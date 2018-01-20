NSA "Sincerely Regrets" Deleting All Bush-Era Surveillance Data It Was Ordered To Preserve

There is a growing consensus among many observers in Washington that the national security agencies have become completely politicized over the past seventeen years and are now pursuing selfish agendas that actually endanger what remains of American democracy.
As Philip Giraldi notes, up until recently it has been habitual to refer to such activity as the Deep State, which is perhaps equivalent to the Establishment in that it includes financial services, the media, major foundations and constituencies, as well as lobbying groups, but we are now witnessing an evolutionary process in which the national security regime is exercising power independently.
Nowhere is that "independence" of the 'state within a state' more evident than in the blatant and egregious news this week that The National Security Agency destroyed surveillance data it pledged to preserve in connection with pending lawsuits and apparently never took some of the steps it told a federal court it had taken to make sure the information wasn’t destroyed, according to recent court filings.
As Politico reports, the agency tells a federal judge that it is investigating and "sincerely regrets its failure."
Since 2007, the NSA has been under court orders to preserve data about certain of its surveillance efforts that came under legal attack following disclosures that President George W. Bush ordered warrantless wiretapping of international communications after the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. In addition, the agency has made a series of representations in court over the years about how it is complying with its duties.
However, the NSA told U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White in a filing on Thursday night and another little-noticed submission last year that the agency did not preserve the content of internet communications intercepted between 2001 and 2007 under the program Bush ordered. To make matters worse, backup tapes that might have mitigated the failure were erased in 2009, 2011 and 2016, the NSA said.
“The NSA sincerely regrets its failure to prevent the deletion of this data,” NSA’s deputy director of capabilities, identified publicly as “Elizabeth B.,” wrote in a declaration filed in October.
“NSA senior management is fully aware of this failure, and the Agency is committed to taking swift action to respond to the loss of this data.”
Defiance of a court order can result in civil or criminal contempt charges, as well as sanctions against the party responsible. So far, no one involved appears to have asked White to impose any punishment or sanction on the NSA over the newly disclosed episodes, although the details of what happened are still emerging.
“It’s really disappointing,” said David Greene, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has been leading the prolonged litigation over the program in federal court in San Francisco.
“The obligation’s been in place for a really long time now. … We had a major dust-up about it just a few years ago. This is definitely something that should’ve been found sooner.”
Word of the NSA’s foul-up is emerging just as Congress has extended for six years the legal authority the agency uses for much of its surveillance work conducted through U.S. internet providers and tech firms.
Antiwar activist Justin Raimondo believes that something like a civil war is coming, with the war party Establishment fighting to defend its privileged global order while many other Americans seek a return to normal nationhood with all that implies.
If true, the next few years will see a major internal conflict that will determine what kind of country the United States will be.
Comments
Ja, Ja, tut mir lied!
So, Sorry!
What they mean is, "we're sincerely sorry you caught us deleting those files."
https://goo.gl/tiZwod
In reply to Ja, Ja, tut mir lied!… by TeethVillage88s
No? Don't delete the data? Sure..? Oops...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4anpxoHkPI&t=18s
In reply to What they mean is, "we're… by stizazz
Hmm- I'll have to run that line past the IRS verbatim when they ask for my 2012 expense receipts.......
In reply to - by eforce
Release the memo
And NO the NSA is NOT THE ONLY ONE WITH THE RECORDS
nothing disappears from the net ............................... ever
In reply to Hmm- I'll have to run that… by jcaz
Is the FISA memo a Trump-Russia smoking gun?
What is Trump hiding?
America has a right to know!
#ReleaseTheMemo
In reply to Release the memo… by knukles
Supported by the president and congress.
In reply to Is the FISA memo a Trump… by Dr. Acula
NSA covering their tracks...
Hard to prosecute crimes against humanity when there is no evidence.
Perhaps Putin would be so gracious to relinquish that information.
... or perhaps the Chinese.
Better question: What did this cost the Bush family?
In reply to Supported by the president… by auricle
Here's another NSA track that they covered.
