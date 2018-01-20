These Are The World's Real 'Shitholes'... Literally

In many countries worldwide, there is still a chronic lack of toilets, driving people to defecate outdoors.
In fact, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, just under a billion people still practice open defecation across the globe and it's a problem that results in widespread disease and millions of deaths.
In 2015, the UN called for an end to open defecation by 2030 and some countries such as Vietnam have had considerable success eradicating it.
Others are still struggling, however, as the following map clearly illustrates.
You will find more statistics at Statista
According to the most recent World Bank data which is from 2015, 40 percent of people in India still defecate outdoors.
It is also common across Africa where the highest rates were recorded. Eritrea has the highest rate at 76 percent, followed by Niger (71 percent) and Chad (68 percent).
Comments
Finally, an article on street shitting!
We have to "understand" their street & beach shitting ;-)
In reply to Finally, an article on… by tmosley
what of the animals? domestic, especially pets?
In reply to We have to "understand"… by nmewn
I would imagine the pets shit in their cages, much like the pet owners ;-)
In reply to what of the animals? … by jeff montanye
Nimbia is wonderfull
Next!
In reply to I would imagine the pets… by nmewn
Thats the public servant slave voting warehouse in Baltimore isn't it, Gilmore Acres Phase II? ;-)
In reply to Nimbia is wonderfull Next! by Troy Ounce
No way China should be that color.
In reply to Thats the public servant… by nmewn
Colonies were always the way of the world in last 2000 years... City States or Ports along rivers/water ways are the standard of which to look.
- Detroit
- Chicago
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- New Orleans
- St. Louis
- Route of Louis & Clark
- Mississippi & Missouri
What don't you get. Same is repeated on maps of former world Empires. Rivers & Waterways & Ports.
This article is fake news, has no historical context.
In reply to No way China should be that… by The_Juggernaut
Something smells in here! :-)
In reply to Colonies were always the way… by TeethVillage88s
World Bank collects data globally on shitting.
Interesting.
What do those countries need more, Blockchain or Sanitation?
In reply to Something smells in here! by stizazz
NOW we know where Libtards come from.
In reply to World Bank collects data… by any_mouse
Ever since creator created us and told us to go out play in the sandbox, we have done shitload moar to each other than simple pushing the sandcastle over.
End in shitholes...
In reply to NOW we know where Libtards… by gladih8r
Looks like Trump was right: Haiti IS a S***Hole...
In reply to Ever since creator created… by old naughty
Shitting, ok. Will they ever publish data on BULL-shitting ? The map would look a bit different.
In reply to World Bank collects data… by any_mouse
no shit
and this map was prepared by the United Nations Scatological survey, because the UN knows shit.
In reply to Something smells in here! by stizazz
And let me get this straight, from the map it appears Madagascar has bubonic plague AND outdoor sh1tting?
Then it must be labelled a "fast developing country" with the *best and brightest*, that's how it works, right? :D
In reply to no shit… by Muddy1
Hey, pull my finger.
In reply to Colonies were always the way… by TeethVillage88s
I once shiat behind a building at random downtown to work at that building 2 years later.
lesson: careful where you shiat
In reply to Colonies were always the way… by TeethVillage88s
Does a bear shit in the woods?
In reply to No way China should be that… by The_Juggernaut
How does the EPA feel about that?
In reply to Does a bear shit in the… by IH8OBAMA
Yes.
And its why we have bear-made globull warming, which we need a little more of, cuz I'm freezing my fucking ass off ;-)
In reply to Does a bear shit in the… by IH8OBAMA
Defecating outdoors? THE HORROR! No wonder the places are shitholes.
In reply to Yes… by nmewn
I once stayed in Chennai, India for a couple of days, and naively asked the concierge at the Hilton if there was a nice part of town to go out for a stroll, by the beach perhaps. She looked at me funny. OK, guess not.
In reply to Defecating outdoors? THE… by runswithscissors
One of the main beaches of Mumbai, Juhu, has thousands of shitters every morning. They can't be dissuaded even with nearby (invariably filthy) public toilets. This is how man is supposed to shit, they feel. It's the women who long for toilets. They have to sneak out in darkness. Women all over India have all sorts of health issues from holding it in. It's a national problem and a big political issue. Modi has made toilets a main topic. And a lot of young women refuse offers of marriage that don't ensure a toilet.
