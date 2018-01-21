California Democrats Propose Business Tax Hike To Mitigate Tax Cut's Impact

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/21/2018 - 14:31

The Trump tax plan is going to hammer taxpayers and small businesses in states like California and New York where curbs on so-called SALT deductions and mortgage interest deductions will likely lead to a net tax increase for many.

To try and mitigate - or even negate - its impact, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Jerry Brown and a handful of other governors have mused about workarounds that would help compensate taxpayers in the state for the changes.

 

McCarthy

Taking this one step further, Assemblymen Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Phil Ting of San Francisco introduced Assembly Constitutional Amendment 22 Thursday, an amendment that would raise corporate taxes on California companies with revenues higher than $1 million. The increase would be for an amount equivalent to half what they received from the federal tax cut, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I’ve seen enough billionaire justice in the first 11 months of this presidency to last my lifetime," McCarty said in a statement. "At a time when reckless federal tax policy favors billionaires over middle-class workers, ACA 22 will help ensure that California can continue to grow and support middle-class families throughout the state."

But with several high-profile state lawmakers recently felled by sexual harassment scandals, Democrats in the state assembly no longer hold a super majority.

Here's the San Francisco Chronicle:

...Two Assembly Democrats, Matt Dababneh of Encino (Los Angeles County), and Raul Bocanegra of San Fernando Valley (Los Angeles County) amid sexual misconduct allegations. Another Assembly Democrat, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas of Los Angeles, resigned citing health issues. In the Senate, Democrat Tony Mendoza of Artesia (Los Angeles County) is taking a leave of absence pending an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Because of this, McCarty and Ting are facing an uphill battle: The amendment would require a supermajority to pass. Then - assuming Gov. Jerry Brown signs the amendment - it would then need to be confirmed by voters in the fall.

But in a state like California, this definitely isn't something to rule out entirely.

Son of Loki JRobby Jan 21, 2018 3:27 PM Permalink

Trump's doubling the standard deduction works for me and I'm "middle class."

I also get a bonus this year, first one in over 8 years.

I'm not a "billionaire" and luckily I don't care about the limit on mortgage tax deduction since I don't live in a multi-million dolla mansion like the Kornifornaisn do.

What's this Kornifornian talking about?

Is he on crack?

or too much Bong?

Mr. Universe Handful of Dust Jan 21, 2018 4:32 PM Permalink

Not to worry, things are about to get a lot better here in the Golden State.

California will take the next step in blurring the lines between citizens and non-citizens beginning April Fool’s Day when the state complies with a court order to begin automatically registering to vote all those who are granted driver’s licenses.

The state has long provided driver’s licenses to all who simply claimed, without proof, that they were citizens of in the country legally. There were no checks made or documentation required.

But beginning April 1 every person who gets a California driver’s license will be automatically entitled to vote.

Oh joy, I can't wait.

Harry Lightning Ms. Erable Jan 21, 2018 3:11 PM Permalink

Leave him alone on this one, the liberals are eating their own.

The liberal California politicians want to increase the corporate taxes in California, so all those wealthy liberal Silicon Valley techies will have to give back what Trump put in their pockets with that huge business tax cut.

They mention in the article the California legislator named Phil Ting.

So the daughter's full name now is Sum Ting Wong.

He has another other daughter who as a teen was boy crazy and hence was a very popular girl with a lot of different guys. Her name is Ainee. She calmed down in her twenties, and married a Laotian Hmong named Uvant. She is now known quite appropriately as Ainie Ting Uvant.

Hongcha robertsgt40 Jan 21, 2018 3:35 PM Permalink

They are coming in from the bottom and exiting through the top.  Newly-minted Democraticos are greeted at the border with brochures in their native tongue instructing how to start cashing in. Probably sporting a photo of Moonbeam on the frontispiece. Meanwhile the productive class begins to look elsewhere. State turning to shit.

Hongcha Meat Hammer Jan 21, 2018 3:38 PM Permalink

Wait until their latest magic mocha, Kamila, steps up and takes control with Gavin at her heel.  Do you enjoy your firearms, gentlemen? Prefer buying ammunition without your purchase being instantly pipelined to the DOJ and NSA? Heh.

I and mine will hang out until the stench grows too great; then off we go.

Consuelo Jan 21, 2018 2:39 PM Permalink

 

 

Until the State of California suffers an economic shock which forces drastic cutbacks heretofore unseen, in the size and scope of government and related programs, the current political leadership will have its way.    At this late stage of socio-economic disease, there is no alternative.

 