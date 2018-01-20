Wharton Dean: Dimon Mindset Is Wrong, Cryptos Mean "The End Of Money As We've Known It"

Wharton Dean Geoffrey Garrett sees a big split in how blockchain-based digital cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are viewed on Wall Street versus in Silicon Valley. On the East Coast, the idea of a cryptocurrency replacing a fiat currency is still met with skepticism. But in the Valley, they seem “all in.” In this opinion piece he offers his views on this corner of fintech.
I spent the first week of the New Year with a great group of Wharton undergraduates visiting many of our tremendous alumni in the San Francisco Bay Area. To say it felt very different from the East Coast is an understatement. And I am not talking about missing the “bomb cyclone,” which we did.
I am talking about blockchain/bitcoin/cryptocurrencies, which are much more than a speculative Chinese-cum-millennial obsession.
Whereas most people on Wall Street remain skeptical, playing a wait-and-see game, Silicon Valley is all in. Literally every meeting I participated in, from the biggest tech companies to the smallest startups, was rich with enthusiastic and creative crypto conversations.
I used to think “fintech” meant the end of physical cash - replaced by mobile payments platforms owned by big multinational firms and currently led by China, in established currencies regulated by national governments and international agreements.
I now wonder whether the ultimate fusion of technology and finance will mean “the end of money,” at least as we have known it for the last millennium. It’s no longer sci-fi to imagine the replacement of dollars and other “fiat money” with open sourced, radically decentralized, deeply encrypted and self-regulating transactions in digital units of exchange that are “mined” rather issued by central banks.
A true fintech revolution.
I have to admit I went west very much in the Jamie Dimon mindset. The JPMorgan CEO and voice of Wall Street since the financial crisis famously dismissed bitcoin’s virtual rise in 2017: “I could care less about bitcoin.” Strip out his typically gruff rhetorical flourishes, and Dimon was making 2 fundamental points.
Dimon’s first point was that “blockchain” — a globally distributed ledger of financial transactions made secure by advanced cryptography and competition among “miners” (computers competing to execute and record transactions, and being compensated for doing so) — has massive upside. But to become central to mainstream commerce, blockchain will have to lose its unregulated open source roots, be managed by a big multinational conglomerate (think some combination of Visa/Mastercard transactions and SWIFT international transfers), and fall under the clear jurisdictions of national governments and international agreements.
His second point was that the transactions that blockchain records will ultimately be in “cryptodollars”, or cryptoeuros, cryptoyuan, etc. — not bitcoin, ethereum, or any other “non-fiat,” purely “digital” currency that is not issued by central banks. This is because there is literally no underlying value to a bitcoin (“worse than tulips,” to use the oft-cited example of the Dutch “tulip bubble” in the 17th century). In contrast, there is underlying value to a dollar — guaranteed by the US Federal Reserve tied to the strength of the American economy.
The more I talked with people in the Valley, the less convinced I became of these two points.
This is very disconcerting to people like me, steeped in more than 200 years of macroeconomic thought. All the giants (Adam Smith, David Ricardo, John Maynard Keynes, Milton Friedman, Paul Samuelson, and others) not only assumed the centrality of currencies as we have known them. They also valorized money as literally the foundation of a well-functioning economy — both a unit of exchange and a store of value.
In Silicon Valley, there is a healthy disregard for all things Washington, government, and regulation - and of course for the status quo. It’s no surprise there seem to be many more bitcoin believers on the West Coast.
They ask powerful rhetorical questions.
Don’t governments and central banks always face the temptation of printing more money? Are you really so happy with the fees credit cards and banks charge? Wouldn’t it reduce our worries about hacking and cyber security if financial transactions were better encrypted and recorded on millions of computers rather than a handful? Isn’t the genius of bitcoin that there is a finite limit to how many can be produced (by the “halving” algorithm at the center of bitcoin mining)?
I tend to get lost as soon as the blockchain/bitcoin evangelists get into the real data science behind these technologies, but I do think there is real merit to their rhetorical questions. And I increasingly sense I am not alone.
Consider these simple facts.
We now can trade bitcoin futures on a crusty old financial exchange. There is lots of VC money pouring into crypto. Asset managers are starting to think about cryptocurrency indexes as a great diversification strategy, because bitcoin risk is likely uncorrelated with any “regular” economic risk. All are powerful indicators that the leading edge of “conventional” finance is taking very seriously the prospects for very radical financial innovation.
