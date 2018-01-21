"Brazen Plot To Exonerate Hillary Clinton" And Frame Trump Unraveling, Says Former Fed Prosecutor

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/21/2018 - 22:30

A former Federal Prosecutor sat down with The Daily Caller to give perhaps the most comprehensive rundown of the Obama Administration's "brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton" and "frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy.

In this highly recommended 30 minute interview with Joe diGenova, the former Special Counsel who went after both the Teamsters and former NY Governor Elliot Spitzer, paints a very clear picture of collusion is painted between the Obama administration, the FBI, the Clinton campaign and opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

From the Daily Caller:

The FBI used to spy on Russians. This time they spied on us. what this story is about - a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton from a clear violation of the law with regard to the way she handled classified information with her classified server. Absolutely a crime, absolutely a felony. It's about finding out why - as the Inspector General is doing at the department of justice - why Comey and the senior DOJ officials conducted a fake criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton. Followed none of the regular rules, gave her every break in the book, immunized all kinds of people, allowed the destruction of evidence, no grand jury, no subpoenas, no search warrant. That's not an investigation, that's a Potemkin village. It's a farce. 

And everybody knew it was a farce. The problem was, she didn't win. And because she didn't wain, the farce became a very serious opera. It wasn't a comic opera anymore, it was a tragic opera. And she was going to be the focus. 

What this is about, this is about a lavabo, a cleansing of FBI and the upper echelons of the Department of Justice. 

We're going to discover that the Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, her deputy Sally Yates, the head of the national security division John Carlin, Bruce Ohr and other senior DOJ officials, and regrettably, lying attorneys. People who were senior career civil servants violated the law, perhaps committed crimes, and covered up crimes by a presidential candidate - but more than that, they tried to frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy that never existed, and they knew it, and they plotted to ruin him as a candidate and then destroy him as a president. That's why this is important. That's why connecting the dots is important. 

DiGenova condemned the FBI for working so closely with the controversial Fusion GPS, a political hit squad paid by the DNC and Clinton campaign to create and spread the discredited Steele dossier about President Donald Trump. Without a justifiable law enforcement or national security reason, he says, the FBI “created false facts so that they could get surveillance warrants. Those are all crimes.” He adds, using official FISA-702 “queries” and surveillance was done “to create a false case against a candidate, and then a president.” -Daily Caller

During the interview, DiGenova holds up and references a previously unreported and heavily redacted 99-page FISA court opinion from April, 2017, which "describes systematic and on-going violations of the law [by the FBI and their contractors using unauthorized disclosures of raw intelligence on Americans]. This is stunning stuff." 

NSA Admiral Mike Rodgers: An American Hero

diGenova also discusses the immense risks taken by retiring NSA director, Mike Rogers - who briefed Trump on Nov. 7, 2016 about the Obama administration's surveillance of the Trump team. The next day, the Presidental transition team was moved out of Trump tower and into the president-elect's Bedminster, NJ golf course until they could sweep for bugs. 

Uranium One and other matters

Also discussed in the interview are the Uranium One scandal, Mueller's "tainted" probe, and the consequences of the Democrats regaining control in the November midterms - which would most certainly lead to an effort to impeach Trump. 

“It’s important for the House to complete its work now,” says diGenova. 

The 99-page FISA court opinion is below (link)

jeff montanye newmacroman Jan 22, 2018 2:43 AM Permalink

Luc X. Ifer WFO Jan 22, 2018 12:08 AM Permalink

Agree. I'm sure that Army's Intelligence services are indeed behind all the hacks & leaks which collapsed HC campaign and helped DT's. Also, they exposed the FBI's and NSA dirt. Kind of they didn't liked the ascension of the civils controlling the intelligence policies strategically - kind of the situation between Soviet's army and KGB. In the game of the pig and the chicken, the chicken is only involved with the eggs but the pigs must provide the bacon. Id Trump gets hit I'm pretty sure you'll see a military coup overtaking the governement.

Scipio Africanuz Luc X. Ifer Jan 22, 2018 5:09 AM Permalink

I have a feeling the US army is really pissed they died for nothing. Despite all the talk of shortcomings, the US army, not USAF or USN, is not to be toyed with in an existential war, they will fight!

All adversaries understand that, they lose wars because they don't believe, simple. If the deep state, including feckless military leaders push too far, they'll be facing rifle barrels and possibly be chesting bayonets.

A military coup can happen in the USA despite talk of sacrosant democracy, it happened in Rome, word enough for the wise. 😎

MK ULTRA Alpha WFO Jan 22, 2018 2:56 AM Permalink

Black Knight Pence is the Deep State choice, and the military is the epicenter of the Deep State. The US is no longer a country, but an empire, with born and bred, programmed Globalist Officers in the military and all through the government.

It's a system which isn't a part of the country, it's completely in it's own synthetic realm, devoid of reason and logic. It's officers often confer with the Council on Foreign Relations and various controlled think tanks for it's marching orders. We, the American people aren't in the decision loop. 

This system was designed from the outcome of the civil war. It's a centralized command and control system. It rules the states as harshly as it rules the world. We speak of freedom, but no one in their right mind can call this freedom. So most of us are not in our right mind, some brainwashed, others suspicious.

 

GUS100CORRINA WolfgangCire Jan 21, 2018 10:54 PM Permalink

"Brazen Plot To Exonerate Hillary Clinton" And Frame Trump Unraveling, Says Former Fed Prosecutor

My response: Tyler ... Great work!!! Thanks for POSTING.

I watched this earlier today from the STILL REPORT.

This is really a very good summary of events and evil behind the DC SWAMP.

I just can't imagine what AMERICA would be like with HRC as POTUS.

IT WOULD HAVE BEEN AWFUL WITH HRC AS POTUS!!!!!!

GOD BLESS President TRUMP!!!!

hxc Handful of Dust Jan 22, 2018 12:21 AM Permalink

Forget CIVIL war, this lunatic cunt wanted to shoot down Russian fighter jets over Syria, after telling us "we" should "bring them to heel."

Russia was on their alert equivalent to Defcon 1. They were literally telling their citizens to prepare for nuclear attacks.

Yet somehow Trump hasn't accomplished anything. What a fucken joke.

junction I Write Code Jan 21, 2018 10:46 PM Permalink

Joe diGenova is a worthless tool who just follows orders, a prosecutor in the Loretta Lynch mode.  HSBC allegedly filed a suspicious activity report that led law enforcement to target Governor Spitzer.  The same HSBC that laundered over $10 billion in Mexican (read Bush crime family) narcotic smugglers.  Expect Hillary Clinton to skate again, leaving behind a trail of murder victims.  Oops, accidental deaths. 