efficiencies are possible in health care delivery and administration, but have not been incentivized due to the baroque, opaque, and often nonsensical regulatory tangle that both stifles competition and allows profiteering to those who learn to game the system.
What the President-elect should demand is the creation of a $100 billion fund, paid for up front by the industry. We call this the Joint Open Premium Yield fund or JOPY. This fund would be used to pay the profits for those elements of the industry that demonstrate significant efficiency gains over the following three years. For the first time, corporate boardrooms would be seeking lean and efficient cost structures rather than padding and gold plating (to inflate or hide excess profits). Insurance companies, hospitals, medical partnerships, and patients would all share a common goal, to meet needs at the lowest cost. Foreign providers and procedures should be allowed to compete in open marketplaces. At least five competitive sources should be sought, or if necessary created, for as many cost points as possible. In this manner, one three-year ‘big bang’ would be the genesis of a culture of competition and, one can hope, excellence in service delivery.
But there will be another use of the $100 billion JOPY fund. Immediate and significant premium relief for Americans can provide the Trump Administration with its critically needed big win. It is also fair, and well deserved. A $100 billion fund would be sufficient to bring $1,000 of premium relief to every American household. But not all households use private insurance. So even more would be available to those that do, at least $100 per month, perhaps double that.
What if the industry succeeds in bringing competitive efficiency to play, but the JOPY fund has been used already for premium relief? In that event, further sources of funds would be considered, such as a bond securitization. But if this plan succeeds, so much productive investment and cost-cutting would be unleashed that industry profitability should be greatly enhanced. Perhaps the JOPY fund is an investment that pays for itself. The scale and inefficiency of the U.S. health care system today certainly suggests the possibility.
This proposal is not put forward in order to take credit, and not for personal profit. The specific Deplorables responsible for it have a combined half century of public policy experience, and understand the details of regulated industries including health care as well as anyone in the country. We are as fed up as the majorities that voted for Donald Trump in state after state in November. We can do better and we must.
Other reforms are also called for. Catastrophic care should be paid for directly via a Federal cost reimbursement model, with long term lifestyle and wellness approaches prioritized. The ‘long tail’ of catastrophic risk needs to be cut off so the vast majority of Americans can have more choices, including the choice of no insurance coverage, in a normally functioning free market. Incentives can be provided to make self-insuring against catastrophic risk an attractive deal, without forcing its purchase.
Pharmaceutical companies have been parasites on all of us for long enough. The proposal outlined here is not for them. The Trump Administration should simply demand an immediate discount sufficient to wipe out the past five years of excess revenue (not ‘profit’ since the drug firms tend to hide excess revenues in their research and development programs, among other games). The new small-p politics of the big deal make this another immediate win that can, along with significant premium relief from the JOPY fund, turn a true guns and butter issue into a turning point in American political economy.
Addiction is not about opiates. It is about not having friends.
Bull Shit!. Not having friends is awesome.
Agreed. There's nothing worse than a gaggle of parasites latching on and draining you dry.
Don't let women know you have a big cock and your rich. You will never know why they like you.
i can see keeping the balance sheet and income statement on the downlow but the other seems to defeat at least one of the purposes of knowing women, who do talk amongst themselves.
I totally agree. People don't have friends today anyway, they have leeches that use others as networking tools.
You're also very aware you are on your own. Very liberating.
The US government imposed a term of life imprisonment upon Ross Ulbricht....because Ulbricht's Dark Web facilitated the importation of narcotics from China.
If someone wishes to purchase a quantity of Chinese fentanyl, then they are forced to go through the See-Eye-Aye to take delivery.
As long as you can 'keep the heed' an' no go aboot bathering a'body then whatever tickles yer fancy in moderation is OK.
One can empathise with Americans & their Addictions ( whether Joe Blow or Hollywood Sam ) as living in denial for decades, living the lie, has been a heavy burden to carry around.
Quite true.
Ross Ulbricht's real crime was accepting Bitcoin for his services.
If the corrupt US government had not decided to confiscate/steal Ross Ulbricht's Bitcoin holdings, which resulted in numerous indictments against former federal agents, then the Dark Web would still be in existence, and Ulbricht would be a Bitcoin BILLIONAIRE.
weird, no mention of the (((sacklers)))
Don't take it to start with.
Handle a bit of pain and don't take drugs for the slightest thing.
Learn to live and a bit of pain is part of it.
Feel a bit depressed? Don't take crap to feel happy all of the time or you'll feel like shit for the rest of your life.
Sometimes you get a bit of pain, sometimes a person is a bit depressed and your brain is wired to experience it sometimes.
