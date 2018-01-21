200 Million Investors May Have Lost Everything In Largest Ponzi Scheme In China's History

China has had its share of ponzi-like investment scheme blow ups in the past, most recently last April as we described in "Investors Rage After 3 Billion Yuan Vanish From China's Largest Private Bank" and previously in "Chinese Investors Find Out They Got Fleeced By A $7 Billion Ponzi Scheme." But nothing quite like this, and no, it does not involve cryptocurrencies.
According to the Asia Times, at the height of its business operations, online investment company, Qbao.com, had around 200 million registered users. With its "get rich quick" promises and tantalizing tales of up 80% returns, the company had a cult-like following with investors known as Baofen or fans of Qbao, not to mention potential clients clamoring to sign up for the financial firm’s products, leading to as many as 2 million new users every day in late 2017. Even the full name of the company, Qianbao, had the veneer of success, as it translates into "money treasure."
Unfortunately for up to 200 millions ordinary Chinese, dreams of overnight riches became a nightmare when the founder of the site, Zhang Xiaolei, was placed in police custody after turning himself in just before the start of the new year.
Zhang Xiaolei, founder of Qbao.com, the online platform also known as Qianbao
He has been accused of illegally raising 70 billion yuan or some $11 billion, according to sources close to the Chinese authorities and reported in the mainland media. If those allegations are true, this would be the largest online investment fraud in China’s history.
“This shows the reality that many Chinese people are still short of money and are crazy for high-returning investment channels,” Li Chao, an analyst at market consultancy iResearch in Beijing, told the state-owned Global Times.
So “crazy” that they risk losing it all; indeed, that looks nearly certain after Zhang walked into a police station on Dec. 26 in Nanjing, the capital of East China’s Jiangsu province, where Qbao.com was wheeled out in a blaze of publicity nearly eight years ago.
The authorities believe investors may have become the victims of a giant Ponzi-type scam, where new clients ended up paying inflated returns to established customers without their knowledge. Before the internet investment company was closed down, it was attracting nearly two million users every day in late 2017 from its headquarters in Shanghai.
“Police are calling on Qbao investors in all regions to report to local public security authorities and cooperate in investigations after the company owner, Zhang Xiaolei, was [held] in custody for suspicion of an illegal fundraising crime,” the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, investors are in denial: many clients are convinced this is all a massive mistake, even though the online finance industry has been plagued by scandals, as Chinese regulators struggle to get grips with the problem.
In February 2016, a leading online peer-to-peer lending service, Ezubao, was accused of swindling more than 900,000 investors out of more than 50 billion yuan in less than two years. A court in Beijing later sentenced Ding Ning, the architect of the $9 billion Ezubao online financial fraud, to life imprisonment, which finally closed the chapter on one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in modern mainland history.
But if the allegations concerning Qbao.com and Zhang are true, this could dwarf that case.
“I became very tired of comforting other investors, some of whom were so anxious that they nearly killed themselves,” Mu Qing, who became a Baofen investor, told Global Times. “But we all trusted Qbao, and we will wait [to see what happens].”
On Dec. 27, along with millions of other clients, Mu had his account on Qao.com frozen.
What happens next depends on the Chinese police investigation and the decision by the central bank to launch an inqury. It has ordered all commercial banks in Jiangsu province to roll out internal inspections for potential loans linked to Qbao.com or its affiliated companies.
“Qbao investors put all their trust in Zhang,” one former executive of the company told Caixin’s media website. “It was like a cult.”
But that “trust” has slowly turned to disdain and anger as the details of Zhang’s online world trickles into the public domain. In the end, the fall out could leave them broke in more ways than one.
Of course, investor denial will eventually turn to acceptance, but first comes the anger stage, and if indeed 200 million Chinese may have lost a substantial portion, if not all, of their net worth, the anger will be tangible and could prove to be a true black swan for a country which - as we have profiled since early 2016 - has been teetering on the verge of social unrest.
in other news
The Obama Administration’s ‘Brazen Plot To Exonerate Hillary Clinton’ Starting To Leak Out, According To Former Fed Prosecutor
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/20/obama-administration-plot-exonerate-h…
Here’s the 99 page FISA Court Opinion 4/26/17
https://www.scribd.com/document/349542716/Top-Secret-FISA-Court-Order-P…
Another Bitcoin article ???