Finance meets technology, harnessing the combined power of Wall Street and Silicon Valley. Not only the end of cash, but also the end of money. That is the prospect and potential of fintech. What will happen and when it will happen is impossible to predict — as is invariably the case with the most radical innovations. But there is little doubt that an enormous amount of capital, energy and creativity will pour into cryptocurrencies in the coming months and years — even if bitcoin proves the biggest bubble since tulips.
* * *
Geoffrey Garrett is Dean, Reliance Professor of Management and Private Enterprise, and Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Follow Geoff on Twitter.
Comments
ZH can't seem to make up it's mind about Bcoin...
Zerohedge is not here to tell you what to think. To me it’s information only. Sift through the bias and opinions, digest the information and think for yourself. Question authority.
In reply to ZH can't seem to make up it… by Donewidit
It’s just a shame that it takes 350kWh to process and validate every little transaction thanks to the military grade SHA-256 encryption.
BTC at $12,000 and WTI at $63 is a serious contradiction, at some point the MUST converge.
In reply to Zerohedge is not here to… by dasein211
Was there any information in this opinion piece?
In reply to It’s just a shame that it… by Occident Mortal
The talk of BTC being valuable and gold and silver being out of date and not valuable would be more interesting if downward manipulation of silver and gold wasn't so obvious.
In reply to Was there any information in… by Stuck on Zero
Crypto and Gold follow the same principle.
If Gold was not diluted by the quantity of paper gold, its price would be north of the current price. People will not buy gold if they receive the paper gold. They want physical gold.
You can not dilute the total of BTC. It's about 20 Millions BTC coins. It will stay that way; thus, the price will go up.
The future contract has no effect on BTC.
In reply to The talk of BTC being… by RAT005
Crypto futures are just online gambling. I think that message is pretty clear. But people going long could be siphoning capital away from actual Crypto purchases.
The issue is that as BTC tries to survive, the cost of using BTC goes up which lowers it's value. Lower value reduces demand and value falls. BTC is consuming itself: operating cost going up while value is going down. No way to stop the cycle. Crypto 2.0 might solve the problem, I don't pay attention, but BTC can't escape.
In reply to Crypto and Gold follow the… by JibjeResearch
BTC value is not as a currency. It's a store of wealth just like gold. It's a foundation coin used to fund other cryptos. Its price will only go up in the long run because we cant dilute its quantity.
In reply to Crypto futures are just… by RAT005
"It's a store of wealth JUST like gold"
Gold miner pisses himself rolling on the floor laughing.
Bitcoin may well make a bunch of people a pile of "money" BUT
until you show me where elemental bitcoin fits on the periodic table,
it will NEVER be JUST like gold.
You know what is JUST like gold ????
NOTHING, it is an element unlike ANYTHING else.
In reply to BTC value is not as a… by JibjeResearch
Totally Agree. Besides, Bitcoin is backed by the ALREADY DEAD US$.
http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2GY
In reply to "It's a store of wealth JUST… by manofthenorth
Bitcoin is just like gold...paper gold.
Once people can get into any crypto without having to pass through BTC, the true value of BTC will be exposed.
When ETHOS is operational, the need to buy BTC will be reduced considerably. Some may continue to prop up the price of BTC, but I believe it will look more like tulips then.
For transactions, there are many other crypto coins with significantly better attributes than BTC
In reply to Totally Agree. Besides,… by stizazz
"Once people can get into any crypto without having to pass through BTC, the true value of BTC will be exposed. "
That's a true statement; however, I'm waiting to see how it turns out. I think even if that is so, BTC is still a store of value used to prop up other cryptos.
The only value on this planet are the people. Without people, where's no value. A successful fund manage understands this correctly.
In reply to Bitcoin is just like gold… by MANvsMACHINE
Bitcoin is backed by people. The only value on this planet are the people. Without people, there's no value.
In reply to Totally Agree. Besides,… by stizazz
Indeed. "Nothing" is just like gold. Except that gold isn't money anymore because it's physical and therefore cannot travel through wires. Gold's value was attributed by man. It was capitalised over time according to the needs of physical markets.
