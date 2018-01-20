Washington And Allies Go Orwellian On Korea Peace Talks

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 13:40

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

Just as North and South Korea achieve important peaceful exchanges, Washington and its NATO allies appear to be moving with determination to sabotage the initiative for averting war on the East Asian peninsula.

Further, the reckless, gratuitous provocations beg the conclusion that the United States is indeed trying to start a war.

Meanwhile, unprecedented accusations this week by US President Donald Trump that Russia is supporting North Korea to evade United Nations sanctions also point to the danger that any conflict could spiral out of control to engulf world nuclear powers.

Moscow rejected the unsubstantiated claims leveled by Trump, saying that Russia is abiding by UN trade restrictions over North Korea, and that the American president’s allegations were “entirely unfounded”.

Trump’s verbal broadside suggests that Washington is trying to undermine the nascent talks between the two Koreas, talks which Russia and China have both applauded as a long-overdue diplomatic effort to resolve the Korean conflict.

Separately, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov deplored a summit held in Vancouver, Canada, earlier this week in which the US and 19 other nations – most of them NATO members – called for sharper sanctions on North Korea that go beyond the remit of the United Nations. The conference, co-hosted by Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, issued a stridently bellicose statement, calling in effect for North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons or face US-led military action.

Significantly, and pointedly, China and Russia were not invited to the Canadian summit.

 

Most of the attending states were part of the original US-led military force which fought against North Korea during the 1950-53 war. A war which killed as many as two million North Koreans.

Russia admonished that the conference was “harmful” to current peace talks between North and South Korea. China rebuked the Canadian event as being stuck in “Cold War thinking”.

The anachronism of countries like Britain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands and Norway attending a conference on the Korean crisis while Asia-Pacific powers Russia and China being excluded was noted by Russia’s Sergei Lavrov. The anachronism is not only absurd, he said, it reprises a provocative “war summit” message.

Disturbingly, what the Vancouver gathering demonstrated was the willingness by the US and its allies to circumvent the United Nations Security Council and the previously established regional Six-Party forum involving the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

At the Vancouver event, Tillerson laid out a belligerent agenda that was endorsed by the other attendees. The agenda included the precondition of North Korea giving up its nuclear program unilaterally; and it also flatly rejected the proposal made by Russia and China for a “freeze” in all military activities on the Korean Peninsula as a step to get comprehensive settlement talks going.

Tillerson made the following sinister ultimatum:

“We have to recognize that that threat [of North Korea’s nuclear weapons] is growing. And if North Korea does not choose the path of engagement, discussion, negotiation, [that is, surrender] then they themselves will trigger an option [US military action].”

The US diplomat also warned that the American public must be “sober” about the possibility of war breaking out. Tillerson said the risk of such a war on the Korean Peninsula “continues to grow”. This was echoed by President Trump a day later in an interview with the Reuters news agency in which he also warned of possible war. It was the same interview in which Trump blamed Russia for aiding and abetting North Korea.

This sounds like US leaders are intensifying the conditioning of the American public to accept use of the military option, which they have been threatening for the past year in a pre-emptive attack on North Korea.

The Vancouver summit also called for proactive interdiction of international ships suspected of breaching UN sanctions on North Korea. That raises the danger of the US and its allies interfering with Russian and Chinese vessels – which would further escalate tensions.

These reprehensible developments are a reflection of the increasingly Orwellian worldview held by Washington and its partners, whereby “war is presented as peace” and “peace is perceived as war”.

Just this week, North and South Korea held a third round of peace negotiations in as many weeks. Even Western news media hailed “Olympic breakthrough” after the two adversaries agreed to participate in the opening ceremony of the forthcoming winter games next month as a unified nation under a neutral flag.

After two years of no inter-Korean talks and mounting war tensions on the peninsula, surely the quickening pace of peace overtures this month should be welcomed and encouraged. Russia, China and the UN have indeed endorsed the bilateral Korean exchange. Even President Trump said he welcomed it.

Nevertheless, as the Vancouver summit this week shows, the US and its NATO allies appear to be doing everything to torpedo the inter-Korean dialogue. Issuing ultimatums and warning of “military options” seems intended to blow up the delicate dynamic towards confidence and trust.

Two reports this week in the New York Times conveyed the contorted Orwellian mindset gripping Washington and its allies.

First, there was the report: “Military quietly prepares for a last resort: War with North Korea”. The NY Times actually reported extensive Pentagon plans for a preemptive air assault on North Korea involving a “deep attack” manned by 82nd Airborne paratroopers and special forces. The paper spun the provocative war plans as a “last resort”. In other words, war is sold here as peace.

Which raises the question of who is trying to wreck the Olympic Games being held in South Korea in February. For months, Western media have been warning that North Korea was intending to carry out some kind of sabotage. Now, it looks like the sabotage is actually coming from the US, albeit sanitized by the NY Times.

The second report in the NY Times had the telling headline: “Olympic détente upends US strategy on North Korea”.

So, let’s get our head around that display of dubious logic. A peaceful development of détente between two adversaries is somehow presented as a pernicious “upending of US strategy on North Korea”. In other words, peace is sold here as war.

Take for example this choice editorial comment from the NY Times in the second report:

“This latest gesture of unity, the most dramatic in a decade, could add to fears in Washington that Pyongyang is making progress on a more far-reaching agenda.”

And what, one wonders, would that “far-reaching agenda” entail?

Again the NY Times elaborates:

“White House officials warn that the ultimate goal of [North Korean leader] Mr Kim is to evict American troops from the Korean Peninsula and to reunify the two Koreas under a single flag… For the United States, the fear has been that North Korea’s gestures will drive a wedge between it and its ally, South Korea.”