In reply to in other news… by macholatte
Everything's funny when you're making money; everything's sad when you been had.
In reply to Another Bitcoin article ??? by manofthenorth
Launch an injury?
did you mean launch an inquiry, Tyler?
In reply to Everything's funny when you… by knukles
I particularly liked, "struggle to get grips with the problem".
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to Launch an injury? by stacking12321
The majority of Chinese millionaires now say they are thinking about leaving China:
http://thesoundingline.com/half-chinese-millionaires-thinking-leaving-c…
In reply to I particularly liked, … by chumbawamba
Largest PONZI scheme in AMERICA's history: The Federal Reserve. https://goo.gl/2SIIh0
In reply to The majority of Chinese… by Four Star
"many clients are convinced this is all a massive mistake"
BWAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
In reply to Largest PONZI scheme in… by stizazz
$11 billion divided amongst 200 million = $55 each.
In reply to "many clients are convinced… by NoDebt
The website qbao.com features a Chinese Blue Screen of Death.
In reply to 7 billion divided amongst… by californiagirl
200 million people lost a total of 11 billion dollars, that's an average loss of $55 per investor. Get over it.
In reply to The website qbao.com… by evoila
China gives life in prison, the US gives 2 years of house arrest during trial then call it time served, then is appointed to government positions.
In reply to The website qbao.com… by evoila
These ponzi's are exactly what's pushing Chinese into RE and gold.
If you don't hold it (or live in it) you don't own it.
In reply to China gives life in prison,… by wren
"These Ponzis are exactly what's pushing Chinese into RE, gold and Crypto.
If you don't hold it (or live in it), you don't own it."
FIFY
p.s. Even if you live in it, if you have to pay property tax, you don't "own" it. You have a Lease Hold with the State. Unlike you, people in KSA, Jordan and Israel do not pay property tax. Chew on that.
In reply to These ponzi's are exactly… by Son of Loki
Only problem is that this was an unauthorized Ponzi scheme.
Just like Madoff's.
The real trick is to get investors to throw money at you without promising specific returns or delivering on promised Goods and Services.
In reply to China gives life in prison,… by wren
I wonder if they had bots posting comments on various web sites about how Qbao.com was making them money and knew where the markets were going ahead of the movement.
In reply to Only problem is that this… by any_mouse
All of the USA’s “debt” is federal reserve interest.
Deduct the illegal interest and there is almost zero debt.
In reply to Largest PONZI scheme in… by stizazz
In reply to Largest PONZI scheme in… by stizazz
and what the US Treasury gets is a pittance (0.003%-0.0035%) for minting coinage, [and] imaging on worthless linen/ink paper ('non-bearing interest Federal Reserve Notes' and various other cost for operation to pacify/trick the curious that the FRB somehow doesn't ___________fill-in with your thoughts, or isn't getting ass`raped!
check out by running the numbers with todays mystery (unaudited FRB System) current balance sheets @ 0.05% (Note: these exact numbers [interest percentage] were given me in a 1938 pamphlet)
In reply to All of the USA’s “debt” is… by swamp
WOW, something more shitty than Bitcoin. Who woulda thunk??????
In reply to The majority of Chinese… by Four Star
Probably an auto translation with no proof reader.
In reply to I particularly liked, … by chumbawamba
Launching injuries should comes first, then inquiry.
In reply to Launch an injury? by stacking12321
What are we having for lunch at the inquest?
In reply to Launch an injury? by stacking12321
it rhymes so it must be true
In reply to Everything's funny when you… by knukles
These people will get their money back, What the article did not mention is that leading the investigation is an outside agency from Viet Nam named Wu Phuc Yu, known for using strong armed tactics to recover stolen funds from criminals.
In reply to Everything's funny when you… by knukles
The top execs who made away with the Loot are probably living comfortably in $35 million houses in Hongcouver and/or Kornifornia or Seattle.
In reply to These people will get their… by Harry Lightning
You didn't read it, did ya?
In reply to Another Bitcoin article ??? by manofthenorth
Good Call.
In reply to You didn't read it, did ya? by Global Douche
Just one paragraph, that's all they would have had to read or scan for the word "cryptocurrencies" and any relationship to the event.
In reply to Good Call. by Crazy Or Not
even in China a fool and his money are soon parted.