An exploit that an ex-NSA dude bravely tried to warn everyone about, but the NSA being in control of the net and IC able to supress even sound whistle blowing made everyone ignore.
Well............
Jim Stone is having a Told-Ya-So field day because he laid out the Intel built-in back door and ‘machine off 3G wireless connectivity system by-pass’ way back in 2011.
Scroll to: BUSTED: RECENT INTEL PROCESSOR =
http://82.221.129.208
Live Hard, I Have To Admit I Thought Jim Was Delusional About The 3G Air-Gap Hack But It Will Prove Out Too Because The US Dot Gov Gets Special Processors For Use In Federally Approved Machines Sans The Stealth Modem, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to NSA covering their tracks... by espirit
Somebody should "accidentally" delete all of their funding.
In reply to Here's another NSA track… by DuneCreature
I posturize I drink as much as I do because...
I think.
(seeking a level playing field)
In reply to Somebody should … by Ghost of Porky
Wiped?
Like with a cloth or something?
https://youtu.be/9Rha6Wamfp0
In reply to I posturize I drink as much… by espirit
At least they still have all the Obama crime files. Right?
In reply to Like with a cloth? by hedgeless_horseman
NSA + CIA = KGB 2.0
In reply to At least they still have all… by IH8OBAMA
Ask us a question by Chat, E-mail or 1-844-USA-GOV1
NSA/CSS
Fort Meade, MD 20755-6248
nsapao@nsa.gov
"Our Customer 'Servers' Leave No Stone Unturned"...
In reply to NSA + CIA = KGB 2.0 by Luc X. Ifer
National Shylock Agency.
In reply to Ask us a question by Chat, E… by Déjà view
NSA...No Such Agency...
In reply to National Shylock Agency. by Richard Chesler
Been covering up for the Bushes since Nov 22 1963.
Nobody remembers or cares about the Hitler funding anymore...
In reply to NSA...No Such Agency... by Déjà view
yes we do. because everything is a rich man's trick. see the movie, learn the truth.
bust 9-11 and the world changes. it is such leverage. the entire power elite is implicated before or after the fact.
In reply to Been covering up for the… by newmacroman
Probably deleted those in 2016
Reminds me of the Stasi desperately trying to shred vast warehouses of files as the Wall was coming down.
It's not just about who they spied on. We already know they spied on everyone. It's about covering up who is dirty, who is a snitch, etc. Same as with the Stasi.
In reply to At least they still have all… by IH8OBAMA
no, not the same.
the honorable people over at the ministerium fuer
staaaatssicherheit were loyal to their government
and to their country.
In reply to Probably deleted those in… by New World Chaos
+1
In reply to Probably deleted those in… by New World Chaos
Just in case they're needed. Can never be too safe.
In reply to At least they still have all… by IH8OBAMA
'bleached'
In reply to Like with a cloth? by hedgeless_horseman
"Our bad, who needs a hug?"
In reply to 'bleached' by CatInTheHat
Re.. "Wiped? Like with a cloth or something?"
Bleachbit. DNC sources say it works.
In reply to Like with a cloth? by hedgeless_horseman
While they are at it, could the lose all my e-mails, telephone calls, and ZH posts for the last six years they have been collecting them?
Thanks.
In reply to Like with a cloth? by hedgeless_horseman
Too damn late.
Have you seen Admiral Rogers? … He isn’t answering to Congress, the Pentagram or even the POTUS anymore.
He answers to shadowy Langley and Israeli characters and he says ‘Yes, sir!” to anything they tell him to do. …….. This shit is so off budget stealth black that even the paymaster has no idea where the funds he hands out are coming from. …… He only knows he better do his job right because the punishment for fucking up is to disappear like he was never born.
Our IC is owned and it isn’t owned by anyone we know. .. Certainly not We The People.
Live Hard, Black Budgets Grow From Black Sources Of Funny Money Mega Funds, …… There Is No Bottom To That Pit Either, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Somebody should … by Ghost of Porky
The judge needs to order the shutdown of the NSA due to their inability to follow legal orders.
In reply to Too damn late… by DuneCreature
Oh, yea, I guess I forgot to mention the court system is corrupt and owned too.