Gold was the "Bitcoin" of the day.
But while the lights are on, Bitcoin is the "Bitcoin" of the day. It can travel through wires, be held ("if you don't hold it you don't own it") and be traded.
The only way gold will ever be valuable again is if the entire world is in a state of utter misery and starvation because while gold isn't "manipulatable", the fact that it can't be delivered over a wire means that its exchange rate is.
In reply to "It's a store of wealth JUST… by manofthenorth
Seriously , can you be more cult-like than this ?
Gold will lose value with the death of the last human.
Your god needs those wires to exist, to be created and to be used as the biggest scam on earth.
Without Gold , Silver , Copper , Aluminum and a bunch of other "archaic" stuff , there will be 0 BUTTcons , hence the value of BUTTcon will be 0 .
Go prop your FED QE (Bitfinex/Tether)
If all of you cultists had 1 brain cell , you all would be far and away from cr@ptos.
Since the DIP , For 7 days days straight , Bitfinex/Tether have been QE-ing fresh USDT into the shitstem.
on 14th 50,000,000 , 15th-20th - 100,000,000 per day .
By an unimaginable SHITOSH-cidence - shortly after the press has farted the QE , all of the funnymunny has been used to buy OVERPRICED Buttcoin ($500-$1000-$1500-$2000 above current market value) .
Those who can't see past this scam and see it for what it is , really need to seek some kind of help ( as brain-transplant surgery is still long way ahead of our time).
Once the show is over , the hit will fit the shan harder than your tiny , glass-surfaced brains can imagine.
In reply to Indeed. "Nothing" is just… by toknormal
The comparison stems from the difficulty of obtaining, not the physical properties. Bitcoin gets tougher to mine the more Bitcoin that is solved. Just like gold has an intrinsic supply issue because it is so hard to get out of the ground. Unlike Fiat.
I don't know what the future holds for Bitcoin just like everybody so I observe what others are doing not necessarily saying. I have never tried to buy anything with it but have a small amount just to stay in the game. I have a difficult time believing it is going away with all of the attention, futures, and trading desks. Gold has no value other than it has been a safe haven for many, many years.
In reply to "It's a store of wealth JUST… by manofthenorth
Careful, you're getting jizz all over yours.
In reply to "It's a store of wealth JUST… by manofthenorth
All elements are digital. You didn't know that, did you?
It's physic 101.
There are 4 natural forces in the universe: Weak/Strong/Electromagnetic/Gravity. All of these forces are digital, and these digital forces form all of those elements.
You think 0 and 1 are digital or something? lolz
Bawhahaha ahhahhaha, stupid fool ...
In reply to "It's a store of wealth JUST… by manofthenorth
Gold is worthless, a barbaric relic that allows a small cartel to control the international economy... the only underlying unit of value that legitimately underlies money and credit are tangible commercial transactions. Hence, the "real bills" doctrine is the only basis for banking and credit.
In reply to "It's a store of wealth JUST… by manofthenorth
Bitcoin is not a store of value. It isn't worth anything and is unable to perform the task that it was promoted as being able to fulfill. It is a speculative bubble which a lot of people have already lost the first half of everything they put into it. You bought it because it was going up. Now it is going down.
In reply to BTC value is not as a… by JibjeResearch
If it's not worth anything, why will bullion dealers give you gold for Bitcoin?
In reply to Bitcoin is not a store of… by Quinvarius
Really? Are you telling a hedge fund manager what the meaning of "value" is? I value shits for a living and I'm a millionaire... fool!
STFU!
In reply to Bitcoin is not a store of… by Quinvarius
You are one of those posters that only have the courage to come out after BTC has had a large correction. Yes, BTC declined severely over the last few months.. On a year to year bases. it is up over 100%. Now go disappear while BTC goes back up the rest of the year to new all time highs. I'm sure we'll see you sporadically after BTC hits another correction during its bull run.
In reply to Bitcoin is not a store of… by Quinvarius
RAT005
The issue is that as BTC tries to survive, the cost of using BTC goes up which lowers it's value. Lower value reduces demand and value falls. BTC is consuming itself: operating cost going up while value is going down. No way to stop the cycle. Crypto 2.0 might solve the problem, I don't pay attention, but BTC can't escape.