In reply to Another Bitcoin article ??? by manofthenorth
As I say hypnotically. Bitcoin is the New Jesus, bitcoin is golden because gold looks like bitcoin, it is a proprietary algorithm that creates a number that has more value than your soul, bitcoin is our friend, dogs hump when they hear the word bitcoin. A woman touched a dead guy with a bitcoin and he came back. If you don't understand bitcoin it is because of anachronistic idealogy that is based on white male patriarchical prejudices.
In reply to Another Bitcoin article ??? by manofthenorth
Last sentence of the first paragraph covered your concern.
In reply to Another Bitcoin article ??? by manofthenorth
There's always Chowcoin.
In reply to Another Bitcoin article ??? by manofthenorth
I would say this is worthy of a Drudge siren.
And also, a Zero Hedge klaxon alarm, if there is such a thing.
In reply to in other news… by macholatte
Drudge is too concerned with the shutdown drama because it involves Team finger pointing. The FISA courts being used to destroy the Constitution seems to be of no interest to him because the NSA spying has bipartisan support. He won't run it until he can figure out a way to make it exclusively a Blue Team/Red Team issue.
In reply to I would say this is worthy… by thebigunit
200 Million Investors May Have Lost Everything In Largest Ponzi Scheme In China's History
My response: Interesting to see what happens when 200 million Chinese citizens get pissed off!!!! This number is equivalent to the number of persons eligible to vote in the USA.
Looking forward to the CHINESE FIREWORKS if this is TRUE.
Time to buy FXP maybe??????
In reply to Drudge is too concerned with… by LetThemEatRand
Yes, vely upset no getting 80% gualanteed leturns. Communist party no good!
Need more gov. nannies!
In reply to 200 Million Investors May… by GUS100CORRINA
Matt Drudge is a globalist...he does not like Trump.
In reply to Yes, vely upset no getting… by Dutti
That statement is erroneous but I'll agree that Drudge seems to be tied to the mainstream a little too much. He should be pounding the FISA issue. Instead he has the football score as a headline. Pathetic.
In reply to Matt Drudge is a globalist… by eatthebanksters
Football score headlines capture more eye balls than talking about gov. flagrant abuse of people's rights.
NSA's admitted "Ooops!" we're so sorry we washed that info from our computers even though we promised the court we wouldn't. Who would care about that??
John Corzine starting a hedge fund after he collapsed a 100 year old financial company? What's that got to do with me???
Football scores are vital to my life, not that other meaningless crap.
In reply to That statement is erroneous… by in4mayshun
Posting the score allows the interested to know without participating in the nfl bs. I mean I’d like to hear that Brady lost one
In reply to Football score headlines… by lincolnsteffens
JEZUS
"John Corzine starting a hedge fund after he collapsed a 100 year old financial company? What's that got to do with me???"
In reply to Football score headlines… by lincolnsteffens
Drudge seems to be infatuated with the movie critic, Rex Reed. So let's put a little Rex Reed Spin on this sucker:
"I Laughed! I Cried! It is the Greatest Feel-Good Story of the Year!"
In reply to I would say this is worthy… by thebigunit
I read the FISA court thing somewhat quickly, but my sense is the govenment was suddenly asking to do things well outside the norm, and the court was skeptical, and then the government gave weakly plausible reasons and the court went along with the request.
The red flag is they were asking for unfiltered intel on targets inside the US so they could avoid getting intel on US persons. Ain't no one going to believe that.
Also at the end it looks like the court was skeptical enough they wanted regular reporting on who was being affected and what it was being used for, e.g. the court was in CYA mode while agreeing to permit it.
My bet is when they push on the people submitting the request on the behalf of the government even a little, they'll either go 5th amendment or collapse like a house of cards.
The document shows something fucky was going on to the point the judge of a rubber-stamp court was asking questions about why.
In reply to in other news… by macholatte
Shocked !!!!
Trust & Quality
Two things absent in society.
In reply to in other news… by macholatte
Anybody have a pdf link of FISA Order???
In reply to in other news… by macholatte
Qbao is a crypto, too. Not sure if it’s related.
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/qbao/#markets
In reply to in other news… by macholatte
If it sounds too good to be true...
Buy the dip, genius!
;)
In reply to If it sounds too good to be… by _triplesix_
HODL!!!!!