Live Hard, I Can Only Lay Just Out So Much Pure Evil In One Post Before My Machine Blue Screens And I Start Hearing Helicopters In The Distance, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to The judge needs to order the… by BlindMonkey
You are on a roll tonight, DC.
In reply to Oh, yea, I guess I forgot to… by DuneCreature
pull it!
In reply to The judge needs to order the… by BlindMonkey
Well, that ain't gonna happen.
In reply to The judge needs to order the… by BlindMonkey
MIIC Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAPS): Suppression of science for the benefit of petrodollar banking macro-economic system corporate spinoffs that monetize products - here's how it works:
A large corporation studies under US funding contracts (MIIC) w/ USAPs you discover a technology and advance it into a product and through licensing and patents and product development they create a market (fiberoptics, miniaturization, integrated circuits, microprocessors) and a lot of money is to be made on the spinoffs, even through tax payers paid for research and development and the corporation didn't invent it. Like w/ medical pharma developments - the tax-payer pays for R+D AND pays the huge markup and why cancer treatment costs $250k.
And here's another example of why the entire system sets energy technology up for 100% failure:
Federation of American Scientists (FAS) in D.C. have studied and reported that 5,135+ (this data is several years old) technological development patents have been seized for “national security” reasons (including scientific discoveries achieved by studying downed extra-terrestrial craft/material and monetized) and these get moved into USAPs corporate partners.
One qualifying factor is: automatically, any patent that achieves 70% or more efficiency in energy conversion and also includes patents related to fiber optics, integrated circuits, computerization, miniaturization, night vision, special materials science and innovation and application in these developments (not discoveries) led to monetization... but the energy generation and propulsion discoveries get held back yet are still developed in secret - they make their money off the other developments.
Another complexity to these USAPs - is how they're getting funded. To understand this, start here:
http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-unau…
Nearly all USAPs developed out of the need to covertly fund covert research for covert development of interstellar travel means and very likely, weaponry.
MIIC that bureaucratically have established dominion and control over the entire American democratic process and are waging war—invading and occupying the ME oilfields attempting to establish what they refer to as “full-spectrum dominance”.
Bifurcation of the legitimate national security and military intelligence operations and the deep black programs that are unacknowledged – resulted in explosion of USAPs.
The primary mechanism that facilitates USAPs is a covert funding system:
Out of the 1947 National Security Act the CIA was born, which allows either agency to withdraw money from any other agency without disclosure; essentially ensuring that money can be stolen from any known program for any unknown reason and no elected official would ever know about it.
Remember that USAPs operate totally off the books as a self-perpetuating funding and development mechanism fondly referred to as the "kleptocracy of the petrofascists". They are also completely managed, controlled and operated without any high-level government/Congressional/publicly elected office oversight; they are managed by private contractors who enjoy secret protections afforded only to the private sector. In some cases no elected official, not even the president, has any knowledge that a USAP exists.
Verified by Astronaut Edgar Mitchell and an unnamed Boeing Aerospace executive, among MANY others within the military and public office, "Majestic 12 " (MAJIC - Majority Intelligence Committee) was created as a clandestine group intermingled with the CIA, National Security Council and the National Security Planning Group to carry out the covert USAP activities.
This… is only the tip-o-iceberg.
In reply to Too damn late… by DuneCreature
Nice post, verumcuibono
Yep, the US Patient Office is right up my alley.
If you have a viable idea or invention, never ever take it to a patient attorney. You WILL lose control of it………guaranteed.
Remember P-Tech and Promis software, it is everywhere.
I have a couple of strategies for taking innovative things to market and they all entail keeping your lip zipped tight.
I am getting close to my own security boundary so that’s all I’m going to say.
Live Hard, The MIC Is The Worst Of The Worst Pirates, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to MIIC Unacknowledged Special… by verumcuibono
Exactly. Entities who have worked with many with energy inventions who have been expertly sabotaged in this process have the following rules.