----
Yes, we can see you don't pay attention. Certain advances are in preparations that will increase bitcoin's speed and lower costs. Its been in the works for some time and tests have been run on certain parts before it is fully implemented. And as the other poster said, BTC is not used as a daily transaction payment system, it is more of a store of wealth. That is why most trading pairs of other crypto are with BTC.
There are a handful of other crypto that are designed to be more for daily transactions for the consumer.
In reply to Crypto futures are just… by RAT005
You can dilute the perceived amount of BTC via fractional reserve exchange black holes as well as the trading volume.
If the exchanges can manipulate the trading volume, as some have, they can also manipulate the price.
Instead of withdrawing their BTC from the exchanges into their own wallets many are content holding a paper BTC claim on the exchange.
The future contract gives greater incentive to manipulate the price of BTC via the exchanges.
At least in the unregulated Wild West of cryptos there may be some options for fighting back.
I support BTC but with open eyes. Buckle up, we could see some US fiat gateways blowing up this year.
In reply to Crypto and Gold follow the… by JibjeResearch
Everything can be manipulated.
People can not "dilute" the quantity of BTC.
In reply to You can dilute the perceived… by tion
Sure, people can't dilute the quantity of BTC just like they can't dilute the quantity of actual gold.
If you think that creating more paper claims to gold than the amount of actual gold is a problem, but that exchanges being able to create more paper claims to BTC than the amount of actual BTC is not a problem, you may have some cog dis there.
In reply to Everything can be… by JibjeResearch
If you keep going, you'll answer your own question. I didn't create anything. You have to figure out other people (Not Me) of why they did what they did.
You don't understand the process of why Gold is around $1300 and BTC reached $20,000.
Best Wishes :)
In reply to Sure, people can't dilute… by tion
tion
Sure, people can't dilute the quantity of BTC just like they can't dilute the quantity of actual gold.
If you think that creating more paper claims to gold than the amount of actual gold is a problem, but that exchanges being able to create more paper claims to BTC than the amount of actual BTC is not a problem, you may have some cog dis there.
----
Here is where you are in error and why you have cog dis.
Gold spot price, of which gold derivatives get their prices are set by a committee in England. Thus, their paper claims on the futures market can have such an impact.
BTC price is not dictated by such a committee. There are many exchanges all over the world that effect the price of BTC.
-
Now this is where one argues that well then TPTB could then use endless fiat to go on all those exchanges to manipulate the price of BTC. And I would argue that they wouldn't need to, there is margin trading. One can short BTC on some exchanges if approved. And if anything, I would say some might be manipulating the price, just so they can get in at better prices. In other words, they know it is going up.
But what most here just simply don't see and why they get it wrong and are missing the boat is they don't recognize the demand is larger then the supply. Straight and simple economics.
In reply to Sure, people can't dilute… by tion
Good post and points. Day Trading Bitcoin is where the exchanges want you to be and where day traders should not be. Like Forex the exchanges are not regulated so price is up to the broker and stop hunting will run rampant. I personally have a small amount and will be hanging in at least until the end of the year. I am quite certain with all the attention it will at least still be around if not double or triple.
In reply to You can dilute the perceived… by tion
Even with all monkey business considered, jmo BTC held in a secure private wallet still remains as a great inverse hedge against a (2008 implosion) x (Hegemony Death) esque financial teotwawki situation ^^
Nothing has really changed in my reasoning for having bought it in the first place.
In reply to Good post and points. Day… by Miggy
Geoffrey Garrett is Dean and Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
The major points of Geoffrey Garrett are
The Bottom Line:
PS
I don't think China will be happy about it with $3T+ $US holdings.
In reply to Crypto and Gold follow the… by JibjeResearch
You are on the money. If the nodes in the blockchain are all controlled by the banks you not only have one currency but one central authority.
I have my thoughts on where Bitcoin came from, why it is so active right now, and where it is going but I will only say I own a very small amount just to have some interest in the hype and will be hanging in at least until the end of the year.
In reply to Geoffrey Garrett is Dean and… by caconhma
Miggy caconhma
You are on the money. If the nodes in the blockchain are all controlled by the banks you not only have one currency but one central authority.
