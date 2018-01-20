JPMorgan: "Global Market Momentum Just Hit Extreme Levels; Profit-Taking Imminent"

On Friday we showed that according to the latest fund flow data, anecdotal speculation of a marketwide melt-up was indeed the case. As a reminder, earlier in the week, we discussed how market optimism among both professional and retail investors had hit the highest level since just before the crash of 1987...
... with a recent E-Trade survey disclosed that 8 out of 10 retail investors - the highest on record - were certain that stocks would continue to rise in Q1. Then, BofA calculated that the 4-week inflows into equities was not only "thundering", it was the largest ever. This is the result of a massive $23.9bn weekly inflow into equities which brings the 4-week inflow to stocks to the biggest ever, $58bn as shown in the below...
and there was even some good news for active managers: the 4-week inflows to active equity funds was at a 4-year high, although the relentless market share theft by ETFs is unlikely to change any time soon, and certainly not if the market keeps levitating with virtually no volatility.
Also on Friday the S&P's Relative Strength Indicator rose to a new all time high, suggesting that as of this moment, the US stock market is the most overbought ever.
Now it's JPMorgan's turn to opine on recent market euphoria, which - in the aptly named weekly "Flows and Liquidity" report, arguably JPM's most interesting publication - it says that as of Friday, "momentum signals have reached extreme levels for the S&P" which to JPM's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou suggests that "equities are vulnerable to near-term profit taking."
Why? JPM observes that after revisiting the bank's momentum-based indicators, shown in Tables A5 and A7 below which it uses to infer how CTAs and other momentum-based investors are positioned across various commodities as well as equity indices, US sectors, bond futures and currency pairs....
... JPM noted that "momentum was approaching extreme levels in the S&P 500, along with the Nikkei as well as crude oil futures."
The tables reveal, that in the just passed week, the continued strong momentum in risky asset prices saw the z-score of JPM's S&P signal triggering the mean reversion overlay on Thursday after pointing to longs for around a year and a half.
This means that at long last, the market "could be at levels where momentum-based investors would begin to take profit on their positions."
Additionally, the continued sell-off in bond markets has seen z-scores for US Treasury futures shift further into negative territory, "but they remain some way away from extreme levels." Finally, for oil, momentum retraced some of the recent strong gains after Brent oil prices declined from a peak of just over $70 per barrel, though as Chart A39 in the Appendix shows speculative.
To recap: CTAs and other momentum-factor based investors are now at and beyond levels where they traditionally take profits. This could start happening as soon as next week, especially should the market be spooked by the uncertainty surrounding the government shutdown, which as Goldman said yesterday "could last a few weeks", and near the date of the US debt ceiling D-date, some time in early March, by which point stocks will really sell off if there still is no funding deal.
Comments
Nothing's more bullish than predictions of doom on ZH.
Step in front of this speeding freight train, Mr. Morgan. I dare you! LOL
In reply to Nothing's more bullish than… by The_Juggernaut
Indeed.
There is no known unknowns(significant catalysts) on the horizon.
Need a major catalyst to offset NIRP. TINA, and until then, BTFD!!!
In reply to Nothing's more bullish than… by The_Juggernaut
"Reflexes had got the better of me
And what is to be must be:
Every day the bucket a-go to a well,
One day, the bottom a-go drop out.
Yes ,One day, the bottom will drop out."
~Bob Marley
I say; The smart money will get out of all the paper now and move into hard assets all the way to Q3 and possibly beyond. Metals are due for another hop while Oil is due for a reckoning encased in reality by Q3.
Q2 is going to be a VIX party this year.
Kinda funny watching all of these greedy fucks playing the long game all hedging that they are going to live long enough to see a profit.
Is The US Stock Market In The Midst Of A Parabolic Blow-Off?
http://investmentwatchblog.com/is-the-us-stock-market-in-the-midst-of-a…
govt shutdown and JPM reasoning = markets to the moon
Same as it ever was , this party lasts for as long as fundamentals continue to not matter.
Nothing matters, stocks just go up. Earnings? Who cares. Goobermint shutdown. So what! Wars? No matter. Bullish!
Expect higher prices. Much HIGHER. No signs of the market positioning short.
I need to liquidate 500k in the next 3 months. Decisions. ...
You need to have a talk with "younosell"
In reply to I need to liquidate 500k in… by ChargingHandle
Everything goes straight up and is fine right Bitcoin babies????....uh I mean Florida real estate guys?....guys?......No I meant beanie babies....anyone???....no I meant tech stocks...Wang?Yahoo?...where did they go?...I know! Right Bank Of America and Wamu........?
C’mon, don’t pretend that you can’t see the obviousness of it being different this time.
In reply to Everything goes straight up… by Bondosaurus Rex
More CB threats. Lock Them Up.
Oops! New rule: No selling until all the pensions have been paid out.
Bullshit! Extreme can become extremer, and then extremest, until JP says it's undervalued or this is a new norm or any bullshit like that. Then it pops!
exponent rise-ride just began......happy ride.....