However, they also say that the overwhelming common characteristic and entirely predictable downfall of ANYONE trying to pursue development of a truly valuable invention is GREED. The reality is that unless you are independently wealthy enough to create, develop and distribute your own invention, you generally are forced down a path of "opportunities" and "compromises" and since altruistic financiers/developers don't exist, just about everyone so far has fallen right into the hands of the piranhas. It's guaranteed.
Instead, it's advised that the best chance you have of seeing your energy invention through is to open-source it and avoid all traps of "money-making".
The rules:
In reply to Nice post, verumcuibono… by DuneCreature
Another nice post, vcb. … Sorry about the delayed response, I was out taking a little hike,…I thought we were done.
I will agree with every point you made. Especially the stay networked in part. Let them ('the spooks’ I’ll call them generically) and people you know and trust, that you know what’s going on. … That way at least if something strange befalls you other people have a clue. … One day we might beat this. ……. Hey, why do you think I spew like a fountain on ZH?
It is hard anymore not to use computers (CAD-CAM etc.) to hold and document complicated designs so they can’t (Never say never) be stolen but you have to know what you are doing keeping things air-gapped, monitored and physically secure. … The spooks are good at industrial espionage but there are limits to what they can steal. …… Most of my past problems (early net days) have been with Bill Gates and the Chinese.
Now it’s the MIC (Lockheed? Who knows?) and NSA (Or rather, NSA, ‘I think’, contractors).
Anyway, nice to talk to someone who understands the problem(s). … We’ll kick this dog around again in the future. … * ht * vcb.
Live Hard, ZH Is A Great Place To Share Intel And Find Solutions, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Exactly. Entities who have… by verumcuibono
All we need is 5-10%. right?
and a typewriter - they are VERY difficult to find (none at any office supply chain in my metro area) a few avail on amazon. Remember when Russia bought thousands for their .gov employees?
btw, you're the primary reason I started posting here. I was lurking for years with mostly frustration until I fell into a great body of reliable resources a year ago, have researched exhaustively and felt obligated to start sharing. So, TY.
In reply to Another nice post, vcb. …… by DuneCreature
This stuff is hard at best, impossible at worst.
In reply to Another nice post, vcb. …… by DuneCreature
we can all praise helliary & the rose law firm for that hijacking.
In reply to Nice post, verumcuibono… by DuneCreature
Dude you might be able to help me with something really good.
Im sitting on some good things now.
In reply to Nice post, verumcuibono… by DuneCreature
Here too. I do have a solution for internet hacking but it severely limits bandwidth. If you don’t need much more than low hundreds of baud and can physically protect software/ assets, I have something.
In reply to Dude you might be able to… by VWAndy
Well Done. Thomas Paine would be encouraged
In reply to MIIC Unacknowledged Special… by verumcuibono
Is he related to Roger the Cabin Boy?
In reply to Too damn late… by DuneCreature
Damn straight! Haul off the entire NSA staff to AT LEAST 1 year correctional facility for failure to obey congressional order. Then strip all of them of their clearances, AUDIT EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM, and FINALLY close down those f8cking doors permanently!
And thats how you end an autonomous agency, which thinks it's above the law. Send in the troops to close it, led by a few colonials, a major or two, cuff everyone, and stripmine the files and every bit of evidence that you can gather in a midnight run.
(those at home get a surprise visit in their jammies!)
In reply to Somebody should … by Ghost of Porky
and C4 to the major structural columns around all the elevator shafts and at the columns under all the data centers.
Take out the infrastructure for them to start up again.
In reply to Damn straight! Haul off the… by shamus001
Oh, a WTC7 special.
Except the ability to start up again...
That was the part where they got stronger.
Please do try to follow along...
In reply to and C4 to the major… by ImGumbydmmt
You're forgetting about... Level 3 and DEW.
They didn't know.
Open confrontation will trigger
over-powering resistance. Thus the key
to victory is the ability to use surprise tactics.
The position of victory is one of determination.
The position of defeat is un-preparedness.
In reply to Oh, a WTC7 special… by newmacroman
No problem; they can survive on Afghanistan.
In reply to Somebody should … by Ghost of Porky
The NSA came into being with an executive order. It can go away with an executive order.
The President has a lot of power he is not using.
In reply to Somebody should … by Ghost of Porky