Only in a perverse Orwellian worldview would an initiative to calm tensions and build peaceful relations be construed as something to “fear” and be opposed to.

Only in a perverse Orwellian worldview would peaceful dialogue provoke plans for pre-emptive war.

 

But that is precisely the kind of dystopian world that Washington and its lackeys inhabit.

Comments

Albertarocks Sages wife Jan 20, 2018 2:58 PM

I'm not sure you know what "literally" means.  In any case you're right.  This Liberal Trudeau government has most of Canada in an absolute uproar, especially in the west.  If it weren't for the gigantic populations of Quebec and Ontario we would have no problem in the next election to kick his ass all the way across the Atlantic.  Believe me, Canadians are aware of what a complete idiot our current PM is and we're so damned embarrassed by him that we don't even want to visit other countries anymore for fear that they might recognize us.  It's been a long, long time since Canadians were not respected abroad.  In fact, this might be the first time ever and we don't freakin' like it.

Be patient... we're on the case.

The Alarmist Albertarocks Jan 20, 2018 3:40 PM

I'm surprised that Russia and China haven't simply declared the sanctions to be a crime against humanity and declared the provocative threats crimes against peace (both crimes were used as grounds for the Nuremburg Tribunal), and reopened trade with the Norks as a humanitarian gesture.  As long as they don't walk out of the UNSC as they did in the first Korea go-around, the US will be hard pressed to keep using the UN to lend a veneer of respectability to otherwise inhumane treatment of the Nork people by the rest of the world by starving them to penury and death.

Dickweed Wang Robot Traders Mom Jan 20, 2018 1:48 PM

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, issued a stridently bellicose statement, calling in effect for North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons or face US-led military action.

 

It's apparent by this kind of talk that the US has not come to grips with the fact that the DPRK will NEVER give up its nukes.  It's also apparent that Kim knows damn well that as long as he has them and the means to use them that the US is pretty much impotent as far as trying to attack his country.  I call that a draw so everyone needs to go back in their corner and let the cut man work. Hopefully in the next round common sense will prevail on the US side.

richsob Dickweed Wang Jan 20, 2018 2:08 PM

Fat Boy will eventually learn a hard lesson a lot of guys learned in the Old West.  You live by the gun, you die by the gun.  If this fat little fuck was as smart as a lot of ZHer's think he is, he would meet with Trump, cut a deal to give up the nukes and then watch as all the Democrats praised Fat Boy's progressive desire for everlasting peace and prosperity.  Fat Boy could then get $$ from the Russians, the Chinks and Uncle Sam.......not to mention the United Nations suddenly finding a dozen ways to spend money in NK.  But no......Fat Boy wants to believe his nukes will save his skin and the U.S./Japan/South Korea axis will NEVER call BS on him.  A lot of people will die for nothing.

Ghost of PartysOver Jan 20, 2018 1:42 PM

Only in a delusional world will this time be different.  Fat Boy and his father have played this game many times before.  Sit, talk, pretend while advancing the nukes.  Wake up and smell the coffee.

Brazen Heist Jan 20, 2018 1:46 PM

Remove the empire from the peninsula, and the probability of peace suddenly increases!

Lil Kim won't do anything silly with China and Russia in the rear. The US promotes 'peace' the wrong way, because peace is not their business. War and conflict is.

 

Son of Captain Nemo Jan 20, 2018 1:47 PM

Ko-TEX Tillerson and "silent POTUS" to Russian Federation and PRC...

Give U.S. our Bitcoin operations inside your two countries + $5 trillion in hard assets or "Rocket Man" gets it!!!

Snaffew Jan 20, 2018 1:53 PM

how ironic that the US is requiring North Korea to unilaterally give up all its' nuclear power and weapons in order to prevent them from using such a devastating weapon.  If they choose not to agree to this demand, then the US will extinguish them with nuclear weapons.  It sure looks like the US is the terrorist threat here more than any other nation or faction has ever been.  The US has killed and currently kills more people in the name of peace than any nation in history.  Blazing hypocrite comes to mind, but the western people fail to see the threat.

tion Snaffew Jan 20, 2018 2:26 PM

>The US has killed and currently kills more people in the name of peace than any nation in history.

His story is that on the same day, the SoKo Summer of Terror slaughter committed by the U.S.'s puppet in the South began only after the North invaded the South, which the U.S. then used to officially enter the war.  But yet the survivors of the slaughter were forbidden to speak about it for decades afterword.  Sounds legit.

MusicIsYou Jan 20, 2018 1:55 PM

Americans who are actually cognitive(which are very few and is most of the reason the U.S is no longer a super power) know what it's really about. China is going to replace the U.S as the world's supreme super power, and elites don't want North Korea to sell resources to China more than the resources elites want to sell. That's why so many Americans have GEICO: it's so easy a caveman can do it.

Lumberjack Jan 20, 2018 1:58 PM

To hell with Korea...

WE THE PEOPLE Demand that those of our representatives who saw the MEMO, are bound by DUTY to now disclose what you saw. WE will not appreciate to hear “shocking” or other similar excuses, or bullshit delays waiting for a “release”. 

WE put you in Washington for a reason and have your back. Now, the question is, do you have ours?

This is a two way street and now is the time to fulfill your obligation.

Enough of you saw the MEMO and said it must be released. Speak now or resign.

khnum Jan 20, 2018 2:01 PM

There was a small Aussie at the tables in Vegas a large loudmouth Texan was hassling him a fight broke out the little guys name was Jeff Fenech interviewed later he was asked did this guy know you are the flyweight boxing champion of the world,the response was ,'no does now'

You can only stick your chin out for so long America

 