In reply to I once stayed in Chennai,… by Lost My Shorts
Ahhh, Chennai. They do programming. Well, they try to.
Sort of like a Cargo Cult.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ACM_International_Collegiate_Programming_…
No, they're not listed, because they got 65th place:-
https://icpc.baylor.edu/scoreboard/
In reply to I once stayed in Chennai,… by Lost My Shorts
Yes but how many of those third-world shitholes can afford to spray their city streets with bleach like San Diego?
We're a first world third world shithole.
In reply to Yes… by nmewn
i was looking at the map and thought i would see a tiny speck of dark maroon where san diego would be.
In reply to Yes but how many of those… by SWRichmond
It's not. Take another look, maybe with a World Map open.
"War is God's way of teaching Geography to Americans." -- Ambrose Bierce.
In reply to No way China should be that… by The_Juggernaut
Haha, why would ANY stats coming from that country of liars be taken seriously?
In reply to No way China should be that… by The_Juggernaut
It’s such an unpleasant and politically incorrect fact to state that they’re ALL in equatorial latitudes.
Hmmmmm... which races originate from those regions?
In reply to Thats the public servant… by nmewn
It correlates heavily to IQ and general populace education levels. You don't have to be racist to say that some people are dumb as shit and have cultures that reinforce being dumb as shit as OK or even good.
In reply to It’s such an unpleasant and… by J S Bach
The ones that produce the highest educated and achieving immigrants in the United States for the last 20 years-Black African immigrants, per the Chicago Tribune and LA Times. (higher than whites/Europeans, Asians, or Jews) I also heard they have animal brothels in Europe. Not only uncivilized but also demonic.
In reply to It’s such an unpleasant and… by J S Bach
How does ZH feel about Statista?
" You will find more statistics at Statista "
LOL Wow Statista just set itself up for shitposting, hacking, down voting on comment section.
In reply to Thats the public servant… by nmewn
California?
In reply to Thats the public servant… by nmewn
Add Detroit... Baltimore... etc.
In reply to I would imagine the pets… by nmewn
San Francisco, talk about your Frisco, San Francisco Bay
In reply to Add Detroit... Baltimore… by wee-weed up
San Francisco also dowsed with urine.
In reply to San Francisco, talk about… by Temporalist
I shit in the woods when I'm backpacking....
....but come to think of it, that is usually in California, so this is redundant as it has become a shithole anyhow.....
In reply to I would imagine the pets… by nmewn
still waiting for the earthquake
In reply to I shit in the woods when I… by Automatic Choke
They go in their litter boxes.
In reply to what of the animals? … by jeff montanye
Well, this simplifies travel plans.
In reply to We have to "understand"… by nmewn
I'm currently traveling around India. After dodging beach shits I lost my appetite for a swim ...
In reply to We have to "understand"… by nmewn
Thread theme song.
In reply to Finally, an article on… by tmosley
This is my Brother:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vLzziJ9bbc
I don't eat. I don't sleep. I get drunk. At 42 I'll be doing the same shit at 84. I'm going for 120.
You know what sucks? I want Army, Navy, Air farce basic, right fucking now.
Let's open them doors. Otherwise, what the fuck? Might go to my recruiter tomorrow and tell him I'm 24 and fuck him. Perhaps I'll do this as a fucking joke.
You ain't gonna cut my hair though.
If I can ride with cops as social outreach, I'll ride with Army and fuck them. That's motivation. Sorry to thread jack, but fuck you.
In reply to Thread theme song. by Tallest Skil
lol//just what we all been waiting for?
In reply to Finally, an article on… by tmosley
and I thought I was the only one.
In reply to Finally, an article on… by tmosley
"Street" suggests asphalt... not affordable in shitholes.
"Road" or "path" suggests dirt.
In reply to Finally, an article on… by tmosley
ETF ticker for 3X long African plumbing and toilet companies... Good news. SHIT and CRAP are available. DUNG? NUGT is already taken. DUMP?
In reply to Finally, an article on… by tmosley
POO
IN
LOO
Just not in the pool please.
In reply to POO IN LOO by Gnostech