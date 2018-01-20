Who's Going To Davos

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 21:50

This year’s edition of the World Economic Forum begins on Tuesday in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

According to the organizers, some 3,000 visitors will attend this year's meeting.

As our infographic shows most of them come from the United States.

Well with the government shut down... there's no money to be made in 'Murica!

Perhaps even more ironically, Bloomberg reports that President Trump's Davos trip is "day-to-day" during the government shutdown.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said at a press briefing on Saturday that a final decision hasn’t been made on whether Trump will travel as planned, given the federal government shutdown that began overnight.

The president is expected to arrive at Davos on Jan. 25 and make a speech to the forum on Jan. 26.

Politics

Pandelis knukles Jan 21, 2018 3:51 AM Permalink

I wonder WHO RUNS the Davos ???

 

who actually organize all of these activities, invitees, reservations (place people next to each other who can speak about this and that and all of these "technical details") etc. ... my guess would be they do not trust with such sensitive issues the "Swiss Guvernment" ... aka... the cheesemakers ...  got to be somebody in the know so to speak ... i could guess in general, but i am sure someone would know it ???

MozartIII FreeShitter Jan 20, 2018 10:46 PM Permalink

So how are we getting fucked by the shut down? Oh ya, the congress critters and their staffs are all still getting paid. Probably why they don't care...

 

Can we just stop the fed gov spending? All of it for a year, to see if we have a better place? I think that once the people figure out how unnecessary the leeches are, they will never be allowed back in!

nmewn Jan 20, 2018 9:58 PM Permalink

So when Trump says "Fuck you assholes! What have you done for my deplorables lately?"

Jim Acosta will say "What is a deplorable?" ;-)

 

 

coast1 Jan 20, 2018 10:01 PM Permalink

just wondering..where are the memos?  seriously...more 3d chess? or more hype to keep the goyim distracted?  where are the memos?

TeraByte Jan 20, 2018 10:11 PM Permalink

Isn´t it ironical this year`s meeting has a presence of a person, whose chances the Davos mob earlier tried to curb totally. Now this elite has to listen to his Mater´s Voice.

Mr_Potatohead Jan 20, 2018 10:14 PM Permalink

It's interesting...  266 from the UK.  Must be a really important country, huh?  Why's that?  Saudi Arabia not on the list. Is that because the usual attendees are hanging upside down in a luxury hotel?  Israel not on the list.  Surprising, given the amount of anti-Israel rhetoric I've been hearing these days?

More importantly, how do the organizers of this event achieve diversity?  Are they hoping that a bunch of illegal immigrants show up?  Are they busing in transgender people for the event? 

swissthinker Jan 21, 2018 3:37 AM Permalink

i have heard they (we pay) need to weld shut all the manhole covers on the dübendorf airfield and have them inspected for security.

this is insane.

 

nobody would blow up trump in the finmafia hq anyway.

 

(if somebody still does, i, as a swiss would be pissed to have that happen on my doorstep)