Bunch of sissies
When I get a migrain, I take an aspirine. I hardly ever take anything and well, that's enough for me. Not over yet? go to bed and tomorrow it will be better.
opiods... if my doctor would give that to me, I'd throw it away.
People have become snowflake weak ass sissies.
And in the end, they'll blame somebody else.
Thank you for the common sense, Sudden Debt.
Stop taking narcotic analgesics for the simplest things.
NSAIDs or Tylenol are all you will ever need for most pain.
Popping Oxycodone or Vicodin for every little ache or pain is a slippery slope.
"Life IS pain; anyone who says differently is selling something." - the Dread Pirate Roberts
However, NSAID's are actually killers too. Just a few weeks ago latest data said over 32,000 dead from NSAIDs in last year counted - 2015 or 16,
just look on youtube for Ibuprofen tool for agenda 21. i like ibuprofen, and have never felt any adverse effects, but will be more cautious going forward.
news on Tom Petty is out today that he died from a bad combo including fentanyl - don't know if it was script or not, but he had a busted hip and needed some pain relief. He was actively playing through it.
Moral of the story, we've got to get the GOOD nutrients available - Boulder & Fort Collins Colorado are hosting followup fund raisers for MDMA since the DEA & FDA gave it BREAKTHROUGH status for PTSD treatment.
Big Pharma sells Americans 1/3 $ Trillion of drugs every year now and they like 2 to 7% annual increases. They could sell $100 billion in MDMA in a year and they know it - easy. Problem was it was patented back in 1912. Big Pharma has to ease it in so it will be within their $ clutches. Once on market, MDMA could hit a trillion in sales alone annual globally in short time.
MDMA = GODSEND medicine for humanity. see maps.org
Pineapple fund has tossed a lot of bitcoin their way - anyone else so inclined, please do so
I can't agree more!
ALL DRUGS HAVE SIDE EFFECTS.
Don't take ANY drug unless absolutely necessary.
I won't even take NSAIDs, Tylenol or aspirin unless the pain is serious.
Dr. Shark has many pain-seeking patients who simply want to 'take a pill' for all of their problems: Overweight? Gimme appetite suppressants! Diabetic? Gimme insulin! Depressed? Gimme Antidepressants! Pain? Gimme the strongest narcotic-analgesics you've got!
No thought of cutting the calories/sugars/crap from the diet. No thought of getting off the couch and exercising. No thought of putting down the Facebook and interacting with humans face-to-face.
Sad, self-centered generation that always expects to feel happy and fulfilled every minute of every day. No maturity whatsoever...
We're on the road to nowhere
Come on inside
Taking that ride to nowhere
We'll take that ride . . . .
Just pictured David Byrne in that white-coat and stethoscope in charge of Opiate Distribution.
Follow The MONEY!
STOP MAKING SENSE YOU TALKING HEADS.
Treat 'em like we treated nigs on crack, lock 'em up.
And Sessions has his cross hairs on weed. That dangerous (to big pharma) gateway drug. WTH?
Hockey game me the pleasure of having my hip replaced at age 42. They gave me Percocet and Oxycodone. Two bottles that barely fit in my drawer. I say barely for because they are still in there. I'm set for life because they gave me so much. I was off that crap in 4 days. I've taken half of one each year since for migraines or bad sprains. But it real easy to see how they are pumping out addicts. But again, we are going after people for a plant??? And not pharma execs???
Sorry folks...but the truth is that there should be zero sympathy for the idiots who choose to poison themselves with that shit.
Signed, Cold Hearted Bastard
Article quote: "Many people have played a role in this health scandal: the government and its agencies, influenced by pharmaceutical lobbies and unable to regulate themselves; the pharmaceutical companies, which concealed the danger of certain drugs, eyeing tens of billions of dollars in profits; and some unscrupulous doctors."
The article implies that the individual has no choice in regard to this epidemic. It may seem bizarre to the author of this article that I, as an individual, have chosen to be immune from these dangers, at least for myself. I - as an individual - CHOOSE not to participate in this illicit drug activity and lifestyle.
I choose to "just say no." I PERSONALLY CHOOSE not to participate.
Why research non-addictive pain solutions when you have an addictive family of them that guarantees repeat business...
How come we didn't get this kind of coverage when crack cocaine hit the streets? They were dying like flies. Smoking cocaine is like having your brains knocked out with two gold bricks! There are some residual effects; like sometimes dying.
They don't want to ban opioids but they sure want to ban that tobacco. My guess is they want to ban tobacco so they can sell more opioids to kill people with.