I have my thoughts on where Bitcoin came from, why it is so active right now, and where it is going but I will only say I own a very small amount just to have some interest in the hype and will be hanging in at least until the end of the year.
--
Hardly,
People will adopt the best technology that serves their needs. One of those needs is a currency not so heavily controlled by institutions, thus they will choose a crypto that has privately owned nodes. The fact that you don't see that indicates you don't see the potential of the technology as it is and also probably don't see the potential of its advances.
And for anyone that thinks they will just ban crypto network traffic, think again. That will work as well as government banning bit torrent.
In reply to You are on the money. If the… by Miggy
Deserving of 1,000+ upvotes. Thank You!
In reply to The talk of BTC being… by RAT005
Young people are always more open to new ideas and new concepts. Until they lose their ass a few times they won't become as conservative with their money as the older crowd. At which time they will become the older crowd.
In reply to Deserving of 1,000+ upvotes… by Global Douche
Yea so there is no way any government will allow it. It's that simple, and the whole ' the government can't stop it' is completely wrong. They have a monopoly of force and they can. Really it's the same with gold, which can see price inflation in terms of sovereign fiat, but little else. Tender laws are simple, and capital gains laws are simple. Cryptos are spec assests, with no intrinisic value. Block chain already is set up with gold. The truth is we will not be using it or gold as money, but some fiat electronic garbage instead, probably, once the dollar comes crashing out of reserve status, some bullshit global currency shit.
In reply to Young people are always more… by IH8OBAMA
Uh, Japan is already integrating it into their economy. Probably because Satoshi invented it and he is a hometown guy. That horse has already left the barn.
In reply to Yea so there is no way any… by Caloot
experts said the same thing at 252/oz gold. They said it was over for gold. Luckily I didn't listen. Same thing as now. Don't listen. It's fake news
In reply to The talk of BTC being… by RAT005
I thought the same! It was written by a "professor" so it comes as no surprise that article was vacuous.
In reply to Was there any information in… by Stuck on Zero
Which is why proof of stake and 3 to 7% interest on coins will be paid out to ETH, NEBL, OMG, and many other crypto holders. BTC may get there. Moving on.
No not really. One could argue crude is in more of a bubble then BTC/cryptos. What percentage of people use crude daily? What percentage of people use cryptos daily? Where are we in the economic development of both? How many units remain of both?
In reply to It’s just a shame that it… by Occident Mortal
1st) So virtual interest on virtual coins? That truly is a novel concept. If my statement isn't clear, where does this interest come from. So I have 100 coins and the powers that be mint me 3 to 7 coins on the ones I already hold? DO you even begin to have a notion as to why this will not work?
2nd) DO you really need your own question answered? (How many units of each remain?) In the case of cryptocurrency, the answer is essentially an infinite number exists. Of course, they all won't have the same name, and the electric usage to generate them will cause a decrease in the amount of crude.
In reply to Which is why proof of stake… by aurum4040
Its already in place you fucking moron. Educate yourself, understand something before you pretend to do so. You have no idea, none, what you speak of. Read
https://www.google.com/amp/s/coinsutra.com/proof-of-stake-cryptocurrenc…
Part 2. So BTC has infinite supply? You really are that stupid or cant read. Sounds more like both.
In reply to 1st) So virtual interest on… by cheech_wizard
Energy inefficiency is not SHA256 issues. It's Proof Of Work (PoW) issue, and this goes for all crytptos that use PoW.
Proof Of Stake (PoS) has no energy issues.
In reply to It’s just a shame that it… by Occident Mortal
"Republic Credits are no good out here. I need something more real."
In reply to It’s just a shame that it… by Occident Mortal
maybe the long overdue energy revolution will follow closely behind the long overdue monetary revolution.
In reply to It’s just a shame that it… by Occident Mortal
Your comment is total bullshit.
In reply to It’s just a shame that it… by Occident Mortal
Well said.
In reply to Zerohedge is not here to… by dasein211
Actually with their lack of coverage regarding the tether scam, there's definitely an agenda (As always with ZH)
In reply to Zerohedge is not here to… by dasein211
I prefer cash. Nobody knows what I do and that's the way it should be. Credit cards and Bitcoin are tracking technologies. Own gold and convert to electronic money when necessary.
In reply to ZH can't seem to make up it… by Donewidit