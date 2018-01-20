Who's Going To Davos

This year’s edition of the World Economic Forum begins on Tuesday in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

According to the organizers, some 3,000 visitors will attend this year's meeting.

As our infographic shows most of them come from the United States.

Perhaps even more ironically, Bloomberg reports that President Trump's Davos trip is "day-to-day" during the government shutdown.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said at a press briefing on Saturday that a final decision hasn’t been made on whether Trump will travel as planned, given the federal government shutdown that began overnight.

The president is expected to arrive at Davos on Jan. 25 and make a speech to the forum on Jan. 26.